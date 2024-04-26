5 Best Apple TV VPNs in 2024 | Unblock More on Apple TV (2024)

Want to harness the power of a VPN on the big screen through your Apple TV? In this article, we compare the 5 best VPNs for Apple TV and show you how to set up a VPN on Apple TV.

See in-depth analysis

At ProPrivacy, we spend hours putting VPNs to the test to make sure that they live up to their promises – and our researchers have thoroughly vetted each of the Apple TV VPNs in this guide. We're confident that by pooling our knowledge of the industry, hands-on testing, and technical know-how, we've recommended the best services out there.

However, before we can vouch for any Apple TV VPN, we make sure that it has the following vital features:

Let's take a closer look at our top VPNs for Apple TV! In the summaries below, we've covered all the important details for each service – their speed, their selection of servers, and which streaming services they can unblock. If you'd like even more information, or want to compare a broader spectrum of VPNs, then head over to our detailed VPN reviews.

1. ExpressVPN Editor's Choice | January 2024 www.expressvpn.com The best VPN for Apple TV: ExpressVPN is our #1 pick. This VPN offers great speeds, unblocking power & it's easy to set up, making it a great choice for streaming through Apple TV. Pricing 12 months + 3 months FREE + Backblaze backup: $6.67/mth 49% OFF 6 months: $9.99/mth 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros Unblocks all popular streaming services Smart DNS is easy to set up on Apple TV Compatible with routers Fresh new look! Stellar encryption measures and no-logs policy

Cons Only allows 5 simultaneous connections More expensive than other services No multi-hop

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Support Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Server speeds 100.00 Mbps

Simultaneous connections 5

Website www.expressvpn.com

ExpressVPN Demo

ExpressVPN is a superb provider that always impresses us here at ProPrivacy. Not only does ExpressVPN have an expansive network with thousands of servers in over 94 countries – and they're all seriously quick.

In fact, the provider consistently tops our speed charts, can access an impressive 24 international Netflix libraries, and ranks its servers by Speed Index. So, you can wave goodbye to buffering and low-quality videos, regardless of the streaming platform you're using.

Installing ExpressVPN is straightforward and simple, and you can even purchase it on a pre-flashed router to make hooking up Apple TV (and all your other devices) super easy. And once you have ExpressVPN installed, you'll benefit from its myriad security features. I particularly like the service's combination of robust AES-256 encryption, its auto-enabled Network Lock kill switch, and its audited no-logs policy. These important factors go a long way in fostering trust and have set a stellar example for other VPNs to follow. It's true that ExpressVPN costs a bit more than other providers on the market, but you get a premium product for the premium price.

ExpressVPN also runs its own encrypted DNS, offers split tunneling, and supports P2P activity – and if you have any questions, a super friendly customer service team is on hand 24/7 to help. You can take ExpressVPN for a test drive, without any risk, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee! 2. NordVPN www.nordvpn.com NordVPN is a an excellent VPN for Apple TV. The VPN giant unblocks streaming services from around the world with ease and has excellent privacy features to keep you safe online. Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $3.69/mth 70% OFF 12 months: $4.99/mth 59% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth

Pros Easy to use Software for all platforms Fully featured and zero logs Highly customizable option

Cons Double hop encryption will slow down your connection speeds if you use it You can't pick specific servers, just cities Other VPNs unblock more Netflix servers

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Support Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Server speeds 58.69 Mbps

Simultaneous connections 6

Website www.nordvpn.com

Nord Demo See Also How to Install a VPN on Apple TV: The Best Method for 2024How to set up a VPN on Apple TVEen VPN instellen op Apple TV: hoe doe je dat? | VPNGids7 Best VPNs for Apple TV in 2024 & How To Set Them Up

NordVPN is a world-class VPN provider based in Panama. It is a service that is highly subscribed to all around the world and is perfect both for gaining added freedom and privacy online. With servers in 60 countries wor;dwide, you can always get good speeds and sidestep annoying geo-restrictions to watch more TV.

We highly recommend NordVPN for Apple TV users for many reasons. The customer support is fantastic, NordVPN offers detailed router-specific instructions on their website which makes the process of setting it up a lot easier. The fact it’s so quick is an added bonus - I’ve rarely seen speeds comparable to NordVPN, so it’s great for activities like streaming with devices, like Apple TV, that has no native VPN support and typically requires a TV to be connected to a TV. For this reason, we also highly recommend this service for gamers.

It is a zero-logs VPN that is fully featured with a kill switch, obfuscated servers, auto-connect, DNS leak protection, and Tor through VPN. It also has advanced features such as double-hop encryption, which makes it a market-leading service no matter which platform you choose to use it on.

