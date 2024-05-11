5 Best VPNs for Discord (Unblock & Access from Anywhere) (2024)

As an avid Discord user, I’m no stranger to random users messaging me with phishing attempts (“Hurry up to get! Airdrop Discord NITRO with Steam!”).
In fact, that’s what sparked me to start using a VPN with Discord in the first place.
So, during my journey to find the top VPNs for Discord, I kept certain relevant features in mind.
For example, I wanted the VPNs to offer high-tier encryption and security features to keep you safe if you accidentally click a phishing link or an IP grabber.
I also looked for VPNs that can unblock Discord in places where it’s restricted and bypass server-side IP bans.
Device compatibility was another thing.
But I discuss everything in-depth below, so let’s jump ahead.
Detailed List of the 5 Best VPNs for Discord
1. NordVPN – Best VPN for Discord (+Premium Security)
NordVPN has everything any Discord user could want – which is why it earns first place on my list!
But what exactly does a Discord user want?
First and foremost, if you’re in a country where Discord is banned, like China or the UAE, NordVPN will help you access the platform without jeopardizing your safety, thanks to its 256-bit AES encryption.
Likewise, if you’re at college and your administration blocks Discord, NordVPN will help you unblock it.
Or, if you’re in a Discord server and you’re banned due to an accident or a misunderstanding, NordVPN’s massive network of 5,200+ servers will let you bypass that ban by connecting to a new server (thus changing your IP, though you’ll still need a new account to rejoin).
For the record, that’s the second-largest server network on my list!
NordVPN also offers blazing-fast speeds, so you can host movie night or screen share on your server without lagging, which, let’s be honest, ruins it for everyone!
In fact, during the hundreds of speed tests I’ve done over the years, NordVPN almost always beats the other VPNs I test except for ExpressVPN (and sometimes Surfshark).
This means NordVPN is as fast as Surfshark and faster than PrivateVPN and PIA!
But what swayed me the most about NordVPN was its premium security features.
These are essential for Discord users, especially if you’re in a lot of emoji servers, as those are a hot spot for phishing attempts via DMs.
For example:
Another example is if you accidentally click an IP grabber, there’s no concern about your real IP being leaked, as it’ll be masked by whatever NordVPN server you’re connected to!
But what are the essential security features?
Well, for starters, you get two kill switches.
The first shuts off your internet if NordVPN unexpectedly disconnects, stopping your IP from leaking.
The second kill switch is for apps, so if you use the Discord app, you can set the kill switch to close Discord if your connection is interrupted.
The only other VPN on my list to offer an app kill switch is PrivateVPN – not even my runner-ups, ExpressVPN and Surfshark, offer the option!
Another feature that makes NordVPN stand out from the others on my list is its double VPN.
With a double VPN, your network traffic is routed through two VPN connections instead of one, adding even more security and privacy to your Discord experience!
The only other VPN here that offers this feature is Surfshark (MultiHop).
Finally, NordVPN also offers a split tunneling feature, so you can choose which programs are affected by your VPN (if you only want Discord to be affected, for example).
You can also use NordVPN with Discord on all applicable platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Chrome, and Firefox.
Plus, you’ll enjoy NordVPN’s affordable subscription plans:
Plus, you'll enjoy NordVPN's affordable subscription plans:
Pros
- Unblocks Discord in countries where it’s banned & in places where it’s blocked (school, work, etc.)
- Bypasses Discord IP bans
- Blazing-fast speeds for streaming or screen sharing on Discord
- 5,200+ servers in 60 countries worldwide
- Two kill switches, a double VPN, split tunneling, and 256-bit AES encryption
- Available for Discord on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Chrome, and Firefox
Cons
- Speeds slower than ExpressVPN and sometimes Surfshark

2. Surfshark – Double VPN + Affordable Long-Term Plans
Next on my list of the safest VPNs for Discord is Surfshark, featuring 256-bit AES encryption and must-have security features.
It’s also the only other provider to offer a double VPN!
Surfshark calls this feature “MultiHop,” though it functions the same as NordVPN’s double VPN – by routing your traffic through two VPNs servers instead of one.
AKA: even if you accidentally click an IP grabber, the sneaky a-hole who sent it won’t get your real IP!
Also, like NordVPN, Surfshark makes it easy to unblock Discord in any place where it’s restricted, whether a country with heavy censorship or a workplace that considers Discord a distraction!
