5 Best VPNs for LG Smart TV in 2024 (+ How to Set Up Guide) (2024)

There have been many innovations in terms of technology and entertainment. An example of this is the evolution of Smart TVs. In simple terms, a Smart TV combines the functions of a television and a smartphone.

A Smart TV can run smartphone apps, stream videos, music, view photos, and access the internet. However, it is affected by specific online restrictions such as geo-restrictions. This means that you won’t be able to use your Smart TV as you want. Additionally, an unprotected internet connection can expose your TV to threats such as hackers, malware, etc.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is the best tool to protect your internet connection and gain access to geo-restricted content. It may be challenging to choose the right VPN service for your LG Smart TV because many VPNs are out there. However, this article details the best VPNs that work perfectly with LG Smart TV and also provide other premium services.

5 Best VPN Services for LG Smart TV

The LG Smart TV runs on WebOS, a proprietary operating system by LG. WebOS supports several streaming apps, but some of them are only available in specific regions. However, using a VPN allows you to unblock streaming platforms such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Disney+, etc. An LG Smart TV VPN also protects from hackers, malware, and other threats.

As we mentioned, there are many VPN services out there, making choosing the right one tricky. However, we have reviewed the five best VPNs for LG Smart TV to make it easier for you to choose:

ExpressVPN is currently the best VPN provider for LG Smart TV and many other devices. It is a very well-known VPN provider that has been in the market for a couple of years, offering excellent services.

ExpressVPN’s headquarters is in the British Virgin Islands. It operates around 3000+ servers in 94 countries. Its broad server network makes it perfect for streaming. In addition, the VPN servers provide high-speed performance and reliable connections. Its extensive server network, unlimited bandwidth, and ultra-fast speeds suitable for streaming content in high-definition (HD) and 4K are part of the reasons ExpressVPN is one of the fastest VPN services for LG Smart TV.

Its servers allow you to unblock many streaming platforms on your Smart TV, including Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney+, and many others. You also get access to geo-restricted content on your TV with ExpressVPN. So, you can enjoy contents that are not typically available in your region.

Additionally, ExpressVPN takes users’ security very seriously. It is equipped with an AES 256-bit encryption protocol, which is practically unbreakable. It uses the Perfecft Forward Secrecy feature and supports a variety of VPN protocols. Other features of this VPN include a kill switch, an ad blocker, and DNS leak protection. ExpressVPN maintains a no-log policy, so data on your activities with your LG Smart TV isn’t stored or shared with a third party.

You can install ExpressVPN on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. Unfortunately, this is one of the expensive VPN services in the industry. It offers several packages, with the lowest at $6.67/mo. However, a single account allows for five multiple logins, and all the subscription plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee. There is also customer support available to assist you in case you face any issues.

Second on our list is one of the most secure VPN services for LG Smart TVs, NordVPN. This VPN is excellent for unblocking apps and websites. Thanks to its user-friendly interface, NordVPN makes it easy to use a VPN on your LG Smart TV if you’re not a tech expert.

NordVPN has an extensive VPN server network of over 5300 in more than 59 countries. This network provides fast and reliable connections no matter where you’re connected from. The servers also let you unblock geo-restricted content on popular streaming platforms, including Netflix US, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and HBO. So you get to enjoy all the streaming with large bandwidths.

NordVPN keeps your data secure while your Smart TV is connected to the internet. Security features include military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, DNS protection, double VPN, and CyberSec. Double VPN routes your data through two servers to enhance your protection, and CyberSec ensures that you’re protected from malicious software, ads, and spam.

This VPN supports Onion over VPN and has a kill switch that shuts off when your internet connection drops, or you get disconnected. In addition, the company has a no-log policy in place.

NordVPN offers cheaper subscriptions that start at $3.30/mo. In addition, one subscription allows you to connect six devices simultaneously so that you can protect your LG Smart TV and other devices. Lastly, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This is a relatively new service, but it is the fastest VPN for LG Smart TVs with download speeds of 27.91 Mbps. It is now one of the best VPN providers today. This VPN operates about 3200+ servers in 65 countries, making it an excellent choice for Smart TVs.

