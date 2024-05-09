5 best free WordPress form plugins (2021) (2024)

Looking for a comparison of the best free WordPress form plugins? We are here to show you the best 5 form builders that will increase your workflow.

There are a lot of free WordPress form plugins, but which one will be your match?

In this article, we will share:

🔎 Why should you use a WordPress form plugin?

Having forms on your website for various purposes will help you enhance your website and make your job easier. With that in mind, let’s list some of form builders benefits:

🤩 Easy to use – most WordPress form plugins come with a user-friendly interface and a drag and drop builder to make the form creation process more straightforward. So, you don’t need any coding skills to create forms for your website.

– most WordPress form plugins come with a user-friendly interface and a drag and drop builder to make the form creation process more straightforward. So, you don’t need any coding skills to create forms for your website. 🛠 Fully-customizable – form builders provide a significant number of powerful features that allow you to customize your forms according to your preferences. You can add various fields, name them, add a description, make the fields required to fill or not, and so on.

– form builders provide a significant number of powerful features that allow you to customize your forms according to your preferences. You can add various fields, name them, add a description, make the fields required to fill or not, and so on. 📱 Responsive forms – each free WordPress form plugin is mobile responsive. They were created to allow visitors to fill in forms on their mobile, tablet, laptop, or any other device.

– each free WordPress form plugin is mobile responsive. They were created to allow visitors to fill in forms on their mobile, tablet, laptop, or any other device. 🗃 Unlimited forms – these tools allow you to create as many forms as you want and for various purposes. You can build contact forms, customer satisfaction forms , contest registration forms , and much more for your website.

– these tools allow you to create as many forms as you want and for various purposes. You can build contact forms, , , and much more for your website. 📣 Improve marketing – One of the best things about WordPress form plugins is connecting your forms with email marketing tools like MailChimp, MailerLite, etc. Once you gather your visitors’ email addresses, you can use them for marketing purposes ( email campaigns, product releases, blog posts).

These are some of the most important benefits of using WordPress form plugins, but once you start building your website with various forms for your visitors, you will discover more and more advantages.

💸 Plans at a glance

Free WordPress form plugin Free plan? From/year Review Kali Forms ✅ $29 Read more Formidable Forms ✅ $49.50 Read more WPForms ✅ $39.50 Read more Ninja Forms ✅ $20 Read more Contact Form 7 ✅ Totally free Read more

📣 Our best free WordPress form plugins

We’ve made a selection of the best free WordPress form plugins that will help you create the most stunning online forms for your website. Let’s see which one suits your needs!

📍 Kali Forms

Wondering if there’s a user-friendly form builder that allows you to build forms in just a few minutes? Of course, there is!

Kali Forms is the most powerful and user-friendly WordPress form plugin that lets you easily create multiple forms for your website without the hassle. This form builder provides a large variety of form fields specially designed to increase your workflow.

🧰 Kali Forms features

When it comes to features, Kali Forms breaks the ice. It comes with a significant number of functionalities, and if you choose to upgrade to the premium version, you’ll benefit from more advanced features that will make your forms more excellent.

Let’s see what this WordPress form plugin can offer:

Drag and drop builder;

Advanced fields – collect information from users through a big bunch of field types;

Conditional logic – hide and show fields in your forms based on your user selections;

Multi-page forms – group your page fields on different pages;

Submissions handling – store submission data in your database;

Form notifications – trigger one or multiple notifications on each submission form;

PayPal and Stripe integration – allow payments through the PayPal and Stripe payment gateways;

Digital signature – add digital signatures to your form;

MailChimp, MailerLite, ConvertKit, ActiveCampaign, Sendfox, Sendinblue; Mailpoet, Moosend, Campaign Monitor – add users to your newsletters;

reCAPTCHA and Akismet integration – prevent spam submissions through Google reCAPTCHA and Akismet services;

Form templates – pre-made templates that can be added to your form;

Form calculator – perform simple or complex calculation through your form fields;

User registration – create, edit, and login users;

Enhance eCommerce – Increase e-Commerce flexibility by adding multiple product fields;

Google Analytics – track user behavior on your forms;

Google Sheets – Send form submission data to Google Spreadsheets;

HubSpot integration.

