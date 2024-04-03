45 Recipes that Start with Cream of Chicken Soup (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Katie BandurskiUpdated: Feb. 21, 2024
Meal prep just got a whole lot easier. Put a can of cream of chicken soup to work in one of these delicious recipes for soups, casseroles, pastas and more.
Stuffed Chicken Rolls
Just thinking about this dish sparks my appetite. The ham and cheese rolled inside are a tasty surprise. Leftovers reheat well and make a perfect lunch with a green salad. —Jean Sherwood, Kenneth City, Florida
Shrimp Chowder
I simmer my rich and creamy shrimp soup in the slow cooker. Because the chowder is ready in less than four hours, it can be prepared in the afternoon and served to dinner guests that night. —Will Zunio, Gretna, Louisiana
Looking for a healthier alternative? Learn how to make gluten-free cream of chicken soup.
Million-Dollar Chicken Casserole
Everyone at the table will love this family-friendly dish. Million-dollar chicken casserole is easy to mix together and get on the dinner table on busy weeknights. Stir in shredded cheddar, mozzarella or Monterey Jack cheese for extra flavor. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Turkey Corn Chowder
This thick and rich turkey corn chowder uses up Thanksgiving leftovers. Every so often, my grandmother would even add chopped hard-boiled eggs to this chowder to give it a nice richness. —Susan Bickta, Kutztown, Pennsylvania
Creamy Green Chile Chicken Cobbler
Biscuity crumbs take this family-friendly combo of rotisserie chicken and cheesy, creamy green enchilada sauce over the top. —Johnna Johnson, Scottsdale, Arizona
Air-Fryer Cowboy Casserole
When it starts to get cold, I love to make this quick and creamy Tater Tot bake. It’s a delightful homey dinner that’s easy to put together. I make it ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator. Then I just pop it into the air fryer when I get home. —Donna Donhauser, Remsen, New York
Saucy Ranch Pork and Potatoes
Awhile back, my sister Elyse shared a tasty ranch pork roast recipe. I tweaked it so I could use what was already in my pantry, and this dish was born. —Kendra Adamson, Layton, Utah
Potato and Chorizo Casserole
I love the smoky flavor chorizo gives this dish, but I’ve also made it with Italian sausage and substituted an Italian blend cheese for the Mexican cheese. Or you can use cream of mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms for a vegetarian option. —Ana Beteta, Aberdeen, Maryland
Turkey Lattice Pie
With its pretty lattice crust, this cheesy baked dish looks as good as it tastes. It's easy to make, too, since it uses ready-to-go crescent roll dough. —Lorraine Naig, Emmetsburg, Iowa
Pork and Green Chile Casserole
I work at a local hospital and another job part time, so I'm always on the lookout for good, quick recipes to fix for my family. Some of my co-workers and I exchange recipes. This zippy casserole is one that was brought to a picnic at my house. People raved over it. —Dianne Esposite, New Middletown, Ohio
Zippy Chicken Enchiladas
Leftover chicken gets an awesome makeover in this rich and creamy casserole. This colorful dish is loaded with flavor. It's a nice change of pace from beef enchiladas. —Julie Moutray, Wichita, Kansas
Cheesy Fiesta Beef Casserole
Over the years I’ve tweaked this recipe to end up with a delicious, quick weeknight meal. Feel free to spice it up with jalapenos if you prefer a little heat. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas
Chicken Crescent Wreath
Here's an impressive-looking dish that's a snap to prepare. Even when my cooking time is limited, I can still serve this delicious crescent wreath. The red pepper and green broccoli add a festive touch. —Marlene Denissen, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin
Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup
A good friend made us this rich, comforting soup after the birth of our son. It was such a help to have dinner taken care of until I was back on my feet. This yummy dish is so simple to fix that now I give a pot of it (along with the recipe) to other new mothers. —Joanna Sargent, Sandy, Utah
Great Pork Chop Bake
A friend brought this hearty meat-and-potatoes bake to our home when I returned from the hospital with our youngest child. Since then, we have enjoyed the recipe many times. It's a snap to throw together on a busy day, then pop into the oven to bake. The tender chops, potato wedges and golden gravy are simple and satisfying. —Rosie Glenn, Los Alamos, New Mexico
Chicken Divan
This tasty chicken divan recipe was given to me by a friend years ago, and it's been a family favorite ever since. My daughters enjoy making this dish in their own homes and get the same enthusiastic compliments I always do! —Mary Pat Lucia, North East, Pennsylvania
White Turkey Chili
Here's proof that chili doesn't have to be red. I combined several recipes and changed flavors until the recipe was just right. Trust me, this one is a keeper. —Tina Barrett, Houston, Texas
Chicken Casserole
The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, I developed this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It's an attractive main dish. —Ruth Van Dyke, Traverse City, Michigan
Warm Broccoli Cheese Dip
When my family gathers for a party, someone serves this flavorful, creamy dip. Everyone loves its zip from the jalapeno pepper and the crunch of the broccoli. —Barbara Maiol, Conyers, Georgia
