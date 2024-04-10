45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table (2024)

By Kathryn Doherty
A delicious collection of 45 Thanksgiving sides, with everything from green beans, Brussels sprouts and potatoes to dressings, breads and fruit. Happy holidays!
Who loves all the amazing sides that go with Thanksgiving dinner as much as (or more than) the turkey? Anyone? (Me! Me!) Anyone? (I do! Pick me!)
From the array of vegetables to the massive carb overload - potatoes and rice and stuffing and bread and more - to the sweet cranberry and fruit sides, I'm never sure where to start. Or end. It's the sides I go back for with seconds. And thirds. And nibbles while I'm "helping" clean up.
The side dishes to me make the meal memorable. Turkey is a given. Ham maybe, too. But the sides. Those are what set each family apart and make each year's Thanksgiving special. Whether you barely tweak your menu each year or overhaul it completely, you're sure to find some new favorites from this great collection of side dishes.
Enjoy!
Let the vegetables shine on your holiday table!
Harvest squash - What a Girl Eats
Crock pot green bean casserole - Culinary Hill
Balsamic Brussels sprouts - Family Food on the Table
Honey roasted butternut squash with cranberries and feta - Peas & Crayons
Spicy collard greens - Spicy Southern Kitchen
Praline stuffed acorn squash - The Seasoned Mom
Crock pot Brussels sprouts gratin - Crockpot Gourmet (Jennifer)
Honey roasted parsnips and carrots - Aggie’s Kitchen
Easy creamed spinach - The Pretty Bee
Green bean casserole reinvented - Hip Foodie Mom
Honey mustard green beans - Turnip the Oven
Brussels sprouts gratin - Girl Gone Gourmet
Whether you like it in the bird or on the side, here are some great recipes to try:
Spicy jalapeño and cheddar cornbread stuffing with sausage - Real Food by Dad
Gluten free wild and brown rice stuffing - The Lemon Bowl
Quinoa, veggie and sausage stuffing - Kitchen Simmer
Shrimp and andouille sausage cornbread dressing - Home Ec 101
Greek holiday rice stuffing - Veggies Don’t Bite
Grandpa’s Secret Stuffing - Bam’s Kitchen
Sausage and chestnut stuffing - Striped Spatula
Bring it on, let's make this a feast!
Sweet potato souffle - Healthier Steps
Asiago garlic rosemary potato galette - No Spoon Necessary
Fall harvest rice salad - Family Food on the Table
Truffled scalloped potatoes - This is How I Cook
Sweet potato coconut mash - Haute and Healthy Living
Butternut squash orzo salad - Cooking on the Front Burners
Cajun sweet potato tots with srirachi sauce - Chili Pepper Madness
Cheesy mashed potato green bean casserole - Strawmary Smith
Pumpkin sweet potato risotto - Ex-Sloth
duch*ess potatoes - Tea & Biscuits
Coconut pecan sweet potato casserole - My Sweet Mission
'Cause we're not quite done with the carb bonanza.
Cranberry corn muffins - The Lean Green Bean
Freeze and bake black pepper and sage buttermilk biscuits - Baker Bettie
Gluten-free skillet cornbread - Dish by Dish
Grain-free butternut squash bread - Strength and Sunshine
Light and tender potato dinner rolls - Gather for Bread
Pumpkin honey corn bread - Feed Your Soul
Gluten-free perigees - Officially Gluten Free
A little something sweet with your savory.
Cranberry apple salad - Family Food on the Table
Apple cranberry chutney - Kevin is Cooking
Roasted cranberry sauce - Life Currents
Spiced apple cranberry sauce with rye - Rhubarbarians
Maple cinnamon cranberry pear sauce - Veggie Inspired Journey
Cranberry carrot salad - Pepper Bowl
Cranberry salsa - Farm Fresh Feasts
Big thanks to all the bloggers who contributed their wonderful recipes. Cheers to a happy - and yummy - holiday season!
** What's your favorite Thanksgiving side dish? Do you have any family recipes you make every year?**
Comments
Comments
Cheyanne @ No Spoon Necessary
What a great round up, Kathryn! SOOO much to choose from! I wish I was having 50 people over for thanksgiving so I could make them all! Thanks for including my potatoes! Pinned! Cheers, girlfriend!
Reply
Kathryn
I know, I want to eat ALL of these! Talk about a food coma... here's to wishful thinking! Your potatoes have gotta happen soon though. I adore asiago cheese 😉 XO
Reply
Heather @MySweetMission.net
Wow, you did such a beautiful and delicious job on your Thanksgiving side dish round-up! Thank you so much Kathryn for including my Coconut Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole!

