45 Recipes that Start with Cream of Chicken Soup (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food

45 Recipes that Start with Cream of Chicken Soup (1)Katie BandurskiUpdated: Feb. 21, 2024

    Meal prep just got a whole lot easier. Put a can of cream of chicken soup to work in one of these delicious recipes for soups, casseroles, pastas and more.

    1/41

    Stuffed Chicken Rolls

    Just thinking about this dish sparks my appetite. The ham and cheese rolled inside are a tasty surprise. Leftovers reheat well and make a perfect lunch with a green salad. —Jean Sherwood, Kenneth City, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    2/41

    Taste of Home

    Shrimp Chowder

    I simmer my rich and creamy shrimp soup in the slow cooker. Because the chowder is ready in less than four hours, it can be prepared in the afternoon and served to dinner guests that night. —Will Zunio, Gretna, Louisiana

    Go to Recipe

    Looking for a healthier alternative? Learn how to make gluten-free cream of chicken soup.

    3/41

    TMB studio

    Million-Dollar Chicken Casserole

    Everyone at the table will love this family-friendly dish. Million-dollar chicken casserole is easy to mix together and get on the dinner table on busy weeknights. Stir in shredded cheddar, mozzarella or Monterey Jack cheese for extra flavor. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    4/41

    taste of home

    Turkey Corn Chowder

    This thick and rich turkey corn chowder uses up Thanksgiving leftovers. Every so often, my grandmother would even add chopped hard-boiled eggs to this chowder to give it a nice richness. —Susan Bickta, Kutztown, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    5/41

    Taste of Home

    Creamy Green Chile Chicken Cobbler

    Biscuity crumbs take this family-friendly combo of rotisserie chicken and cheesy, creamy green enchilada sauce over the top. —Johnna Johnson, Scottsdale, Arizona

    Go to Recipe

    6/41

    Air-Fryer Cowboy Casserole

    When it starts to get cold, I love to make this quick and creamy Tater Tot bake. It’s a delightful homey dinner that’s easy to put together. I make it ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator. Then I just pop it into the air fryer when I get home. —Donna Donhauser, Remsen, New York

    Go to Recipe

    7/41

    Saucy Ranch Pork and Potatoes

    Awhile back, my sister Elyse shared a tasty ranch pork roast recipe. I tweaked it so I could use what was already in my pantry, and this dish was born. —Kendra Adamson, Layton, Utah

    Go to Recipe

    8/41

    Potato and Chorizo Casserole

    I love the smoky flavor chorizo gives this dish, but I’ve also made it with Italian sausage and substituted an Italian blend cheese for the Mexican cheese. Or you can use cream of mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms for a vegetarian option. —Ana Beteta, Aberdeen, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    9/41

    Turkey Lattice Pie

    With its pretty lattice crust, this cheesy baked dish looks as good as it tastes. It's easy to make, too, since it uses ready-to-go crescent roll dough. —Lorraine Naig, Emmetsburg, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    10/41

    Pork and Green Chile Casserole

    I work at a local hospital and another job part time, so I'm always on the lookout for good, quick recipes to fix for my family. Some of my co-workers and I exchange recipes. This zippy casserole is one that was brought to a picnic at my house. People raved over it. —Dianne Esposite, New Middletown, Ohio

    11/41

    Taste of Home

    Zippy Chicken Enchiladas

    Leftover chicken gets an awesome makeover in this rich and creamy casserole. This colorful dish is loaded with flavor. It's a nice change of pace from beef enchiladas. —Julie Moutray, Wichita, Kansas

    Go to Recipe

    12/41

    Cheesy Fiesta Beef Casserole

    Over the years I’ve tweaked this recipe to end up with a delicious, quick weeknight meal. Feel free to spice it up with jalapenos if you prefer a little heat. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    13/41

    Taste of Home

    Chicken Crescent Wreath

    Here's an impressive-looking dish that's a snap to prepare. Even when my cooking time is limited, I can still serve this delicious crescent wreath. The red pepper and green broccoli add a festive touch. —Marlene Denissen, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    14/41