Creamy Chicken Fettuccine
Convenient canned soup and processed American cheese hurry along the assembly of this creamy sauce loaded with delicious chunks of chicken. —Melissa Cowser, Greenville, Texas
Potato Chowder
One of the ladies in our church quilting group brought this savory potato soup to a meeting, and everyone loved how the cream cheese and bacon made it so rich. It's easy to assemble in the morning so it can simmer on its own all day. —Anna Mayer, Fort Branch, Indiana
Slow-Cooked Turkey Sandwiches
These sandwiches have been such a hit at office potlucks that I keep copies of the recipe in my desk to hand out. —Diane Twait Nelsen, Ringsted, Iowa
Grandma's Chicken 'n' Dumpling Soup
I've enjoyed making this rich homemade chicken dumpling soup recipe for more than 40 years. Every time I serve it, I remember my southern grandma, who was very special to me and was known as an outstanding cook. —Paulette Balda, Prophetstown, Illinois
Golden Chicken Potpie
The golden crust and creamy sauce make this veggie-packed pie a surefire hit. Mild and comforting, the family favorite has convenient freezer instructions for a night when there’s no time for prep. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Lemony Turkey Rice Soup
While growing up in Texas, I spent a lot of time helping my grandma cook. Lemon and cilantro add a deliciously different twist to turkey soup. —Margarita Cuellar, East Chicago, Indiana
Fiesta Chicken
Chili powder and picante sauce add just the right dash to this hearty main dish. It's a snap to assemble since it uses convenience foods. —Teresa Peterson, Kasson, Minnesota
Vegetable Noodle Casserole
If you're looking for a filling side dish, this recipe fits the bill. It combines nutritious vegetables and hearty noodles in a delectable cream sauce. Whenever I serve this dish, it gets passed around until the pan is scraped clean. —Jeanette Hios, Brooklyn, New York
Makeover Swiss Chicken Supreme
Stephanie Bell asked our test kitchen to lighten her family-favorite recipe. Even though this makeover recipe is slimmed down, it is still supreme. It has 560 fewer calories, 81 percent less fat and nearly 75 percent less sodium. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Chicken Zucchini Casserole
A co-worker shared this chicken zucchini casserole recipe that was originally her grandmother's. When I make it, I use precooked chicken from the grocery store and fresh zucchini my neighbor gives me from his garden. —Bev Dutro, Dayton, Ohio
Scalloped Taters
This creamy, comforting slow-cooked side tastes marvelous with almost any main dish and is a snap to assemble with frozen hash browns. It's a good way to make potatoes when your oven is busy with other dishes. —Lucinda Wolker, Somerset, Pennsylvania
Cheesy Chicken 'n' Shells
When our friend served us this entree, I asked her for the recipe right away. It was so good, I thought I would share it with others. I cut the recipe down for a meal or two, but it can easily be doubled or tripled. —Jodee Harding, Mount Vernon, Ohio
Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
My daughter has the best sour cream and cream cheese chicken enchiladas recipe I've ever tried. She brought 10 pans of it to my wedding reception and they were the biggest hit of all the food. So many guests wanted the recipe, we sent it out with our Christmas cards. —Pat Coffee, Kingston, Washington
Ham and Noodle Bake
I created this recipe when I had leftover ham to use up. You’ll find it’s the perfect little casserole for any night of the week! —Laura Burgess, Mount Vernon, South Dakota
Corn and Broccoli in Cheese Sauce
Save room in the oven by making this savory side in your slow cooker. It is a standby in my house. My daughter likes to add leftover ham to create a hearty main course. —Joyce Johnson, Uniontown, Ohio
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bake
I got this easy chicken cordon bleu recipe from a friend years ago. I freeze several half recipes in disposable pans to share with neighbors or for when I'm pressed for time myself. —Rea Newell, Decatur, Illinois
Wine-Braised Chicken with Pearl Onions
This is a family favorite handed down from my grandmother in London. She made it for every family gathering. It was always the first food to go on the table and the first one to disappear. —Wayne Barnes, Montgomery, Alabama
Hearty Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
This creamy, cheesy casserole is so hearty that second helpings are a must! —Lynne German, Woodland Hills, California
A friend and her family went through a really difficult time, and I felt so awful for them. Bringing over this chicken noodle casserole was the one thing I could think of to help them out in a tiny way and let them know I was thinking of them. —Lin Krankel, Oxford, Michigan
Muffin-Tin Chicken Potpies
I made these personalized chicken pot pies in muffin tins for my kids, and they gobbled them up. For the record, the grown-ups did, too! —Melissa Haines, Valparaiso, Indiana
Deluxe Hash Brown Casserole
My son-in-law gave me the recipe for this hash brown casserole, which my kids say is addictive. It’s an amazing make-ahead dish. —Amy Oswalt, Burr, Nebraska
I made this soup to please my daughters’ craving for creaminess, my husband’s for spice and mine for white beans. Garnish with jalapenos, sour cream and green onions. —Darcy Gonzalez, Palmdale, California
Originally Published: November 28, 2018
Katie Bandurski
As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.