NordVPN is ideal for Apple TV users because it has super-fast servers that are ideal for streaming HD content without any buffering. And this is a super-versatile all-rounder that permits torrenting via P2P and works with many Netflix catalogs. It can also be purchased on a pre-flashed router for ease of setup and use. An incredible VPN considering the low cost of a subscription. Well worth testing using its 30-day money-back guarantee. 3. Surfshark www.surfshark.com Surfshark is extremely affordable, but don't be fooled by the price. It's fast and has servers where you need them to unblock content on Apple TV. Pricing 24 months + 2 months FREE: $2.3/mth 83% OFF 12 months: $3.99/mth 70% OFF 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections Unblocks all major streaming services Cheap but very secure

Cons Mac client doesn't have all the features One-month plan is not so cheap A relatively new VPN provider

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Support Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Server speeds 56.10 Mbps

Simultaneous connections Unlimited

Website www.surfshark.com

Surfshark Demo

Surfshark is a VPN provider that provides the best of both worlds; robust privacy and security with excellent unblocking capabilities. With Surfshark, you get access to servers in over 100 countries so you can easily unblock geo-restricted services from around the world. The VPN can be installed on many devices thanks to its custom apps, and you can easily connect your Apple TV to your PC to share the VPN connection.

We were able to set Surfshark up on my router easily in a matter of minutes and had it streaming content through my Apple TV in no time. It seriously couldn’t have been easier to set up. During my tests, I was able to stream loads of different Netflix libraries, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, HBO, and Hulu. The speeds were excellent too, so I never ran into any buffering issues whatsoever.

Surfshark has a zero logs policy, and it is based in the British Virgin Islands, which puts it well out of reach of invasive jurisdictions such as the US and the UK. In addition to this important privacy feature, Surfshark implements strong OpenVPN encryption, a kill switch, and obfuscation. This makes the VPN perfect for downloading files on BitTorrent. It can even be installed and used on an unlimited number of devices simultaneously with just one subscription, which makes it incredible value for money. Knowledgeable and friendly customer support is available 24/7/365 so you can get the help you need whenever you need it, day or night. And best of all, you can test it risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee! 4. CyberGhost VPN www.cyberghostvpn.com CyberGhost is a great value pick for Apple TV. For a low cost you get a fast VPN that can access US Netflix, iPlayer, and other geo-restricted streams. Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $2.11/mth 83% OFF 6 months: $6.99/mth 42% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth

Pros Based in Romania so no government spying! Good looking and easy-to-use software: Seven simultaneous connections Friendly Live Chat support

Cons No stealth servers Maintains some connection logs Providers like NordVPN and Surfshark have a lot more features

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Support Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Server speeds 9.83 Mbps

Simultaneous connections 7

Website www.cyberghostvpn.com

CyberGhost Demo

CyberGhost is a VPN provider based in Romania, an excellent location in terms of privacy. The VPN has servers in 84 countries worldwide, so you can spoof your location to just about anywhere to unblock regional content across the globe. With CyberGhost you get apps for all platforms, which means you can set it up with any computer, laptop, or router to connect it to your Apple TV.

Often, VPNs only unblock specific sites, and at least one major streaming service has blocked their IP addresses. We've had this problem with Netflix US when using many other VPN providers. However, we always found that CyberGhost seems to work with whatever we tried to unblock. We tested it on Apple TV by sharing our VPN connection on Mac with Apple TV and it was relatively simple to set up. One of our team also recently advised their friend to install one on his router to use with an Apple TV, and they found it was pretty simple because CyberGhost has pages and pages of instructions for specific router types.

Plus, CyberGhost VPN provides outstanding privacy thanks to its zero-logs policy, OpenVPN encryption, kill switch, and DNS leak protection, ensuring you can enjoy this VPN for entertainment as well as to gain privacy and security both at home and on public WiFi. This VPN can be installed and used on up to 7 devices simultaneously, and you can test it risk-free for a lengthy 45 days thanks to its money-back guarantee. What's more, the CyberGhost customer service team is available 24/7 via live chat and can help you out in English, German, French, and Romanian. 5. Private Internet Access www.privateinternetaccess.com PIA is a really secure VPN for Apple TV. It takes privacy seriously, really seriously. But you also get a fast VPN for streaming & it can unblock more content on Apple TV. Pricing 24 months + 2 months FREE: $2.19/mth 82% OFF 6 months: $7.5/mth 38% OFF 1 month: $11.95/mth

Pros Lots of encryption options (including OpenVPN, our recommended protocol) Cheaper than most similar VPNs Great for privacy and security

Cons Not the best VPN for beginners who need hands-on support Vast majority of servers are located in the US Is blocked by some streaming services

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Disney+ Amazon Prime Hulu

Support Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Server speeds 23.93 Mbps

Simultaneous connections Unlimited

Website www.privateinternetaccess.com

PIA Demo

Private Internet Access is a US-based VPN with servers in 84 countries around the world. The VPN is both secure and reliable, meaning that it is great for unblocking more streams on your Apple TV. The VPN can be installed on either a macOS or a Windows computer, and you can easily connect your Apple TV to your computer to make use of the VPN with an ethernet cable. Alternatively, you could buy a Vilfo router to connect to the VPN at the router level.