And if you somehow get IP banned on your favorite server (maybe they banned the wrong person?), you can use Surfshark to change your IP, make a new account, rejoin the server, and explain your side of the story!
Just don’t abuse it… (looking at you, raiders!)
Surfshark is also great for streaming your favorite games on Discord (or movies, etc.) without lag, as it offers 3,200+ servers and super-fast speeds.
In fact, Surfshark is usually neck-to-neck with NordVPN during my speed tests and just behind ExpressVPN!
So, it’s definitely faster than PIA and PrivateVPN.
And while Surfshark doesn’t offer an app kill switch like NordVPN and PrivateVPN, it does offer a normal kill switch!
This ensures that, even if your VPN cuts out, so will your internet, so your IP won’t be leaked during Discord activities.
Plus, Surfshark’s split tunneling feature, Whitelister, is super effective.
It lets you set programs to either bypass your VPN or route through your VPN!
So, if you want your browser to bypass your VPN but you want Discord to only route through your VPN, Whitelister will let you do so.
Last but not least, you can use Surfshark with Discord on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Chrome, and Firefox.
And, as promised, Surfshark offers very affordable long-term plans (though its monthly plan is quite expensive)!
Take a look:
But for even BIGGER savings, click here!
Pros
- Unblocks Discord in countries where it’s banned & in places where it’s blocked (school, work, etc.)
- Bypasses Discord IP bans
- Super-fast speeds for streaming or screen sharing on Discord
- 3,200+ servers in 65 countries worldwide
- Kill switch, double VPN (MultiHop), split tunneling (Whitelister), and 256-bit AES encryption
- Available for Discord on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Chrome, and Firefox
Cons
- Slower than ExpressVPN and sometimes NordVPN
- Expensive monthly plan

3. ExpressVPN – Unblock Discord Worldwide
ExpressVPN is the next VPN on my list that I highly recommend, as it’s the best for unblocking anything from anywhere – including Discord!
So, if you’re in China or the UAE and you want to access the platform for whatever reason, ExpressVPN will let you do so.
And you surely won’t complain about the provider’s obfuscated servers, either, which ensure your safety regardless of your government!
(By the way, ExpressVPN is the only provider on this list that offers automatic obfuscation on all of its servers, no matter what protocol you use.)
Or, if you’re away at college and your campus imposes restrictions on apps like Discord, ExpressVPN will let you bypass those restrictions without administration being any the wiser (also thanks to its obfuscated servers).
And speaking of ExpressVPN’s obfuscated servers, there’s 3,000+ of them!
This might have something to do with the provider’s lightning-fast speeds that almost always place first during my speed tests.
In other words, there’s no worry of lagging with ExpressVPN during Discord server activities, whether you’re streaming a movie or videogame!
And, for what it’s worth, ExpressVPN is also the best at unblocking streaming services, so you can stream Netflix US for your overseas Discord friends, though you’ll have to use one of these fixes to get around the Netflix black Discord screen:
But ExpressVPN’s capabilities don’t end there.
You’ll also appreciate bypassing server-side IP bans (raiders forbidden) and 256-bit AES encryption for the ultimate security.
And while ExpressVPN doesn’t offer a double VPN or app kill switch, it does have a regular kill switch.
It calls this “Network Lock,” and it’s super easy to enable:
The provider also offers a split tunneling feature, so, for example, if you want to play a game and stream it at the same time, you can set your game to bypass your VPN while still streaming for your friends on Discord!
Finally, ExpressVPN is available with Discord on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.
But there is a downside – its monthly plan is the most expensive on my list (and its long-term plans are pretty expensive, too):
But there is a downside – its monthly plan is the most expensive on my list (and its long-term plans are pretty expensive, too):
Pros
- Unblocks Discord in countries where it’s banned & in places where it’s blocked (school, work, etc.)
- Bypasses Discord IP bans
- Lightning-fast speeds for streaming or screen sharing on Discord
- 3,000+ servers in 94 countries worldwide
- Kill switch, split tunneling, and 256-bit AES encryption
- Available for Discord on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Firefox
Cons
- More expensive than most providers
- No double VPN
- No app kill switch

4. PrivateVPN – Beginner-Friendly + Two Kill Switches
In fourth place on my list of the most reliable VPNs for Discord is PrivateVPN – a beginner-friendly VPN with two kill switches.
