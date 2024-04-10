45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (2024)

A delicious collection of 45 Thanksgiving sides, with everything from green beans, Brussels sprouts and potatoes to dressings, breads and fruit. Happy holidays!

Who loves all the amazing sides that go with Thanksgiving dinner as much as (or more than) the turkey? Anyone? (Me! Me!) Anyone? (I do! Pick me!)

From the array of vegetables to the massive carb overload - potatoes and rice and stuffing and bread and more - to the sweet cranberry and fruit sides, I'm never sure where to start. Or end. It's the sides I go back for with seconds. And thirds. And nibbles while I'm "helping" clean up.

The side dishes to me make the meal memorable. Turkey is a given. Ham maybe, too. But the sides. Those are what set each family apart and make each year's Thanksgiving special. Whether you barely tweak your menu each year or overhaul it completely, you're sure to find some new favorites from this great collection of side dishes.

Enjoy!

Let the vegetables shine on your holiday table!

Harvest squash - What a Girl Eats

Crock pot green bean casserole - Culinary Hill

Balsamic Brussels sprouts - Family Food on the Table

Honey roasted butternut squash with cranberries and feta - Peas & Crayons

Spicy collard greens - Spicy Southern Kitchen

Praline stuffed acorn squash - The Seasoned Mom

Crock pot Brussels sprouts gratin - Crockpot Gourmet (Jennifer)

Honey roasted parsnips and carrots - Aggie’s Kitchen

Easy creamed spinach - The Pretty Bee

Green bean casserole reinvented - Hip Foodie Mom

Honey mustard green beans - Turnip the Oven

Brussels sprouts gratin - Girl Gone Gourmet

Whether you like it in the bird or on the side, here are some great recipes to try:

Spicy jalapeño and cheddar cornbread stuffing with sausage - Real Food by Dad

Gluten free wild and brown rice stuffing - The Lemon Bowl

Quinoa, veggie and sausage stuffing - Kitchen Simmer

Shrimp and andouille sausage cornbread dressing - Home Ec 101

Greek holiday rice stuffing - Veggies Don’t Bite

Grandpa’s Secret Stuffing - Bam’s Kitchen

Sausage and chestnut stuffing - Striped Spatula

Bring it on, let's make this a feast!

Sweet potato souffle - Healthier Steps

Asiago garlic rosemary potato galette - No Spoon Necessary

Fall harvest rice salad - Family Food on the Table

Truffled scalloped potatoes - This is How I Cook

Sweet potato coconut mash - Haute and Healthy Living

Butternut squash orzo salad - Cooking on the Front Burners

Cajun sweet potato tots with srirachi sauce - Chili Pepper Madness

Cheesy mashed potato green bean casserole - Strawmary Smith

Pumpkin sweet potato risotto - Ex-Sloth

duch*ess potatoes - Tea & Biscuits

Coconut pecan sweet potato casserole - My Sweet Mission

'Cause we're not quite done with the carb bonanza.

Cranberry corn muffins - The Lean Green Bean

Freeze and bake black pepper and sage buttermilk biscuits - Baker Bettie

Gluten-free skillet cornbread - Dish by Dish

Grain-free butternut squash bread - Strength and Sunshine

Light and tender potato dinner rolls - Gather for Bread

Pumpkin honey corn bread - Feed Your Soul

Gluten-free perigees - Officially Gluten Free

A little something sweet with your savory.

Cranberry apple salad - Family Food on the Table

Apple cranberry chutney - Kevin is Cooking

Roasted cranberry sauce - Life Currents

Spiced apple cranberry sauce with rye - Rhubarbarians

Maple cinnamon cranberry pear sauce - Veggie Inspired Journey

Cranberry carrot salad - Pepper Bowl

Cranberry salsa - Farm Fresh Feasts

Big thanks to all the bloggers who contributed their wonderful recipes. Cheers to a happy - and yummy - holiday season!

** What's your favorite Thanksgiving side dish? Do you have any family recipes you make every year?**