    Taste of Home

    Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup

    A good friend made us this rich, comforting soup after the birth of our son. It was such a help to have dinner taken care of until I was back on my feet. This yummy dish is so simple to fix that now I give a pot of it (along with the recipe) to other new mothers. —Joanna Sargent, Sandy, Utah

    Go to Recipe

    15/41

    Great Pork Chop Bake

    A friend brought this hearty meat-and-potatoes bake to our home when I returned from the hospital with our youngest child. Since then, we have enjoyed the recipe many times. It's a snap to throw together on a busy day, then pop into the oven to bake. The tender chops, potato wedges and golden gravy are simple and satisfying. —Rosie Glenn, Los Alamos, New Mexico

    Go to Recipe

    16/41

    Chicken Divan

    This tasty chicken divan recipe was given to me by a friend years ago, and it's been a family favorite ever since. My daughters enjoy making this dish in their own homes and get the same enthusiastic compliments I always do! —Mary Pat Lucia, North East, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    17/41

    Taste of Home

    White Turkey Chili

    Here's proof that chili doesn't have to be red. I combined several recipes and changed flavors until the recipe was just right. Trust me, this one is a keeper. —Tina Barrett, Houston, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    18/41

    Chicken Casserole

    The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, I developed this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It's an attractive main dish. —Ruth Van Dyke, Traverse City, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    19/41

    Warm Broccoli Cheese Dip

    When my family gathers for a party, someone serves this flavorful, creamy dip. Everyone loves its zip from the jalapeno pepper and the crunch of the broccoli. —Barbara Maiol, Conyers, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    20/41

    Taste of Home

    Creamy Chicken Fettuccine

    Convenient canned soup and processed American cheese hurry along the assembly of this creamy sauce loaded with delicious chunks of chicken. —Melissa Cowser, Greenville, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    21/41

    Taste of Home

    Potato Chowder

    One of the ladies in our church quilting group brought this savory potato soup to a meeting, and everyone loved how the cream cheese and bacon made it so rich. It's easy to assemble in the morning so it can simmer on its own all day. —Anna Mayer, Fort Branch, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    22/41

    Slow-Cooked Turkey Sandwiches

    These sandwiches have been such a hit at office potlucks that I keep copies of the recipe in my desk to hand out. —Diane Twait Nelsen, Ringsted, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    23/41

    Taste of Home

    Grandma's Chicken 'n' Dumpling Soup

    I've enjoyed making this rich homemade chicken dumpling soup recipe for more than 40 years. Every time I serve it, I remember my southern grandma, who was very special to me and was known as an outstanding cook. —Paulette Balda, Prophetstown, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    24/41

    Golden Chicken Potpie

    The golden crust and creamy sauce make this veggie-packed pie a surefire hit. Mild and comforting, the family favorite has convenient freezer instructions for a night when there’s no time for prep. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    25/41

    TMB Studio

    Lemony Turkey Rice Soup

    While growing up in Texas, I spent a lot of time helping my grandma cook. Lemon and cilantro add a deliciously different twist to turkey soup. —Margarita Cuellar, East Chicago, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    26/41

    Fiesta Chicken

    Chili powder and picante sauce add just the right dash to this hearty main dish. It's a snap to assemble since it uses convenience foods. —Teresa Peterson, Kasson, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    27/41

    Vegetable Noodle Casserole

    If you're looking for a filling side dish, this recipe fits the bill. It combines nutritious vegetables and hearty noodles in a delectable cream sauce. Whenever I serve this dish, it gets passed around until the pan is scraped clean. —Jeanette Hios, Brooklyn, New York

    Go to Recipe

    28/41

    Taste of Home

    Makeover Swiss Chicken Supreme

    Stephanie Bell asked our test kitchen to lighten her family-favorite recipe. Even though this makeover recipe is slimmed down, it is still supreme. It has 560 fewer calories, 81 percent less fat and nearly 75 percent less sodium. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    29/41