💰 Pricing

Plan What you pay/year Supported sites Starter $29 1 site Freelancer $49 3 sites Small business $69 15 sites Agency $89 Unlimited sites

As you can see in the table above, Kali Forms offers four pricing plans: Starter, Freelancer, Small business, and Agency. Each plan supports a different number of sites and comes with more advanced features.

However, if you choose the Started plan, you will get pretty many features to create the most impressive forms for your website, but if you upgrade to the Agency plan, you will benefit from all features mentioned above.

👍 Advantages – It is simple to use and is perfect for both beginners and developers. – This WordPress form builder provides mobile responsiveness and prevents spam submissions. – Kali Forms offers a wide range of advanced fields to create forms for any purpose. – You can create unlimited forms and integrate the plugin with various marketing tools.

👎 Disadvantages – Compared to other WordPress form plugins, Kali Forms doesn’t offer multilingual forms.

📍 Formidable Form Builder

Looking for a WordPress form plugin that allows you to customize colors, fonts, borders, and more without any coding skills? Look no further and try Formidable Forms!

This form builder comes with a big bunch of customization options for your forms as well as robust features. It is fully mobile responsive, and your forms will look good on any device. You can build unlimited custom forms for various purposes – contact forms, surveys, quizzes, and more.

🧰 Formidable Form Builder features

Compared to other WordPress form plugins, Formidable Forms let you have more control over colors, font sizes, borders, and so on.

Let’s see the whole feature package that this form builder provides:

Drag and drop builder;

Send email notifications and autoresponders;

Visual style creator – change colors, borders, font sizes, etc;

Graphs and charts for data visualization – display statistics from a survey, poll, and questionnaire;

Import and export forms;

SPAM protection – Google reCAPTCHA, Akismet, and the WordPress comment blacklist;

User registration;

Digital signature;

Quiz maker forms;

PayPal, Stripe, and Authorize.net Payment;

MailChimp, Constant Contact, GetResponse, AWeber, MailPoet, Highrise, Salesforce, ActiveCampaign, Hubspot integration;

WPML multilingual forms – translate your WordPress forms into multiple languages;

Bootstrap integration – add Bootstrap form styling to your forms, and add your forms to Bootstrap modal popup.

💰 Pricing

Plan What you pay/year Supported sites Basic $49.50 1 site Plus $99.50 3 sites Business $199.50 10 sites Elite $299.50 Unlimited sites

Formidable Forms provide a free and a premium version. If you upgrade to the PRO version, you can choose between four pricing plans – Basic, Plus, Business, Elite.

The best thing about the premium version of this plugin is that you can take advantage of features such as: calendars, quizzes, payment forms, and directories, plus many more.

👍 Advantages – It is a powerful and advanced WordPress form plugin. – You can customize colors, fonts, borders, and much more. – Your forms will look great on any device; – Formidable Forms integrates perfectly with popular email marketing tools.

👎 Disadvantages – If you are a beginner, it might not be the best solution;

📍 WPForms

Do you want a beginner-friendly plugin? Oh well, at WPForms, user experience is their #1 priority!

Like Kali Forms, WPForms is a user-friendly plugin that offers powerful features for both beginners and professionals. This WordPress form plugin includes integrations for popular page builders like the WordPress Block Editor, Classic Editor, Elementor, and Divi. It is also 100% mobile responsive, so your contact forms will look stunning on all devices.

🧰 WPForms features

WPForms is a WordPress plugin that focuses on the user experience. You don’t have to hire a web developer when you can take advantage of WPForms’ features.

Let’s see what its strengths are:

Drag and drop builder;

Pre-built form templates;

Spam protection – direct integrations with hCaptcha and Google reCAPTCHA;

Multi-page forms;

User registration;

Easily create survey forms and analyze the data with interactive reports;

Webhooks – send form entry data to secondary tools and external services;

Email confirmation;

Digital signature;

PayPal, Stripe, and Authorize.net payment;

MailChimp, AWeber, Campaign Monitor, Constant Contact, Drip, ActiveCampaign, Sendinblue integration;

Form locker – Manage form permissions and add access control rules, including password-protected forms.

