5 Best Apple TV VPNs in 2024 | Unblock More on Apple TV (2024)

Want to harness the power of a VPN on the big screen through your Apple TV? In this article, we compare the 5 best VPNs for Apple TV and show you how to set up a VPN on Apple TV.
The best VPNs for Apple TV working in 2024
In a rush? Check out our top VPN picks for Apple TV below! These services are reliable, speedy, and can unblock shows from Apple TV+, Netflix, iPlayer, and more!
- ExpressVPN - The best VPN to use with Apple TV. You get excellent unblocking power & speeds good enough for streaming in HD & 4K!
- NordVPN - A great VPN for privacy and it can unblock streaming sites from around the world, which is why it makes it onto our list
- Surfshark - A feature-rich and affordable VPN for Apple TV. You get great speeds for streaming & it consistently unblocks streaming services.
- CyberGhost VPN - An easy-to-set-up VPN for Apple TV. It supports all major platforms, including routers and you get great speeds to stream in HD.
- Private Internet Access - A secure VPN that works well with Apple TV. The app is intuitive, super customizable, and you get a strong no-logs policy.
In our testing we checked that all ExpressVPN plans work for Netflix.
ExpressVPN offers a comprehensive risk-free 30-day trial. Experience the top-rated VPN for privacy without any limits for an entire month—perfect for testing out the best VPN for Apple TV.
No hidden clauses—simply reach out to support within 30 days if you feel ExpressVPN isn't the right fit and receive a complete refund.
At ProPrivacy, we spend hours putting VPNs to the test to make sure that they live up to their promises – and our researchers have thoroughly vetted each of the Apple TV VPNs in this guide. We're confident that by pooling our knowledge of the industry, hands-on testing, and technical know-how, we've recommended the best services out there.
However, before we can vouch for any Apple TV VPN, we make sure that it has the following vital features:
- A large network of servers spread across the globe
- Speeds that can handle HD streaming and downloads
- Router compatibility
- Value for money – so, a modest price tag!
|TEST WINNER ExpressVPN
|NordVPN
|Surfshark
|CyberGhost VPN
|Private Internet Access
|Website
|ExpressVPN
|NordVPN
|Surfshark
|CyberGhost VPN
|Private Internet Access
|Ranking for Apple TV
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Performance
| 10
| 9
| 9
| 7
| 8
|Reliability
| 9
| 8
| 8
| 7
| 8
|Free trial
|Total servers
| 3000
| 5300
| 3200
| 9723
| 3386
|Payment
| PayPal
Visa/MasterCard
Amex
Cryptocurrency
| PayPal
Visa/MasterCard
Amex
Cryptocurrency
| PayPal
Visa/MasterCard
Amex
Cryptocurrency
| PayPal
Visa/MasterCard
Amex
Cryptocurrency
| PayPal
Visa/MasterCard
Amex
Cryptocurrency
|Unblocks:
| Netflix
iPlayer
Disney+
Amazon Prime
Hulu
| Netflix
iPlayer
Disney+
Amazon Prime
Hulu
| Netflix
iPlayer
Disney+
Amazon Prime
Hulu
| Netflix
iPlayer
Disney+
Amazon Prime
Hulu
| Netflix
iPlayer
Disney+
Amazon Prime
Hulu
|Supported platforms
| Windows
macOS
iOS
Android
| Windows
macOS
iOS
Android
| Windows
macOS
iOS
Android
| Windows
macOS
iOS
Android
| Windows
macOS
iOS
Android
The best VPN apps for Apple TV 4k | In-depth analysis
Let's take a closer look at our top VPNs for Apple TV! In the summaries below, we've covered all the important details for each service – their speed, their selection of servers, and which streaming services they can unblock. If you'd like even more information, or want to compare a broader spectrum of VPNs, then head over to our detailed VPN reviews.
