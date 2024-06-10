47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (2024)

Why Everyone Will Love These Vegan Appetizers Cold Appetizers and Dips 1. Vegan Cheese Ball Vegan Cheeseball by Plant Power Couple 2. Mezze Platter Vegan Mezze Platter by Crowded Kitchen 3. Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip by My Quiet Kitchen 4. Baba Ganoush Baba Ganoush Recipe by The Forked Spoon 5. Pine Nut Hummus Pine Nut Hummus by Your Home, Made Healthy 6. Air Fryer Pita Chips Air Fryer Pita Chips by This Healthy Kitchen 7. Vegan 7-Layer Dip Easy 7-Layer Dip by Sweet Simple Vegan 8. Homemade Vegan Cheddar Cheese Vegan Cheddar Cheese by Nora Cooks 9. Creamy Pecan Stuffed Dates Vegan Creamy Pecan Stuffed Dates by Nutriciously 10. Vegan Guacamole Guacamole without Cilantro by Home-Cooked Roots 11. Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa (Chipotle Copyat) 12. Corn Salsa Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa (Chipotle Copycat!) 13. Vegan Ceviche Vegan Ceviche by Vegan Huggs 14. Cranberry Vegan Cheese Ball Cranberry Pistachio Vegan Cheese Ball by Karissa’s Vegan Kitchen 15. Cold Vegan Spinach Dip Easy Vegan Spinach Dip by The Hidden Veggies 16. Mango Corn Salsa Mango Corn Salsa 17. Garlic Miso Eggplant Dip Garlic Miso Eggplant Dip – From My Bowl 18. Spinach Artichoke Vegan Pinwheels Spinach Artichoke Vegan Pinwheels by Zardy Plants 19. Vegan Salami Vegan Salami by Zardy Plants 20. Faux Gras Faux Gras Recipe (Vegan Pate) by Two Spoons 21. Crudité Platter How to Make a Beautiful Crudité Platter by Jessica in the Kitchen 22. Vegan Cheese Board Vegan Cheese Board Recipe & Tips by My Quiet Kitchen 23. Authentic Lebanese Hummus Authentic Lebanese Hummus by Feel Good Foodie 24. Fresh Cranberry Salsa Fresh Cranberry Salsa by My Quiet Kitchen 25. Strawberry Bruschetta Strawberry Bruschetta by Connoisseurus Veg 26. Olive Tapenade Olive Tapenade by A Couple Cooks Hot Appetizers and Dips 1. Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket by Fork in the Kitchen 2. Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms The BEST Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms by From My Bowl 3. Hot Vegan Crab Dip Vegan Crab Dip by Make it Dairy Free 4. Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (Air Fryer Option) 5. Outrageously Good Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip by Rainbow Plant Life 6. Vegan Queso Dip Vegan Queso Dip (Easy Recipe) by Crowded Kitchen 7. Air Fryer Onion Rings Frozen Onion Rings in Air Fryer 8. Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip by Nora Cooks 9. Loaded Vegan Nachos Loaded Vegan Nachos by Sweet Simple Vegan 10. Buffalo Chickpea Dip Buffalo Chickpea Dip (Vegan + Oil-free) by No Sweat Vegan 11. Tofu Satay Skewers Tofu Satay Skewers Recipe by Debra Klein 12. Baked Vegan Samosas with Cilantro Chutney Baked Samosa Recipe with Cilantro Chutney by Debra Klein 13. Mushroom Puff Pastry Pinwheels Mushroom Puff Pastry Pinwheels by From My Bowl 14. Ecuadorian Cheese Empanadas Ecuadorian Fried Cheese Empanadas by Sweet Simple Vegan 15. Vegan Hot and Crispy Crab Bites Easy Vegan Crab Bites by Vegan Huggs 16. Cauliflower Pizza Bites Vegan Cauliflower Pizza Bites by Jessica in the Kitchen 17. Homemade Crispy Falafel 30-Minute Homemade Crispy Falafel by Fork in the Kitchen 18. Spicy Garlic Edamame Spicy Garlic Edamame by Minimalist Baker 19. Vegan Focaccia Vegan Focaccia by Nora Cooks 20. Vegan Grape Jelly Meatballs Vegan Grape Jelly Meatballs by Nora Cooks 21. Spinach Pies Spinach Pies by Feel Good Foodie 22. Air Fryer Tofu Wings Air Fryer Tofu Wings by Easy Chickpeasy 23. Puff Pastry Wrapped Asparagus Puff Pastry Wrapped Asparagus with Creamy Cashew Cheese by Connoisseurus Veg Vegan Drinks You May Like for Hosting

This collection of easy vegan appetizers is the only one you’ll need! Here you’ll find the most popular, best reviewed vegan appetizers.

