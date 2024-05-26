4K Explained: Native Vs simulated » Big Picture People (2024)

Before explaining the difference between True or Native 4K Vs simulated and upscaled 4K we must first understand what a 4K resolution is. 4K, also known as Ultra HD, refers to a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. That’s four times as many pixels than in a full HD TV, a total of about 8.3 million pixels.

A Native, or True, 4K projector will deliver all 8.3 million pixels and each pixel is individually addressable on the screen. Sony 4K projectors for example have 3 x 4K panels, each with 8.3 million pixels providing a True 4K resolution on the screen for breathtaking image quality. A simulated UHD projector will provide a 4K image at more of a budge price. Instead of using an expensive chip or panel that contains all the 8.3 million pixels, they use 1080p or Full-HD panels and chips. The projector then rapidly shifts each pixel on the screen providing a faux 4K resolution. Still a very good image at a fraction of the price of a Native 4K projector.