Editor's Choice | January 2024 www.expressvpn.com The best VPN for Apple TV: ExpressVPN is our #1 pick. This VPN offers great speeds, unblocking power & it's easy to set up, making it a great choice for streaming through Apple TV. 49% OFF ExpressVPN Demo ExpressVPN is a superb provider that always impresses us here at ProPrivacy. Not only does ExpressVPN have an expansive network with thousands of servers in over 94 countries – and they're all seriously quick. In fact, the provider consistently tops our speed charts, can access an impressive 24 international Netflix libraries, and ranks its servers by Speed Index. So, you can wave goodbye to buffering and low-quality videos, regardless of the streaming platform you're using. Installing ExpressVPN is straightforward and simple, and you can even purchase it on a pre-flashed router to make hooking up Apple TV (and all your other devices) super easy. And once you have ExpressVPN installed, you'll benefit from its myriad security features. I particularly like the service's combination of robust AES-256 encryption, its auto-enabled Network Lock kill switch, and its audited no-logs policy. These important factors go a long way in fostering trust and have set a stellar example for other VPNs to follow. It's true that ExpressVPN costs a bit more than other providers on the market, but you get a premium product for the premium price. ExpressVPN also runs its own encrypted DNS, offers split tunneling, and supports P2P activity – and if you have any questions, a super friendly customer service team is on hand 24/7 to help. You can take ExpressVPN for a test drive, without any risk, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee! www.nordvpn.com NordVPN is a an excellent VPN for Apple TV. The VPN giant unblocks streaming services from around the world with ease and has excellent privacy features to keep you safe online. 70% OFF 59% OFF Nord Demo NordVPN is a world-class VPN provider based in Panama. It is a service that is highly subscribed to all around the world and is perfect both for gaining added freedom and privacy online. With servers in 60 countries wor;dwide, you can always get good speeds and sidestep annoying geo-restrictions to watch more TV. We highly recommend NordVPN for Apple TV users for many reasons. The customer support is fantastic, NordVPN offers detailed router-specific instructions on their website which makes the process of setting it up a lot easier. The fact it’s so quick is an added bonus - I’ve rarely seen speeds comparable to NordVPN, so it’s great for activities like streaming with devices, like Apple TV, that has no native VPN support and typically requires a TV to be connected to a TV. For this reason, we also highly recommend this service for gamers. It is a zero-logs VPN that is fully featured with a kill switch, obfuscated servers, auto-connect, DNS leak protection, and Tor through VPN. It also has advanced features such as double-hop encryption, which makes it a market-leading service no matter which platform you choose to use it on. NordVPN is ideal for Apple TV users because it has super-fast servers that are ideal for streaming HD content without any buffering. And this is a super-versatile all-rounder that permits torrenting via P2P and works with many Netflix catalogs. It can also be purchased on a pre-flashed router for ease of setup and use. An incredible VPN considering the low cost of a subscription. Well worth testing using its 30-day money-back guarantee. www.surfshark.com Surfshark is extremely affordable, but don't be fooled by the price. It's fast and has servers where you need them to unblock content on Apple TV. 83% OFF 70% OFF Surfshark Demo Surfshark is a VPN provider that provides the best of both worlds; robust privacy and security with excellent unblocking capabilities. With Surfshark, you get access to servers in over 100 countries so you can easily unblock geo-restricted services from around the world. The VPN can be installed on many devices thanks to its custom apps, and you can easily connect your Apple TV to your PC to share the VPN connection. We were able to set Surfshark up on my router easily in a matter of minutes and had it streaming content through my Apple TV in no time. It seriously couldn’t have been easier to set up. During my tests, I was able to stream loads of different Netflix libraries, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, HBO, and Hulu. The speeds were excellent too, so I never ran into any buffering issues whatsoever. Surfshark has a zero logs policy, and it is based in the British Virgin Islands, which puts it well out of reach of invasive jurisdictions such as the US and the UK. In addition to this important privacy feature, Surfshark implements strong OpenVPN encryption, a kill switch, and obfuscation. This makes the VPN perfect for downloading files on BitTorrent. It can even be installed and used on an unlimited number of devices simultaneously with just one subscription, which makes it incredible value for money. Knowledgeable and friendly customer support is available 24/7/365 so you can get the help you need whenever you need it, day or night. And best of all, you can test it risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee! www.cyberghostvpn.com CyberGhost is a great value pick for Apple TV. For a low cost you get a fast VPN that can access US Netflix, iPlayer, and other geo-restricted streams. 