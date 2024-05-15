5 Best Humidifiers of 2024, Tested & Reviewed by Experts (2024)

An air humidifier adds moisture to the air, helping soothe dry skin and even relieve common cold symptoms like a stuffy nose or coughing at night during dry seasons. But those aren’t the only humidifier benefits — a humidifier can actually make it easier to breathe so you wake up feeling more rested and refreshed. Whether you’re looking for the humidifier to improve allergy symptoms, soothe your baby or help you fall asleep without itchy eyes and a scratchy throat, our pros recently put 12 humidifiers to the test to help you narrow down the best ones for you and your space. Below, we feature everything from humidifiers for your bedroom to ones that are suitable for larger spaces like an entire apartment, as well as our favorite picks for humidifiers for plants and babies.



The engineers and product analysts at the Good Housekeeping Institute test everything to help you maintain top-notch indoor air quality, from the best portable air conditioners to air purifiers, dehumidifiers and more. Over the past decade, we’ve evaluated at least two dozen humidifiers in the Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab, assessing each one for its ease of use and performance, including how easy it is to fill, the intuitiveness of controls, the tank’s capacity and more. To better understand each humidifier’s efficiency, we set each one up in our Lab’s humidity-controlled chamber to measure the time it takes the humidifier to reach set humidity levels. Finally, we send humidifiers home with testers to share real feedback on how they performed in their homes. These are the best humidifiers of 2023, based on extensive testing data and picks our testers couldn’t get enough of.

This Levoit is a great humidifier for bedrooms as well as other large areas of your home that need some extra moisture, such as a game room or living room up to 500 square feet. According to the brand, it can run for up to 60 hours on one tank of water set to the lowest mist level, meaning you don’t need to refill it every day. Our pros like that it’s quiet while running throughout the entire night and that it features a built-in night-light for extra convenience. “Set-up was a breeze, and I was impressed by how quiet it was,” one tester says. “Even on the highest setting, I thought it must have been off because I could barely hear it. The size of the tank was perfect for the size of my room, and it lasted a long time before needing to be refilled.” If you need a Levoit humidifier made for a slightly larger room, our pros also recommend the Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier, which comes with a remote.

Levoit humidifiers have historically been top performers in our Lab tests, earning high scores for ease of use. This model is no exception, featuring a transparent tank with a large opening on the top that makes it easy to add water when needed. But what our pros appreciate most is that it features an auto mode that automatically adjusts mist levels to 40% to 50% of your desired humidity levels. “I like the controls, especially the auto setting. I didn't have to worry about it putting too much or too little moisture into the air,” one tester says. For those looking for smart home connectivity, this humidifier can be voice-operated by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant once you set it up in the VeSync app. Plus, if you want to use it for aromatherapy, a tray is included for essential oils. One downside that our pros noted is that, like any humidifier, this humidifier can be a hassle to clean and remove grime from the tight crevices.

Boasting over 116,000 reviews on Amazon with an average 4.4-star rating, it’s hard to go wrong with this humidifier. Not only does it feature a space-saving, stylish design, but its shockingly quiet operation might make you forget you’re running a humidifier in the first place. Fortunately, there’s an auto shut-off feature that comes in handy when water levels are low or the tank is misaligned, though you should be able to run it up to 12 hours on the highest setting or 25 hours on low, according to the brand. “The design is sleek and modern, blending seamlessly with any décor. The compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to place on a tabletop or nightstand without occupying excessive space,” raves one online consumer.

Our pros found that the one-button operation makes this humidifier very intuitive to use and its backlight means it's easy to see in the dark for times when you need to adjust the mist setting or turn on the built-in night-light. While it may not be the easiest to clean since it has a medium-sized tank opening, this humidifier comes with a cleaning brush to help make maintenance a little less arduous. It’s also sold in larger and smaller sizes so you can choose the best one for your room size, though we found this model was just right for average-sized bedrooms or office spaces. “This humidifier is great. It holds a good amount of water, has a night-light that isn't too bright and has two power levels so you can decide how much mist you want,” one tester says. Several online reviewers also claim that the mist doesn’t leave the surrounding area damp, which they appreciate.

