5 Falafel Sauce Recipes! (2024)

Here are the best falafel sauce recipes for your falafel sandwich! Try cucumber sauce, tahini sauce, cilantro sauce and more.

Making falafel and not sure what sauce to use? This Mediterranean fried chickpea fritter is stuff dreams are made of. You can serve it on its own with sauce, or stuffed into a flatbread as a falafel sandwich. Or serve it as a falafel salad, on crunchy lettuce drizzled with sauce. Falafel is served with a few different traditional sauces. Here’s a breakdown:

Yogurt based sauce : often containing cucumber, dill or both

: often containing cucumber, dill or both Tahini sauce , typically with lemon, sometimes with herbs

, typically with lemon, sometimes with herbs Cilantro sauce, herby and green, sometimes with yogurt or olive oil (like zhoug, used in Israel)

With this in mind, here are a few of the best recipes to use as a falafel sauce: whether you’re making a sandwich, burger, salad, or serving them as an appetizer.

And now…the best falafel sauce recipes!

Quick Cucumber Sauce This cool and refreshing falafel sauce you’ll want to slather on just about everything:cucumber sauce! Stir together shredded cucumber with Greek yogurt, lemon, garlic, and dill, and it’s nothing short of a revelation. It's perfect for authentic falafel sandwiches, but it works on any sandwich, burger, or evengrilled veggieplatter. Use it as a healthy dip, spread, or slather: you name it! The best part: it’s actually quick and takes just minutes to put together. See Also Best German Braised Cabbage Recipe – Oma’s Bavarian Weisskraut *100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot RecipesAuthentic German Red Cabbage Recipe with Apples – Oma's Rotkohl *Mike's Zesty Three Bean Salad Recipe Best Tahini Sauce Another authentic falafel sauce is tahini sauce! It's made with the Mediterranean sesame seed paste and lemon, which gives it a bright zingy flavor. This sauce is perfect for drizzling on salad bowls and roasted veggies, but it's best on a tasty falafel sandwich or salad. Another plus: it's plant based and vegan! Creamy Cilantro Sauce This bright green cilantro sauce is perfect for falafel! It’s 100% plant-based and vegan, so it works for all sorts of eaters! The creamy body comes from soaked cashews blended with a bit of water. It becomes so intensely creamy that it makes the perfect sauce for dolloping. It’s even pretty mild on the cilantro flavor: so it’s not even offensive to avowed cilantro haters! Make the recipe below with lemon instead of lime when you use it for falafel. Dill Sauce Another tasty falafel sauce? Enter thisEasy Dill Sauce! This one is all purpose and can be used for everything fromsalmontogrilled veggiestofalafel sandwiches. The best part: it takes only 5 minutes and a handful of ingredients. The Mediterranean flavors of Greek yogurt, fresh dill and lemon combine into a beautiful sauce that’s simple and totally versatile. Lemon Dill Sauce See Also Best Ever Lobster Risotto To Make (Easy Hell's Kitchen Copycat Recipe) One last falafel sauce: lemon dill sauce! The difference between this and the dill sauce is it's got some mayo along with yogurt as the base. It makes for a rich and creamy sauce that takes just 5 minutes to stir it together in a bowl! The amount of flavor you’ll get from the humble ingredients will blow you away.

Ways to serve falafel

Falafel can be served in so many ways! This tasty Mediterranean plant-based dish has lots of different spins. Here are a few of our favorite falafel recipes:

Classic Falafel Serve with the falafel sauce as a dipping sauce!

Serve with the falafel sauce as a dipping sauce! Baked Falafel Make shortcut baked falafel with canned chickpeas.

Make shortcut baked falafel with canned chickpeas. Ultimate Falafel Sandwich Top with sauce and serve in a flatbread .

Top with sauce and serve in a . Falafel Salad Add falafel to greens and top with tahini sauce .

Add falafel to greens and top with . Raw Falafel Buddha Bowls This spin on falafel uses sunflower seeds and spices to make a raw salad bowl. Top with tahini sauce !

This spin on falafel uses sunflower seeds and spices to make a raw salad bowl. Top with ! Falafel Burger Serve it as a burger on a bun, slathered with the sauce of your choosing.

