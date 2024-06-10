47+ Hot and Cold Vegan Appetizer Recipes for the Holidays - Home-Cooked Roots (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. By browsing this website, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.

This collection of easy vegan appetizers is the only one you’ll need! Here you’ll find the most popular, best reviewed vegan appetizers.

Refer back to this list for all of your hosting and celebrating needs such as holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, game-days, book clubs, birthdays, family celebrations and more. You’re guaranteed to find a new crowd-pleasing favorite for the perfect party today.

Why Everyone Will Love These Vegan Appetizers

The best part about these vegan appetizers is they don’t taste vegan! They’re just as creamy, rich, and flavorful as their dairy and meat counterparts and are GUARANTEED to please vegans and non vegans alike. Chances are many won’t even notice these appetizers are actually vegan!

Here you’ll find delicious cold appetizers, crudités, hors d’oeuvres, finger foods, salsas, hot and cheesy dips, fried foods, and more. Use the below table of contents to jump to a recipe that catches your eye or simply scroll through all for the ultimate inspiration.

Cold Appetizers and Dips

1. Vegan Cheese Ball

1 Vegan Cheeseball by Plant Power Couple You will not believe how easy this vegan cheese ball recipe is! It uses simple methods and ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. Not to mention, this vegan cheeseball has an amazing cheesy flavor, mind-blowingly creamy texture, isomnivore-approved, and cashew-free! Get The Recipe

2. Mezze Platter

2 Vegan Mezze Platter by Crowded Kitchen Be the hero of hosting and serve this Vegan Mezze Platter. It has something for everyone and is the ultimate snacking platter. It's made with hummus, pita bread, savory olives, vegetables for dipping & more. Get The Recipe

3. Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip

3 Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip by My Quiet Kitchen This Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip is the simplest vegan appetizer yet packs a punch with flavor. Serve with crackers, french bread, veggie sticks, and more. Get The Recipe

4. Baba Ganoush

4 Baba Ganoush Recipe by The Forked Spoon The BEST Baba Ganoush! Delicious and flavorful Middle Eastern Eggplant Dip made with roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Gluten-free, vegan, and low-carb, learn how to make this easy Baba Ganoush Recipe and enjoy with crunchy vegetables,warm pita bread, or your favorite crackers. Get The Recipe

5. Pine Nut Hummus

5 Pine Nut Hummus by Your Home, Made Healthy This easy to make Pine Nut Hummus is made in just 35 minutes with a few classic ingredients. You won’t be able to stop dipping! Get The Recipe

6. Air Fryer Pita Chips

6 Air Fryer Pita Chips by This Healthy Kitchen If you're serving hummus or baba ganoush, you can't go wrong with serving crispy and flavourful air fryer pita chips on the side. They're the perfect, last minute dipper that’s ready in less than 10 minutes! Get The Recipe

7. Vegan 7-Layer Dip

7 Easy 7-Layer Dip by Sweet Simple Vegan The only party dip you may ever need! This vegan 7-layer dip is made with beans, guacamole, vegan sour cream, salsa, taco meat, vegan cheese and more. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips and watch this dip disappear in a blink of an eye. Get The Recipe

8. Homemade Vegan Cheddar Cheese

8 Vegan Cheddar Cheese by Nora Cooks Make your own Vegan Cheddar Cheese from scratch with just 8 ingredients! It's easy to slice and the perfect addition to your vegan charcuterie board. Serve with crackers, fruit, and more! Get The Recipe

9. Creamy Pecan Stuffed Dates

9 Vegan Creamy Pecan Stuffed Dates by Nutriciously Dates stuffed with vegan cream cheese, sun dried tomato, and fresh basil and finished with a rich and buttery pecan. This vegan appetizer is quick to make and unbelievably flavorful! Get The Recipe

10. Vegan Guacamole

10 Guacamole without Cilantro by Home-Cooked Roots Making guacamole without cilantro only requires 4 simple ingredients and 5 minutes in the kitchen. Plus, learn the absolute best quick and easy way to make guacamole creamy. Get ready to dive in with your favorite tortilla chips, veggies, or crackers. Get The Recipe

11. Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa

11 Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa (Chipotle Copyat) This Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa is a Chipotle Copycat recipe of their medium salsa. It uses canned tomatillos and chilies, meaning all the flavor without the hassle of cleaning and roasting fresh tomatillos and tomatoes. Get The Recipe

12. Corn Salsa

13. Vegan Ceviche

13 Vegan Ceviche by Vegan Huggs Vegan ceviche that's just as tangy and delicious as the classic! Made with hearts of palm and chickpeas to make the best vegan appetizer. Get The Recipe

14. Cranberry Vegan Cheese Ball

14 Cranberry Pistachio Vegan Cheese Ball by Karissa’s Vegan Kitchen This Cranberry Pistachio Vegan Cheese Ball is made cheesy with cashews and vegan cream cheese, then rolled in cranberries and pistachios for the best sweet and savory crunch. Spread on your favorite crackers for the best holiday vegan appetizer. Get The Recipe

