5 Best VPNs for BlueStacks in 2024: Fast, Secure & Easy to Use (2024)

Tim Mocan Updated on: February 12, 2024

ExpressVPN :Provides the best gaming support and desktop apps on the market. Maintains super-fast connection speeds, comes with ultra-strong security and privacy features, has servers in 105 countries, and provides intuitive apps. Backs all purchases with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

I love using BlueStacks on my PC— it lets me play my favorite Android games, while also getting the perks of PC gaming via a mouse and keyboard.

Even more, I love using it with a VPNbecause a VPN protects me from Distributed-Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks by changing my IP address. It also stops my internet service provider (ISP) from selectively slowing down my online gaming speeds.

I definitely recommend using a VPN with BlueStacks, but not just anyVPN will do.A lot of VPNs simply aren’t cut out for gaming — they have really slow speeds, so you might experience high ping and game-breaking lag. Plus, other VPNs lack essential security features, and some even have buggy Windows or macOS apps.

So make sure to only stick to the VPNs I mention in this guide.I tested all of them over the past weeks with different Android games on BlueStacks, and they always provided me with a very good experience. ExpressVPN was my favorite, as I enjoyed fast speeds and strong security, and also got access to really intuitive desktop apps.

Quick summary of the best VPNs for BlueStacks: 1. 🥇 ExpressVPN — Best VPN for BueStacks in 2024 (blazing-fast speeds + secure desktop apps).

2. 🥈 Private Internet Access — Secure, privacy-focused BlueStacks VPN with user-friendly Windows & Mac apps.

3. 🥉 CyberGhost VPN — Comes with dedicated gaming servers and convenient automation preferences.

4. NordVPN — Fast and secure VPN for gaming on BlueStacks (with anti-malware protections).

5. Surfshark — Good BlueStacks VPN for people new to VPNs (with easy-to-navigate desktop apps).

🥇1. ExpressVPN — Best VPN for BlueStacks in 2024

Approved by our experts Approved by our experts Most readers pick ExpressVPN Servers in countries 105 Key Features Industry-leading speeds Number of devices 8 OS compatibility Money-back guarantee 30 Days Visit ExpressVPN Now expressvpn.com

ExpressVPN is my favorite VPN to use with BlueStacks. It has industry-leading security and privacy features, it’s the fastest VPN on the market, and it has very intuitive desktop apps — plus, it’s also the best VPN for gaming in 2024.

I really like how good this VPN is for securing your online gaming traffic when using BlueStacks. The provider protects your gaming data with very strong security and privacy features, including:

RAM-only servers — All of the provider’s servers run on RAM only, which means that every server reboot wipes all data.

Perfect forward secrecy — The VPN uses a different encryption key for each VPN session, ensuring that hackers can’t try to use compromised past or future encryption keys to spy on your BlueStacks traffic.

Verified no-logs policy — ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy that doesn’t record your IP address and gaming traffic. What’s more, its no-logs policy has been proven true in several independent security audits and a server seizure.

Full leak protection — The VPN provides full protection against IPv6, DNS, and WebRTC leaks, so that your ISP can’t see which Android games you’re looking up online. I ran several leak tests while connected to servers in 10+ countries, and the VPN never leaked my data.

Anti-DDoS protection — A VPN will protect you from a DDoS attack, but the cyber attack can disconnect you from the VPN instead. But since ExpressVPN equips all of its servers with anti-DDoS protection, nothing will happen if someone decides to DDoS your VPN connection.

Plus, ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, making it super easy to connect to nearby servers to get fast speeds. And speaking of speeds, I always maintain blazing-fast connection speeds when gaming with this provider. For this article, I used ExpressVPN to play online games like Shadowgun Legendsand Standoff 2— I’m happy to say I never experienced high ping or lag.

Also, ExpressVPN comes with split-tunneling on its desktop apps — this tool lets you pick which apps use the VPN connection, and which apps use your local internet connection. You can use split-tunneling to boost your VPN speeds. For example, I used it to only route BlueStacks traffic through the VPN, and that increased my gaming speeds by about 10%.

I’m very happy with ExpressVPN’s Windows and macOS apps — they’re extremely simple to navigate, they both come with a quick-connect tool (automatically connects you to the fastest server), and they provide helpful explanations for all settings and features.

ExpressVPN is affordable, with prices starting at $6.67 / month. Some people might find it too pricey, but keep in mind this is the best VPN in 2024. Also, it backs all of its plans with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Bottom Line: ExpressVPN is definitely the best BlueStacks VPN out there. It secures your online gaming traffic with high-end security and privacy features, and it also provides the fastest gaming speeds on the market. In addition, it has a huge server network, it has very intuitive desktop apps, and it also comes with split-tunneling. And the provider backs all of its plans with a 30-day refund.