Refer back to this list for all of your hosting and celebrating needs such as holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, game-days, book clubs, birthdays, family celebrations and more. You’re guaranteed to find a new crowd-pleasing favorite for the perfect party today.

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (1)

Why Everyone Will Love These Vegan Appetizers

The best part about these vegan appetizers is they don’t taste vegan! They’re just as creamy, rich, and flavorful as their dairy and meat counterparts and are GUARANTEED to please vegans and non vegans alike. Chances are many won’t even notice these appetizers are actually vegan!

Here you’ll find delicious cold appetizers, crudités, hors d’oeuvres, finger foods, salsas, hot and cheesy dips, fried foods, and more. Use the below table of contents to jump to a recipe that catches your eye or simply scroll through all for the ultimate inspiration.

Cold Appetizers and Dips

1. Vegan Cheese Ball

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (2)

Vegan Cheeseball by Plant Power Couple

You will not believe how easy this vegan cheese ball recipe is! It uses simple methods and ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. Not to mention, this vegan cheeseball has an amazing cheesy flavor, mind-blowingly creamy texture, isomnivore-approved, and cashew-free!

2. Mezze Platter

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (3)

Vegan Mezze Platter by Crowded Kitchen

Be the hero of hosting and serve this Vegan Mezze Platter. It has something for everyone and is the ultimate snacking platter. It's made with hummus, pita bread, savory olives, vegetables for dipping & more.

3. Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (4)

Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip by My Quiet Kitchen

This Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip is the simplest vegan appetizer yet packs a punch with flavor. Serve with crackers, french bread, veggie sticks, and more.

4. Baba Ganoush

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (5)

Baba Ganoush Recipe by The Forked Spoon

The BEST Baba Ganoush! Delicious and flavorful Middle Eastern Eggplant Dip made with roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Gluten-free, vegan, and low-carb, learn how to make this easy Baba Ganoush Recipe and enjoy with crunchy vegetables,warm pita bread, or your favorite crackers.

5. Pine Nut Hummus

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (6)

Pine Nut Hummus by Your Home, Made Healthy

This easy to make Pine Nut Hummus is made in just 35 minutes with a few classic ingredients. You won’t be able to stop dipping!

6. Air Fryer Pita Chips

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (7)

Air Fryer Pita Chips by This Healthy Kitchen

If you're serving hummus or baba ganoush, you can't go wrong with serving crispy and flavourful air fryer pita chips on the side. They're the perfect, last minute dipper that’s ready in less than 10 minutes!

7. Vegan 7-Layer Dip

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (8)

Easy 7-Layer Dip by Sweet Simple Vegan

The only party dip you may ever need! This vegan 7-layer dip is made with beans, guacamole, vegan sour cream, salsa, taco meat, vegan cheese and more. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips and watch this dip disappear in a blink of an eye.

8. Homemade Vegan Cheddar Cheese

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (9)

Vegan Cheddar Cheese by Nora Cooks

Make your own Vegan Cheddar Cheese from scratch with just 8 ingredients! It's easy to slice and the perfect addition to your vegan charcuterie board. Serve with crackers, fruit, and more!

9. Creamy Pecan Stuffed Dates

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (10)

Vegan Creamy Pecan Stuffed Dates by Nutriciously

Dates stuffed with vegan cream cheese, sun dried tomato, and fresh basil and finished with a rich and buttery pecan. This vegan appetizer is quick to make and unbelievably flavorful!

10. Vegan Guacamole

Guacamole without Cilantro by Home-Cooked Roots

Making guacamole without cilantro only requires 4 simple ingredients and 5 minutes in the kitchen. Plus, learn the absolute best quick and easy way to make guacamole creamy. Get ready to dive in with your favorite tortilla chips, veggies, or crackers.

11. Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa

Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa (Chipotle Copyat)

This Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa is a Chipotle Copycat recipe of their medium salsa. It uses canned tomatillos and chilies, meaning all the flavor without the hassle of cleaning and roasting fresh tomatillos and tomatoes.

12. Corn Salsa

Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa (Chipotle Copycat!)

This roasted chili-corn salsa is a copycat version of the corn salsa served at Chipotle Mexican Grill! Sweet corn, charred poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, and a healthy squeeze of lime juice are key flavors in preparing this new family favorite. It's the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and tangy and ready in 25 minutes!

13. Vegan Ceviche

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (14)

Vegan Ceviche by Vegan Huggs

Vegan ceviche that's just as tangy and delicious as the classic! Made with hearts of palm and chickpeas to make the best vegan appetizer.

14. Cranberry Vegan Cheese Ball

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (15)

Cranberry Pistachio Vegan Cheese Ball by Karissa’s Vegan Kitchen

This Cranberry Pistachio Vegan Cheese Ball is made cheesy with cashews and vegan cream cheese, then rolled in cranberries and pistachios for the best sweet and savory crunch. Spread on your favorite crackers for the best holiday vegan appetizer.

