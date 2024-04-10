45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (2024)

By Kathryn Doherty

A delicious collection of 45 Thanksgiving sides, with everything from green beans, Brussels sprouts and potatoes to dressings, breads and fruit. Happy holidays!45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (1)

Who loves all the amazing sides that go with Thanksgiving dinner as much as (or more than) the turkey? Anyone? (Me! Me!) Anyone? (I do! Pick me!)

From the array of vegetables to the massive carb overload - potatoes and rice and stuffing and bread and more - to the sweet cranberry and fruit sides, I'm never sure where to start. Or end. It's the sides I go back for with seconds. And thirds. And nibbles while I'm "helping" clean up.

The side dishes to me make the meal memorable. Turkey is a given. Ham maybe, too. But the sides. Those are what set each family apart and make each year's Thanksgiving special. Whether you barely tweak your menu each year or overhaul it completely, you're sure to find some new favorites from this great collection of side dishes.

Enjoy!

Let the vegetables shine on your holiday table!

45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (2)45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (3)

Harvest squash - What a Girl Eats
Crock pot green bean casserole - Culinary Hill
Balsamic Brussels sprouts - Family Food on the Table
Honey roasted butternut squash with cranberries and feta - Peas & Crayons45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (4)
Spicy collard greens - Spicy Southern Kitchen
Praline stuffed acorn squash - The Seasoned Mom
Crock pot Brussels sprouts gratin - Crockpot Gourmet (Jennifer)
Honey roasted parsnips and carrots - Aggie’s Kitchen
Easy creamed spinach - The Pretty Bee
Green bean casserole reinvented - Hip Foodie Mom
Honey mustard green beans - Turnip the Oven
Brussels sprouts gratin - Girl Gone Gourmet

Whether you like it in the bird or on the side, here are some great recipes to try:

45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (5)45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (6)

Spicy jalapeño and cheddar cornbread stuffing with sausage - Real Food by Dad
Gluten free wild and brown rice stuffing - The Lemon Bowl

Quinoa, veggie and sausage stuffing - Kitchen Simmer
Shrimp and andouille sausage cornbread dressing - Home Ec 101
Greek holiday rice stuffing - Veggies Don’t Bite
Grandpa’s Secret Stuffing - Bam’s Kitchen
Sausage and chestnut stuffing - Striped Spatula

Bring it on, let's make this a feast!

45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (7) 45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (8)

Sweet potato souffle - Healthier Steps
Asiago garlic rosemary potato galette - No Spoon Necessary
Fall harvest rice salad - Family Food on the Table
Truffled scalloped potatoes - This is How I Cook
Sweet potato coconut mash - Haute and Healthy Living
Butternut squash orzo salad - Cooking on the Front Burners
Cajun sweet potato tots with srirachi sauce - Chili Pepper Madness45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (9)
Cheesy mashed potato green bean casserole - Strawmary Smith
Pumpkin sweet potato risotto - Ex-Sloth
duch*ess potatoes - Tea & Biscuits
Coconut pecan sweet potato casserole - My Sweet Mission

'Cause we're not quite done with the carb bonanza.

45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (10)45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (11)

Cranberry corn muffins - The Lean Green Bean
Freeze and bake black pepper and sage buttermilk biscuits - Baker Bettie
Gluten-free skillet cornbread - Dish by Dish
Grain-free butternut squash bread - Strength and Sunshine
Light and tender potato dinner rolls - Gather for Bread
Pumpkin honey corn bread - Feed Your Soul
Gluten-free perigees - Officially Gluten Free

A little something sweet with your savory.

45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (13)

Cranberry apple salad - Family Food on the Table
Apple cranberry chutney - Kevin is Cooking
Roasted cranberry sauce - Life Currents
Spiced apple cranberry sauce with rye - Rhubarbarians
Maple cinnamon cranberry pear sauce - Veggie Inspired Journey
Cranberry carrot salad - Pepper Bowl
Cranberry salsa - Farm Fresh Feasts

Big thanks to all the bloggers who contributed their wonderful recipes. Cheers to a happy - and yummy - holiday season!

