5 Savory Oatmeal Recipes From Around The World (2024)

Tired of having the same brown sugar topped oatmeal everyday? Find youself hungry a few minutes later? Want some variety so you'll never get bored eating the same bowl of oatmeal again?

If you fancy a savory breakfast like me, you'll love this 5 easy oatmeal recipes made from popular ingredients around the world. They are fast to cook, nutritious, filling and sure to add a punch to your mornings.

In most part of the world, folks eat a savory breakfast. Growing up, we always had something savory for breakfast at home. After I moved and had kids, I started making pancakes on Saturdays for the kids. Just to bring a little sweetness one day of the week. To make French toasts for them, I dip the bread in eggs seasoned with salt and pepper and add a layer of cheese when cooked (blasphemy?). Until recently they didn't know french toast needs syrup and is sweet. One of my boys started adding a sprinkle of red chili flakes on his french toast. Can't you tell I'm a proud mama? (hahaha)

I use my homemade chicken stock to cook the oats. It adds so much flavour. The oats are cooked the same way with same ingredients in all the recipes.

Without further ado, I present you my beloved savory oatmeal bowls! (Drumroll, please!!!)

Chinese oatmeal bowl

With minced ginger, sauteed mushrooms, poached eggs with a silky yolk, a drizzle of soya sauce and chilli oil will make you want to eat this bowl for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I'm a novice in making poached egg and I used this brilliant recipe from here.

Recipe

Chinese Oatmeal Bowl Farwin Savory oatmeal with sauteed mushrooms, poached eggs, scallions with a drizzle of soya sauce and chili oil. Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Course Breakfast Cuisine Chinese Servings 1 Ingredients ▢ ½ cup instant wholegrain oats

▢ ½ cup water

▢ 1 cup chicken stock

▢ 2 teaspoon oil

▢ ½ cup cremini mushrooms sliced

▢ ¼ teaspoon minced ginger

▢ salt and pepper to taste

▢ poached egg to serve

▢ 1 or 2 teaspoon soya sauce, chili oil to serve

▢ sliced scallions to serve Instructions Heat oil in a pan on medium. Add ginger and sliced mushrooms. Saute until musrooms are browned. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Remove the mushrooms from the pan. Add water, chicken stock and oats to the same pan and cook for 5 minutes till oats are cooked. Add salt to taste.

Serve cooked oats in a bowl and top with sauteed mushrooms, poached egg, scallions and drizzle with soya sauce. Add chili oil if you like some heat.

Indian oatmeal bowl

Crunchy peanuts with onions, green chili and curry leaves. Oh yeah! Lot of action from the spices, peanuts and onions is sure to liven your bowl of oatmeal and your morning! These are some of the cornerstone ingredients in Indian cooking. If you love curry give this Indian oatmeal recipe a try.

Recipe

Indian Oatmeal Bowl Farwin Savory oatmeal topped with sauteed onion, green chillies, curry leaves and crunchy peanuts. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins Course Breakfast Cuisine Indian Servings 1 Ingredients ▢ ½ cup wholegrain instant oats

▢ ½ cup water

▢ 1 cup chicken stock

▢ 2 teaspoon oil

▢ ¼ teaspoon mustard seeds

▢ 1 small onion chopped

▢ 1 green chili sliced

▢ 1 roma tomato chopped

▢ ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

▢ 2 tablespoon peanut

▢ few curry leaves Instructions Heat oil in a pan on medium. Sprinkle the mustard seeds. When the seeds start to splutter, add the ginger & garlic paste,onions, green chili, tomato and curry leaves.

When the onions are softened, add the peanuts and red chili flakes. Cook for 1-2 minutes stirring often. Remove and keep it aside.

In the same pan, add water, chicken stock and oats. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook oats till done about 5 minutes.

Serve oats in a bowl and top with peanut mixture.

Mediterranean oatmeal bowl

My favorite Mediterranean ingredients and spices are combined in this savory oatmeal recipe. Chickpeas, olives, sundried tomatoes adds a bold, salty flavor to the otherwise bland oatmeal. The sumac rounds up the dish with a nice tartness so you won't be needing a slice of lemon. Did you know that a Mediterranean diet promotes longevity? Time to get these healthy ingredients in your diet in every possible way.