Its reliable servers allow you to access geo-restricted content and can unblock streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and many more with ease. This and fast speeds make Surfshark a perfect choice for streaming your LG Smart TV to your satisfaction.

Surfshark also provides a robust security system with AES 256-bit encryption, MultiHop (similar to NordVPN’s Double VPN feature), Camouflage mode, Whilelister (a version of split tunneling), NoBorders mode, a kill switch, private DNS, and IP leak protection. In addition, its smart DNS service makes it a lot easier to configure the VPN on LG Smart TV.

Surfshark maintains a strict no-log policy, so you don’t have to worry about the VPN provider storing information about your activities.

This provider is amongst the cheapest, with prices starting from $2.49/mo. In addition, you get total value for your money because a single subscription plan allows you to connect your Smart TV and an unlimited number of devices simultaneously.

Surfshark apps are available for Smart TVs, Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS devices. Lastly, if you are not satisfied with the VPN, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means you get a refund if you end your subscription within the first 30 days.

As the name suggests, Romania- based CyberGhost is an excellent VPN for LG Smart TV if you intend to remain invisible as a ghost online. This VPN is perfect for both beginners and VPN experts because of its straightforward interface.

CyberGhost offers more than 6,000 servers in 88 countries. This VPN lists servers based on their optimized function, such as streaming, torrenting, gaming, etc. The availability of many servers means that you can access tons of content in many regions and bypass geo-restrictions on your LG Smart TV.

Its no-log policy is a plus in terms of privacy. It means that you can use streaming apps like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and Hulu on your Smart TV. You can stream your favorite movies without CyberGhost or your Internet Service Provider (ISP) keeping tabs on you.

CyberGhost uses military-grade 256-bit encryption with 2048-bit RSA keys and MD5 HMAC authentication; so, you can stream on your LG Smart TV with your traffic completely secure. In addition, it supports L2TP, IKEv2, and OpenVPN protocols. Other security features include an ad blocker and a kill switch.

This VPN’s subscriptions cost as low as $2/mo, and you can have seven multi connections with one account. Additionally, there is a 45-day money-back guarantee. CyberGhost isn’t only available for LG Smart TV; it also has apps on the most popular operating platforms.

Although ProtonVPN comes last on our list, it is still an excellent VPN service LG Smart TV. The Switzerland-based company has been in business for several years, and it operates more than 1200 servers in 50+ countries.

With this VPN, you can bypass censorship, geo-restrictions and unblock content on streaming platforms such as HBO, Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. It also offers fast speeds for streaming smoothly on your Smart TV. In addition, ProtonVPN comes with many innovative features, such as Secure Core, which routes your outgoing traffic through different servers before it reaches its destination.

ProtonVPN is equipped with AES 256-bit encryption to secure your traffic. It also has a kill switch, an adblocker, DNS leak protection, split tunneling, and built-in Tor over VPN support.

Each ProtonVPN plan offers different features, with the cheapest costing $4/mo. There is also a free plan if you would like to test out its features. A single account can allow you to have up to ten simultaneous connections, and every plan has a 30-day money-back guarantee. ProtonVPN apps are available for Smart TVs, Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux devices. These apps are easy to set up and have a beginner-friendly interface.

How to Install and Use a VPN on an LG Smart TV

There are a few simple ways to secure your TV connection with a VPN. You could use a configurable router, a computer as a virtual router, or your Android device. The following steps will guide you on how to set up a VPN on your LG Smart TV through the different methods:

How To Set Up a VPN for LG Smart TV With Android

The first step is to choose a VPN service for LG Smart TV. ExpressVPN is the best option because it provides superior VPN performance in all aspects. Next, sign up for an account on the VPN’s website and subscribe to their service. Download and install the VPN app from the provider’s website or the app store. You shouldn’t download or install a VPN app from unreliable third-party websites. Launch the app and log in with the details you used for the sign-up. Select and connect to a server in a country you want. It would be best if you connected to the servers closest to you to improve your connection speeds. Finally, launch any app on your LG Smart TV and start streaming content.

How To Install a VPN for LG Smart TV on Your Router

If it’s impossible to install a VPN directly onto your LG Smart TV, you can still connect your TV using a VPN-enabled router. Unfortunately, not every router allows you to load a VPN onto them, so you’ll need to find a router that supports a VPN perfectly.

