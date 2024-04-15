45 Retro Potluck Recipes to Bring Back (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Maggie IkenUpdated: Feb. 13, 2024
Whether it be for a seasonal family get-together or a workplace celebration, there is always a need for tried-and-true potluck recipes. These recipes from yesteryear are sure to be crowd-pleasers at your next potluck!
Fudge Nut Brownies
There's no brownie recipe or mix I've ever tried that's better than this! And it's so easy—you can mix it in one bowl in just a few minutes. My husband's grandmother passed the recipe on; now our son makes these brownies for after-school snacks. —Becky Albright, Norwalk, Ohio
Easy German Potato Salad
This tangy potato salad stirs memories of my grandma, who made it for us. Now my mom makes it with brats and sauerkraut, truly the best meal! —Devin Mulertt, Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Carrot Cake
My family's best carrot cake recipe dates back to my great-grandmother! We bake up a few of these carrot cakes for special occasions to make sure there's enough to go around. You'll love the texture this pretty, moist treat gets from pineapple, coconut and, of course, carrots! —Debbie Terenzini-Wilkerson, Lusby, Maryland
Simple au Gratin Potatoes
These homemade au gratin potatoes are always welcome at our dinner table, and they're so simple to make. A perfect complement to ham, this homey potato gratin also goes well with pork, chicken and other entrees. —Cris O'Brien, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Southern Coleslaw
My mother used to make this salad on holidays. With all the cabbage that is grown here, this coleslaw recipe is a real natural for us! —Deb Darr, Falls City, Oregon
7UP Pound Cake
My grandmother gave me my first cake recipe—a pound cake using 7UP—which her grandmother had given to her. On top of being delicious, this cake represents family tradition, connection and love. —Marsha Davis, Desert Hot Springs, California
Turkey Sloppy Joes for a Crowd
I found this recipe in my mother's recipe box. Sometimes I serve it over vegetables such as corn or green beans, but it's equally delicious on a bun. —Julie Clemes, Adrian Michigan
Fluffy Cranberry Delight
This was originally my daughter's recipe, and she or I will make it for one or more of our holiday get-togethers. It can be served as a fruit salad along with the meal or as a light dessert. It's particularly pretty in a cut-glass bowl on a buffet. —Ruth Bolduc, Conway, New Hampshire
Thyme-Roasted Carrots
Cutting the carrots lengthwise makes this dish look extra pretty. For a little more elegance and color, garnish with sprigs of fresh thyme or parsley. —Deirdre Cox, Kansas City, Missouri
Rosey Raspberry Salad
Whenever I make this pretty raspberry salad, people talk! It's a festive side dish that works well for celebrations throughout the year. —Jane Vanderground, Macedonia, Ohio
Potluck Macaroni and Cheese
You'll always have a winner at the potluck when you bring macaroni and cheese. Here's an extra-rich, creamy version for the slow cooker. —Jennifer Blondek, Chicopee, Massachusetts
Overnight Layered Lettuce Salad
This layered salad is a family favorite from a church cookbook I've had for 40 years. The bacon adds a fabulous crunch. —Mary Brehm, Cape Coral, Florida
Ambrosia Fruit Salad
My mom's ambrosia salad, with its tasty combination of fresh fruits and creamy yogurt, is a family favorite, and a great addition to a backyard barbecue. —Colleen Belbey, Warwick, Rhode Island
German Red Cabbage
Sunday afternoons were a time for family gatherings when I was a kid. While the uncles played cards, the aunts made treats such as this traditional German red cabbage recipe. —Jeannette Heim, Dunlap, Tennessee
Sauerkraut Casserole
Mom brewed her own sauerkraut and, of course, the cabbage was from our big farm garden! Blending the kraut with spicy sausage and apples was Mom's favorite way to fix it, and I still love this country dish. —Rosemary Pryor, Pasadena, Maryland
Grandma's Potato Salad
This salad is a must for the Fourth of July feast. The red potatoes hold their shape and texture even after they are boiled. —Sue Gronholz, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Creamy Blueberry Gelatin Salad
Plump blueberries and a fluffy topping star in this pretty, refreshing salad that was my mother's recipe. It was served at every holiday and celebration, and now my grandchildren look forward to sampling it at holidays. —Sharon Hoefert, Greendale, Wisconsin
Favorite Baked Spaghetti
This is my grandchildren's most-loved dish. It feels like a special dinner and is so cozy for cooler months. —Louise Miller, Westminster, Maryland
Classic Swedish Meatballs
I'm a "Svenska flicka" (Swedish girl) from northwest Iowa, where many Swedes settled at the turn of the century. This recipe was given to me by a Swedish friend. It's obviously a 20th century version of a 19th century favorite, since back then they didn't have bouillon cubes or evaporated milk! I think you'll agree that these modern-day "Kottbullar" are very tasty. —Emily Gould, Hawarden, Iowa
Honey-Butter Peas and Carrots
This classic combination of peas and carrots is enriched with a handful of flavor enhancers. Slow cooking allows the ingredients to meld for maximum richness. —Theresa Kreyche, Tustin, California
Raspberry Custard Kuchen
Back where I grew up in Wisconsin, people have been baking this German treat for generations. We love it for breakfast or as a special dessert. It’s no fuss to fix and impressive to serve. —Virginia Arndt, Sequim, Washington. Looking for more? Here are a few retro breakfast recipes that deserve a comeback.
