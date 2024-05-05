5 Ingredient Nut Bars Recipe – Homemade KIND Bars! (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Homemade KIND Bars: an easy, 5 ingredient nut bars recipe for homemade kind bars! Salty ‘n sweet healthy nut bar delight!

What if I told you all you’d need were 5 simple ingredients to make the easiest homemade kind bars ever? And if you’re not a fan of kind bars, how about we just refer to these babies as ‘nut bars’? 😉

Today, we’re gonna be gathering 5 healthy ingredients to make lightly salty, lightly sweet, highly YUMMY kind bars!

They’re:

Crunchy

Sweet

A little salty

A lot delish

Guilt-free

And easy to make.

Like, what

more could ya need, ya know?

If you’re ready, I’m ready. So let’s bake this!

How to Make Nut Bars

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Then, line an 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

Add all dry ingredients to a bowl and stir until well mixed. Pour maple syrup over the dry ingredients, then fold it altogether. You’ve just made your nut bar mixture!

Pour the nut bar mixture into that pan you prepped earlier. Smooth it out into an even, tightly-packed layer.

Bake, cool, slice and enjoy. That’s it! 😉

The 5 ingredients you need for Nut Bars

Roasted, unsalted almonds : feel free to use unroasted almonds if you’d like a much less-roasted taste in your baked nut bars.

: feel free to use unroasted almonds if you’d like a much less-roasted taste in your baked nut bars. Roasted, unsalted peanuts : I love using unsalted peanuts so I can control the exact amount of salt I’d like in my nut bars.

: I love using unsalted peanuts so I can control the exact amount of salt I’d like in my nut bars. Salt : if you don’t like any salt or are trying to keep your sodium intake down, feel free to skip this ingredient. Alternatively, you can add in a touch more if you’re in the mood for a saltier snack. 😉 Remember you can always add more after baking (sprinkle atop each bar).

: if you don’t like any salt or are trying to keep your sodium intake down, feel free to skip this ingredient. Alternatively, you can add in a touch more if you’re in the mood for a saltier snack. 😉 Remember you can always add more after baking (sprinkle atop each bar). Vegan gluten free brown rice crisp cereal : my favorite ingredient in this homemade kind bars recipe. It adds a subtle crunch and texture variation that’s so satisfying. [click here to buy it]

: my favorite ingredient in this homemade kind bars recipe. It adds a subtle crunch and texture variation that’s so satisfying. Pure maple syrup: the sweet “glue” that holds these nuts bars together. Okay, no one ever said glue sounded tasty, but you know what I mean. 😉

Nutrition Facts

These homemade kind bars are not only easy to make, but also guilt-free to eat. 😉 Check out each bar’s estimated nutritional stats:

106 calories

4g of protein

5g of sugar

8g of carbs

Testimonials

Tamsyn says,

These were so easy to make and very yummy! Thanks for the recipe!”

Klara says,

Sometimes I switch up the nuts adding hazelnuts, walnuts, etc. This has become a family favorite recipe and is so easy to make and clean up!!”

Linda says,

These are sooo good. I didn’t have any crisp brown rice cereal so I crushed up some brown rice cakes!! Thank you.”

Maylen says,

These bars are addictive. I have made the recipe more than 10 times, with some small modifications, I don’t put cereal, only nuts such as macadamia, cashews, pistachios and almonds.”

A simple, 5 ingredient recipe for salty & sweet homemade nut bars that taste better than store-bought kind bars!

Which nuts are you gonna put in your very own nut bars? I’m thinking macadamia and walnuts. 😉 Thank you for stopping by and sharing in a joyful baking moment with me and your loved ones. ‘Til the next one…

Sending you all my love and maybe even a dove, xo Demeter ❤️

Print

5 Ingredient Nut Bars Recipe – Homemade KIND Bars! ★★★★★4.7 from 17 reviews Author: Demeter | Beaming Baker

Total Time: 45 minutes

Yield: 12 bars 1 x Print Recipe Description Homemade KIND Bars: an easy, 5 ingredient nut bars recipe for homemade kind bars! Salty ‘n sweet healthy nut bar delight! Ingredients Scale 1 cup roasted, unsalted almonds

½ cup roasted, unsalted peanuts

½ cup vegan gluten free brown rice crisp cereal

¼ teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside. Add almonds, peanuts, cereal and salt to a large bowl. Stir until well mixed. Pour maple syrup over this mixture. Fold until well incorporated. Pour this mixture into the prepared baking pan. Using a rubber spatula, smooth into a tightly packed, even layer. Bake for 30-40 minutes (mine took 35 mins). Bars must bake thoroughly, or they won't hold together when cooled. Allow to cool for 1 hour, or until completely cooled. Use a heatproof spatula to gently lift and loosen bars from parchment. Slice into 12 bars (6 rows by 2 columns). Enjoy! Storing instructions below.

Homemade Dark Chocolate Sea Salt KIND Nut Bars

3 Ingredient No Bake Peanut Butter Granola Bars

3 Ingredient Healthy Vegan Rice Crispy Treats Equipment Roasted Unsalted Peanuts 5lbs Buy Now → Brown Rice Crisp Cereal (Gluten Free, Vegan) Buy Now → My Favorite Knife Buy Now → Notes Storing Instructions: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up 1-3 weeks. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month. Nutrition Infois an estimate based on 12 total bars. Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 35 mins

Category: Snacks

Method: Bake

Cuisine: American Nutrition Serving Size: 1 bar

Calories: 106

Sugar: 5g

Sodium: 51mg

Fat: 7g

Carbohydrates: 8g

Protein: 4g Keywords: nut bar recipe, homemade nut bars, homemade kind bars recipe