Another smart humidifier from Levoit, this super-quiet pick aced our most recent Lab tests when it came to performance and ease of use. Unlike other humidifiers, this one gives you the choice between warm and cool mist depending on your symptoms or the time of year. It also features a dual nozzle so you can adjust exactly where the mist goes. “I really liked that it had nozzles on the lid so that I could easily direct where I wanted the mist to go to get the best coverage,” one tester says. Many of our other testers also liked that it displays the humidity levels of the room and found it “noticeably effective” as well as suitable for medium- to large-sized bedrooms or living rooms.

In our Lab tests, we found it easy to control humidity levels with the responsive touch buttons and that the 4.5-liter tank lasted well throughout the night. Best of all, we like that the water tank has a top-fill design with a large opening and it's extremely easy to carry over to a sink, thanks to a comfortable handle. A favorite among our tech analysts, we also enjoy that you can operate the humidifier and adjust settings or set schedules through the VeSync app or compatible voice assistants. “I like that it can provide warm mist as well as regular and that it has a smartphone app to go with it so I can adjust things if needed without going to the unit,” says one tester.

Able to add moisture to areas up to 1,000 square feet, this humidifier is a go-to for anyone looking for a whole-house humidifier or a large space to fill, such as the first floor of a house or an apartment. With a 15-liter capacity, this humidifier features the largest water tank on this list, meaning you won’t have to refill it with water nearly as often. When you are ready to add more water, remove the two tanks on the sides of the humidifier and fill them up. Some testers do point out, however, that “the water tanks on the side are difficult to grasp and remove.”

This model earned top performance scores in our Lab tests. Though the design isn’t quite as sleek as other humidifiers we tested, the controls are simple and easy to operate – just turn the knob to adjust fan speed and humidity levels. Some testers warn that the unit gurgles when water flows from the tanks into the base which can be cumbersome for light sleepers, but it’s easy to use. “I have owned several humidifiers in the past, and the Vornado was the easiest to use and by far easiest to keep clean,” one tester says. Several testers also point out that they appreciate being able to use tap water with it as opposed to distilled. “It works great, it's easy to set up, the controls are easy to use, and the fan noise is continuous enough that it just becomes part of the background noise,” another tester says.



If you suffer from allergies or asthma, our pros recommend this humidifier and air purifier combo from Dyson that the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) has certified as asthma- and allergy-friendly. While we agree that it’s pricey, it comes with bells and whistles, like ultraviolet light technology and a HEPA filter that claims to kill 99.97% of bacteria before dispersing cool mist into the dry air of your room. The intelligent climate control feature helps maintain a steady level of humidity without over-humidifying, which can be troublesome for people with asthma. “Since using this, my allergies, hair and skin have improved drastically. It is worth the price!” one online reviewer says.

PureGuardian Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier : Not everyone owns houseplants, but keeping them alive and well typically requires a moist, humid environment. Our experts think this is the best humidifier for plants because of its slim design and 70-hour run time, according to the brand. Dan DiClerico , the director of the Home Improvement and Outdoor Lab likes that the compact shape makes it easy to squeeze in among plants , noting that the humidifier is easy to use, thanks to a top-fill tank. Featuring multiple night-lights, three mist settings and an essential oils tray, it’s a versatile pick that can be used in your bedroom or a child’s nursery .

: Not everyone owns houseplants, but keeping them alive and well typically requires a moist, humid environment. Our experts think this is the best humidifier for plants because of its slim design and 70-hour run time, according to the brand. , the director of the Home Improvement and Outdoor Lab likes that the , noting that the humidifier is easy to use, thanks to a top-fill tank. Featuring multiple night-lights, three mist settings and an essential oils tray, it’s a versatile pick that can be used in your bedroom or a . Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier : Searching for a humidifier for a baby ? Not only is this an adorable and fun addition to a nursery, but this machine will add moisture to the air to help your child breathe easier. It comes in 16 different kid-friendly designs, including unicorn and train themes . While the cute factor might appeal to parents, the design may not be for everyone, which is why it’s not featured among our top picks. Nevertheless, our pros like that it's quiet when operating so it won't wake up your baby up and with a one-gallon tank, it’s suitable for rooms up to 500 square feet. We found the base relatively easy to clean, and appreciate the auto shut-off sensor for when water levels are low so you don’t have to worry about monitoring it constantly. “We got this for our son because of his seasonal allergies and it works so well! He used to wake up with a horrible dry cough but since this penguin humidifier, no more cough! It’s super-easy to set up and easy to clean,” one Amazon reviewer says. If you prefer a simpler, traditional design, we also recommend the Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, which is our best overall humidifier for babies.

