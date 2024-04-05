45 Vegan Christmas Recipes Everyone Will Want Seconds Of This Year (2024)

Just because you're vegan (or cooking for vegans!) doesn't mean Christmas classics have to fall by the wayside. The proof is in the pudding, er, the vegan mashed potatoes. Whether you're looking for vegan versions of your favorite holiday dishes or new ways to shake up the classic menu, these recipes will have your whole crew coming back for seconds—vegans and meat-eaters alike. For more meat-free holiday ideas, try our favorite vegetarian Christmas dinner recipes!

If you usually have to skip out on the beloved Christmas classics, never fear—this year, we've got you covered. While classic recipes can be tweaked to be vegan, many of our recipes are made to be vegan. From our mushroom gravy (perfect for topping your toasted sesame oil mashed potatoes with) to to fresh cranberry relish, we've got vegan-friendly recipes for all your holiday favorites. If you're looking for more filling main dishes, we've got that too! Our vegan mushroom pot pie, vegan charred lemon-asparagus risotto, and vegan shepherd's pie will keep you full and satisfied as holiday main meals.

We couldn't forget the vegan Christmas desserts (and drinks)! Our dairy-free and eggless vegan cheesecake, our fudgy vegan brownies, our vegan eggnog, and our vegan sweet potato pie are so rich, they'll be the favorites of your holiday dessert table.

Looking for more holiday ideas? Check out our best gluten-free holiday recipes and Christmas cookie recipes to complete your Christmas spread.