5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (2024)

Table of Contents
Watch our step by step video! Twix Cookie Recipe Ingredients How To Make the Easiest Twix Cookies! Twix Cookie Shortbread Base Twix Cookie Toppings 5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition More Posts Like This Reader Interactions Leave a Reply FAQs

By Brandy Leave a Comment

Home » Recipes » Dessert Recipes » Cookie Recipes

Filed Under: Cookie Recipes

Jump to Recipe

A buttery shortbread cookie spread with layers of creamy caramel, followed by a spoonful of melted chocolate. Our 5-ingredient Twix cookies are so easy to make!

You might also like these desserts: frosted fudge shortbread cookiesandSamos Rice Krispies treats! We all love Twix candy bars, but if one of your favorite candy bars is Mounds you might like ourAlmond Joy and Mounds bites!
5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (1)

Watch our step by step video!

If you like our frosted fudge shortbread cookies, you’ll love our latest version—caramel and chocolate shortbread cookies. Twix cookies!

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (2)

Our Twix cookies are made with 5 ingredients and are the easiest version around. This is because we used pre-made caramel dip! No melting down caramel candies and mixing in heavy cream (although you totally can do that if you prefer the flavor of caramel candy vs. dip).

Did you know that shortbread cookies are made with only 3 ingredients? Butter, powdered sugar and flour. That’s it! The main difference between a sugar cookie and a shortbread cookie is the density. Sugar cookies are lighter (made with baking powder), and shortbread cookies are more dense with a buttery taste. This makes it the perfect base for our Twix cookies.

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (3)

Twix Cookie Recipe Ingredients

  • Butter: you must use butter. It is simply the best for making shortbread cookies.
  • Powdered Sugar: using powdered sugar results in a melt-in-your-mouth cookie.
  • Flour: all purpose flour works great.
  • Caramel Dip: found in the produce section at the grocery store. Use the leftovers for sliced apples or caramel cider donuts!
  • Chocolate Chips: milk chocolate is my preferred chocolate chip for these cookies, but semi-sweet or melting wafers can be used.

How To Make the Easiest Twix Cookies!

Step 1: Make the shortbread cookie dough.

Step 2: Roll out dough, cut out cookies with round cookie cutter and bake.

Step 3: Spread with caramel dip and melted chocolate.

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (4)

Twix Cookie Shortbread Base

Combine ingredients in a large bowl using an electric mixer. The dough will resemble coarse sand. Turn the mixer off and form the dough into a ball with your hands. What first looked like coarse sand will end up forming a beautiful dough.

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (5)

This recipe makes 26-30 delicious shortbread cookies. I like making mine smaller (2″), but you can make them any size you’d like.

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (6)

Cut out into small circles using a cookie cutter or biscuit cutter and place on an uncreased cookie sheet.

See Also
Gingerbread Latte Cookies RecipeLoaded Potato Soup RecipePeanut Butter Cornflake Cookies Recipe - These Old CookbooksOvernight Sourdough Bread recipe

Bake at 325 degrees for 13-15 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. Cool completely.

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (7)

Twix Cookie Toppings

Caramel layer: The caramel dip is ready to go, no prep necessary.

Chocolate layer: Melt chocolate chips in the microwave (in a small microwave safe bowl) for 30 seconds. Stir. Heat an additional 30 seconds. Stir, and continue to stir until all chocolate chips are melted and smooth.

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (8)

Spread each cookie with about a teaspoon of caramel followed by a teaspoon of chocolate.

Optional: sprinkle with sea salt after adding chocolate.

Chill cookies in the fridge for 20-30 minutes, or until chocolate firms up.

Store cooled cookies at room temperature in an airtight container.

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (9)

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies

A shortbread cookie spread with caramel, followed by a spoonful of melted chocolate. Our 5-ingredient Twix cookies are so easy to make!

5 from 1 vote

Print Pin Rate

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 13 minutes minutes

cooling: 20 minutes minutes

Total Time: 48 minutes minutes

See Also
Chrusciki recipe (Faworki or Polish angel wings) - video

Servings: 26

Calories: 190kcal

Ingredients

Cookies

  • 1 cup butter softened
  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 cup caramel dip
  • 1 cup milk chocolate chips

Instructions

Cookies

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

  • Combine butter, powdered sugar and flour in a large bowl using an electric mixer.

  • The dough will resemble coarse sand. Turn the mixer off and form the dough into a ball with your hands. What first looked like coarse sand will end up forming a beautiful dough.

  • Roll dough out on a lightly floured surface. Dough should be about 1/2″ thick.

  • Cut out into small circles and place on an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake cookies for 13-15 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. Cool completely.

Twix Topping

  • Melt chocolate chips in the microwave for 30 seconds. Stir. Heat an additional 30 seconds. Stir until chocolate chips have melted completely and are smooth.

  • Spoon about a teaspoon of caramel dip over each cookie. Spread smooth.

  • Spoon about a teaspoon of melted chocolate over each cookie. Spread smooth.