83% OFF 42% OFF CyberGhost Demo CyberGhost is a VPN provider based in Romania, an excellent location in terms of privacy. The VPN has servers in 84 countries worldwide, so you can spoof your location to just about anywhere to unblock regional content across the globe. With CyberGhost you get apps for all platforms, which means you can set it up with any computer, laptop, or router to connect it to your Apple TV. Often, VPNs only unblock specific sites, and at least one major streaming service has blocked their IP addresses. We've had this problem with Netflix US when using many other VPN providers. However, we always found that CyberGhost seems to work with whatever we tried to unblock. We tested it on Apple TV by sharing our VPN connection on Mac with Apple TV and it was relatively simple to set up. One of our team also recently advised their friend to install one on his router to use with an Apple TV, and they found it was pretty simple because CyberGhost has pages and pages of instructions for specific router types. Plus, CyberGhost VPN provides outstanding privacy thanks to its zero-logs policy, OpenVPN encryption, kill switch, and DNS leak protection, ensuring you can enjoy this VPN for entertainment as well as to gain privacy and security both at home and on public WiFi. This VPN can be installed and used on up to 7 devices simultaneously, and you can test it risk-free for a lengthy 45 days thanks to its money-back guarantee. What's more, the CyberGhost customer service team is available 24/7 via live chat and can help you out in English, German, French, and Romanian. www.privateinternetaccess.com PIA is a really secure VPN for Apple TV. It takes privacy seriously, really seriously. But you also get a fast VPN for streaming & it can unblock more content on Apple TV. 82% OFF 38% OFF PIA Demo Private Internet Access is a US-based VPN with servers in 84 countries around the world. The VPN is both secure and reliable, meaning that it is great for unblocking more streams on your Apple TV. The VPN can be installed on either a macOS or a Windows computer, and you can easily connect your Apple TV to your computer to make use of the VPN with an ethernet cable. Alternatively, you could buy a Vilfo router to connect to the VPN at the router level. During my tests, we enjoyed using this VPN because of its super-fast connection speeds. We found it able to stream geo-restricted services with ease, though it doesn't work with iPlayer at the moment, unfortunately. It does, however, access a few different Netflix catalogs, which is splendid news if (like me) you have an account you want to make the most of. We also really appreciated this VPN's live chat support, which you can turn to quickly to ask setup questions if you need to. In addition to being great for streaming, PIA is ideal for torrenting because it has a kill switch to prevent you from accidentally leaking unencrypted data and port forwarding for getting the best possible speeds. Overall, we found PIA to be an excellent all-rounder, particularly considering the low price of a subscription. And you can use it on up to 10 devices simultaneously with a single subscription, which is great if you own a ton of devices. You can compare it to our other recommendations thanks to its generous 30-day money-back guarantee.
Why are these the best VPNs for Apple TV?
By using a VPN for Apple TV, you'll greatly increase the number of shows you can watch with the service. Simply connecting to a VPN server located overseas will give you access to streams that are usually geo-restricted to that region! This makes VPNs a great tool to help you get real value for money out of your Apple TV service and to truly maximize your streaming potential.
However, there are several important factors to consider before you subscribe to a VPN for Apple TV. Most importantly, the VPN will need to be able to unblock geo-restricted content, so that you can stream all the shows and movies you want from anywhere in the world. And, depending on the version of Apple TV you have, the VPN has to be flexible in terms of device support. There's no point committing to a VPN service that's not compatible with Apple TV, after all.
Another crucial consideration is speed. For a VPN to be suitable for Apple TV it should provide super-fast VPN connection speeds so that you can stream smoothly – and not have to deal with any annoying buffering.
Compare the key VPNs features side-by-side
In the table below you can compare some of the key features that we consider when researching the best VPN services for Apple TV.
|No Value
|ExpressVPN
|NordVPN
|Surfshark
|CyberGhost VPN
|Private Internet Access
|Server locations
|160
|60
|100
|117
|84
|Netflix
|iPlayer
|Amazon Prime
|Disney+
|ProPrivacy.com SpeedTest (average)
|100 Mbps
|85.9 Mbps
|41.0 Mbps
|63.92 Mbps
|62.2 Mbps
|Routers supported
|Free trial length
|7 days
Please note you can't install a VPN directly onto your Apple TV
Apple TV is not designed to run VPN software on the device itself. That said, there are several ways to run a VPN through your Apple TV device. Of all of these various methods, however, installing the VPN on your router is by far the easiest and most common. So, make sure that you have a router capable of running a VPN.
Set up a VPN on Apple TV?
As we noted earlier, you won't be able to install any VPN software directly onto your Apple TV – it's simply not designed to support VPN connections. Since the 4th Generation (which includes everything from 2015 and onwards), however, Apple TVs have been capable of running the tvOS operating system, a stripped-down version of iOS that can run apps. Unfortunately, it's still not possible to run VPN apps at this time.
There are other ways to use a VPN with Apple TV
So, getting your Apple TV working with a VPN isn't as simple as downloading an app, logging in, and sitting back with some popcorn... but that doesn't mean that it's impossible! We've cooked up three alternative ways to use a VPN with your Apple TV:
- Install your VPN on a router – regardless of whether you opt for a pre-configured router or feel confident enough to flash one yourself, it's possible to set up a VPN on a router. Once you have, any internet-enabled devices connected to that router (including your Apple TV) will automatically enjoy the benefits of the VPN connection.
- Share your VPN via Ethernet cable or Wi-Fi – this solution works for both Mac and Windows devices and is a little more straightforward provided you have the necessary tools, like an Ethernet cable or USB dongle.
- Use your VPN's Smart DNS – if your provider offers a Smart DNS feature, you can use it to connect the VPN to your Apple TV! You'll need to figure out the DNS address of your VPN first, but the rest of the process is nice and simple.
For more information about any of these methods, including detailed step-by-step guides, be sure to check out our article on installing a VPN on your Apple TV.