So, not only will you enjoy an easy-to-use app on all Discord platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android), but you’ll also get a kill switch for your overall internet connection and specific apps!
The first kill switch is easy to find and enable.
And while the second one is just as easy, it’s got a different name: “Application Guard.”
But the function is the same!
So, for example, if you want to be super safe by making sure your Discord app closes if your VPN disconnects, you can do so by adding Discord to the Application Guard setting:
Of course, PrivateVPN is also great at unblocking Discord in any areas where it’s restricted, whether a country, school or workplace, so you can access the platform and your friends no matter what!
PrivateVPN is also acceptable at bypassing Discord IP bans.
However, its server network is the smallest on my list:200+ servers in 63 countries.
This is actually quite the contrast from the other VPNs here and might be a deal-breaker for some of you.
This might also be why PrivateVPN’s speeds aren’t phenomenal – but they’re still fast enough to enjoy mid-quality Discord streams with little to no lag!
Plus, the provider’s 256-bit AES encryption is guaranteed to keep you safe, even if you click on a sketchy Discord link, like this one:
Just remember never to give away any personal details!
Now for the bad news.
PrivateVPN doesn’t offer a double VPN or split tunneling feature.
I almost put it last for this reason but ultimately decided an app kill switch is more important than split tunneling.
A double VPN, on the other hand, is irreplaceable, so it’s very disappointing that the provider doesn’t offer one – especially as NordVPN and Surfshark do!
Furthermore, PrivateVPN doesn’t have any browser extensions.
So, while it is available for all Discord app platforms, you’ll have to use the full app instead if you prefer using your browser to chat with your friends.
But, on the bright side, PrivateVPN offers the cheapest monthly plan on my list!
Here it is:
But, on the bright side, PrivateVPN offers the cheapest monthly plan on my list!
Here it is:
Pros
- Unblocks Discord in countries where it’s banned & in places where it’s blocked (school, work, etc.)
- Bypasses Discord IP bans (intermittently)
- Decent to fast speeds for streaming or screen sharing on Discord
- Two kill switches and 256-bit AES encryption
- Available for Discord on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
- Cheapest monthly plan
Cons
- Speeds slower than other VPNs on this list
- No VPN browser extensions
- No split tunneling or double VPN
- Only 200+ servers in 63 countries
- Ability to bypass Discord IP bans varies due to small server network

5. Private Internet Access – Massive Server Network
In last place on my list of the top VPNs for Discord is Private Internet Access (or PIA).
PIA deserves its spot, especially as it offers the biggest server network here: 30,900+ servers in 78 countries.
Of course, with the new trend of VPNs not mentioning the number of servers on their website, you won’t find that number anymore.
But one look at PIA’s app, and you’ll see no shortage of servers to choose from.
This makes PIA one of the best choices for bypassing Discord IP bans.
After all, with so many IPs to choose from, getting a new one is easy!
The massive amount of servers is also useful for users in countries where the platform is restricted or places where it’s blocked (like school/work).
It’s likely thanks to this giant server network that PIA’s speeds are impressive, as well.
You won’t get anything as fast as ExpressVPN (or NordVPN or Surfshark, for that matter), but you can at least stream games or movies on Discord without lag!
PIA also includes 256-bit AES encryption, so you’re guaranteed to be safe while enjoying Discord activities with your friends.
It also offers a kill switch that will cut your internet if your VPN connection is interrupted, further ensuring your safety at all times.
But there are several reasons PIA is in last place.
First, while it does have a split tunneling feature, it’s not always reliable.
But I can live with that.
What I can’t live with is that PIA doesn’t offer an app kill switch or a double VPN– two very valuable features for Discord users.
That said, the provider at least offers apps for all Discord platforms – Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS – plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera.
That places it ahead of PrivateVPN for device compatibility, at least!
PIA’s subscription fees are also affordable:
PIA's subscription fees are also affordable:
Pros
- Unblocks Discord in countries where it’s banned & in places where it’s blocked (school, work, etc.)
- Bypasses Discord IP bans
- Fast speeds for streaming or screen sharing on Discord
- 30,900+ servers in 78 countries worldwide
- Kill switch, split tunneling, and 256-bit AES encryption
- Available for Discord on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Chrome, Firefox, and Opera
Cons
- Speeds slower than top three VPNs on this list
- Split tunneling feature is unreliable
- No double VPN
- No app kill switch

Buying Guide: How to Choose the right VPN for Discord
If you’re not content with my recommendations or you prefer doing your own research and investigation, that’s 100% fine!
