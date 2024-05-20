5 Best VPNs for Minecraft That Work in 2024 – Bypass IP Bans (2024)

Finding the best VPN for Minecraft can be hard. Some of them don’t give you access to many locations around the world, while others will slow down your speed and increase your ping, ruining your gaming experience.

I tested over 30 different VPNs and identified the ones that allow you to play Minecraft without any interruptions. The VPNs below provide fast speeds, wide server networks, and reliable security features to keep you protected from cyber attacks while you enjoy the game.

My top recommendation is ExpressVPN. It gives you blazing-fast speeds and access to locations around the world to play Minecraft on any server. You can try ExpressVPN completely risk-freethanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee. If it’s not the right fit for you, you can claim a full refund.

Short on Time? Here Are the Best VPNs for Minecraft in 2024 ExpressVPN — Superfast speeds, many servers to choose from, and excellent OS compatibility to play Minecraft on all your devices. You can try ExpressVPN risk-freesince it’s backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. CyberGhost — Gaming-optimized servers to play Minecraft on any multiplayer server. IPVanish — Unlimited device connections and great compatibility to play on all your devices without having to log out. Private Internet Access — Large server network to play Minecraft from anywhere. PrivateVPN — High-speed servers that assure low ping and smooth Minecraft sessions.

Best VPNs for Minecraft — Full Analysis (Updated in 2024)

Lightning-fast speeds

3,000 servers in 105 countries

8 simultaneous device connections

Works with: Minecraft, Roblox, Call of Duty, No Man's Sky, Fortnite, and more

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, and more

ExpressVPN provides superfast speeds that allow you to play Minecraft without lag. During my tests, I had an average speed of 120 Mbps with a ping of 55 ms. The highest ping I got was on the US servers — but the country is thousands of kilometers away from my location, so it was understandable. The combination of high speeds and low ping allows you to enjoy your game without any interruptions or disconnects.

With 3,000 servers in 105 countries, you can play Minecraft in different regions and multiplayer game modes. I tested servers in the UK, France, and the US, and all of them were reliable. All servers connected in less than 20 seconds and I didn’t experience any drops. Plus, its locations are nicely distributed around the world, so finding the right server is easy. You can play on any Minecraft server and access every multiplayer world.

It was easy to set up a new Realm using ExpressVPN

Top-class security features ensure your safety is not compromised. ExpressVPN has several tunneling protocols, 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, IP/DNS protection, and obfuscated servers. This way, your connection will be secured – no hacker will be able to launch DDoS attacks against you. Plus, the game servers won’t ban you for using a VPN, because it won’t be able to detect it in the first place.

I do find ExpressVPN a bit pricier than a lot of other VPNs — it starts at $6.67/month. However, when I signed up it was offering 49% off and I got 3 months of free service thrown in.

If you are not sure, you can test ExpressVPN with Minecraft completely risk-free. It is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee which means that you can cancel your subscription within 30 days and get a full refund if you don’t like it. To test this claim, I contacted support via the 24/7 live chat and asked for a cancellation. The agent approved my request after I answered some questions about my experience with the VPN, and I had my money back in 3 business days.

11,690 servers in 100 countries

Fast speeds and low ping

7 simultaneous device connections

Works with: Minecraft, Roblox, Call of Duty, No Man's Sky, Fortnite, and more

Compatible with: WiFi-enabled gaming consoles, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, Apple TV, and more

CyberGhost has an extensive network that includes gaming-optimized servers. While testing CyberGhost, I connected to the gaming servers in Frankfurt, London, and New York, and got stable and fast connections. All of them connected in around 15 seconds and I had no problem playing Minecraft. You’ll be able to access different servers and play Minecraft in multiplayer mode without any lag.

Speeds were very fast in my tests and I could enjoy uninterrupted gaming. They never dropped below 115 Mbps, and I had an average ping of 70 ms. Nearby servers provide better speeds and lower ping, so I didn't have to deal with lag and interruptions. This means that you’ll get smooth gameplay and no delays in your on-screen action, regardless of the server you choose.

Since I had over 100 Mbps, I could play on multiplayer servers without lag or interruptions

The security is strong enough to prevent any cyberattacks. AES-256 encryption assures that you won’t be hacked by other players on the server. Plus, it protects your real IP address, has DNS, WebTRC, and IPv6 leak protection, and a kill switch. This means that no one will be able to intercept your personal data, launch DDoS attacks, and interrupt your Minecraft sessions.

The one thing I didn't like about CyberGhost is the fact that its subscription costs for monthly plans are a bit expensive. But if you go for the long-term plan, you can get CyberGhost for as low as $2.03/month.

