4K Explained: Native Vs simulated » Big Picture People (2024)

Before explaining the difference between True or Native 4K Vs simulated and upscaled 4K we must first understand what a 4K resolution is. 4K, also known as Ultra HD, refers to a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. That’s four times as many pixels than in a full HD TV, a total of about 8.3 million pixels.

A Native, or True, 4K projector will deliver all 8.3 million pixels and each pixel is individually addressable on the screen. Sony 4K projectors for example have 3 x 4K panels, each with 8.3 million pixels providing a True 4K resolution on the screen for breathtaking image quality. A simulated UHD projector will provide a 4K image at more of a budge price. Instead of using an expensive chip or panel that contains all the 8.3 million pixels, they use 1080p or Full-HD panels and chips. The projector then rapidly shifts each pixel on the screen providing a faux 4K resolution. Still a very good image at a fraction of the price of a Native 4K projector.

4K Explained: Native Vs simulated » Big Picture People (2024)
Top Articles
5 Best VPNs for Los Angeles in 2024 for Privacy and Streaming
Easy Cut Out Sugar Cookie Recipe (No Chilling The Dough!) - Mirlandra's Kitchen
Coffee Caravan Review - LadiesGamers
Shadow Slave - Chapter 1637: Negative Space. Free Read Online
Latest Posts
Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe
The BEST 5-Star Rated Prime Rib Recipe Since 2013!
Article information

Author: Terence Hammes MD

Last Updated:

Views: 6673

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terence Hammes MD

Birthday: 1992-04-11

Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

Phone: +50312511349175

Job: Product Consulting Liaison

Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.