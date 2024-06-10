47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. By browsing this website, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
This collection of easy vegan appetizers is the only one you’ll need! Here you’ll find the most popular, best reviewed vegan appetizers.
Refer back to this list for all of your hosting and celebrating needs such as holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, game-days, book clubs, birthdays, family celebrations and more. You’re guaranteed to find a new crowd-pleasing favorite for the perfect party today.
Why Everyone Will Love These Vegan Appetizers
The best part about these vegan appetizers is they don’t taste vegan! They’re just as creamy, rich, and flavorful as their dairy and meat counterparts and are GUARANTEED to please vegans and non vegans alike. Chances are many won’t even notice these appetizers are actually vegan!
Here you’ll find delicious cold appetizers, crudités, hors d’oeuvres, finger foods, salsas, hot and cheesy dips, fried foods, and more. Use the below table of contents to jump to a recipe that catches your eye or simply scroll through all for the ultimate inspiration.
TABLE OF CONTENTS show
Cold Appetizers and Dips
1. Vegan Cheese Ball
1
Vegan Cheeseball by Plant Power Couple
You will not believe how easy this vegan cheese ball recipe is! It uses simple methods and ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. Not to mention, this vegan cheeseball has an amazing cheesy flavor, mind-blowingly creamy texture, isomnivore-approved, and cashew-free!
2. Mezze Platter
2
Vegan Mezze Platter by Crowded Kitchen
Be the hero of hosting and serve this Vegan Mezze Platter. It has something for everyone and is the ultimate snacking platter. It's made with hummus, pita bread, savory olives, vegetables for dipping & more.
3. Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip
3
Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip by My Quiet Kitchen
This Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip is the simplest vegan appetizer yet packs a punch with flavor. Serve with crackers, french bread, veggie sticks, and more.
4. Baba Ganoush
4
Baba Ganoush Recipe by The Forked Spoon
The BEST Baba Ganoush! Delicious and flavorful Middle Eastern Eggplant Dip made with roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Gluten-free, vegan, and low-carb, learn how to make this easy Baba Ganoush Recipe and enjoy with crunchy vegetables,warm pita bread, or your favorite crackers.
5. Pine Nut Hummus
5
Pine Nut Hummus by Your Home, Made Healthy
This easy to make Pine Nut Hummus is made in just 35 minutes with a few classic ingredients. You won’t be able to stop dipping!
6. Air Fryer Pita Chips
6
Air Fryer Pita Chips by This Healthy Kitchen
If you're serving hummus or baba ganoush, you can't go wrong with serving crispy and flavourful air fryer pita chips on the side. They're the perfect, last minute dipper that’s ready in less than 10 minutes!
7. Vegan 7-Layer Dip
7
Easy 7-Layer Dip by Sweet Simple Vegan
The only party dip you may ever need! This vegan 7-layer dip is made with beans, guacamole, vegan sour cream, salsa, taco meat, vegan cheese and more. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips and watch this dip disappear in a blink of an eye.
8. Homemade Vegan Cheddar Cheese
8
Vegan Cheddar Cheese by Nora Cooks
Make your own Vegan Cheddar Cheese from scratch with just 8 ingredients! It's easy to slice and the perfect addition to your vegan charcuterie board. Serve with crackers, fruit, and more!
9. Creamy Pecan Stuffed Dates
9
Vegan Creamy Pecan Stuffed Dates by Nutriciously
Dates stuffed with vegan cream cheese, sun dried tomato, and fresh basil and finished with a rich and buttery pecan. This vegan appetizer is quick to make and unbelievably flavorful!
10. Vegan Guacamole
10
Guacamole without Cilantro by Home-Cooked Roots
Making guacamole without cilantro only requires 4 simple ingredients and 5 minutes in the kitchen. Plus, learn the absolute best quick and easy way to make guacamole creamy. Get ready to dive in with your favorite tortilla chips, veggies, or crackers.
Get The Recipe
11. Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa
11
Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa (Chipotle Copyat)
This Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa is a Chipotle Copycat recipe of their medium salsa. It uses canned tomatillos and chilies, meaning all the flavor without the hassle of cleaning and roasting fresh tomatillos and tomatoes.
Get The Recipe
12. Corn Salsa
12
Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa (Chipotle Copycat!)
This roasted chili-corn salsa is a copycat version of the corn salsa served at Chipotle Mexican Grill! Sweet corn, charred poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, and a healthy squeeze of lime juice are key flavors in preparing this new family favorite. It's the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and tangy and ready in 25 minutes!
Get The Recipe
13. Vegan Ceviche
13
Vegan Ceviche by Vegan Huggs
Vegan ceviche that's just as tangy and delicious as the classic! Made with hearts of palm and chickpeas to make the best vegan appetizer.