Read the full ExpressVPN review here

🥈2. Private Internet Access — Secure, Privacy-Focused VPN for BlueStacks

Private Internet Access (PIA) is good for protecting your security and privacy while gaming on GameStacks.The provider comes with advanced security features, including RAM-only servers, perfect forward secrecy, and full leak protection (I never experienced any leaks in my tests). Plus, I really like how all of the VPN’s servers come with anti-DDoS protection.

And this VPN also comes with high-end privacy features. For starters, it has a strict no-logs policy that has been independently audited and that has also been proven true in many court documents. In addition, its desktop apps (and the rest of its apps) are open-source, which means anyone can inspect the code to make sure the VPN is safe for gaming on BlueStacks.

Also, speaking of its desktop apps, I want to also mention how user-friendly they are — they’re so easy to navigate, that it really doesn’t take more than 4–5 seconds to find and connect to a server location. Plus, I like how PIA allows unlimited simultaneous connections, which means you can use it to game on BlueStacks on as many desktop devices as you want.

In addition, the provider comes with servers in 91 countries, making it very easy to game on nearby servers to get fast speeds. Plus, it’s great that the VPN displays the server ping for all server locations — this metric helps you find the fastest servers for your location, as low ping means it takes less time for data to travel between your device and the VPN server.

And PIA also performed really well in my speed tests. I played Standoff 2and Critical Opsfor 3–4 hours while connected to PIA, and I never experienced high ping or dropped connections. Plus, the VPN comes with split-tunneling, which you can use to boost your VPN speeds.

Private Internet Access also has affordable prices, which begin at $2.11 / month. What’s more, the provider backs all of its plans with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Bottom Line: Private Internet Access is great for enjoying added security and privacy while gaming on BlueStacks. The provider comes with many strong security and privacy features, including open-source desktop apps and RAM-only servers. Plus, its Windows and macOS apps are really intuitive, and the provider has a large server network and fast speeds. Also, it backs all purchases with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read the full Private Internet Access review here

🥉 3. CyberGhost VPN — Has Dedicated Gaming Servers & Convenient Automation

Servers in countries 100 Key Features Special streaming servers Number of devices 7 OS compatibility Money-back guarantee Up to 45 days Visit CyberGhost Now cyberghostvpn.com

CyberGhost VPN offers dedicated gaming servers in 4 countries — the US, the UK, Germany, and France.These servers are optimized to provide fast connection speeds and stable ping — and I can confirm that this is true, as I always had great ping and didn’t experience any lag when playing online Android games with CyberGhost VPN’s gaming servers.

I also tested the provider’s non-gaming servers, and they provided me with fast gaming speeds, too — the ping was slightly higher than on the gaming servers, but it wasn’t game-breaking at all. That’s not surprising, seeing as how CyberGhost VPN has servers in 100 countries, so it’s extremely easy to game on nearby servers and avoid overcrowded servers to get fast speeds.

Plus, I really like how both its Windows and macOS app come with Smart Rules, a really cool automation feature. Basically, you can use Smart Rules to automate your VPN connections — for example, I configured CyberGhost VPN to connect me to a specific gaming server and open the BlueStacks app on launch.

I also think that this VPN provides a really secure gaming experience. The provider has advanced tools, like RAM-only servers and perfect forward secrecy. In addition, it provides strong leak protection, and it also comes with an audited no-logs policy.

I also really like how easy it is to use its desktop apps — its gaming servers have their own category, so it’s extremely easy to find them. Plus, I like how the provider’s apps offer helpful definitions for all features, so you never feel lost while using them.

CyberGhost VPN is budget-friendly, with prices beginning at only $2.03 / month. It also offers a generous 45-day money-back guarantee for all long-term plans (the shortest plan comes with a 14-day refund).

CyberGhost VPN provides fast gaming speeds via dedicated gaming servers. Also, its desktop apps let you automate VPN connections, which is really convenient. And the VPN also has a huge server network, intuitive Windows and macOS apps, and strong security features. Plus, the provider backs all long-term purchases with a generous 45-day money-back guarantee.

Read the full CyberGhost VPN review here

4. NordVPN — Fast BlueStacks VPN for Secure Gaming

Servers in countries 61 Key Features Great malware blocker Number of devices 6 OS compatibility Money-back guarantee 30 Days Visit NordVPN Now nordvpn.com

NordVPN maintains fast gaming speeds and also provides high-end security. I especially like how the provider comes with advanced security tools, including full leak protection, RAM-only servers, and perfect forward secrecy — it also has an audited and verified no-logs policy. The only thing that’s missing is anti-DDoS protection on all servers (which all of the other VPNs on my list have).

