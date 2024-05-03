45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Vegan Thanksgiving recipes from green bean casserole, to a vegan pot roast, to pumpkin cheesecake! Here are a bunch of recipes to choose from to celebrate the holiday.
It’s almost here. Everyone’s favorite food holiday of the year – Thanksgiving! Like many holidays, Thanksgiving has become a time when we get together with family and friends, appreciate each other, and eat tastyfood.
Thanksgiving can be a little intimidating for vegans since the main dish is literally a whole turkey, and the sides often contain dairy and more meat. But there are tons of vegan Thanksgiving recipes – and you’re going to LOVE them! Your family and friends will probably love them, too. Prepare for lots of “THIS is vegan!?” comments.
These recipes are broken down by course: Vegan appetizers, main dishes, sides, salads, and desserts. This ultimate list contains 40 recipes to choose from.
If you don’t want to sort through a bunch of recipes and would like a straightforward, no guesswork plan, check out this 3 Course Vegan Thanksgiving Menu.
Appetizers
Vegan Thanksgiving appetizers to serve before dinner that everyone will enjoy.
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip
4.92 from 92 votes
Your favorite game day and holiday dip, made dairy-free! This crowd-pleasing vegan spinach artichoke dip is delicious and so easy to make.
Vegan Buffalo Chicken Dip
4.89 from 27 votes
Delicious vegan buffalo chicken dip with all the classic flavors.
Creamy Hot Broccoli Dip
4.60 from 15 votes
Move over spinach & artichoke dip, creamy broccoli dip is taking over! This is a simple recipe, and you're eating veggies so…Health!
Mini Vegan Pigs in a Blanket
4.41 from 79 votes
These vegan mini pigs in a blanket are the perfect appetizer for any holiday or sports party like the Superbowl!
Vegan Spinach Dip
4.98 from 104 votes
This super easy vegan spinach dip is served cold. Perfect for a Thanksgiving appetizer to feed a crowd. Serve in a bread bowl for ultimate holiday vibes.
Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms
5 from 7 votes
These mushrooms are stuffed with quinoa, sundried tomatoes, pecans, and more delicious flavors. Top with some vegan parmesan, bake, and serve
BBQ Cauliflower Wings
5 from 2 votes
These flavorful BBQ cauliflower wings are the perfect appetizer bites for any occasion.
Main Dishes
Turkey and ham, no thanks! These vegan main dishes are hearty and satisfying. You won’t even miss the meat.
Roasted Glazed Tofu
4.92 from 24 votes
This 5-ingredient glazed tofu roast is the perfect vegan alternative to a traditional ham roast.
Whole Roasted Cauliflower
4.75 from 227 votes
Oven roasted whole cauliflower made with potatoes, carrots, and a delicious gravy.
Vegan Wellington
4.92 from 195 votes
Beef wellington, who?! This vegan wellington is an excellent dish to serve as your main Thanksgiving meal!
Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash
5 from 31 votes
This delicious vegan stuffed acorn squash is the perfect main dish for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Vegan Lasagna
4.89 from 17 votes
Classic lasagna flavors, but vegan! This dish might be a little unconventional for Thanksgiving, but who says we have to follow "tradition"?!
Vegan Impossible Meatloaf
4.98 from 643 votes
This vegan meatloaf made with Impossible burger tastes JUST like your Mom's classic meatloaf. Bonus – it's simple, easy, and made in about 30 minutes!
Vegan Pot Pie
4.91 from 40 votes
A special holiday calls for a special main dish, and this vegan pot pie made with chickpeas hits the mark. The homemade pie crust is so flaky and "buttery!"
Vegan Shepherd’s Pie
4.86 from 7 votes
Shepherd's Pie is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for your vegan Thanksgiving! This version uses vegan ground beef, corn, and mashed potatoes.
Gravy
Gravy is a staple for the holidays. Make one, or make three!
5-Minute Gravy
4.96 from 71 votes
Quick and easy vegan gravy seasoned with sage and thyme. Enjoy with a big bowl of potatoes, over biscuits, or with veggie meatloaf!
Vegan Onion Gravy
4.67 from 3 votes
Rich and flavorful caramelized onion gravy.
Vegan Country Gravy
4.78 from 9 votes
Dairy-free cream gravy made with just 5 simple ingredients.
Vegan Brown Gravy
4.67 from 9 votes
Rich, flavorful vegan brown gravy made with simple ingredients.
Oil-Free Vegan Gravy
4.89 from 18 votes
This vegan gravy is super rich and indulgent – without all the fat in other gravy recipes!
Side Dishes
Side dishes are my favorite part of Thanksgiving. Stuffing, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, oh yes. If you don’t want to make a main dish because you’ll be the only one to eat it, a plate full of sides is just as delicious.
Best Vegan Stuffing
4.88 from 149 votes
We always called this stuffing growing up, but a lot of folks call it dressing. Whatever you refer to it as, this classic side dish full of tasty fall flavors and definitely deserves a spot on your vegan Thanksgiving table.
Vegan Green Bean Casserole
5 from 2 votes
Classic vegan green bean casserole made with a homemade dairy-free cream sauce.
Healthy Green Bean Casserole
4.56 from 18 votes
Creamy non-dairy sauce, green beans, and a baked onion topping come together to make this delicious healthy green bean casserole!
Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese
4.85 from 39 votes
Delicious, cheesy, and creamy vegan baked mac and cheese! This recipe is nut-free and soy-free.
Maple Glazed Carrots
5 from 3 votes
Easy roasted carrots with maple syrup, garlic, and sage.
Vegan Mashed Potatoes
4.91 from 20 votes
Perfectly fluffy and creamy vegan mashed potatoes seasoned with garlic.
Vegan Cheddar Biscuits
4.95 from 20 votes
These vegan cheddar biscuits are cheesy, garlicky, and so easy to make!
Instant Pot Vegan Mac and Cheese
4.76 from 77 votes
You can make this mac & cheese on the stove, too, but I love the Instant Pot method because it frees up some space. The stove and oven are notoriously jammed pack on Thanksgiving.This is the Instant Pot I have.
Vegan Scalloped Potatoes
4.80 from 120 votes
Great as a side dish (or a main meal, let's be real) these homemade vegan scalloped potatoes are "cheesy" and delicious.
Easy Vegan Drop Biscuits
5 from 25 votes
Easy, tasty, buttery vegan drop biscuits. No biscuit cutter is necessary to make these fluffy biscuits, which makes holiday cooking more simple.
Easy Vegan Dinner Rolls
5 from 5 votes
Soft and chewy vegan dinner rolls made with 6 simple ingredients. What is Thanksgiving without a good roll?!
Soup
Soup can serve as either a side dish or main dish for your holiday table.
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
5 from 7 votes
Vegan butternut squash soup made with roasted squash. This simple dairy-free soup is perfect for cold weather days.
Vegan Broccoli Cheddar Soup
4.93 from 13 votes
Rich and creamy vegan broccoli cheddar soup made in about 30 minutes!
Vegan French Onion Soup
4.87 from 23 votes
Luscious vegan french onion soup with caramelized onions for a lovely, deep flavor.
Salads
These vegan salads make for lighter fare.
Apple Lentil Salad
4.82 from 11 votes
Made with classic fall flavors, this apple lentil salad is exploding with deliciousness! It’s vegan, gluten-free, and can work as either a side salad or the main dish!
Vegan Chopped Salad
5 from 1 vote
Just your classic chopped salad made with vegan cashew "bacon" bits and vegan ranch. The perfect light first course, if your family does that sort of thing, or a refreshing side to offset that heavy Thanksgiving food.
Vegan Greek Salad
5 from 1 vote
Fresh and simple Greek salad made with vegan feta cheese.
Desserts
Thanksgiving is that holiday where we make a bunch of desserts and then look at them wide-eyed because we are JUST TOO FULL. But it’s basically mandatory. Just wait a couple hours and then indulge!
Vegan Pecan Pie
5 from 18 votes
This pecan pie recipe is the BEST vegan version out there. I tested it 8 times to make sure it was absolutely perfect!
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake
4.97 from 66 votes
Your vegan thanksgiving spread is not complete without this incredibly impressive pumpkin cheesecake! So creamy and full of classic pumpkin flavors.
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
4.78 from 22 votes
Is it even Thanksgiving without the perfect pumpkin pie?! The filling is perfectly sweet and the crust is flakey but sturdy.
Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole
5 from 10 votes
Delicious vegan sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows and pecans.
Vegan Cherry Pie
5 from 3 votes
This lattice-topped vegan cherry pie is the perfect holiday dessert with frozen fruit and a homemade crust.
Vegan Pumpkin Cookies
5 from 6 votes
The best, soft vegan pumpkin cookies! Chose from 2 frosting options: vegan cream cheese frosting (my favorite) or vanilla icing.
Vegan Pecan Pie Bars
5 from 14 votes
A handheld twist on pecan pie, these vegan pecan pie bars with a shortbread crust are easy and perfect for the holidays.
Vegan Chocolate Cookies
5 from 6 votes
These vegan double chocolate cookies are super moist, fudgy, and best of all: made using 1 bowl!
Vegan Chocolate Pie
5 from 16 votes
Decadent, creamy vegan chocolate pie made with simple ingredients for those chocolate lovers at your dinner table.
