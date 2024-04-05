45 Vegan Christmas Recipes Everyone Will Want Seconds Of This Year (2024)

No need to skip out on any favorites this year.
Just because you're vegan (or cooking for vegans!) doesn't mean Christmas classics have to fall by the wayside. The proof is in the pudding, er, the vegan mashed potatoes. Whether you're looking for vegan versions of your favorite holiday dishes or new ways to shake up the classic menu, these recipes will have your whole crew coming back for seconds—vegans and meat-eaters alike. For more meat-free holiday ideas, try our favorite vegetarian Christmas dinner recipes!
If you usually have to skip out on the beloved Christmas classics, never fear—this year, we've got you covered. While classic recipes can be tweaked to be vegan, many of our recipes are made to be vegan. From our mushroom gravy (perfect for topping your toasted sesame oil mashed potatoes with) to to fresh cranberry relish, we've got vegan-friendly recipes for all your holiday favorites. If you're looking for more filling main dishes, we've got that too! Our vegan mushroom pot pie, vegan charred lemon-asparagus risotto, and vegan shepherd's pie will keep you full and satisfied as holiday main meals.
We couldn't forget the vegan Christmas desserts (and drinks)! Our dairy-free and eggless vegan cheesecake, our fudgy vegan brownies, our vegan eggnog, and our vegan sweet potato pie are so rich, they'll be the favorites of your holiday dessert table.
Looking for more holiday ideas? Check out our best gluten-free holiday recipes and Christmas cookie recipes to complete your Christmas spread.
1
Vegan Shepherd's Pie
This meatless, dairy-free take on shepherd's pie is packed with veggies (mushrooms! celery! butternut squash! parsnips!) and loaded with flavor. It's also incredibly hearty, thanks to lentils.
Get the Vegan Shepherd's Pie recipe.
2
Vegan Stuffing
Who says stuffing is just for Thanksgiving? Because of the butter, eggs and chicken broth that usually go into classic stuffing, it's a dish that vegans can't always enjoy—until now! For the best results, use a quality, hearty loaf of bread and a nice olive oil.
Get the Vegan Stuffing recipe.
3
Vegan Mac & Cheese
Delicious vegan mac & cheese might sound like an oxymoron, but trust us, this cheese sauce is good enough to satiate the strongest dairy craving. Don't skip the thyme-panko topping—the added crunch takes it over the top.
Get the .
4
Vegan Sugar Cookies
Soft, buttery, with crispy edges, these are the classic, quintessential sugar cookie, veganized and ready to share with friends and family. Whether frosted, sprinkled, or eaten plain right out of the oven, you won't be able to get enough of them.
Get the Vegan Sugar Cookies recipe.
5
Cranberry Sauce
This sweet-tart sauce is almost as easy as opening up the canned stuff, and you know your Christmas spread deserves better. This is one of the Thanksgiving dishes you can make up to a week in advance. (Bonus: The flavors will meld and deepen while it hangs out in the fridge.)
Get the Cranberry Sauce recipe.
6
Whole Roasted Cabbage
This gorgeous, whole-roasted stunner is the perfect holiday substitute for vegans. It's savory, sweet, and salty on the outside and super-tender on the inside. Topped with lots of silky mushroom gravy, we doubt anyone at your table will be missing meat.
Get the Whole Roasted Cabbage recipe.
7
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
The idea that vegan desserts can't be delicious is a total myth. These cookies are dangerous—a bit crisp on the edges and pleasantly chewy in the centers. They're good enough to prove any naysayer wrong (and to leave out for Santa!).
Get the Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe.
8
Mushroom Gravy
Vegans and meat-eaters alike will be piling this flavor-packed gravy on top of all the holiday sides. This gravy comes together in minutes—and you won't miss roasting a whole turkey or chicken to make it.
Get the Vegan Mushroom Gravy recipe.
9
Vegan French Onion Stew
Finishing the cheese toasts right in the soup pot makes for an impressive presentation that rivals even regular French onion soup. Be warned: if you're prepping ahead of Thanksgiving, it’s best to do that job on a sheet tray instead to avoid losing soggy pieces of bread in your leftovers.
Get the Vegan French Onion Stew recipe.
10
Holiday Roasted Vegetables
The dried cranberries and balsamic vinegar add some sweetness and tartness, while the pecans add an extra crunch to these holiday-worthy vegetables. We use Brussels sprouts and carrots, but feel free to add extra vegetables or swap in some of your favorites.
Get the Holiday Roasted Vegetables recipe.
11
Vegan Chocolate Cake
Thanks to a couple of smart swaps and a special ingredient or two, we bet you might not even be able to guess this chocolate cake is completely egg- and dairy-free (meaning it’s perfect for when you’re low on ingredients too).
Get the Vegan Chocolate Cake recipe.
12
Miso Roasted Carrots
These sweet-savory carrots are topped with the most delicious mix of crunchy nuts and spices. We like pistachios and black and white sesame seeds, but feel free to swap in your favorites.
Get the Miso Roasted Carrots recipe.
13
Vegan Mashed Potatoes
Amazing, creamy mashed potatoes are still possible while being completely dairy-free and vegan, and these are here to prove it!
Get the Vegan Mashed Potatoes recipe.
14
Chocolate Almond Bark
This homemade chocolate bark couldn't be easier (ready in under 30 minutes!) and also is so sweet and crunchy that no store-bought bar could compare. We love the sharp taste of dark chocolate and crunchy almonds in this recipe, but feel free to experiment with your favorite combos!
Get the Chocolate Almond Bark recipe.
15
Polenta With Wild Mushroom Ragú
Make this showstopper with a custom blend of your favorite funghi! If wild mushrooms are not accessible, creminis or button mushrooms would also work perfectly. The ragú can be made up to three days in advance (great for prepping for Christmas dinner!); just reheat gently on the stovetop while you make the polenta.
Get the Polenta With Wild Mushroom Ragú recipe.
16
Fresh Cranberry Relish
Unlike traditional cranberry sauce, this easy relish doesn't require any cooking and can be made entirely in the food processor—which means one more free burner and one less dirty saucepan to clean. Win-win!
Get the Fresh Cranberry Relish recipe.
17
Roasted Delicata Squash
Delicata squash is a winter squash that doesn't get enough attention. Its small size makes it much easier to handle than other squashes, and it cooks much faster. When roasted, the squash gets creamy and sweet, and we can't get over how cute the flower-shaped slices are!
Get the Roasted Delicata Squash recipe.
18
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
This is one of the absolute best hacks for creating roasted potatoes that are perfectly golden and crispy on the outside but buttery and tender on the inside. The trick is a cornstarch slurry that may seem strange, but trust us—these are the best potatoes you'll ever have.
Get the Roasted Fingerling Potatoes recipe.
19
Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie
When it's cold out, a steaming hot pot pie filled with creamy, flavorful gravy, sweet and tender veggies, and topped with a shatteringly flaky crust is EVERYTHING. Here, mushrooms replace meat and are every bit as satisfying as their meaty counterparts.
Get the Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie recipe.
20
Easy Vegan Green Bean Casserole
Plant-based eaters don't have to miss out on classic green bean casserole, thanks to this simple recipe. We're super into the onion topping on this casserole—it's SO much better than the fried ones that come in a can.
Get the Vegan Green Bean Casserole recipe.