In addition, its desktop apps come with Threat Protection, which includes protection against malicious downloads — this might protect you if you accidentally download a malware-infected BlueStacks installer from a shady site. Also, on Windows, Threat Protection scans installed apps (like BlueStacks) for vulnerabilities, and alerts you if it detects any exploits.

Also, NordVPN has a data breach scanner that alerts you if your NordVPN account credentials have been leaked on the dark web. This is useful if you use the same login details for your Google Account and you also use BlueStacks 5 (the older version that lets you link your Google Account to its platform).

This VPN also has very good connection speeds — during my online matches, I always maintained average, stable ping while connected to distant servers. Also, I experienced some lag on rare occasions, but it wasn’t game-breaking.

Finally, NordVPN also has a pretty big server network, numbering servers in 61 countries. But if the number of countries is too small for you, check out ExpressVPN instead since it has servers in 105 countries.

NordVPN has several tier-based subscriptions, and the subscriptions have paid plans that start at $3.39 / month. The provider comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

Bottom Line: NordVPN provides smooth and secure gaming speeds for BlueStacks users. The provider comes with tons of high-end security and privacy features (including malware protection and data breach scanning), and it also has fast connection speeds on all servers. Plus, it backs all of its plans with a 30-day refund policy.

Read the full NordVPN review here

5. Surfshark — Great BlueStacks VPN for Beginners

Servers in countries 100 Key Features User-friendly apps Number of devices Unlimited OS compatibility Money-back guarantee 30 Days Visit Surfshark Now surfshark.com

Surfshark is a good pick for BlueStacks users who are new to VPNs. That’s because its apps (especially the desktop apps) are super intuitive — the interface is extremely simple to navigate, as it really doesn’t take more than 5 seconds to find and connect to a VPN server. Plus, there’s a quick-connect feature, and there are also quick, helpful explanations for all settings and features.

And, just like Private Internet Access, Surfshark also allows unlimited simultaneous connections. So, if everyone in your family is looking for a good VPN for BlueStacks that’s extremely simple to get the hang of, I think this provider might be a good fit.

Also, Surfshark provides very good security and privacy for playing online Android games via BlueStacks. The provider secures your data with advanced security features, including RAM-only servers and perfect forward secrecy. And it also has an audited no-logs policy. That, and I really like its IP Rotator feature — it regularly changes your VPN IP address (without dropping your connection to the VPN server) to provide extra privacy.

In addition, the provider has servers in 100 countries, which allows it to provide fast speeds too. When I used it to play several online FPS games on BlueStacks, I maintained average ping and only experienced very minor lag that wasn’t game-breaking — still, I should note that ExpressVPN was much faster.

Surfshark is also super affordable, as its prices start as low as $2.29 / month. In addition, the provider backs each purchase with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Bottom Line: Surfshark has very beginner-friendly Windows and macOS apps (and for other devices as well), making it a great pick for people who are new to VPNs. What’s more, the provider allows unlimited connections, comes with very strong security and privacy features, and has a large server network and fast speeds. Also, it backs its (super affordable) plans with a 30-day refund.

Read the full Surfshark review here

VPN Starting Price Split-Tunneling Number of Countries Anti-DDoS Protection Number of Devices Money-Back Guarantee 🥇1. ExpressVPN $6.67 / month Windows ✅ Mac ✅ 105 ✅ Up to 8 30 days 🥈2 Private Internet Access $2.11 / month Windows ✅ Mac✅ 91 ✅ Unlimited 30 days 🥉3. CyberGhost VPN $2.03 / month Windows✅ (via Exceptions in Smart Rules) Mac ❌ 100 ✅ 7 45 days (long-term plans) 14 days (shortest plan) 4. NordVPN $3.39 / month Windows ✅ Mac ❌ 61 ❌ 6 30 days 5. Surfshark $2.29 / month Windows ✅ Mac ❌ 100 ✅ Unlimited 30 days

How to Choose the Best VPN for BlueStacksin 2024

Get a VPN with great desktop apps. BlueStacks is only available on Windows and macOS, so you need a VPN provider that has intuitive and feature-rich apps for those devices. Luckily, all of the VPNs I recommend in this article come with really user-friendly Windows and macOS apps that provide access to many useful features.

BlueStacks is only available on Windows and macOS, so you need a VPN provider that has intuitive and feature-rich apps for those devices. Luckily, come with really user-friendly Windows and macOS apps that provide access to many useful features. Pick a VPN that’s very secure. When gaming online on BlueStacks, you need to secure your gaming traffic. That’s why you should only pick a VPN that has all industry-standard security features, including military-grade encryption, a no-logs policy, a kill switch (to prevent traffic leaks), and strong leak protection.