Recipe

Mediterranean Oatmeal Bowl Farwin Mediterranean savory oatmeal with chickpeas, sun dried tomatoes, olives and sumac. Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Course Breakfast Cuisine Mediterranean Servings 1 Ingredients ▢ ½ cup wholegrain Instant oats

▢ ½ cup water

▢ 1 cup chicken stock

▢ ¼ teaspoon dried oregano

▢ 2 teaspoon olive oil

▢ 1 clove garlic minced

▢ ½ cup cooked chickpeas from a can drained and rinsed

▢ 2 sun dried tomatoes in oil chopped

▢ 5 or 6 olives pitted

▢ ¼ teaspoon sumac to serve

▢ chopped parsley to serve

▢ crumbled feta cheese to serve Instructions Heat oil in a pan on medium. Add minced garlic and saute. Add chickpeas, sundried tomatoes, olives and saute for 3-4 minutes. Remove and keep aside.

In the same pan, add water, chicken stock, instant oats and oregano. Cook until oats are done.

Serve the oats in a bowl and top with the chickpea mixture. Sprinkle sumac. chopped parsly and crumbled feta. Adjust seasoning if needed.

English oatmeal bowl

We love baked beans here. So it's natural for me to come up with a savory oatmeal topped with baked beans, sunny side up egg and chicken strips (or bacon for those who are using it) thats quintessentially English, right?

Recipe

English Oatmeal Bowl Farwin Savory oatmeal topped with baked beans, sunny side up egg and chicken strips Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Course Breakfast Cuisine English Servings 1 Ingredients ▢ ½ cup wholegrain instant oats

▢ ½ cup water

▢ 1 cup chicken stock

▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 1 large egg

▢ 2 to 3 chicken strips

▢ ½ cup baked beans in tomato sauce

▢ chives chopped

▢ salt and pepper to taste

▢ red chili flakes Instructions Heat oil in a pan on low. Crack the egg on to the pan taking care not to break the yolk. Cook on low heat until whites are firm. Remove and keep it aside.

Add the chicken strips to the pan and cook until browned. Remove and break it into pieces.

Add water, chicken stock and oats to the same pan. Cook until oats are done. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve cooked oatmeal with sunny side up egg, baked beans, crumbled chicken strips. Top with chopped chives and sprinkle some red chili flakes for heat.

Sri Lankan oatmeal bowl

Last but not least, a savory oatmeal recipe inspired by my roots. I have made an easy version of the chicken conjee using oats and an onion sambal to go with it. Now the onion sambal is the bomb here. It's similar to a Mexican pico de gallo but with fewer ingredients and more heat. And always fresh. You can substitute salsa or pico de gallo for onion sambal in a pinch.

Recipe

Sri Lankan Oatmeal Bowl Farwin Savory oatmeal cooked with chicken and topped with a spicy onion sambal, Jalapeno peppers and parsley Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins Course Breakfast Cuisine Sri Lankan Servings 1 Ingredients ▢ ½ cup wholegrain instant oats

▢ ½ cup water

▢ 1 cup chicken stock

▢ ½ cup cooked chicken

▢ ¼ teaspoon cumin powder

▢ salt to taste

▢ 1 small red onion chopped

▢ ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

▢ ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon lime juice

▢ parsley chopped to serve

▢ Jalapeno pepper sliced to serve Instructions Heat a pan in medium. Add water, stock and oats and cumin powder. Reserve a few pieces of cooked chicken and add the rest. Cook until oats are done. Add salt to taste.

In a small bowl, mix in the chopped onions, red chili flakes, cayenne pepper, lime juice and ¼ teaspoon salt. You can use a mortar and pestle to pound this mixture until well combined, like we traditionally do.

Serve oatmeal topped with the reserved chicken, onion sambal, sliced Jalapeno peppers and chopped parsley. Sprinkle lime juice if needed.