💰 Pricing

Plan What you pay/year Supported sites Basic $39.50 1 site Plus $99.50 3 sites Pro $199.50 5 sites Elite $299.50 Unlimited sites

You can find the free version of WPForms on WordPress.org, or you can upgrade it to the premium version and choose one of their pricing plans.

The Basic plan offers essential tools to build your online forms, but if you own a business and want to do more, go with the Plus plan. Moreover, the Pro plan gives you everything you need to build a perfect form, and the elite plan is the premier solution for smart business owners.

– WPForms is a user-friendly WordPress form plugin; – You can beautifully display your forms on any device; – This form builder is customizable and allows you to create unlimited forms. – You can improve your marketing by connecting your forms with popular email marketing platforms.

👎 Disadvantages – Compared to other WordPress form plugins, the free version of WPForms includes fewer features. – You can’t save form entries with the freemium version.

📍 Ninja Forms

Not a tech person? Don’t worry! Ninja Forms got you covered!

Thanks to this WordPress form plugin, you can build beautiful online forms without being a designer. It provides easy row and column layouts, multi-page forms, and conditional forms. Your forms will be mobile responsive, and they will look great on any device.

🧰 Ninja Forms features

Thanks to its features, creating forms with Ninja Forms will make you like a professional web developer.

Let’s see what I’m talking about:

Drag and drop form builder;

27+ field types;

Customizable form templates;

Translated into 16+ languages;

Easy WordPress GDPR compliance;

Unlimited forms;

Unlimited form submissions;

Submission exports;

Customizable email notifications from any form;

Spam protection, including Akismet and Google reCaptcha;

Export and import forms;

Webhooks;

User management;

PayPal, Stripe, Elavon, and Reculry payment integration;

MailChimp, Constant Contact, Campaign Monitor, Active Campaign, AWeber, CleverReach, MailPoet, ConvertKit, Emma integration.

💰 Pricing

Plan What you pay/year Supported sites À la carte $20 – $129 1-20 sites Personal $49 1 site Professional $99 20 sites Agency $249 Unlimited sites

Just like the other WordPress form plugins listed so far, Ninja Forms offers a free version and a premium one with four pricing plans.

The most amazing thing is that you can buy any add-on you want with the à la carte plan. So that you will pay for each additional feature you want to take advantage of to beautify your forms.

👍 Advantages – Ninja Forms is super easy to use and mobile responsive; – You can create unlimited forms and customize fields as you pleased. – It integrates with well-known email marketing platforms.

👎 Disadvantages – Paying for individual add-ons is quite expensive.

If you are a developer that has some HTML knowledge, Contact form 7 is your match.

Contact form 7 is one of the well-known and oldest WordPress form plugins, and it is totally free. For a beginner, this form builder can be quite difficult as it doesn’t provide a drag and drop builder and requires at least some basic HTML knowledge.

However, if you are a developer who wants to practice his skills, Contact form 7 is your solution.

🧰 Contact form 7 features

Compared to the other free WordPress form plugins in this list, Contact form 7 doesn’t offer many features as it requires HTML knowledge:

You can create simple contact forms;

Add form fields – textboxes, checkboxes, radio buttons, and so on;

Prevent spam with Google reCaptcha;

Several third-party plugins that act as add-on plugins for Contact Form 7 (most of them are free);

💰 Pricing

Well, as I said before, Contact form 7 is totally free. You can’t upgrade the plugin to a premium version.

However, you can donate some money to encourage and support the plugin’s continued development and better user support. Or, instead of a donation, you can purchase an add-on plugin. Most of them are free, but there are some add-ons that you will have to pay for them.

👍 Advantages – Contact form 7 is totally free; – It provides several free add-ons to expand functionalities; – If you are a developer, you can customize your forms as you want;

👎 Disadvantages – You need HTML knowledge, so this plugin is not the best solution if you are a beginner. – Since Contact Form 7 is a free plugin, support options are limited and there is no live preview.

🏆 Best free WordPress form plugins: Final Verdict

Here’s how things stand considering all that’s been said in this article:

🥇 If you want a user-friendly and fully customizable WordPress form plugin, try Kali Forms.

🥈 If you want an advanced form builder, Formidable Forms is your match.

🥉 If you want to practice your HTML skills and try a totally free plugin, go with Contact Form 7.