Two firmware, DD-WRT and Tomato, allow you to load a VPN onto your device, and with some technical knowledge, you can easily do it. However, if you are new to router setups, you should be very careful or risk ruining your VPN-ready router.

The following steps with guide you in setting up a VPN router with your LG Smart TV:

First off, install your VPN on a router. If a VPN is installed on a DD-WRT or Tomato router, devices connected to it are protected by the VPN. This means that not only your Smart TV gets to be protected. ExpressVPN is still the way to go if you need a VPN you can use on a router. The next step is to connect your TV to the router, and you’re all set.

How To Connect Your LG Smart TV to a VPN on Windows

Firstly, ensure that your PC or laptop is already connected to a VPN service of your choice. Use an Ethernet cable to connect your smart TV to your PC or laptop. Next, locate the Network and Sharing Center on your PC (Start > Control Panel > Network and Sharing Center) and then click on ‘Change adapter settings.’ Find your VPN connection. OpenVPN connections might not be labeled well, so look out for ‘TAP-Win32 Adaptor V9’ or something similar. Right-click on it and select ‘Properties’ on the menu. Click on the ‘Sharing’ tab and select the ‘Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s internet connection’ box. Next, select ‘Local Area Connection’ from the menu ( select the Ethernet port your Smart TV is connected to, and click ‘OK.’ Finally, restart your Smart TV and your computer.

What To Consider Before Choosing a VPN for LG Smart TV

It would be best to keep a few things in mind when choosing a VPN for your LG Smart TV. Some of these include:

Server Network

You will need to choose a VPN that operates many servers located around the world. The VPNs we’ve recommended offer servers located around the globe, so you can access streaming apps or content restricted to a region. This will also allow you to unblock lots of content on your Smart TV.

Speed

The next thing you should look out for is fast internet speeds. Unfortunately, some VPNs are not fast enough to eliminate buffering and low-quality videos or images. However, you will not notice any difference in your connection speed with a fast VPN. Also, you can watch programs, watch movies, or listen to music in top-quality.

Frequently Asked Questions About The Best VPNs For LG Smart TV

Why use a VPN for LG Smart TV?

Using a VPN for your LG Smart TV is very beneficial. First, it grants you access to content unavailable in your region. You can bypass all geo-restriction on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others. Once you connect to a VPN, you can change your IP address and start streaming blocked content.

Secondly, a VPN protects your device from cyberattacks. It encrypts your network and makes it nearly impossible for anyone to monitor your online activities or launch a cyber attack. So, you will also have total privacy and anonymity when using a VPN.

Can I use a free VPN for LG Smart TV?

Yes, but it will not be efficient. Although it is possible to use a free VPN the flaws and inefficiency make it unrecommended. They have limited servers that throttle your internet speed. You may end up spending several minutes trying to load video content.

You also can’t guarantee your access to geo-blocked content when using a free VPN. The IP addresses of some free VPNs are blacklisted, so you may likely not access your preferred content. Moreover, free VPNs won’t provide the security that a premium VPN has. Your device may still be open to cyberattacks when using a free VPN. We recommend that you use a paid VPN for your LG Smart TV.

Can I put a VPN on my LG smart TV?

LG Smart TV doesn’t allow direct VPN installation. However, it isn’t difficult to connect a VPN to your smart TV. You can connect a VPN to your home router and use it for all your devices, including your LG Smart TV. Alternatively, you can share a VPN connection from your Windows or Mac device. Furthermore, Many VPNs have a designated app for smart TVs. You may consider connecting to a VPN through those apps.

What is the best VPN for LG Smart TV?

We recommend ExpressVPN for LG Smart TV. It offers high-quality service performance in terms of speed, availability of servers, reliability, security, price, and customer service. It is the current market leader, so you will be in safe hands.

Conclusion

The LG Smart TV comes with several features that improve the viewing experience. However, your Smart TV may not be able to access certain content, or it may be vulnerable to security threats. Using a VPN service with your LG Smart TV isn’t just going to unblock a lot of exciting content from different platforms, but it will also provide protection. We’ve discussed the best VPN services available for you to choose from.