However, use this buying guide to help you along.
You don’t want to make any mistakes!
If You’re Shopping Around First, Use This Checklist!
Ready to start your investigation and shop around the VPN industry?
Great!
Use this checklist for the best VPNs for Discord:
Unblocks Discord
Seems obvious, right?
Well, not always!
Some VPNs promise to unblock many apps and services that they can’t actually unblock – or that they’re only so great at unblocking (intermittently, for example).
You clearly need a VPN that unblocks Discord, whether in a country where it’s banned or at your college.
To make sure your chosen VPN can do so, utilize its money-back guarantee by purchasing a subscription, testing it with Discord, and then requesting a refund if it doesn’t work.
And if your VPN doesn’t offer a money-back guarantee, find a different one!
Bypasses Discord IP Bans
While you’re at it, use your chosen VPN’s money-back guarantee to make sure it can bypass Discord IP bans.
I’m not saying go and get yourself banned from a server, though!
If anything, create your own server, ban yourself, and try using your VPN to access it with an alt account.
If it doesn’t work, request a refund.
Big Server Network + Fast Speeds
If you want to stream/screen share on Discord, you need a VPN with fast speeds to avoid lag.
This is pretty huge for some people, as Discord is a popular platform for staying in touch with overseas or long-distance friends.
So, if bandwidth-intensive activities are a must for you, make sure your VPN has fast speeds with little to no lag.
A big server network will help with this (though not always).
Typically, anything over 3,000+ servers should be good enough to give you fast speeds.
Security Features
Discord is a popular stomping ground for scammers and cybercriminals.
Phishing DMs aren’t unusual, and you can’t always set your privacy settings to friends-only.
Furthermore, the chance of clicking an IP grabber in a server, even from someone you know, isn’t out of the question.
For this reason, you need a VPN with all the best security features.
This includes 256-bit AES encryption, a kill switch, and preferably an application kill switch as well.
A double VPN is also nice.
And while not necessarily a security feature, split tunneling is another valuable feature if you don’t want your VPN to affect your entire device.
Device Compatibility
Discord is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and browsers.
Ideally, your chosen VPN will offer apps or extensions for all of these devices, though browser extensions might be more limited (likely to Chrome and Firefox, if any).
Price
Last but not least, be mindful of the price your chosen VPN is asking.
Compare that price and all included features with several other VPNs to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal.
Can I Use a Free VPN for Discord?
I don’t typically recommend using free VPNs at all, as they’re even more invasive and dangerous than scummy Discord users trying to phish your private info!
That said, there are a couple of freemium VPNs that I can recommend: ProtonVPN and AtlasVPN.
Both VPNs are safe, as the providers use their paid plans to subsidize the cost of their free ones (as opposed to selling your info to third parties or worse).
They also offer a handful of servers each, medium speeds, and no data caps.
That said, don’t expect them to work flawlessly at unblocking Discord in restricted places or bypassing Discord IP bans.
And when you realize just how limited free VPNs are (even trustworthy ones), consider upgrading to a premium VPN.
And when you realize just how limited free VPNs are (even trustworthy ones), consider upgrading to a premium VPN.
How to Set Up My VPN for Discord ASAP, So I Don’t Miss Movie Night?
Here’s how to set up your VPN for Discord on PC and/or your mobile device:
- Choose one of my recommended VPNs (or a VPN you found after thorough research) and purchase a subscription.
- Download and install the VPN app on your Discord device(s).
- Open the VPN app and sign in to your account.
- Click the Connect button for the fastest server near you. Or, if you need a server from a specific country, select your preferred location from the server list.
- Open your browser andcheck for IP, DNS, and WebRTC leaks.
- Enjoy safe, unlimited access to Discord!
Can You Use a VPN for Discord on Your Browser?
Yes, you can use a VPN for Discord on your browser!
However, it depends on what browser you use and what browser extensions (if any) your VPN offers.
You’re more likely to find a compatible VPN if you use Chrome or Firefox.
Either way, here are step-by-step instructions:
- Choose one of my recommended VPNs with a browser extension for the browser you use and purchase a subscription.