Have a sweet day,

Heather
MySweetMission.net
Have a sweet day,
Heather
MySweetMission.net
Reply
Kathryn
Thanks Heather - and thanks for the great recipe! I'm going to be eating well this year 🙂
Reply
Bam's Kitchen
Kathryn, this is an amazing round up, something for everyone. This is a great resource and thanks so much for including our Grandpa's Secret Stuffing in your recipe round up.
Reply
Kathryn
Thanks so much! I love your family recipe - sounds so great!
Reply
Jennifer @ Crockpot Gourmet
Wow Kathryn! This looks awesome!! Might just have to add a couple new dishes to my line up this year 🙂
Reply
Kathryn
Thanks Jennifer! So many new dishes I want to try... might have to celebrate Thanksgiving all month long!
Reply
Jenn
Great roundup! I love thanksgiving food! Thanks for inducing my Maple Cinnamon Cranberry Pear Sauce!
Reply
Kathryn
Thanks Jenn! I think I'm going to need to eat Thanksgiving food all month long so I can make all of these yummy dishes! I love your cranberry-pear combo - sounds great!
Reply
Katie | Honestly Nourished
WOW! With all of these fabulous recipes, I may have to host a Thanksgiving-style dinner every night this month. Great roundup, Kathryn. Thank you for including my Brussels sprouts with pomegranate seeds! Grateful for this awesome food blog community. XX
Reply
Kathryn
Great plan, Katie! Let's have Thanksgiving ALL month long!! Thanks for the great recipe - I love the idea of Brussels sprouts with pomegranate seeds!
Reply
Kevin | Keviniscooking
Thanks so much for including me in this round up with such fantastic cooks! Now I need to get that cup of coffee and sit and check them all out in more depth. Lovely Kathryn!
Reply
Kathryn
Thanks for the great recipe, Kevin! That chutney sounds SO yummy! Enjoy browsing... it makes me want to have Thanksgiving all month long!
Reply
Mary @ StrawmarySmith
Hi Kathryn!
Thanks for including my Cheesy Mashed Potato Green Bean Casserole! This round-up looks great! I'll be sharing this with all my friends & family 🙂
Mary
Reply
Kathryn
Thanks so much, Mary! I love the sound of your casserole - such a great put-all-the-yummy-stuff-in-one-dish recipe 🙂
Reply
Abbe @ This is How I Cook
What an outstanding array of sides. They are always my favorite part of the meal!!Thanks for including me...I'm so hungry right now!
Reply
Kathryn
I know, right? It's making me hungry, too! Maybe I can just make dinners of all sides for the next few weeks so I can eat ALL these yummy things, including your scalloped potatoes!
Reply
Alli @ Tornadough Alli
Oh Kathryn thank you so much for giving me some inspiration for Thanksgiving! Loving this roundup!! Thank you so much for sharing with us at Throwback Thursday we are always so glad to have you!
Reply
Kathryn
Very welcome, Alli! I hope you find some new favorites here! I personally want to eat ALL of them 🙂 XO
Reply
Cynthia | What A Girl Eats
Thank you so much for including my harvest squash! Pinned and shared!
Reply
Kathryn
Thanks Cynthia - and thanks for sharing your harvest squash - it sounds like such a delicious side dish! I'm still figuring out how to eat ALL of these this month and next 🙂
Reply