14. Cranberry Vegan Cheese Ball
14
Cranberry Pistachio Vegan Cheese Ball by Karissa’s Vegan Kitchen
This Cranberry Pistachio Vegan Cheese Ball is made cheesy with cashews and vegan cream cheese, then rolled in cranberries and pistachios for the best sweet and savory crunch. Spread on your favorite crackers for the best holiday vegan appetizer.
15. Cold Vegan Spinach Dip
15
Easy Vegan Spinach Dip by The Hidden Veggies
A quick and easy vegan spinach dip recipe that’s also allergen friendly! Your friends and family will rave about this vegan appetizer and no one will ever notice that it doesn’t have dairy!
16. Mango Corn Salsa
16
Mango Corn Salsa
This quick and easy mango corn salsa is the perfect balance of savory and sweet! It takes just 5 minutes to throw together and is a simple, yet impressive salsa for hosting or boosting the flavor of any savory dish. Try it on my Jackfruit Carnitas or with my veggie fajitas and Copycat Chipotle Black Beans in a vegan burrito bowl.
Get The Recipe
17. Garlic Miso Eggplant Dip
17
Garlic Miso Eggplant Dip – From My Bowl
This Eggplant Dip is made with roasted eggplant and Asian-inspired flavors for a modern twist on the Mediterranean eggplant dip. Vegan, Gluten-Free.
18. Spinach Artichoke Vegan Pinwheels
18
Spinach Artichoke Vegan Pinwheels by Zardy Plants
These spinach artichoke pinwheels are the perfect appetizer to serve year round. Try it for the holidays, game day, parties, and more!
19. Vegan Salami
19
Vegan Salami by Zardy Plants
Looking for the perfect ingredients for a vegan charcuterie board? This salami is a crowd favorite!
20. Faux Gras
20
Faux Gras Recipe (Vegan Pate) by Two Spoons
This faux gras is a classic french spread that’s been made vegan. Enjoy spread on toasted garlic bread or your favorite crackers as the ultimate vegan appetizer!
21. Crudité Platter
21
How to Make a Beautiful Crudité Platter by Jessica in the Kitchen
This tutorial will show you how to make a vegetable crudité platter that’s sure to impress your guests. It’s an easy vegan appetizer to put together, but it’s an absolute feast for the eyes!
22. Vegan Cheese Board
22
Vegan Cheese Board Recipe & Tips by My Quiet Kitchen
Make this beautiful Vegan Charcuterie Board complete with your favorite fruits, veggies, crackers, vegan cheese, olives, and "meats."
23. Authentic Lebanese Hummus
23
Authentic Lebanese Hummus by Feel Good Foodie
If you're looking for the smoothest, creamiest hummus, this authentic Lebanese recipe is for you! Serve it with your favorite crackers, veggie sticks, pita, and more!
24. Fresh Cranberry Salsa
24
Fresh Cranberry Salsa by My Quiet Kitchen
Cranberry salsa is zesty, fresh, tart, and a little sweet & spicy! It’s an easy holiday appetizer and a great way to use fresh cranberries.
25. Strawberry Bruschetta
25
Strawberry Bruschetta by Connoisseurus Veg
An appetizer that's light and refreshing enough for the summers, yet festive enough for the holiday season.
26. Olive Tapenade
26
Olive Tapenade by A Couple Cooks
This olive tapenade recipe is a simple vegan-friendly appetizer filled with bold and briny flavor! Serve spread on your favorite bread, crostini, or crackers.
Hot Appetizers and Dips
1. Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket
27
Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket by Fork in the Kitchen
This Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket appetizer is made with vegan "carrot dogs" wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with Everything But the Bagel seasoning. It's quick, easy, and the perfect finger food for any holiday or gathering.
2. Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms
28
The BEST Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms by From My Bowl
These Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms truly are THE best! Hearty, flavorful and baked until juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside. It’s the ultimate party appetizer or side.
3. Hot Vegan Crab Dip
29
Vegan Crab Dip by Make it Dairy Free
This hot vegan crab dip is so good and a perfect vegan appetizer! You will be shocked at how similar it tastes to the real one. Can be made in the oven or crockpot.
4. Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
30
Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (Air Fryer Option)
These Crispy Cauliflower Bites are baked until crispy on the outside, tender in the middle and coated in a spicy buffalo sauce mixture. Bake them in the oven or air fryer and serve immediately as a vegan appetizer or as Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos with coleslaw. All you need is 10 simple pantry staple ingredients.
Get The Recipe
5. Outrageously Good Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip
31
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip by Rainbow Plant Life
This Vegan Spinach Artichoke dip is unbelievably creamy, cheesy, and indulgent. Your non vegan guests won't even realize it's made without dairy or cheese and sure to be the most popular appetizer at the party!
6. Vegan Queso Dip
32
Vegan Queso Dip (Easy Recipe) by Crowded Kitchen
This vegan Queso dip is made thick and creamy with cashews and is the ultimate vegan appetizer! Serve with corn tortilla chips and a garnish of jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado.