15. Cold Vegan Spinach Dip

15 Easy Vegan Spinach Dip by The Hidden Veggies A quick and easy vegan spinach dip recipe that’s also allergen friendly! Your friends and family will rave about this vegan appetizer and no one will ever notice that it doesn’t have dairy! Get The Recipe

16. Mango Corn Salsa

16 Mango Corn Salsa This quick and easy mango corn salsa is the perfect balance of savory and sweet! It takes just 5 minutes to throw together and is a simple, yet impressive salsa for hosting or boosting the flavor of any savory dish. Try it on my Jackfruit Carnitas or with my veggie fajitas and Copycat Chipotle Black Beans in a vegan burrito bowl. Get The Recipe

17. Garlic Miso Eggplant Dip

17 Garlic Miso Eggplant Dip – From My Bowl This Eggplant Dip is made with roasted eggplant and Asian-inspired flavors for a modern twist on the Mediterranean eggplant dip. Vegan, Gluten-Free. Get The Recipe

18. Spinach Artichoke Vegan Pinwheels

18 Spinach Artichoke Vegan Pinwheels by Zardy Plants These spinach artichoke pinwheels are the perfect appetizer to serve year round. Try it for the holidays, game day, parties, and more! Get The Recipe

19. Vegan Salami

19 Vegan Salami by Zardy Plants Looking for the perfect ingredients for a vegan charcuterie board? This salami is a crowd favorite! Get The Recipe

20. Faux Gras

20 Faux Gras Recipe (Vegan Pate) by Two Spoons This faux gras is a classic french spread that’s been made vegan. Enjoy spread on toasted garlic bread or your favorite crackers as the ultimate vegan appetizer! Get The Recipe

21. Crudité Platter

21 How to Make a Beautiful Crudité Platter by Jessica in the Kitchen This tutorial will show you how to make a vegetable crudité platter that’s sure to impress your guests. It’s an easy vegan appetizer to put together, but it’s an absolute feast for the eyes! Get The Recipe

22. Vegan Cheese Board

22 Vegan Cheese Board Recipe & Tips by My Quiet Kitchen Make this beautiful Vegan Charcuterie Board complete with your favorite fruits, veggies, crackers, vegan cheese, olives, and "meats." Get The Recipe

23. Authentic Lebanese Hummus

23 Authentic Lebanese Hummus by Feel Good Foodie If you're looking for the smoothest, creamiest hummus, this authentic Lebanese recipe is for you! Serve it with your favorite crackers, veggie sticks, pita, and more! Get The Recipe

24. Fresh Cranberry Salsa

24 Fresh Cranberry Salsa by My Quiet Kitchen Cranberry salsa is zesty, fresh, tart, and a little sweet & spicy! It’s an easy holiday appetizer and a great way to use fresh cranberries. Get The Recipe

25. Strawberry Bruschetta

25 Strawberry Bruschetta by Connoisseurus Veg An appetizer that's light and refreshing enough for the summers, yet festive enough for the holiday season. Get The Recipe

26. Olive Tapenade

26 Olive Tapenade by A Couple Cooks This olive tapenade recipe is a simple vegan-friendly appetizer filled with bold and briny flavor! Serve spread on your favorite bread, crostini, or crackers. Get The Recipe

Hot Appetizers and Dips

1. Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket

27 Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket by Fork in the Kitchen This Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket appetizer is made with vegan "carrot dogs" wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with Everything But the Bagel seasoning. It's quick, easy, and the perfect finger food for any holiday or gathering. Get The Recipe

2. Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms

28 The BEST Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms by From My Bowl These Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms truly are THE best! Hearty, flavorful and baked until juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside. It’s the ultimate party appetizer or side. Get The Recipe

3. Hot Vegan Crab Dip

29 Vegan Crab Dip by Make it Dairy Free This hot vegan crab dip is so good and a perfect vegan appetizer! You will be shocked at how similar it tastes to the real one. Can be made in the oven or crockpot. Get The Recipe

4. Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

30 Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (Air Fryer Option) These Crispy Cauliflower Bites are baked until crispy on the outside, tender in the middle and coated in a spicy buffalo sauce mixture. Bake them in the oven or air fryer and serve immediately as a vegan appetizer or as Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos with coleslaw. All you need is 10 simple pantry staple ingredients. Get The Recipe

5. Outrageously Good Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

31 Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip by Rainbow Plant Life This Vegan Spinach Artichoke dip is unbelievably creamy, cheesy, and indulgent. Your non vegan guests won't even realize it's made without dairy or cheese and sure to be the most popular appetizer at the party! Get The Recipe

6. Vegan Queso Dip

32 Vegan Queso Dip (Easy Recipe) by Crowded Kitchen This vegan Queso dip is made thick and creamy with cashews and is the ultimate vegan appetizer! Serve with corn tortilla chips and a garnish of jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado. Get The Recipe

