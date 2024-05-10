47 Easy Keto Dinner Recipes You'll Make Nonstop (2024)

If you're new to the keto diet, you might be thinking, Wait, what can I eat really? As it turns out, plenty of things! And that's absolutely the case come dinnertime. Even if the rest of your household isn't keto, these 45 keto dinner ideas are proof that 1. It couldn't be easier to stay on the diet, and 2. Many of your favorites are already pretty keto-friendly, too! Believe us, if you serve up some Tuscan butter shrimp, no one will ever suspect you're feeding them any sort of "health" food. 😉

When trying to change your eating habits, some people avoid all their top comfort food classics. But we're not about that kind of lifestyle, and we don't think you should either! Keto-fying some of your favorites is actually pretty simple, without any hard-to-find ingredients either. Crushed pork rinds are the savory secret for adding that fried-style crispy crunch to our recipes for keto breaded shrimp and keto fried chicken, while cauliflower rice adds heft to our keto beef stroganoff and keto stuffed cabbage.

Like we said, so many of our stand-by dinner recipes are themselves already keto-friendly. Our recipes for garlicky Greek chicken and feta and herb-crusted salmon are that perfect combination of "easy" yet "dinner party-friendly" everyone will be more than glad to dig into. Just be sure to pair your main event with plenty of keto-friendly side dishes, and dinner is basically served.