15. Cold Vegan Spinach Dip

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (16)

Easy Vegan Spinach Dip by The Hidden Veggies

A quick and easy vegan spinach dip recipe that’s also allergen friendly! Your friends and family will rave about this vegan appetizer and no one will ever notice that it doesn’t have dairy!

16. Mango Corn Salsa

Mango Corn Salsa

This quick and easy mango corn salsa is the perfect balance of savory and sweet! It takes just 5 minutes to throw together and is a simple, yet impressive salsa for hosting or boosting the flavor of any savory dish. Try it on my Jackfruit Carnitas or with my veggie fajitas and Copycat Chipotle Black Beans in a vegan burrito bowl.

17. Garlic Miso Eggplant Dip

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (18)

Garlic Miso Eggplant Dip – From My Bowl

This Eggplant Dip is made with roasted eggplant and Asian-inspired flavors for a modern twist on the Mediterranean eggplant dip. Vegan, Gluten-Free.

18. Spinach Artichoke Vegan Pinwheels

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (19)

Spinach Artichoke Vegan Pinwheels by Zardy Plants

These spinach artichoke pinwheels are the perfect appetizer to serve year round. Try it for the holidays, game day, parties, and more!

19. Vegan Salami

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (20)

Vegan Salami by Zardy Plants

Looking for the perfect ingredients for a vegan charcuterie board? This salami is a crowd favorite!

20. Faux Gras

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (21)

Faux Gras Recipe (Vegan Pate) by Two Spoons

This faux gras is a classic french spread that’s been made vegan. Enjoy spread on toasted garlic bread or your favorite crackers as the ultimate vegan appetizer!

21. Crudité Platter

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (22)

How to Make a Beautiful Crudité Platter by Jessica in the Kitchen

This tutorial will show you how to make a vegetable crudité platter that’s sure to impress your guests. It’s an easy vegan appetizer to put together, but it’s an absolute feast for the eyes!

22. Vegan Cheese Board

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (23)

Vegan Cheese Board Recipe & Tips by My Quiet Kitchen

Make this beautiful Vegan Charcuterie Board complete with your favorite fruits, veggies, crackers, vegan cheese, olives, and "meats."

23. Authentic Lebanese Hummus

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (24)

Authentic Lebanese Hummus by Feel Good Foodie

If you're looking for the smoothest, creamiest hummus, this authentic Lebanese recipe is for you! Serve it with your favorite crackers, veggie sticks, pita, and more!

24. Fresh Cranberry Salsa

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (25)

Fresh Cranberry Salsa by My Quiet Kitchen

Cranberry salsa is zesty, fresh, tart, and a little sweet & spicy! It’s an easy holiday appetizer and a great way to use fresh cranberries.

25. Strawberry Bruschetta

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (26)

Strawberry Bruschetta by Connoisseurus Veg

An appetizer that's light and refreshing enough for the summers, yet festive enough for the holiday season.

26. Olive Tapenade

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (27)

Olive Tapenade by A Couple Cooks

This olive tapenade recipe is a simple vegan-friendly appetizer filled with bold and briny flavor! Serve spread on your favorite bread, crostini, or crackers.

Hot Appetizers and Dips

1. Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (28)

Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket by Fork in the Kitchen

This Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket appetizer is made with vegan "carrot dogs" wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with Everything But the Bagel seasoning. It's quick, easy, and the perfect finger food for any holiday or gathering.

2. Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (29)

The BEST Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms by From My Bowl

These Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms truly are THE best! Hearty, flavorful and baked until juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside. It’s the ultimate party appetizer or side.

3. Hot Vegan Crab Dip

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (30)

Vegan Crab Dip by Make it Dairy Free

This hot vegan crab dip is so good and a perfect vegan appetizer! You will be shocked at how similar it tastes to the real one. Can be made in the oven or crockpot.

4. Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (Air Fryer Option)

These Crispy Cauliflower Bites are baked until crispy on the outside, tender in the middle and coated in a spicy buffalo sauce mixture. Bake them in the oven or air fryer and serve immediately as a vegan appetizer or as Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos with coleslaw. All you need is 10 simple pantry staple ingredients.

5. Outrageously Good Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (32)

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip by Rainbow Plant Life

This Vegan Spinach Artichoke dip is unbelievably creamy, cheesy, and indulgent. Your non vegan guests won't even realize it's made without dairy or cheese and sure to be the most popular appetizer at the party!

6. Vegan Queso Dip

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (33)

Vegan Queso Dip (Easy Recipe) by Crowded Kitchen

This vegan Queso dip is made thick and creamy with cashews and is the ultimate vegan appetizer! Serve with corn tortilla chips and a garnish of jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado.