If you are not happy with the service, you can request a refund within 45 days. I tested this claim and contacted support through the website to ask for a refund. The customer service representative was very helpful and approved my request after I answered a few user-satisfaction questions. It didn’t take longer than 10 minutes and my refund arrived in 5 days.

29,650 servers in 91 countries

Excellent speeds

Unlimited simultaneous device connections

Strong encryption to stay protected from hackers

Compatible with: WiFi-enabled gaming consoles, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, Apple TV, and more

Private Internet Access has one of the biggest server networks and enables you to find a low-ping location for uninterrupted gaming. I tested PIA’s servers in the UK, France, Netherlands, and the US, and got an optimal connection in seconds. You can join any Minecraft world and play in multiplayer mode thanks to its reliable servers.

I had a great connection even when I created massive creative worlds

It has fast speeds, so you won't have to worry about being surprised by creepers or accidentally triggering a trap due to lag. I got the best speeds on nearby servers, averaging 94 Mbps download, and ping of around 75 ms. While it doesn’t have specialized gaming servers(like CyberGhost), this wasn’t a problem. The locations I connected to worked flawlessly and allowed me to connect to faraway creative realms.

Secured with military-grade encryption, the VPN will keep you safe from DDoS and hacker attacks. Additionally, it has IP/DNS leak protection, which in combination with the no-logs policy keeps your data and privacy protected while gaming. If someone were to try and hack your connection, it would take them a few hundred years before finding the encryption key.

What I wasn’t really happy with, was the fact that PIA is based in the US, which is not really a privacy-friendly country. However, the VPN doesn’t keep any logs, providing you with a completely private browsing and gaming experience.

You can choose between monthly and yearly plans, but you get better value with long-term plans. That way, you can get the VPN for just $2.03/month.

With the 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try PIA out with Minecraft for free. If it’s not right for you, you can get a full refund. To test the policy, I contacted support via live chat and asked to cancel my account. I only needed to give the support agent a reason why I was canceling my account, and my refund was approved immediately. My money was back in my account in less than a week.

Unlimited device connections

Fast speeds

2,400 servers in 90 countries

Works with: Minecraft, Roblox, Call of Duty, No Man's Sky, Fortnite, and more

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, AppleTV, and more

IPVanish allows unlimited connections to protect all your devices at once while playing Minecraft. To test this, I connected my Windows laptop, Android phone, Xbox One, and tablet. I was able to connect and play Minecraft on all of them without slowdowns or dropouts – it was no different than using the VPN on only one device. You can connect all your devices and play Minecraft without any delays.

Low latency means that you can play Minecraft in multiplayer or Realms without lag

Speeds are really fast, but not as fast as ExpressVPN. During my test, IPVanish gave me an average download speed of 98 Mbps. The ping remained well under 65 ms. The VPN also has a built-in speed test feature that helps you find the fastest server. This is helpful if you don’t have a server location preference but only need fast speeds. You can render any Minecraft map in seconds and play without interruptions.

Although IPVanish has a relatively small server network, I found that all the locations I tested performed exceptionally well, mitigating any concerns associated with its limited network size. Therefore, this issue did not pose a significant problem.

If you're ready to subscribe, I recommend you get a long-term plan. All its subscriptions offer the same features, but you can get it for as low as $2.75/month if you get a longer plan.

Backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try IPVanish with Minecraft risk-free. If you change your mind, you can get a full refund. The best thing is, you don’t even have to contact support. I canceled my subscription right from my account's settings on its website and I didn't have to provide a reason. My money was refunded in 4 days.

200 servers in 63 countries

Fast speeds and unlimited bandwidth

10 simultaneous device connections

Robust security to keep you safe from cyber threats

Compatible with: WiFi-enabled gaming consoles, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, Apple TV, and more

PrivateVPN provides high-speeds and unlimited bandwidth that enables smooth online gaming. In my tests, I connected to different servers in the US, UK, and France, and my download speeds averaged 87 Mbps. In the server list, you can also check the ping rate for each server so you can easily find the best ones for lag-free gaming.

Since there were no interruptions, I didn't have to worry about being attacked by creepers

The powerful security keeps you protected against DDoS attacks. PrivateVPN has military-grade encryption, a kill switch, and IP/DNS leak protection to ensure your data and traffic remain hidden. You won’t have to worry about your safety while playing, as no one will be able to access your game data.

One slight downside to the VPN is that it has a small server network. But all the locations are reliable and I could play without interruptions.

You can get it at really decent prices. The cheapest plan is only $2/month. No matter which plan you choose, you get the same features, but you get the best value with a long-term subscription.