During my tests, we enjoyed using this VPN because of its super-fast connection speeds. We found it able to stream geo-restricted services with ease, though it doesn't work with iPlayer at the moment, unfortunately. It does, however, access a few different Netflix catalogs, which is splendid news if (like me) you have an account you want to make the most of. We also really appreciated this VPN's live chat support, which you can turn to quickly to ask setup questions if you need to.

In addition to being great for streaming, PIA is ideal for torrenting because it has a kill switch to prevent you from accidentally leaking unencrypted data and port forwarding for getting the best possible speeds. Overall, we found PIA to be an excellent all-rounder, particularly considering the low price of a subscription. And you can use it on up to 10 devices simultaneously with a single subscription, which is great if you own a ton of devices. You can compare it to our other recommendations thanks to its generous 30-day money-back guarantee. See Also Get a VPN for Apple TV (tvOS)

ExpressVPN Discount Coupon Get 49% off now Comes with an additional 3 months See Special Offer

Why are these the best VPNs for Apple TV?

By using a VPN for Apple TV, you'll greatly increase the number of shows you can watch with the service. Simply connecting to a VPN server located overseas will give you access to streams that are usually geo-restricted to that region! This makes VPNs a great tool to help you get real value for money out of your Apple TV service and to truly maximize your streaming potential.

However, there are several important factors to consider before you subscribe to a VPN for Apple TV. Most importantly, the VPN will need to be able to unblock geo-restricted content, so that you can stream all the shows and movies you want from anywhere in the world. And, depending on the version of Apple TV you have, the VPN has to be flexible in terms of device support. There's no point committing to a VPN service that's not compatible with Apple TV, after all.

Another crucial consideration is speed. For a VPN to be suitable for Apple TV it should provide super-fast VPN connection speeds so that you can stream smoothly – and not have to deal with any annoying buffering.

Compare the key VPNs features side-by-side

In the table below you can compare some of the key features that we consider when researching the best VPN services for Apple TV.

No Value ExpressVPN NordVPN Surfshark CyberGhost VPN Private Internet Access Server locations 160 60 100 117 84 Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Disney+ ProPrivacy.com SpeedTest (average) 100 Mbps 85.9 Mbps 41.0 Mbps 63.92 Mbps 62.2 Mbps Routers supported Free trial length 7 days

Please note you can't install a VPN directly onto your Apple TV Apple TV is not designed to run VPN software on the device itself. That said, there are several ways to run a VPN through your Apple TV device. Of all of these various methods, however, installing the VPN on your router is by far the easiest and most common. So, make sure that you have a router capable of running a VPN.

Set up a VPN on Apple TV?

As we noted earlier, you won't be able to install any VPN software directly onto your Apple TV – it's simply not designed to support VPN connections. Since the 4th Generation (which includes everything from 2015 and onwards), however, Apple TVs have been capable of running the tvOS operating system, a stripped-down version of iOS that can run apps. Unfortunately, it's still not possible to run VPN apps at this time.

There are other ways to use a VPN with Apple TV

So, getting your Apple TV working with a VPN isn't as simple as downloading an app, logging in, and sitting back with some popcorn... but that doesn't mean that it's impossible! We've cooked up three alternative ways to use a VPN with your Apple TV:

Install your VPN on a router – regardless of whether you opt for a pre-configured router or feel confident enough to flash one yourself, it's possible to set up a VPN on a router. Once you have, any internet-enabled devices connected to that router (including your Apple TV) will automatically enjoy the benefits of the VPN connection.

– regardless of whether you opt for a pre-configured router or feel confident enough to flash one yourself, it's possible to set up a VPN on a router. Once you have, any internet-enabled devices connected to that router (including your Apple TV) will automatically enjoy the benefits of the VPN connection. Share your VPN via Ethernet cable or Wi-Fi – this solution works for both Mac and Windows devices and is a little more straightforward provided you have the necessary tools, like an Ethernet cable or USB dongle.

– this solution works for both Mac and Windows devices and is a little more straightforward provided you have the necessary tools, like an Ethernet cable or USB dongle. Use your VPN's Smart DNS – if your provider offers a Smart DNS feature, you can use it to connect the VPN to your Apple TV! You'll need to figure out the DNS address of your VPN first, but the rest of the process is nice and simple.

For more information about any of these methods, including detailed step-by-step guides, be sure to check out our article on installing a VPN on your Apple TV.