7. Air Fryer Onion Rings

33 Frozen Onion Rings in Air Fryer Frozen Onion Rings in the Air Fryer make for the perfect easy side dish or game day appetizer. They'll satisfy a fast-food restaurant craving for a fraction of the price and are golden and crispy in just minutes. Serve alongside a juicy burger or creamy sauce for dunking! Get The Recipe

8. Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip

34 Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip by Nora Cooks This baked Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip is rich, creamy, and perfectly spicy. You and your guests won't be able to stop dipping! Get The Recipe

9. Loaded Vegan Nachos

35 Loaded Vegan Nachos by Sweet Simple Vegan No one will be complaining when they see these hot vegan nachos being pulled from the oven. Tortilla chips layered with vegan taco meat, beans, salsa, jalapenos, avocado, vegan sour cream and the creamiest vegan nacho cheese. Perfect for game-days, hosting, and holidays! Get The Recipe

10. Buffalo Chickpea Dip

36 Buffalo Chickpea Dip (Vegan + Oil-free) by No Sweat Vegan This hot vegan buffalo dip is the perfect vegan and oil-free appetizer to serve with tortilla chips, celery sticks, and more. No one will miss the chicken! Get The Recipe

11. Tofu Satay Skewers

37 Tofu Satay Skewers Recipe by Debra Klein This tofu satay skewers recipe is made with firm tofu and served with a creamy peanut sauce. The perfect quick and easy vegan appetizer for any occasion. Get The Recipe

12. Baked Vegan Samosas with Cilantro Chutney

38 Baked Samosa Recipe with Cilantro Chutney by Debra Klein These Vegan samosas are filled with potatoes, peas and the perfect blend of spices then baked wrapped in rice paper wrappers. They're easy to make, packed with flavor, and absolutely delicious dunked in homemade cilantro chutney. Get The Recipe

13. Mushroom Puff Pastry Pinwheels

39 Mushroom Puff Pastry Pinwheels by From My Bowl Baked Vegan Pinwheels are everything you’d want in a holiday appetizer. Savory mushrooms and vegan mozzarella wrapped in buttery, flaky puff pastry. Your guests will absolutely devour this vegan appetizer! Get The Recipe

14. Ecuadorian Cheese Empanadas

40 Ecuadorian Fried Cheese Empanadas by Sweet Simple Vegan Have your guests swooning over these golden and flaky fried vegan cheese empanadas. They're simple to make, absolutely delicious, and make the perfect vegan party appetizer. Get The Recipe

15. Vegan Hot and Crispy Crab Bites

41 Easy Vegan Crab Bites by Vegan Huggs These Vegan Crab Bites and quick to make and unbelievably delicious. Serve hot or cold with just 20 minutes of prep. It’s the perfect party bite. Get The Recipe

16. Cauliflower Pizza Bites

42 Vegan Cauliflower Pizza Bites by Jessica in the Kitchen Everything you love about pizza in a easy to eat vegan bite. They're cheesy, savory, and perfectly seasoned. Serve as a vegan appetizer at your next party or gathering. Get The Recipe

17. Homemade Crispy Falafel

43 30-Minute Homemade Crispy Falafel by Fork in the Kitchen It’s so easy to make crispy falafel at home in just 30 minutes. Perfect for hosting year round. Get The Recipe

18. Spicy Garlic Edamame

44 Spicy Garlic Edamame by Minimalist Baker This Spicy Edamame is the ultimate party appetizer for the holidays or hosting guests any time of year. Vegan or not, everyone will love this garlicky app! Get The Recipe

19. Vegan Focaccia

45 Vegan Focaccia by Nora Cooks This 6-ingredient Vegan Focaccia recipe is beginner-friendly and gives you bakery-style results every time. It’s soft and fluffy on the inside and golden and crispy on the outside! Get The Recipe

20. Vegan Grape Jelly Meatballs

46 Vegan Grape Jelly Meatballs by Nora Cooks These meatballs are the ultimate party appetizer for the holiday season or any special occasion that needs a hearty app! Get The Recipe

21. Spinach Pies

47 Spinach Pies by Feel Good Foodie This authentic Lebanese Spinach Pies recipe (called fatayer) is made with a simple homemade dough recipe and the best zingy spinach filling! Get The Recipe

22. Air Fryer Tofu Wings

48 Air Fryer Tofu Wings by Easy Chickpeasy These Air Fryer Tofu Wings are the best vegan appetizer when you're craving something savory and finger-licking good! Get The Recipe

23. Puff Pastry Wrapped Asparagus

49 Puff Pastry Wrapped Asparagus with Creamy Cashew Cheese by Connoisseurus Veg These puff pastry wrapped asparagus spears make perfect party appetizers. They’re easy to make and absolutely scrumptious! Get The Recipe

Vegan Drinks You May Like for Hosting