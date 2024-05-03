45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Vegan Thanksgiving recipes from green bean casserole, to a vegan pot roast, to pumpkin cheesecake! Here are a bunch of recipes to choose from to celebrate the holiday.

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (1)

Menu

It’s almost here. Everyone’s favorite food holiday of the year – Thanksgiving! Like many holidays, Thanksgiving has become a time when we get together with family and friends, appreciate each other, and eat tastyfood.

Thanksgiving can be a little intimidating for vegans since the main dish is literally a whole turkey, and the sides often contain dairy and more meat. But there are tons of vegan Thanksgiving recipes – and you’re going to LOVE them! Your family and friends will probably love them, too. Prepare for lots of “THIS is vegan!?” comments.

These recipes are broken down by course: Vegan appetizers, main dishes, sides, salads, and desserts. This ultimate list contains 40 recipes to choose from.

If you don't want to sort through a bunch of recipes and would like a straightforward, no guesswork plan, check out this 3 Course Vegan Thanksgiving Menu.

Appetizers

Vegan Thanksgiving appetizers to serve before dinner that everyone will enjoy.

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

Your favorite game day and holiday dip, made dairy-free! This crowd-pleasing vegan spinach artichoke dip is delicious and so easy to make.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2)

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Dip

Delicious vegan buffalo chicken dip with all the classic flavors.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (3)

Creamy Hot Broccoli Dip

Move over spinach & artichoke dip, creamy broccoli dip is taking over! This is a simple recipe, and you're eating veggies so…Health!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (4)

Mini Vegan Pigs in a Blanket

These vegan mini pigs in a blanket are the perfect appetizer for any holiday or sports party like the Superbowl!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (5)

Vegan Spinach Dip

This super easy vegan spinach dip is served cold. Perfect for a Thanksgiving appetizer to feed a crowd. Serve in a bread bowl for ultimate holiday vibes.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (6)

Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms

These mushrooms are stuffed with quinoa, sundried tomatoes, pecans, and more delicious flavors. Top with some vegan parmesan, bake, and serve

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (7)

BBQ Cauliflower Wings

These flavorful BBQ cauliflower wings are the perfect appetizer bites for any occasion.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (8)

Main Dishes

Turkey and ham, no thanks! These vegan main dishes are hearty and satisfying. You won’t even miss the meat.

Roasted Glazed Tofu

This 5-ingredient glazed tofu roast is the perfect vegan alternative to a traditional ham roast.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (9)

Whole Roasted Cauliflower

Oven roasted whole cauliflower made with potatoes, carrots, and a delicious gravy.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (10)

Vegan Wellington

Beef wellington, who?! This vegan wellington is an excellent dish to serve as your main Thanksgiving meal!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (11)

Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash

This delicious vegan stuffed acorn squash is the perfect main dish for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (12)

Vegan Lasagna

Classic lasagna flavors, but vegan! This dish might be a little unconventional for Thanksgiving, but who says we have to follow "tradition"?!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (13)

Vegan Impossible Meatloaf

This vegan meatloaf made with Impossible burger tastes JUST like your Mom's classic meatloaf. Bonus – it's simple, easy, and made in about 30 minutes!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (14)

Vegan Pot Pie

A special holiday calls for a special main dish, and this vegan pot pie made with chickpeas hits the mark. The homemade pie crust is so flaky and "buttery!"

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (15)

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

Shepherd's Pie is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for your vegan Thanksgiving! This version uses vegan ground beef, corn, and mashed potatoes.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (16)

Gravy

Gravy is a staple for the holidays. Make one, or make three!

5-Minute Gravy

Quick and easy vegan gravy seasoned with sage and thyme. Enjoy with a big bowl of potatoes, over biscuits, or with veggie meatloaf!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (17)

Vegan Onion Gravy

Rich and flavorful caramelized onion gravy.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (18)

Vegan Country Gravy

Dairy-free cream gravy made with just 5 simple ingredients.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (19)

Vegan Brown Gravy

Rich, flavorful vegan brown gravy made with simple ingredients.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (20)

Oil-Free Vegan Gravy

This vegan gravy is super rich and indulgent – without all the fat in other gravy recipes!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (21)

Side Dishes

Side dishes are my favorite part of Thanksgiving. Stuffing, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, oh yes. If you don’t want to make a main dish because you’ll be the only one to eat it, a plate full of sides is just as delicious.