7. Air Fryer Onion Rings

Frozen Onion Rings in Air Fryer

Frozen Onion Rings in the Air Fryer make for the perfect easy side dish or game day appetizer. They'll satisfy a fast-food restaurant craving for a fraction of the price and are golden and crispy in just minutes. Serve alongside a juicy burger or creamy sauce for dunking!

8. Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (35)

Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip by Nora Cooks

This baked Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip is rich, creamy, and perfectly spicy. You and your guests won't be able to stop dipping!

9. Loaded Vegan Nachos

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (36)

Loaded Vegan Nachos by Sweet Simple Vegan

No one will be complaining when they see these hot vegan nachos being pulled from the oven. Tortilla chips layered with vegan taco meat, beans, salsa, jalapenos, avocado, vegan sour cream and the creamiest vegan nacho cheese. Perfect for game-days, hosting, and holidays!

10. Buffalo Chickpea Dip

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (37)

Buffalo Chickpea Dip (Vegan + Oil-free) by No Sweat Vegan

This hot vegan buffalo dip is the perfect vegan and oil-free appetizer to serve with tortilla chips, celery sticks, and more. No one will miss the chicken!

11. Tofu Satay Skewers

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (38)

Tofu Satay Skewers Recipe by Debra Klein

This tofu satay skewers recipe is made with firm tofu and served with a creamy peanut sauce. The perfect quick and easy vegan appetizer for any occasion.

12. Baked Vegan Samosas with Cilantro Chutney

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (39)

Baked Samosa Recipe with Cilantro Chutney by Debra Klein

These Vegan samosas are filled with potatoes, peas and the perfect blend of spices then baked wrapped in rice paper wrappers. They're easy to make, packed with flavor, and absolutely delicious dunked in homemade cilantro chutney.

13. Mushroom Puff Pastry Pinwheels

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (40)

Mushroom Puff Pastry Pinwheels by From My Bowl

Baked Vegan Pinwheels are everything you’d want in a holiday appetizer. Savory mushrooms and vegan mozzarella wrapped in buttery, flaky puff pastry. Your guests will absolutely devour this vegan appetizer!

14. Ecuadorian Cheese Empanadas

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (41)

Ecuadorian Fried Cheese Empanadas by Sweet Simple Vegan

Have your guests swooning over these golden and flaky fried vegan cheese empanadas. They're simple to make, absolutely delicious, and make the perfect vegan party appetizer.

15. Vegan Hot and Crispy Crab Bites

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (42)

Easy Vegan Crab Bites by Vegan Huggs

These Vegan Crab Bites and quick to make and unbelievably delicious. Serve hot or cold with just 20 minutes of prep. It’s the perfect party bite.

16. Cauliflower Pizza Bites

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (43)

Vegan Cauliflower Pizza Bites by Jessica in the Kitchen

Everything you love about pizza in a easy to eat vegan bite. They're cheesy, savory, and perfectly seasoned. Serve as a vegan appetizer at your next party or gathering.

17. Homemade Crispy Falafel

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (44)

30-Minute Homemade Crispy Falafel by Fork in the Kitchen

It’s so easy to make crispy falafel at home in just 30 minutes. Perfect for hosting year round.

18. Spicy Garlic Edamame

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (45)

Spicy Garlic Edamame by Minimalist Baker

This Spicy Edamame is the ultimate party appetizer for the holidays or hosting guests any time of year. Vegan or not, everyone will love this garlicky app!

19. Vegan Focaccia

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (46)

Vegan Focaccia by Nora Cooks

This 6-ingredient Vegan Focaccia recipe is beginner-friendly and gives you bakery-style results every time. It’s soft and fluffy on the inside and golden and crispy on the outside!

20. Vegan Grape Jelly Meatballs

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (47)

Vegan Grape Jelly Meatballs by Nora Cooks

These meatballs are the ultimate party appetizer for the holiday season or any special occasion that needs a hearty app!

21. Spinach Pies

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (48)

Spinach Pies by Feel Good Foodie

This authentic Lebanese Spinach Pies recipe (called fatayer) is made with a simple homemade dough recipe and the best zingy spinach filling!

22. Air Fryer Tofu Wings

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (49)

Air Fryer Tofu Wings by Easy Chickpeasy

These Air Fryer Tofu Wings are the best vegan appetizer when you're craving something savory and finger-licking good!

23. Puff Pastry Wrapped Asparagus

47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (50)

Puff Pastry Wrapped Asparagus with Creamy Cashew Cheese by Connoisseurus Veg

These puff pastry wrapped asparagus spears make perfect party appetizers. They’re easy to make and absolutely scrumptious!

Vegan Drinks You May Like for Hosting