** What's your favorite Thanksgiving side dish? Do you have any family recipes you make every year?**

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Cheyanne @ No Spoon Necessary

    What a great round up, Kathryn! SOOO much to choose from! I wish I was having 50 people over for thanksgiving so I could make them all! Thanks for including my potatoes! Pinned! Cheers, girlfriend!

    Reply

    • Kathryn

      I know, I want to eat ALL of these! Talk about a food coma... here's to wishful thinking! Your potatoes have gotta happen soon though. I adore asiago cheese 😉 XO

      Reply

  2. Heather @MySweetMission.net

    Wow, you did such a beautiful and delicious job on your Thanksgiving side dish round-up! Thank you so much Kathryn for including my Coconut Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole!

    Have a sweet day,
    Heather
    MySweetMission.net

    Reply

    • Kathryn

      Thanks Heather - and thanks for the great recipe! I'm going to be eating well this year 🙂

      Reply

  3. Bam's Kitchen

    Kathryn, this is an amazing round up, something for everyone. This is a great resource and thanks so much for including our Grandpa's Secret Stuffing in your recipe round up.

    Reply

    • Kathryn

      Thanks so much! I love your family recipe - sounds so great!

      Reply

    • Kathryn

      Thanks Jennifer! So many new dishes I want to try... might have to celebrate Thanksgiving all month long!

      Reply

  5. Jenn

    Great roundup! I love thanksgiving food! Thanks for inducing my Maple Cinnamon Cranberry Pear Sauce!

    Reply

    • Kathryn

      Thanks Jenn! I think I'm going to need to eat Thanksgiving food all month long so I can make all of these yummy dishes! I love your cranberry-pear combo - sounds great!

      Reply

  6. Katie | Honestly Nourished

    WOW! With all of these fabulous recipes, I may have to host a Thanksgiving-style dinner every night this month. Great roundup, Kathryn. Thank you for including my Brussels sprouts with pomegranate seeds! Grateful for this awesome food blog community. XX

    Reply

    • Kathryn

      Great plan, Katie! Let's have Thanksgiving ALL month long!! Thanks for the great recipe - I love the idea of Brussels sprouts with pomegranate seeds!

      Reply

  7. Kevin | Keviniscooking

    Thanks so much for including me in this round up with such fantastic cooks! Now I need to get that cup of coffee and sit and check them all out in more depth. Lovely Kathryn!

    Reply

    • Kathryn

      Thanks for the great recipe, Kevin! That chutney sounds SO yummy! Enjoy browsing... it makes me want to have Thanksgiving all month long!

      Reply

  8. Mary @ StrawmarySmith

    Hi Kathryn!

    Thanks for including my Cheesy Mashed Potato Green Bean Casserole! This round-up looks great! I'll be sharing this with all my friends & family 🙂

    Mary

    Reply

    • Kathryn

      Thanks so much, Mary! I love the sound of your casserole - such a great put-all-the-yummy-stuff-in-one-dish recipe 🙂

      Reply

  9. Abbe @ This is How I Cook

    What an outstanding array of sides. They are always my favorite part of the meal!!Thanks for including me...I'm so hungry right now!

    Reply

    • Kathryn

      I know, right? It's making me hungry, too! Maybe I can just make dinners of all sides for the next few weeks so I can eat ALL these yummy things, including your scalloped potatoes!

      Reply

  10. Alli @ Tornadough Alli

    Oh Kathryn thank you so much for giving me some inspiration for Thanksgiving! Loving this roundup!! Thank you so much for sharing with us at Throwback Thursday we are always so glad to have you!

    Reply

    • Kathryn

      Very welcome, Alli! I hope you find some new favorites here! I personally want to eat ALL of them 🙂 XO

      Reply

  11. Cynthia | What A Girl Eats

    Thank you so much for including my harvest squash! Pinned and shared!

    Reply

    • Kathryn

      Thanks Cynthia - and thanks for sharing your harvest squash - it sounds like such a delicious side dish! I'm still figuring out how to eat ALL of these this month and next 🙂

      Reply