7. Air Fryer Onion Rings
33
Frozen Onion Rings in Air Fryer
Frozen Onion Rings in the Air Fryer make for the perfect easy side dish or game day appetizer. They'll satisfy a fast-food restaurant craving for a fraction of the price and are golden and crispy in just minutes. Serve alongside a juicy burger or creamy sauce for dunking!
Get The Recipe
8. Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip
34
Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip by Nora Cooks
This baked Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip is rich, creamy, and perfectly spicy. You and your guests won't be able to stop dipping!
9. Loaded Vegan Nachos
35
Loaded Vegan Nachos by Sweet Simple Vegan
No one will be complaining when they see these hot vegan nachos being pulled from the oven. Tortilla chips layered with vegan taco meat, beans, salsa, jalapenos, avocado, vegan sour cream and the creamiest vegan nacho cheese. Perfect for game-days, hosting, and holidays!
10. Buffalo Chickpea Dip
36
Buffalo Chickpea Dip (Vegan + Oil-free) by No Sweat Vegan
This hot vegan buffalo dip is the perfect vegan and oil-free appetizer to serve with tortilla chips, celery sticks, and more. No one will miss the chicken!
11. Tofu Satay Skewers
37
Tofu Satay Skewers Recipe by Debra Klein
This tofu satay skewers recipe is made with firm tofu and served with a creamy peanut sauce. The perfect quick and easy vegan appetizer for any occasion.
12. Baked Vegan Samosas with Cilantro Chutney
38
Baked Samosa Recipe with Cilantro Chutney by Debra Klein
These Vegan samosas are filled with potatoes, peas and the perfect blend of spices then baked wrapped in rice paper wrappers. They're easy to make, packed with flavor, and absolutely delicious dunked in homemade cilantro chutney.
13. Mushroom Puff Pastry Pinwheels
39
Mushroom Puff Pastry Pinwheels by From My Bowl
Baked Vegan Pinwheels are everything you’d want in a holiday appetizer. Savory mushrooms and vegan mozzarella wrapped in buttery, flaky puff pastry. Your guests will absolutely devour this vegan appetizer!
14. Ecuadorian Cheese Empanadas
40
Ecuadorian Fried Cheese Empanadas by Sweet Simple Vegan
Have your guests swooning over these golden and flaky fried vegan cheese empanadas. They're simple to make, absolutely delicious, and make the perfect vegan party appetizer.
15. Vegan Hot and Crispy Crab Bites
41
Easy Vegan Crab Bites by Vegan Huggs
These Vegan Crab Bites and quick to make and unbelievably delicious. Serve hot or cold with just 20 minutes of prep. It’s the perfect party bite.
16. Cauliflower Pizza Bites
42
Vegan Cauliflower Pizza Bites by Jessica in the Kitchen
Everything you love about pizza in a easy to eat vegan bite. They're cheesy, savory, and perfectly seasoned. Serve as a vegan appetizer at your next party or gathering.
17. Homemade Crispy Falafel
43
30-Minute Homemade Crispy Falafel by Fork in the Kitchen
It’s so easy to make crispy falafel at home in just 30 minutes. Perfect for hosting year round.
18. Spicy Garlic Edamame
44
Spicy Garlic Edamame by Minimalist Baker
This Spicy Edamame is the ultimate party appetizer for the holidays or hosting guests any time of year. Vegan or not, everyone will love this garlicky app!
19. Vegan Focaccia
45
Vegan Focaccia by Nora Cooks
This 6-ingredient Vegan Focaccia recipe is beginner-friendly and gives you bakery-style results every time. It’s soft and fluffy on the inside and golden and crispy on the outside!
20. Vegan Grape Jelly Meatballs
46
Vegan Grape Jelly Meatballs by Nora Cooks
These meatballs are the ultimate party appetizer for the holiday season or any special occasion that needs a hearty app!
21. Spinach Pies
47
Spinach Pies by Feel Good Foodie
This authentic Lebanese Spinach Pies recipe (called fatayer) is made with a simple homemade dough recipe and the best zingy spinach filling!
22. Air Fryer Tofu Wings
48
Air Fryer Tofu Wings by Easy Chickpeasy
These Air Fryer Tofu Wings are the best vegan appetizer when you're craving something savory and finger-licking good!
23. Puff Pastry Wrapped Asparagus
49
Puff Pastry Wrapped Asparagus with Creamy Cashew Cheese by Connoisseurus Veg
These puff pastry wrapped asparagus spears make perfect party appetizers. They’re easy to make and absolutely scrumptious!
Vegan Drinks You May Like for Hosting
Free ebook
Plus get a free cookbook with 12 Dirt Cheap Dinner Ideas that’ll cost you $2 or less per serving.