: Searching for a ? Not only is this an adorable and fun addition to a nursery, but this machine will add moisture to the air to help your child breathe easier. It comes in . While the cute factor might appeal to parents, the design may not be for everyone, which is why it’s not featured among our top picks. Nevertheless, our pros like that it's quiet when operating so it won't wake up your baby up and with a one-gallon tank, it’s suitable for rooms up to 500 square feet. We found the base relatively easy to clean, and appreciate the auto shut-off sensor for when water levels are low so you don’t have to worry about monitoring it constantly. “We got this for our son because of his and it works so well! He used to wake up with a horrible dry cough but since this penguin humidifier, no more cough! It’s super-easy to set up and easy to clean,” one Amazon reviewer says. If you prefer a simpler, traditional design, we also recommend the Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, which is our best overall humidifier for babies. Trusens Ultrasonic Humidifier: While considerably larger than other humidifiers on this list, it would be a shame to overlook this pick as ultrasonic cool mist humidifiers are some of the quietest you can find. In our most recent Lab tests, it earned top overall scores and stood out for its effective performance (not to mention its sleek design). It features a built-in hygrometer that gives you a precise way of both knowing and controlling the humidity in your room and a compact Bluetooth remote makes adjusting it a snap. According to the brand, one fill should provide up to 80 hours of mist and you’ll be notified by a red light when it’s time to add more water. The Trusens aced our output capacity testing, dispersing up to 6 gallons of water in a 24-hour period at maximum effluence (with refilling the tank). “I liked how well it worked without feeling overwhelming,” one tester says. “It had a remote that you could easily attach back to the humidifier when not in use, and I liked that you could use night settings so it wouldn’t be brightly lit and would automatically shut off.” At 23 inches tall, its bulkier size means that it’s not for everyone, but it’s certainly worth considering if you have a medium- to large-sized space of up to 485 square feet.

How we test humidifiers

The engineers and product analysts at the Good Housekeeping Institute have evaluated dozens of humidifiers in the past decade, reviewing 12 humidifiers in our most recent in-Lab test led by Nikolas Greenwald, Lab Assistant at the Good Housekeeping Institute.

When our pros look at humidifiers, we first assess their ease of use: How easy is the humidifier to set up and fill? Is it easy to clean and transport? We take note of how comfortable the handle is as well as the intuitiveness of controls. Next, we evaluate each humidifier’s performance in a series of Lab tests measuring each humidifier’s tank capacity, output capacity (gallons/day) and how long a single tank fill lasts, i.e. will it make it through the night? To assess efficiency, we measure the time it takes the humidifier to reach set humidity levels in our Lab’s humidity-controlled chamber. Lastly, we take note of sound levels, energy consumption and extra features like smart connectivity.

What to look for when shopping for the best humidifier

✔️ Cool mist vs. warm mist: Both cool and warm mist humidifiers effectively add moisture into the air, but cool mist options tend to be better for homes with children and pets since potentially hazardous hot steam isn't emitted. Cool mist can be used year-round and is effective at helping relieve cold symptoms. Meanwhile warm mist options are best for reducing germs and bacteria, and will be a welcome feature on colder nights when you’d like to add some heat to the air.

✔️ Size: Each humidifier is designed for a certain room size based on factors like its tank size and discharge rate. To make sure you have the right size, double-check the manufacturer’s recommended square footage for your model. And while this article focuses on portable, tabletop humidifiers for small to medium rooms, if you need humidity throughout your entire home you may want to consider a whole-house humidifier.

✔️ Water-tank capacity: Some humidifiers can only operate for a few hours before needing to be refilled, while others have larger water tank capacity and can go a full 24 hours. For humidifiers that have smaller tanks and require more frequent refilling, an auto-off feature is good to have so that the humidifier won't try to continue running even after the water runs out.

✔️ Tank design: The tank design impacts how easy a humidifier is to use. Look for tanks that have large openings to make refilling and cleaning easier. Translucent designs are also helpful because they allow you to see how full the tank is, so you know when it’s time to refill.

✔️ Ease of cleaning: Cleaning your humidifier at least once a week is extremely important to prevent the growth of mold, bacteria and microbes, which is the last thing you need flying through the air when you're dealing with respiratory issues. Make sure your humidifier is easy to disassemble and scrub since you'll be doing it often.