When gaming online on BlueStacks, you need to secure your gaming traffic. That’s why you should only pick a VPN that has all industry-standard security features, including military-grade encryption, a no-logs policy, a kill switch (to prevent traffic leaks), and strong leak protection. Get a VPN that has anti-DDoS protection. Using BlueStacks might give you an advantage over mobile-only players in certain games (especially first-person shooters). And some sore losers might try to DDoS your web connection. That’s why you should always use a VPN that has anti-DDoS protection on its servers — so that nobody can use DDoS attacks to disconnect you from them.

Using BlueStacks might give you an advantage over mobile-only players in certain games (especially first-person shooters). And some sore losers might try to DDoS your web connection. That’s why you should always use a VPN that has anti-DDoS protection on its servers — so that nobody can use DDoS attacks to disconnect you from them. Opt for a VPN with fast speeds. When you use a VPN, your original web speeds will always slow down — this is mostly due to the added layer of encryption. But if you use top VPNs, the slowdown will only be minimal.

When you use a VPN, your original web speeds will always slow down — this is mostly due to the added layer of encryption. But if you use top VPNs, the slowdown will only be minimal. Go for a VPN with a large server network. To get the best speeds, you should always connect to a nearby server. That’s why you should generally aim to get a VPN with servers in at least 50+ countries. ExpressVPN , my #1 pick, has servers in 105 countries.

To get the best speeds, you should always connect to a nearby server. That’s why you should generally aim to get a VPN with servers in at least 50+ countries. , my #1 pick, has servers in 105 countries. Choose a VPN that provides good value. I recommend opting for a VPN that provides access to useful extra tools (like split-tunneling to boost gaming speeds), affordable plans, and a generous money-back guarantee.

How to Use a VPN for BlueStacks

Sign up for a good gaming VPN. I personally recommend using ExpressVPN since it has the fastest gaming speeds on the market, it’s super secure, and it has extremely intuitive and feature-rich Windows and macOS apps. Install the VPN on your device.Download the app installer from the provider’s site, then follow the installation wizard’s instructions to set up the app on your desktop device. Run the VPN app.Launch the VPN app, browse through the list of servers, and connect to your desired location (I recommend the nearest server since it’s usually the fastest). Launch BlueStacks.Open the app and start securely playing your favorite Android games without having to worry about DDoS attacks and bandwidth throttling.

Top Brands That Didn’t Make the Cut Atlas VPN. The provider has intuitive desktop apps, good security, and a decent free plan that allows limited gaming. That said, Atlas VPN’s server network is somewhat small (it only has servers in 42 countries), and its gaming speeds are pretty slow.

The provider has intuitive desktop apps, good security, and a decent free plan that allows limited gaming. That said, Atlas VPN’s server network is somewhat small (it only has servers in 42 countries), and its gaming speeds are pretty slow. TorGuard. This VPN provides great security, and it has a pretty big server network. However, its desktop apps are not intuitive and also lack split-tunneling, and the provider’s plans are really expensive.

This VPN provides great security, and it has a pretty big server network. However, its desktop apps are not intuitive and also lack split-tunneling, and the provider’s plans are really expensive. Perfect Privacy. The VPN has very good security, but I simply can’t recommend it for gaming — its server network is really small (24 countries), it has very slow speeds on distant servers, there’s no split-tunneling, and the Windows app is pretty buggy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the best VPN for BlueStacks?

ExpressVPN is my go-to VPN for secure gaming on BlueStacks. It comes with tons of high-end security and privacy features, and it also has a very large server network (105 countries). Plus, it has the fastest speeds on the market, and it comes with really intuitive and feature-rich Windows and macOS apps.

Can I use a free VPN for BlueStacks?

You can, but I don’t really recommend doing this. Most free VPNs come with annoying limitations, like restrictive daily or monthly data caps, slow speeds, and buggy desktop apps. Plus, many free VPNs log your data and share it with third parties (like data brokers). It’s simply much better to just get a paid premium VPN, like ExpressVPN for example.

Why should I use a VPN for BlueStacks?

The main reason is security and privacy — a VPN will encrypt your traffic (making it 100% unreadable), and it will also change your IP address, which will mask your location and also protect you from DDoS attacks. In addition, by encrypting your data, a VPN might stop your ISP from selectively slowing down your gaming speeds since it won’t be able to see your traffic.

What’s the fastest VPN for BlueStacks?

ExpressVPN provided me with the fastest gaming speeds in my tests. I played online games like Standoff 2 and Shadowgun Legends for a few hours while connected to ExpressVPN, and I always maintained lightning-fast speeds — I always had average and stable ping, I never experienced any lag, and my connections to the gaming servers never randomly dropped.

