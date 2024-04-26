5 Minute Million Dollar Dip - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Jump to RecipeJump to Video This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

This 5 Minute Million Dollar Dip is only 5 ingredients, and let me tell you, they don’t call it million dollar dip for nothing! It is so deliciously addicting and will be a huge hit wherever it goes!

5 Minute Million Dollar Dip Recipe

I LOVE dip recipes, so when a reader sent me this recipe telling me that I have to try it, you bet that I did. With it being only 5 ingredients and taking 5 minutes to put together, I couldn’t wait to make it! And once I did, it did not disappoint.

This 5 minutes million dollar dip has mayonnaise, green onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits and slivers of almonds. I loved all of the ingredients in this dip, and the slivered almonds were my favorite part! They added the perfect crunch. It is a MUST make for your next watch party or gathering. Serve it with some crackers or even make it fancy with a crostini.

Ingredients for 5 Minute Million Dollar Dip

With just a few simple ingredients, you can create make a dip that you won’t be able resist. If you want to substitute the mayonnaise, you can use Greek yogurt or even sour cream, but the mayonnaise is a key ingredient in bringing this dip together. Check out the recipe card at the bottom of the post for exact measurements.

Green Onions: Their mild taste and crunchy texture are perfect in this dip!

Their mild taste and crunchy texture are perfect in this dip! Cheddar Cheese: For the best results, use freshly shredded cheese. Shredded cheese in a bag won’t mix as well with this dip, and the flavor isn’t as bright.

For the best results, use freshly shredded cheese. Shredded cheese in a bag won’t mix as well with this dip, and the flavor isn’t as bright. Mayonnaise: Use your favorite brand since this is the base of the entire dip.

Use your favorite brand since this is the base of the entire dip. Real Bacon Bits : Pre-cooked bacon works great and adds to the ease of prep for this already easy dip.

: Pre-cooked bacon works great and adds to the ease of prep for this already easy dip. Slivered Almonds: These slivered almonds give the dip a nutty flavor without overwhelming each bite.

Let’s Make Some Easy Dip

This 5 minute million dollar dip honestly tastes so good. Your friends and family will think it took a lot more effort to put together. Little do they know it only takes 2 quick steps to create!

Mix Together Ingredients: Add green onions, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, bacon bits, and slivered almonds to a small bowl. Then mix until fully combined. Chill and Enjoy: Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve this 5 minute million-dollar dip with your favorite crackers.

Quick Tips Upgrade your 5-minute million-dollar dip with just a few quick and easy tips! There are ways to swap out ingredients or add additional ones to change this dip up every time you make it! Cheese: Freshly shredded cheddar works best in this recipe. Packaged cheese typically lacks the flavor and texture that fresh cheese has. You can substitute cheddar for aged Gouda or Gruyere.

Freshly shredded cheddar works best in this recipe. Packaged cheese typically lacks the flavor and texture that fresh cheese has. You can substitute cheddar for aged Gouda or Gruyere. Mayonnaise: You can substitute mayo for sour cream or Greek yogurt, but I have found that mayonnaise works best to achieve a perfectly creamy texture.

You can substitute mayo for sour cream or Greek yogurt, but I have found that mayonnaise works best to achieve a perfectly creamy texture. Almonds: You can chop your almonds into smaller pieces for bite-sized texture.

You can chop your almonds into smaller pieces for bite-sized texture. Flavor Additions: Add garlic, homemade ranch, or Italian seasoning for an extra flavor in your dip!

What to Serve With 5 Minute Million Dollar Dip I love using bigger crackers like Ritz for this dip, but it also tastes amazing with tortilla chips and pretzels. Kettle chips are also a great pairing with their thicker texture and bite. You can make some of my quick and easy air fryer potato chips for a snack match made in heaven!

Storing Million Dollar Dip Storing dips is just as easy as making them. I love making dips ahead of time for parties or get-togethers and this one stores so well in the fridge. n fact, it might even taste better on day 2! Make Ahead of Time: You can make this ahead of time and store it in your fridge in an airtight container for up to 4 days. Just give it a good stir and sprinkle it with some additional toppings to make it fresh.