Which is better: air purifiers or humidifiers?

Whether you’re searching for a humidifier, air purifier or some combination of both, the right choice for you ultimately depends on the conditions of your home and the reason behind your symptoms. Greenwald sums up the humidifier vs. air purifier question like this, “air purifiers and humidifiers serve different purposes: air purifiers remove pollutants from the air through a filtration system, whereas humidifiers help you control the humidity of your home.” DiClerico points out that indoor air that’s dry (or with relative humidity below 30%) can create an environment that leads to irritated skin, dry eyes and even nosebleeds. He explains: “A humidifier will help relieve those symptoms by adding moisture back into the air.” Humidifiers are also a good choice when experiencing cold symptoms or other respiratory infections since “humidifiers increase the water content in the air, loosening phlegm and soothing dry airways,” Greenwald says.

Air purifiers, on the other hand, are helpful when low humidity isn’t the issue. “If your indoor air quality is being impacted by things like dust and pet dander, then an air purifier will be the more valuable device,” DiClerico says. Greenwald adds that air purifiers can also help provide relief for conditions like allergies brought on by pollen or irritation from pollution like wildfire smoke by reducing the concentration of those irritating triggers in the air. And if you live in a home with high relative humidity (60% and up), airborne allergens like mold and mildew can thrive in that environment. “An air purifier might help matters some, but you’re better off using a dehumidifier to address the underlying condition by drying out the air,” DiClerico says.

The bottom line: “Managing indoor air quality is usually a multi-pronged strategy, so most homes will benefit from using a humidifier or dehumidifier (depending on the season), in tandem with an air purifier, while also practicing best indoor air quality practices, like vacuuming regularly and washing bedding once a week in hot water” DiClerico says.

What are the benefits of a humidifier?



Adding a humidifier to your bedroom or any other room in your home zaps dry air with much-needed moisture so you can maintain ideal indoor humidity levels ranging between 30% to 50%. One of the most sought-after benefits of a humidifier is that it helps you breathe easier. But that doesn’t mean that humidifiers are only for asthma sufferers or those with allergies. In general, inhaling too much dry air can lead to nosebleeds and make breathing difficult for everyone, explains Janet Hill Prystowsky, M.D. By adding moisture to the air, you can help lubricate dry airways, relieve stuffy noses, soothe persistent coughs and even combat snoring.

A humidifier can even help leave you feeling and looking more refreshed by decreasing the loss of water in your skin, preventing itchy or chapped lips. "A humidifier that adds 30% to 40% of humidity back into the air will moisturize all of your exposed surfaces," Prystowsky says. Even better: Because your skin is more moisturized, scars, wrinkles and facial blemishes will be less visible.

Our experts warn that while the benefits of a humidifier are high during drier seasons like winter, it's important to not overdo it: "High humidity can make your home feel stuffy and cause harmful bacteria or mold to grow, which can lead to more respiratory problems," says Tonya Winders, president and CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network. Both Winders and Prystowsky suggest using a hygrometer, which measures air moisture if you’re not sure how much humidity is inside your home. You can also opt for a digital air monitor like the Airthings View, a 2022 Home Reno Awards Winner. Lastly, you should always make sure to clean your humidifier regularly to keep mold from growing inside. "As long as you keep it cleaned, you shouldn't have any problems," Prystowsky says.

Why trust Good Housekeeping?

Rachel Rothman previously worked at the Good Housekeeping Institute for over 14 years. She used her B.S.E. in mechanical engineering and applied mechanics from the University of Pennsylvania to lead the constant evolution of the Institute’s technical and testing protocols and tested just about every home renovation tool out there, ranging from space heaters to power washers to lawn mowers and more. She oversaw all testing related to humidifiers and dehumidifiers. The Lab’s latest humidifier testing was overseen by Nikolas Greenwald, the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Lab assistant. He has a B.S. in chemical engineering and over seven years of experience working on research projects ranging from computer engineering to biopharmacology, using a data-driven approach to answer tough questions.

This guide was updated by product analyst Olivia Lipski, who covers everything from consumer electronics to home, outdoor, fitness and more. She consulted the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Home Improvement and Outdoor Director, Dan DiClerico, as well as the Lab’s extensive testing data. To survive harsh NYC winters (and the dry skin that comes along with it!), she’s been sleeping next to a cool mist humidifier for years.