You can try PrivateVPN free for 30 days. It’s backed by a money-back guarantee, so if you don’t think it’s good for you, you can ask for a refund. To test the policy, I contacted support via live chat. The representative I got in contact with asked me a few questions about my experience with the VPNbut he approved my request after 15 minutes. I received my money in a week.

Quick Comparison Table: Minecraft VPN Features

In order to find the best VPNs for Minecraft, I looked at device compatibility, the total number of servers, and how many simultaneous connections you get.

VPN Lowest monthly price Compatible Platforms Number of Servers Number of Device Connections 🥇 ExpressVPN $6.67/month Consoles, Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and routers 3,000 8 🥈 CyberGhost $2.03/month Consoles, Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and routers 11,690 7 🥉 Private Internet Access $2.03/month Consoles, Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and routers 29,650 Unlimited IPVanish $2.75/month Consoles, Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and routers 2,400 Unlimited PrivateVPN $2/month Consoles, Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and routers 200 10

Tips on How to Choose the Best VPN for Minecraft

There are numerous reasons why you need a VPN for Minecraft. To choose the one that will provide you with optimal performance, you need a VPN that offers:

Superfast speeds: You want a VPN that provides excellent speeds and unlimited bandwidth for uninterrupted play. An average download speed of 50 Mbps and a maximum ping of 100 ms is recommended for lag-free gaming. The VPNs I shortlisted provide you with superfast speeds and low ping rates.

You want a VPN that provides excellent speeds and unlimited bandwidth for uninterrupted play. An average download speed of 50 Mbps and a maximum ping of 100 ms is recommended for lag-free gaming. The VPNs I shortlisted provide you with superfast speeds and low ping rates. Large server network: A large server network that covers multiple locations around the world will allow you to find low-latency connections and join any Minecraft realm from anywhere.

A large server network that covers multiple locations around the world will allow you to find low-latency connections and join any Minecraft realm from anywhere. Extensive compatibility: Choose a VPN that can be used on all devices your game is available on, so you can seamlessly switch between them without interruptions.

Choose a VPN that can be used on all devices your game is available on, so you can seamlessly switch between them without interruptions. Superior security features: Look for a VPN that has strong security to keep you protected from cyberattacks. Features should include a kill switch, military-grade encryption, and IP/DNS leak protection to prevent DDoS attacks.

Look for a VPN that has strong security to keep you protected from cyberattacks. Features should include a kill switch, military-grade encryption, and IP/DNS leak protection to prevent DDoS attacks. Strong privacy: Make sure to get a VPN with a zero-log policy. This way you will ensure your VPN does not record any data about you or your traffic.

FAQs on the Best VPNs for Minecraft

How can I bypass Minecraft IP server bans?

You can easily bypass bans with a VPN. The good news is that Minecraft does not ban players permanently unless they’ve done something illegal. You might get an IP ban, which prevents you from playing online, or a server-specific ban. In both cases, you can resume playing by using a VPN.

To bypass a Minecraft IP ban, simply connect to a reliable VPN that will change your IP address. If you are banned from a specific server there’s not much you can do but connect to a different server using a VPN.

Can I get banned for using a VPN with Minecraft?

Yes, but it’s very rare. While Mojang tries hard to stop VPN users from playing, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll be banned from using one for gaming. However, if you engage in some bad behavior, like harassing other players, or not following server rules, you can get in trouble.

Some public servers implement stricter VPN-detection measures though. For example, popular servers, like Cubecraft, Hypixel, and Mineplex try to block all VPNs right away. But if you use a paid service that has strong encryption and obfuscated servers, detecting the VPN is much harder.

Can I use a free VPN with Minecraft?

Yes, but I wouldn’t recommend it. Firstly, Mojang Studios are very aggressive about blocking VPN users — free VPNs don’t usually refresh their IP addresses, so you may get banned before the game begins. Secondly, free VPNs usually have smaller server networks and don’t provide you with the fast speeds and low ping rates you need for a lag-free gaming session. Paid VPNs, like the ones on this list, are more powerful and more reliable in terms of speeds, server network, and the power to bypass restrictions.

Get the Best VPN for Minecraft Today

Using a VPN with Minecraft can significantly improve your gameplay, open up different servers, and multiplayer gaming. But finding the right service can be hard. The VPNs I shortlisted will provide you with excellent speeds, worldwide server networks, and strong security for smooth and safe gaming.

My personal recommendation is ExpressVPN. The combination of blazing speeds, reliable server network, and robust security make it the best choice for playing Minecraft. Backed by a 30-day guarantee, you can try ExpressVPN completely risk-free. If it’s not what you were looking for, you can ask for a full refund.

To summarize, the best VPNs for Minecraft are...

