5 Best VPNs for Discord (Unblock & Access from Anywhere) (2024)

As an avid Discord user, I’m no stranger to random users messaging me with phishing attempts (“Hurry up to get! Airdrop Discord NITRO with Steam!”).

In fact, that’s what sparked me to start using a VPN with Discord in the first place.

So, during my journey to find the top VPNs for Discord, I kept certain relevant features in mind.

For example, I wanted the VPNs to offer high-tier encryption and security features to keep you safe if you accidentally click a phishing link or an IP grabber.

I also looked for VPNs that can unblock Discord in places where it’s restricted and bypass server-side IP bans.

Device compatibility was another thing.

But I discuss everything in-depth below, so let’s jump ahead.