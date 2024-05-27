5-Ingredient Twix Cookies Recipe (Video) (2024)

A buttery shortbread cookie spread with layers of creamy caramel, followed by a spoonful of melted chocolate. Our 5-ingredient Twix cookies are so easy to make!

Our Twix cookies are made with 5 ingredients and are the easiest version around. This is because we used pre-made caramel dip! No melting down caramel candies and mixing in heavy cream (although you totally can do that if you prefer the flavor of caramel candy vs. dip).

Did you know that shortbread cookies are made with only 3 ingredients? Butter, powdered sugar and flour. That’s it! The main difference between a sugar cookie and a shortbread cookie is the density. Sugar cookies are lighter (made with baking powder), and shortbread cookies are more dense with a buttery taste. This makes it the perfect base for our Twix cookies.

Twix Cookie Recipe Ingredients

Butter: you must use butter. It is simply the best for making shortbread cookies.

Powdered Sugar: using powdered sugar results in a melt-in-your-mouth cookie.

Flour: all purpose flour works great.

Caramel Dip: found in the produce section at the grocery store. Use the leftovers for sliced apples or caramel cider donuts!

or Chocolate Chips: milk chocolate is my preferred chocolate chip for these cookies, but semi-sweet or melting wafers can be used.

How To Make the Easiest Twix Cookies!

Step 1: Make the shortbread cookie dough.

Step 2: Roll out dough, cut out cookies with round cookie cutter and bake.

Step 3: Spread with caramel dip and melted chocolate.

Twix Cookie Shortbread Base

Combine ingredients in a large bowl using an electric mixer. The dough will resemble coarse sand. Turn the mixer off and form the dough into a ball with your hands. What first looked like coarse sand will end up forming a beautiful dough.

This recipe makes 26-30 delicious shortbread cookies. I like making mine smaller (2″), but you can make them any size you’d like.

Cut out into small circles using a cookie cutter or biscuit cutter and place on an uncreased cookie sheet.

Bake at 325 degrees for 13-15 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. Cool completely.

Twix Cookie Toppings

Caramel layer: The caramel dip is ready to go, no prep necessary.

Chocolate layer: Melt chocolate chips in the microwave (in a small microwave safe bowl) for 30 seconds. Stir. Heat an additional 30 seconds. Stir, and continue to stir until all chocolate chips are melted and smooth.

Spread each cookie with about a teaspoon of caramel followed by a teaspoon of chocolate.

Optional: sprinkle with sea salt after adding chocolate.

Chill cookies in the fridge for 20-30 minutes, or until chocolate firms up.

Store cooled cookies at room temperature in an airtight container.