Deluxe German Potato Salad
I make this for all occasions because it goes well with any kind of meat. When I take the warm salad to bring-a-dish events, there are rarely leftovers! —Betty Perkins, Hot Springs, Arkansas
De-Lightful Tuna Casserole
This mild, homemade tuna casserole will truly satisfy your family's craving for comfort food without all the fat! —Colleen Willey, Hamburg, New York
Quick Buttermilk Cornbread
The tattered recipe card for this buttermilk cornbread proves it's been a family favorite for years. It's my daughter's top request. —Judy Sellgren, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Chocolate Caramel Fondue
It's easy to keep the ingredients for this rich fondue on hand in case company drops by. I serve it in punch cups, so guests can carry it on a dessert plate alongside whatever fruit, pretzels and other dippers they like. —Cheryl Arnold, Lake Zurich, Illinois
Macaroni Coleslaw
My friend Peggy brought this coleslaw to one of our picnics, and everyone liked it so much, we all had to have the recipe. —Sandra Matteson, Westhope, North Dakota
Ham and Swiss Sliders
My next-door neighbor shared this ham and Swiss sliders recipe with me, and I simply cannot improve it! You can make it ahead and cook it quickly when company arrives. The combo of poppy seeds, ham and cheese, horseradish and brown sugar makes it so delicious. —Iris Weihemuller, Baxter, Minnesota
Sparkling Punch
As a table brightener, fix a bowl of festive fruity punch—it's a refreshing beverage you can mix together in moments. To dress it up even more, I add an ice ring filled with oranges, lemons and cranberries. —Karen Ann Bland, Gove, Kansas
Fruit Salad with Apricot Dressing
When I serve this lovely refreshing salad for picnics and holidays, the bowl empties fast. —Carol Lambert, El Dorado, Arkansas
Glorified Hash Browns
You'll be surprised at how quick and easy it is to put together this dressed-up potato casserole! When a friend made it for a church supper, I had to have the recipe. It's great for parties, potlucks and family reunions. —Betty Sitzman, Wray, Colorado
Pecan Shortbread Tea Cakes
My Grandma Ellis made her shortbread cookies only at Christmas because the ingredients were so indulgent. The results are too! —Trisha Kruse, Eagle, Idaho
Italian Hot Dish
My husband had a poor perception of healthy food until he tried this beefy casserole. The combination of pasta, oregano, mushrooms and green peppers makes it a favorite healthy pasta recipe in our house. —Theresa Smith, Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Cucumber Canapes
I always get requests for the recipe for these canapes whenever I serve them. They're delicate finger sandwiches with a creamy herb spread and festive red and green garnishes. —Nadine Whittaker, South Plymouth, Massachusetts
Lemon Bars
This delightful lemon bar recipe is from my mother's file. I've been serving it for many years. They has a wonderful tangy flavor, and they're always a hit. The color and shape make them a nice addition to a platter of cookies. —Etta Soucy, Mesa, Arizona
Triple Mash with Horseradish Bread Crumbs
Why settle for traditional mashed potatoes when you can enjoy three times the flavor? Combine spuds with rutabaga and parsnips, along with the zip of horseradish, for a taste treat. —Lily Julow, Lawrenceville, Georgia
Spaghetti Pie Casserole
My family adores this spaghetti casserole. It's old-timey comfort food. This is how to make baked spaghetti with cream cheese. —Patricia Lavell, Islamorada, Florida
Skillet Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
For a change of pace, you can substitute fresh or frozen peach slices for the pineapple in this old-fashioned recipe. —Bernardine Melton, Paola, Kansas
In the South, everyone loves three things: bacon, cheese and grits! After playing around with this recipe, I took it to my first family party as a newlywed, and it was a huge hit. This recipe has become a family tradition that I'm sure will be passed down for generations. —Melissa Rogers, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Great-Grandma's Italian Meatballs
My great-grandmother started this easy meatball recipe with our family. We use ground beef and turkey for these meatballs, and the flavor’s so good, you won’t miss the extra calories. —Audrey Colantino, Winchester, Massachusetts
Winter Squash Casserole
Years ago, our vegetable garden kept us well-supplied all year long. Dad stored huge piles of potatoes and squash in the coldest part of the basem*nt. In winter the squash was so hard. Mother sometimes used an ax to cut it into small pieces for cooking! Her hard work was worth it, because we really enjoyed this wonderful casserole! —Glendora Hauger, Siren, Wisconsin
Simple Lime Gelatin Salad
Looking for a festive dish to light up the buffet? This pretty green gelatin salad is eye-catching and has a delightful, tangy flavor. —Cyndi Fynaardt, Oskaloosa, Iowa
Baked Nectarine Chicken Salad
Folks love the crunchy chow mein noodles on top. I love that I can make it a day in advance and refrigerate until it's time to serve. Serve with hot bread or rolls. —Faye Robinson, Pensacola, Florida