  • Refrigerate cookies 20-30 minutes or until chocolate firms up.

Notes

Store cookies at room temperature.

Can also use melted caramel candy to make these cookies. Add a splash of heavy whipping cream to melted candy and stir until smooth and spreadable.

Nutrition

Calories: 190kcal

Brandy

Website | + posts

Welcome! I'm Brandy, mother to 5 darling kiddos and a cute black lab named Toby. My husband is in the Coast Guard so we've lived all over the place, turning each house into a home. I love baking, sewing, making cute things with my kids, and sharing what I've learned with all of you!

More Posts Like This

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (11)

About Brandy

Welcome! I'm Brandy, mother to 5 darling kiddos and a cute black lab named Toby. My husband is in the Coast Guard so we've lived all over the place, turning each house into a home. I love baking, sewing, making cute things with my kids, and sharing what I've learned with all of you!

Disclaimer: I am a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for me to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com without any additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Previous Post: « Andes Mints Loaf (Chocolate Mint Loaf) Video

Next Post: Printable Princess Chore Chart »

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (2024)

FAQs

What is the cookie inside a Twix? ›

The cookie part of a Twix bar is a layer of shortbread. It's part of what makes the candy bar so special and what it's known for.

View More
What is Twix cookie dough? ›

Introducing TWIX Cookie Dough

We've paired the classic TWIX taste you know and love with a creamy, cookie dough-flavored layer. You just can't go wrong.

Get More Info Here
Is Twix a candy or cookie? ›

While Twix, the chocolate-covered, caramel “cookie bars” carried in the candy aisle of most stores, lists flour as its third ingredient, it was taxed differently at different stores. Twix isn't the only tricky item. KitKat bars and some other candy-aisle confections also contain flour.

Discover More Details
What are the two types of Twix? ›

According to Twix themselves, Left Twix is described as smooth caramel on top of a crunchy cookie that is enveloped in creamy chocolate. As for Right Twix, the candy is described as chewy caramel on top of a crisp cookie, cloaked in velvety chocolate.

View Details
Who makes Twix cookies? ›

Mars, Incorporated

Discover More Details
What did Twix used to be called? ›

Twix was called Raider in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway for many years before its name was changed in 1991 (2000 in Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Turkey).

Learn More
Is there a cookies and cream Twix? ›

Treat yourself anytime, anywhere with the TWIX® Cookies and Creme bar. A delightful cookies and cream filled center packed with crunchy cookie bits nestled under a rich coating of real milk chocolate and a crunchy cookie.

Keep Reading
When did Twix cookie dough come out? ›

TWIX Cookie Dough will be available nationwide beginning December 2022 in Single Size (1.36 oz per bar), Share Size (2.72 oz per bar) and a Minis Stand Up Pouch (9.7 oz per pouch). Fans can visit twix.com/cookiedough for more information on the giveaway, full redemption details and terms of use.

Learn More Now
What makes Twix crunchy? ›

Left Twix uses Cookie, caramel, and chocolate. That makes it crunchy and sweet. Right Twix uses chocloate, caramel, and cookie. They are sweet and crunchy.

Show Me More
What is the oldest candy bar? ›

Fry & Sons and currently manufactured by Cadbury. Launched in 1866—nineteen years after Fry's created the first moulded, solid chocolate eating bar (in 1847)— Fry's Chocolate Cream is the first mass-produced chocolate bar and is the world's oldest chocolate bar brand.

Learn More Now

Do peanut butter Twix exist? ›

For a fun treat anytime, try TWIX Creamy Peanut Butter Cookie Bars. It's the same TWIX Cookie Bar you know and love, but with a peanut butter twist!

Learn More
Who owns KitKat? ›

In the 1980s, Nestlé, a Swiss multinational food and beverage company, acquired Rowntree's, the original producer of KitKat. Since then, Nestlé has taken over manufacturing and distribution of this popular snack, leading to its widespread global availability.

Read More
What are the ingredients in chocolate? ›

Invented in Switzerland in 1875, solid chocolate usually involves combining cocoa mass (fermented, roasted and ground cocoa beans), cocoa butter (a rich, complex fat extracted during cocoa bean processing), sugar (of which there are many subtly-different kinds) and whole milk or dairy solids.

Discover More
Does Twix have peanuts or nuts? ›

CONTAINS MILK, SOY AND WHEAT. MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS.

Get More Info
Is Twix allergy free? ›

Contains: allergy information: contains milk, soy, and wheat. May contain peanuts.

View More
Is A Twix vegan? ›

Unfortunately, Twix is not vegan as it contains both palm oil and dairy. This applies to all Twix, including dark and milk chocolate.

Discover More Details
Top Articles
Chicken and Butternut Squash Soup Recipe
Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids)
De-coding Putin’s ceasefire briefings – what he says and what he means
Peanuts Dancing Gif
Latest Posts
10 Terrifying Vintage Hellmann's Recipes
Indian-Spiced Tomato and Egg Casserole Recipe
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6378

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.