Best Vegan Stuffing

We always called this stuffing growing up, but a lot of folks call it dressing. Whatever you refer to it as, this classic side dish full of tasty fall flavors and definitely deserves a spot on your vegan Thanksgiving table.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (22)

Vegan Green Bean Casserole

Classic vegan green bean casserole made with a homemade dairy-free cream sauce.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (23)

Healthy Green Bean Casserole

Creamy non-dairy sauce, green beans, and a baked onion topping come together to make this delicious healthy green bean casserole!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (24)

Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese

Delicious, cheesy, and creamy vegan baked mac and cheese! This recipe is nut-free and soy-free.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (25)

Maple Glazed Carrots

Easy roasted carrots with maple syrup, garlic, and sage.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (26)

Vegan Mashed Potatoes

Perfectly fluffy and creamy vegan mashed potatoes seasoned with garlic.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (27)

Vegan Cheddar Biscuits

These vegan cheddar biscuits are cheesy, garlicky, and so easy to make!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (28)

Instant Pot Vegan Mac and Cheese

You can make this mac & cheese on the stove, too, but I love the Instant Pot method because it frees up some space. The stove and oven are notoriously jammed pack on Thanksgiving.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (29)

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

Great as a side dish (or a main meal, let's be real) these homemade vegan scalloped potatoes are "cheesy" and delicious.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (30)

Easy Vegan Drop Biscuits

Easy, tasty, buttery vegan drop biscuits. No biscuit cutter is necessary to make these fluffy biscuits, which makes holiday cooking more simple.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (31)

Easy Vegan Dinner Rolls

Soft and chewy vegan dinner rolls made with 6 simple ingredients. What is Thanksgiving without a good roll?!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (32)

Soup

Soup can serve as either a side dish or main dish for your holiday table.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Vegan butternut squash soup made with roasted squash. This simple dairy-free soup is perfect for cold weather days.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (33)

Vegan Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Rich and creamy vegan broccoli cheddar soup made in about 30 minutes!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (34)

Vegan French Onion Soup

Luscious vegan french onion soup with caramelized onions for a lovely, deep flavor.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (35)

Salads

These vegan salads make for lighter fare.

Apple Lentil Salad

Made with classic fall flavors, this apple lentil salad is exploding with deliciousness! It’s vegan, gluten-free, and can work as either a side salad or the main dish!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (36)

Vegan Chopped Salad

Just your classic chopped salad made with vegan cashew "bacon" bits and vegan ranch. The perfect light first course, if your family does that sort of thing, or a refreshing side to offset that heavy Thanksgiving food.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (37)

Vegan Greek Salad

Fresh and simple Greek salad made with vegan feta cheese.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (38)

Desserts

Thanksgiving is that holiday where we make a bunch of desserts and then look at them wide-eyed because we are JUST TOO FULL. But it’s basically mandatory. Just wait a couple hours and then indulge!

Vegan Pecan Pie

This pecan pie recipe is the BEST vegan version out there. I tested it 8 times to make sure it was absolutely perfect!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (39)

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake

Your vegan thanksgiving spread is not complete without this incredibly impressive pumpkin cheesecake! So creamy and full of classic pumpkin flavors.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (40)

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Is it even Thanksgiving without the perfect pumpkin pie?! The filling is perfectly sweet and the crust is flakey but sturdy.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (41)

Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole

Delicious vegan sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows and pecans.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (42)

Vegan Cherry Pie

This lattice-topped vegan cherry pie is the perfect holiday dessert with frozen fruit and a homemade crust.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (43)

Vegan Pumpkin Cookies

The best, soft vegan pumpkin cookies! Chose from 2 frosting options: vegan cream cheese frosting (my favorite) or vanilla icing.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (44)

Vegan Pecan Pie Bars

A handheld twist on pecan pie, these vegan pecan pie bars with a shortbread crust are easy and perfect for the holidays.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (46)

Vegan Chocolate Cookies

These vegan double chocolate cookies are super moist, fudgy, and best of all: made using 1 bowl!

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (47)

Vegan Chocolate Pie

Decadent, creamy vegan chocolate pie made with simple ingredients for those chocolate lovers at your dinner table.

Get the Recipe

45 Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (48)

