45 Recipes that Start with Cream of Chicken Soup (2024)

Meal prep just got a whole lot easier. Put a can of cream of chicken soup to work in one of these delicious recipes for soups, casseroles, pastas and more.

Just thinking about this dish sparks my appetite. The ham and cheese rolled inside are a tasty surprise. Leftovers reheat well and make a perfect lunch with a green salad. —Jean Sherwood, Kenneth City, Florida

Shrimp Chowder

I simmer my rich and creamy shrimp soup in the slow cooker. Because the chowder is ready in less than four hours, it can be prepared in the afternoon and served to dinner guests that night. —Will Zunio, Gretna, Louisiana

Looking for a healthier alternative? Learn how to make gluten-free cream of chicken soup.