    Taste of Home

    Chicken Zucchini Casserole

    A co-worker shared this chicken zucchini casserole recipe that was originally her grandmother's. When I make it, I use precooked chicken from the grocery store and fresh zucchini my neighbor gives me from his garden. —Bev Dutro, Dayton, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    30/41

    Taste of Home

    Scalloped Taters

    This creamy, comforting slow-cooked side tastes marvelous with almost any main dish and is a snap to assemble with frozen hash browns. It's a good way to make potatoes when your oven is busy with other dishes. —Lucinda Wolker, Somerset, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    31/41

    Taste of Home

    Cheesy Chicken 'n' Shells

    When our friend served us this entree, I asked her for the recipe right away. It was so good, I thought I would share it with others. I cut the recipe down for a meal or two, but it can easily be doubled or tripled. —Jodee Harding, Mount Vernon, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    32/41

    TMB STUDIO

    Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

    My daughter has the best sour cream and cream cheese chicken enchiladas recipe I've ever tried. She brought 10 pans of it to my wedding reception and they were the biggest hit of all the food. So many guests wanted the recipe, we sent it out with our Christmas cards. —Pat Coffee, Kingston, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    33/41

    Ham and Noodle Bake

    I created this recipe when I had leftover ham to use up. You’ll find it’s the perfect little casserole for any night of the week! —Laura Burgess, Mount Vernon, South Dakota

    Go to Recipe

    34/41

    Taste of Home

    Corn and Broccoli in Cheese Sauce

    Save room in the oven by making this savory side in your slow cooker. It is a standby in my house. My daughter likes to add leftover ham to create a hearty main course. —Joyce Johnson, Uniontown, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    35/41

    Chicken Cordon Bleu Bake

    I got this easy chicken cordon bleu recipe from a friend years ago. I freeze several half recipes in disposable pans to share with neighbors or for when I'm pressed for time myself. —Rea Newell, Decatur, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    36/41

    Wine-Braised Chicken with Pearl Onions

    This is a family favorite handed down from my grandmother in London. She made it for every family gathering. It was always the first food to go on the table and the first one to disappear. —Wayne Barnes, Montgomery, Alabama

    Go to Recipe

    37/41

    Hearty Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

    This creamy, cheesy casserole is so hearty that second helpings are a must! —Lynne German, Woodland Hills, California

    Go to Recipe

    38/41

    Taste of Home

    A friend and her family went through a really difficult time, and I felt so awful for them. Bringing over this chicken noodle casserole was the one thing I could think of to help them out in a tiny way and let them know I was thinking of them. —Lin Krankel, Oxford, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    39/41

    Taste of Home

    Muffin-Tin Chicken Potpies

    I made these personalized chicken pot pies in muffin tins for my kids, and they gobbled them up. For the record, the grown-ups did, too! —Melissa Haines, Valparaiso, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    40/41

    Deluxe Hash Brown Casserole

    My son-in-law gave me the recipe for this hash brown casserole, which my kids say is addictive. It’s an amazing make-ahead dish. —Amy Oswalt, Burr, Nebraska

    Go to Recipe

    41/41

    I made this soup to please my daughters’ craving for creaminess, my husband’s for spice and mine for white beans. Garnish with jalapenos, sour cream and green onions. —Darcy Gonzalez, Palmdale, California

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: November 28, 2018

    45 Recipes that Start with Cream of Chicken Soup (42)

    Katie Bandurski

    As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.

    45 Recipes that Start with Cream of Chicken Soup (2024)
    Top Articles
    Old Fashioned Fudge Recipes
    The BEST Glazed Donuts Recipe - Perfect Glazed Donuts!
    18 Copycat Candy Recipes For Chocoholics
    Greek Chicken Skewers Camping Recipe
    Latest Posts
    Easy Homemade Baklava - the absolute Best Baklava Recipe - a Holiday Favorite.
    Creamy Pasta Soup Recipe (vegan) - Elavegan
    Article information

    Author: Kareem Mueller DO

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6148

    Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

    Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Kareem Mueller DO

    Birthday: 1997-01-04

    Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

    Phone: +16704982844747

    Job: Corporate Administration Planner

    Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

    Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.