- After purchasing a subscription, download the browser extension on your browser. Additionally, consider downloading the VPN app on your device, as well.
- Click on the browser extension and sign in.
- Click the Connect button for the fastest server near you. Or, if you need a server from a specific country, select your preferred location from the server list.
- Check for IP, DNS, and WebRTC leaks directly in your browser.
- Enjoy safe, unlimited access to the browser version of Discord!
How to Use Your VPN for Discord ONLY? (Split Tunneling)
If you want to use your VPN for Discord ONLY, you can do so via split-tunneling.
Read Also:Top VPNs With Split Tunneling
Here’s how (using NordVPN as my example):
- After purchasing a subscription and downloading the NordVPN app, open it and click on the cog icon to go to Settings.
- Click on “Split tunneling” and click the slide so that it shows “On.”
- Choose the option “Enable VPN for selected apps only.”
- Click “Add apps” and add Discord to the list.
- Connect to a NordVPN server and open Discord! That’s it!
Discord VPN Not Working?
The biggest reason your Discord VPN isn’t working is likely because the server you’re connected to was flagged by Discord for violating its Terms of Service.
Thus, the first thing you should do is quit Discord, disconnect from your VPN, connect to a new server, and reopen Discord to see if it’s working.
If that doesn’t work, try the following:
- Courtesy of Reddit user ezio93, try routing Discord domains through your VPN. Here’s a screenshot of their instructions:
- Make sure your VPN client doesn’t have any updates.
- Quit Discord, switch your VPN protocol, and try again.
Note:Discord only works with VPNs that have UDP.
- Add Discord as an exception to your anti-virus and Firewall settings.
- Try disabling Quality of Service High Packet Priority (QoS) in your Voice & Video settings.
- Flush your DNS settings by running the following commands in your command prompt (on Windows): ipconfig /release, ipconfig /flushdns, ipconfig /renew.
- If you’re still having issues, restart your router for good measure.
If all else fails, contact your VPN’s customer support for more troubleshooting steps – they’ll know exactly what to do!
FAQ
Does Discord Ban You for Using a VPN?
Discord doesn’t necessarily ban you for using a VPN.
However, if the server you’re connected to is flagged for inappropriate behavior or violations of ToS, there’s a chance that server (and its IP) will be banned.
You can get around this ban by quitting Discord, reconnecting to a new VPN server, and relaunching Discord.
But if you’re caught using a VPN to circumvent a Discord IP ban due to something like raiding a server or doxxing another user, you will likely be banned again.
Does Discord Encrypt Your Messages?
Discord uses standard encryption (HTTPS) for communication between users, which is nothing in terms of security.
It does NOT use end-to-end encryption, making it vulnerable to cyber-attacks like data breaches.
However, HTTPS encryption is at least secure enough when used in conjunction with a VPN.
Still, for even more security, enable Discord’s 2FA option.
Can You Use a VPN for Discord in the UAE?
Discord might be blocked in the UAE, but you can use a reliable VPN to unblock it – the keyword being “reliable.”
Your VPN not only needs to be capable of unblocking Discord, but it also needs to keep you safe from your government.
Thus, obfuscation is also a necessity, as it will prevent anyone else from knowing you’re using a VPN.
Can You Use a VPN for Discord in China?
Yes, you can use a VPN to unblock Discord in China.
However, for the utmost security, your VPN needs to offer an obfuscation feature, so your government doesn’t know you’re using a VPN to access Discord.
My top recommendation is NordVPN, as it easily unblocks Discord and offers a robust obfuscation feature that will keep you and your online activities hidden at all times.
Is ExpressVPN Good for Using Discord?
ExpressVPN is a great choice for using with Discord, especially as it unblocks the platform from anywhere.
The provider also offers lightning-fast speeds that ensure your Discord streams are lag-free, plus a split-tunneling feature for choosing which programs are affected by your VPN.
Finally, you’ll also appreciate ExpressVPN’s kill switch that cuts your internet if you lose connection to the VPN while using Discord.
Conclusion
Now that you know the best VPNs for Discord, it’s time to put that knowledge to use and pick your favorite!
After all, there’s no denying a VPN is necessary when using the popular communication platform.
Of course, my favorite VPN for Discord is still NordVPN!
It can unblock the platform from anywhere, bypass Discord IP bans, and it has all the essential security features to make your Discord experience a safe one.
Want to take the plunge?
Want to take the plunge?