The advantages of using a VPN for Apple TV?
A VPN is an online service that does two things:
- Uses strong encryption to provide digital privacy. If you'd like to learn more about staying safe and secure online, be sure to visit our ultimate privacy guide.
- Allows you to pretend to be in a different country to bypass local censorship and website blocks, as well as international geo-blocking. As a result, you'll be able to access services that'd otherwise be blocked in your country. We take a closer look at this topic in our guide to geo-spoofing.
For example, a VPN for Apple TV can provide you with a British IP address that'll allow you to stream BBC iPlayer outside the UK, which is free to watch for UK residents but unavailable to overseas subscribers. If you're keen to learn what else a VPN can do, but want to avoid techy jargon, we've got a great what is a VPN Beginner's Guide!
Using a VPN on Apple TV to watch Netflix?
There are three different ways to access a foreign Netflix library on Apple TV. As it's not possible to download a VPN directly onto an Apple TV, you'll need to follow the steps above to set up a VPN on your TV.
The router method is 100% effective, but it can quickly become time-consuming and expensive if you require a new router. The good news is that you can opt to share a VPN connection with your Apple TV. By connecting a PC or laptop to the VPN and then connecting your Apple TV to that computer, you can enjoy internet access that is routed via the VPN server.
Besides this relatively simple method, some premium VPN services provide access to Netflix using smart DNS settings. Smart DNS is simply a technology that enables you to spoof your geolocation – so it's fantastic for streaming. ExpressVPN, which offers its "MediaStreamer" smart DNS service as part of the VPN subscription, works excellently for streaming US Netflix. You'll be able to access a wider variety of content on Netflix via your Apple TV without having to connect it to a PC or set up a VPN on your router! However, keep in mind that a smart DNS doesn't provide the same security benefits as a VPN, seeing as the connection is not encrypted and your IP address is not hidden.
Whichever method you opt for is completely up to you. However, if you are after a quick solution, we recommend subscribing to ExpressVPN and using its MediaStreamer smart DNS technology.
Can I use a free VPN for Apple TV?
There are some reliable free VPNs on the market, unfortunately, because they restrict speeds and have data limits they just aren't suitable for streaming. To stream content on Apple TV, you're going to need an unrestricted VPN that does not place download limits or connection speed limitations on you.
We understand that you may want to try a service out before purchasing one. In this case, you should take advantage of VPN providers' free trials or money-back guarantees. These services do not place restrictions on you in any way. You'll get the unfettered speeds you need to stream content in HD without risking your cash.
Why do you need a fast VPN for Apple TV?
You should expect a slight loss of speed when using a VPN for Apple TV. The further you are physically from the VPN server you connect to, the slower the service is likely to be. This is why we'd recommend connecting to a server that's nearby – as you're far more likely to avoid any buffering hiccups if you do! Fortunately, because our recommended providers all have fantastic server speeds, the loss should only ever be negligible.
Using a VPN to spoof your location to another country and access geo-restricted content typically involves sending your data packets across long distances – and this, plus the extra effort it takes to encrypt that data, is what slows your internet speeds. This is why it is important to choose a fast VPN capable of delivering HD content without buffering issues. We test VPN speeds regularly to ensure that we are recommending fast services that will reliably work with Apple TV. Check out the table below to find out what services are the fastest at the moment.
|ExpressVPN
|NordVPN
|CyberGhost VPN
|Reliability
|9
|8
|7
|Performance
|10
|9
|7
|Speed
|100
|568.0
|556.2
|ProPrivacy.com SpeedTest (average)
|100
|85.9
|63.92
After purchasing a VPN, we recommend that you always test a few different VPN servers. This way, you can find the ideal server in the country you need it in, and see whether it's congested or sluggish. You should also try to connect to a server that is located as close to you as possible. For example, if you need a server in the US – be sure to pick either the East or West coast depending on where you live. Check out our How to speed up a VPN guide for some more tips.
Unblock Apple Music
If Apple Music isn't available in your location or if you're looking to unblock content on there that is blocked in your region then a VPN can help. Check out our Apple Music VPN page for more details.
Is it illegal to use a VPN with Apple TV?
It is not against the law to use a VPN with an Apple TV. Copyright holders would prefer that you not use your VPN on Apple TV to bypass content restrictions that have been purposefully imposed. However, there's little they can do about this other than requiring platforms like Netflix to block as many VPNs as possible.
No streaming service we know of has ever banned an individual user for bypassing geo-blocks. This is because they would lose that user's subscription fee, which would be counterproductive.
FAQ
Below, you'll find answers to some of the most common questions we get from visitors searching for a VPN for Apple TV.
Conclusion
Now that you know how to set up a VPN on Apple TV and the best services to use, let's review our top picks:
