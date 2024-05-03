45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Vegan Thanksgiving recipes from green bean casserole, to a vegan pot roast, to pumpkin cheesecake! Here are a bunch of recipes to choose from to celebrate the holiday.

Appetizers

Main Dishes

Gravy

Side Dishes

Soup

Salads

Desserts

Menu

It’s almost here. Everyone’s favorite food holiday of the year – Thanksgiving! Like many holidays, Thanksgiving has become a time when we get together with family and friends, appreciate each other, and eat tastyfood.

Thanksgiving can be a little intimidating for vegans since the main dish is literally a whole turkey, and the sides often contain dairy and more meat. But there are tons of vegan Thanksgiving recipes – and you’re going to LOVE them! Your family and friends will probably love them, too. Prepare for lots of “THIS is vegan!?” comments.

These recipes are broken down by course: Vegan appetizers, main dishes, sides, salads, and desserts. This ultimate list contains 40 recipes to choose from.

If you don’t want to sort through a bunch of recipes and would like a straightforward, no guesswork plan, check out this 3 Course Vegan Thanksgiving Menu.

If you make one of these recipes, I would LOVE to see your recreation! Snap a photo, thentag me on Instagramand use the hashtag #karissasvegankitchen.

Appetizers

Vegan Thanksgiving appetizers to serve before dinner that everyone will enjoy.

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip 4.92 from 92 votes Your favorite game day and holiday dip, made dairy-free! This crowd-pleasing vegan spinach artichoke dip is delicious and so easy to make. Get the Recipe

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Dip 4.89 from 27 votes Delicious vegan buffalo chicken dip with all the classic flavors. Get the Recipe

Creamy Hot Broccoli Dip 4.60 from 15 votes Move over spinach & artichoke dip, creamy broccoli dip is taking over! This is a simple recipe, and you're eating veggies so…Health! Get the Recipe

Mini Vegan Pigs in a Blanket 4.41 from 79 votes These vegan mini pigs in a blanket are the perfect appetizer for any holiday or sports party like the Superbowl! Get the Recipe

Vegan Spinach Dip 4.98 from 104 votes This super easy vegan spinach dip is served cold. Perfect for a Thanksgiving appetizer to feed a crowd. Serve in a bread bowl for ultimate holiday vibes. Get the Recipe

Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms 5 from 7 votes These mushrooms are stuffed with quinoa, sundried tomatoes, pecans, and more delicious flavors. Top with some vegan parmesan, bake, and serve Get the Recipe

BBQ Cauliflower Wings 5 from 2 votes These flavorful BBQ cauliflower wings are the perfect appetizer bites for any occasion. Get the Recipe

Main Dishes

Turkey and ham, no thanks! These vegan main dishes are hearty and satisfying. You won’t even miss the meat.

Roasted Glazed Tofu 4.92 from 24 votes This 5-ingredient glazed tofu roast is the perfect vegan alternative to a traditional ham roast. Get the Recipe

Whole Roasted Cauliflower 4.75 from 227 votes Oven roasted whole cauliflower made with potatoes, carrots, and a delicious gravy. Get the Recipe

Vegan Wellington 4.92 from 195 votes Beef wellington, who?! This vegan wellington is an excellent dish to serve as your main Thanksgiving meal! Get the Recipe

Vegan Lasagna 4.89 from 17 votes Classic lasagna flavors, but vegan! This dish might be a little unconventional for Thanksgiving, but who says we have to follow "tradition"?! Get the Recipe

Vegan Impossible Meatloaf 4.98 from 643 votes This vegan meatloaf made with Impossible burger tastes JUST like your Mom's classic meatloaf. Bonus – it's simple, easy, and made in about 30 minutes! Get the Recipe

Vegan Pot Pie 4.91 from 40 votes A special holiday calls for a special main dish, and this vegan pot pie made with chickpeas hits the mark. The homemade pie crust is so flaky and "buttery!" Get the Recipe

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie 4.86 from 7 votes Shepherd's Pie is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for your vegan Thanksgiving! This version uses vegan ground beef, corn, and mashed potatoes. Get the Recipe

Gravy

Gravy is a staple for the holidays. Make one, or make three!

5-Minute Gravy 4.96 from 71 votes Quick and easy vegan gravy seasoned with sage and thyme. Enjoy with a big bowl of potatoes, over biscuits, or with veggie meatloaf! Get the Recipe

Vegan Onion Gravy 4.67 from 3 votes Rich and flavorful caramelized onion gravy. Get the Recipe

Vegan Country Gravy 4.78 from 9 votes Dairy-free cream gravy made with just 5 simple ingredients. Get the Recipe

Vegan Brown Gravy 4.67 from 9 votes Rich, flavorful vegan brown gravy made with simple ingredients. Get the Recipe

Oil-Free Vegan Gravy 4.89 from 18 votes This vegan gravy is super rich and indulgent – without all the fat in other gravy recipes! Get the Recipe

Side Dishes

Side dishes are my favorite part of Thanksgiving. Stuffing, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, oh yes. If you don’t want to make a main dish because you’ll be the only one to eat it, a plate full of sides is just as delicious.

