5 Ingredient Slow Cooker Chicken Legs | Simple Crockpot Chicken Recipe (2024)

This 5 Ingredient Slow Cooker Chicken Legsrecipe is flavor-packed and easy to prepare with a few simple ingredients. These chicken legs, made with soy sauce, require almost no effort – dinner is done in 10 minutes!

This meal is super simple and a major crowd pleaser, and it all comes together with 10 minutes of prep time, 5 ingredients, and a slow cooker. Slow cooker chicken drumsticks are going to be a super easy kid friendly meal that makes it onto your meal rotation in no time!

Chicken legs or drumsticks: I love using this cut of meat, it’s inexpensive and easy to fine, plus it’s fun to eat! You can always use chicken thighs too.

I love using this cut of meat, it’s inexpensive and easy to fine, plus it’s fun to eat! You can always use chicken thighs too. Jam or jelly: I like something without seeds like a peach, apricot, apple or other light jam

I like something without seeds like a peach, apricot, apple or other light jam Ketchup: this adds a tomato base to the sauce

this adds a tomato base to the sauce Soy sauce: this adds so much great salt and flavor to the dish

this adds so much great salt and flavor to the dish Minced garlic or garlic powder: this is the flavor of the dish

This is so easy! Just pop the chicken in the slow cooker. Mix all your sauce ingredients together and pour it over the chicken. Let it cook! Serve and Enjoy. Don’t waste the sauce, serve it over rice and cooked veggies. It’s very flavorful and good to eat!

Tips and Tricks for Making Slow Cooker Chicken Legs You can add so many things to these crock pot chicken legs! Add a tablespoon or three of Siracha or other favorite hot sauce for some spice, add a teaspoon of Montreal Steak Seasoning for a little bit of smokiness, or throw in some favorite spices like onion powder, cumin, or ginger. It’s very flexible and very versatile.

You can use all kinds of jams and jellies for this recipe. My favorites are grape, apple, apricot, or peach. They have a nice flavor and sweetness without being too fruity. I normally avoid jams with seeds such as blackberry.

The sauce that the cooking chicken creates is delicious. Feel free to serve it over rice. Add a side of steamed veggies and you have yourself a complete meal.

I normally plan on two chicken legs per person as a serving size. This is a great recipe for a crowd and scales up and down really nicely.

If you like your chicken legs a little crispy on the outside, you can remove them from the slow cooker after they’re finished cooking and put them on a rimmed baking sheet. Brush them with additional sauce left in the slow cooker. Broil them in the oven for around 5 minutes until you reach your desired crispiness.

What Do You Need to Make Slow Cooker Chicken Legs? This recipe to make chicken legs in the slow cooker is a joy because you only need FIVE ingredients: 3-or-so pounds of chicken legs or drumsticks, 1 cup of jam or jelly, 1/2 cup of ketchup, 1/3 cup of soy sauce, and 2 teaspoons minced garlic. See Also Vegan Casserole Recipes for Cold Nights2 Ingredient Lemon Bars RecipeCitrus Pan-Seared Shrimp Recipe (Easy Shrimp Dish!) | foodiecrush.com1 Year Old Meal Ideas - Food Chart, Menu, Meal Planner & Recipes How Long Do the Chicken Legs Last? If you have leftover chicken legs, store them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. You can cut the leftover chicken from the bone and use it in a stir fry and a salad to remix the meal. Store leftover sauce separately in an airtight container for up to 5 days, as well. How Can You Customize Slow Cooker Chicken Legs? There are PLENTY of ways to make this recipe your own! You can use all kinds of jams and jellies in the recipe, but I particularly like grape, apple, apricot, and peach. They add a really nice flavor without being too fruity or seedy (I usually avoid seedy ones, like blackberry or strawberry). You can also add a couple tablespoons of Sriracha or another favorite hot sauce to amp up the spice levels, or throw in some smoky seasonings to make it even richer. It’s super versatile, so add whatever flavors you love! You can pair this with just about any sides that you like! It’s pretty rich and so very delicious, so even a nice and simple side salad would go well, or some steamed, rice, or mashed potatoes to soak up that yummy sauce with steamed veggies.

Store leftovers in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. These reheat well in the air-fryer or the microwave.

So many great chicken and slow cooker recipes! I hope you have time to make this one because it’s a keeper. You’ll love making crock pot chicken drumsticks because they are so easy to make and your whole family will love them too.