Best Vegan Stuffing 4.88 from 149 votes We always called this stuffing growing up, but a lot of folks call it dressing. Whatever you refer to it as, this classic side dish full of tasty fall flavors and definitely deserves a spot on your vegan Thanksgiving table. Get the Recipe

Vegan Green Bean Casserole 5 from 2 votes Classic vegan green bean casserole made with a homemade dairy-free cream sauce. Get the Recipe

Healthy Green Bean Casserole 4.56 from 18 votes See Also Vegan mushroom, chestnut and cranberry tart | Jamie magazine recipes Creamy non-dairy sauce, green beans, and a baked onion topping come together to make this delicious healthy green bean casserole! Get the Recipe

Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese 4.85 from 39 votes Delicious, cheesy, and creamy vegan baked mac and cheese! This recipe is nut-free and soy-free. Get the Recipe

Maple Glazed Carrots 5 from 3 votes Easy roasted carrots with maple syrup, garlic, and sage. Get the Recipe

Vegan Mashed Potatoes 4.91 from 20 votes Perfectly fluffy and creamy vegan mashed potatoes seasoned with garlic. Get the Recipe

Vegan Cheddar Biscuits 4.95 from 20 votes These vegan cheddar biscuits are cheesy, garlicky, and so easy to make! Get the Recipe

Instant Pot Vegan Mac and Cheese 4.76 from 77 votes You can make this mac & cheese on the stove, too, but I love the Instant Pot method because it frees up some space. The stove and oven are notoriously jammed pack on Thanksgiving.This is the Instant Pot I have. Get the Recipe

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes 4.80 from 120 votes Great as a side dish (or a main meal, let's be real) these homemade vegan scalloped potatoes are "cheesy" and delicious. Get the Recipe

Easy Vegan Drop Biscuits 5 from 25 votes Easy, tasty, buttery vegan drop biscuits. No biscuit cutter is necessary to make these fluffy biscuits, which makes holiday cooking more simple. Get the Recipe

Easy Vegan Dinner Rolls 5 from 5 votes Soft and chewy vegan dinner rolls made with 6 simple ingredients. What is Thanksgiving without a good roll?! Get the Recipe

Soup

Soup can serve as either a side dish or main dish for your holiday table.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup 5 from 7 votes Vegan butternut squash soup made with roasted squash. This simple dairy-free soup is perfect for cold weather days. Get the Recipe

Vegan Broccoli Cheddar Soup 4.93 from 13 votes Rich and creamy vegan broccoli cheddar soup made in about 30 minutes! Get the Recipe

Vegan French Onion Soup 4.87 from 23 votes Luscious vegan french onion soup with caramelized onions for a lovely, deep flavor. Get the Recipe

Salads

These vegan salads make for lighter fare.

Apple Lentil Salad 4.82 from 11 votes Made with classic fall flavors, this apple lentil salad is exploding with deliciousness! It’s vegan, gluten-free, and can work as either a side salad or the main dish! Get the Recipe

Vegan Chopped Salad 5 from 1 vote Just your classic chopped salad made with vegan cashew "bacon" bits and vegan ranch. The perfect light first course, if your family does that sort of thing, or a refreshing side to offset that heavy Thanksgiving food. Get the Recipe

Vegan Greek Salad 5 from 1 vote Fresh and simple Greek salad made with vegan feta cheese. Get the Recipe

Desserts

Thanksgiving is that holiday where we make a bunch of desserts and then look at them wide-eyed because we are JUST TOO FULL. But it’s basically mandatory. Just wait a couple hours and then indulge!

Vegan Pecan Pie 5 from 18 votes This pecan pie recipe is the BEST vegan version out there. I tested it 8 times to make sure it was absolutely perfect! Get the Recipe

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake 4.97 from 66 votes Your vegan thanksgiving spread is not complete without this incredibly impressive pumpkin cheesecake! So creamy and full of classic pumpkin flavors. Get the Recipe

Vegan Pumpkin Pie 4.78 from 22 votes Is it even Thanksgiving without the perfect pumpkin pie?! The filling is perfectly sweet and the crust is flakey but sturdy. Get the Recipe

Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole 5 from 10 votes Delicious vegan sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows and pecans. Get the Recipe

Vegan Cherry Pie 5 from 3 votes This lattice-topped vegan cherry pie is the perfect holiday dessert with frozen fruit and a homemade crust. Get the Recipe

Vegan Pumpkin Cookies 5 from 6 votes The best, soft vegan pumpkin cookies! Chose from 2 frosting options: vegan cream cheese frosting (my favorite) or vanilla icing. Get the Recipe

Vegan Pecan Pie Bars 5 from 14 votes A handheld twist on pecan pie, these vegan pecan pie bars with a shortbread crust are easy and perfect for the holidays. Get the Recipe

Vegan Chocolate Cookies 5 from 6 votes These vegan double chocolate cookies are super moist, fudgy, and best of all: made using 1 bowl! Get the Recipe