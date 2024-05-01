5 Top Samsung Smart TV VPNs – Tested in 2024 | TechLapse (2024)

We may receive commissions for purchases made through links on our website. We appreciate your support.

A Samsung Smart TV is an excellent device for browsing, streaming, or gaming. However, just like on smartphones and computers, the online experience on a smart TV is also accompanied by geo-restrictions and cyber threats. But to unblock geo-blocked content and prevent data breaches, you can connect your Samsung Smart TV to a VPN.

By installing a VPN to a Samsung TV through a router, Smart DNS, or a secure hotspot, you will be able to gain an IP address from all around the globe. This means not only that you will be able to access geo-locked content, but your online activity will become encrypted.

Best 5 Samsung Smart TV VPNs 1. ExpressVPN – Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV overall 2. NordVPN – Speediest Samsung Smart TV VPN 3. Surfshark – Cheap VPN that works with Samsung TV 4. IPVanish – Most secure VPN for Samsung Smart TVs 5. CyberGhost – Samsung TV VPN with dedicated streaming servers

What makes the best Samsung Smart TV VPN?

For a VPN to deliver an excellent online experience on your Samsung Smart TV, it must be efficient in security, functionality, performance, and streaming. But what characteristics and features are involved in this criteria? Let’s find out right below:

Compatibility – Because Samsung TVs don’t have VPN applications, your selected VPN should be compatible with routers or computers you own so you can share a VPN connection from them to a TV. Or they should have the Smart DNS feature that helps you bypass geo-blocks without installing a VPN app.

Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV: our overviews

To compile a list of the best 5 VPNs for Samsung Smart TVs, we had to thoroughly test 35 VPNs overall. The ones that ended up on the list showcased market-leading performance, didn’t leak our IP address, unblocked all top streaming platforms, and worked with a Samsung TV in one or several ways.

So, without further ado, let’s explore each VPN separately:

1. ExpressVPN – Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in 2024

ExpressVPN 1 9.7 /10 Visit ExpressVPN Pros & cons Has a dedicated router applet

Media Streamer functions as the Smart DNS

Unblocks various Netflix catalogs

Ensures stable and secure connection

30-day risk-free trial Streaming servers aren't indicated

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Samsung Smart TV, considering its compatibility options, performance, and streaming capabilities. The provider works exceptionally well with routers and it also has the MediaStreamer feature that will help you bypass geo-blocks on your Samsung Smart TV.

Not less important is the performance. During our tests, we used the proprietary Lightway tunneling protocol, which helped us maintain over 80% of the baseline speed and enjoy lag-free streaming connected to a smart TV. We were also able to unblock different Netflix regions, Max, and BBC iPlayer, among other popular streaming services.

ExpressVPN provides you with all essential security features as well. These include top-notch encryption, a functional kill switch, split tunneling, a strict privacy policy, and more. More so, you can have up to 8 simultaneous connections (unlimited connections if connected through a router.)

To test the service, you can either use a 7-day free trial via smartphones or a 30-day money-back guarantee on any device. The pricing starts from $6.67/month.

Location The British Virgin Islands Number of servers 3000+ servers in 105 countries Streaming services Netflix, Max, YouTube, Disney+, and more Price starting from from $6.67/month

2. NordVPN – Fast and feature-rich Samsung TV VPN

Widely popular NordVPN is a speedy VPN for Samsung TVs. You can connect this provider to your smart TV through a router, the Smart DNS feature, or by creating a secure hotspot. No matter the method, you will be able to enjoy a buffer-free streaming experience.

Similarly to ExpressVPN, NordVPN uses its proprietary NordLynx tunneling protocol, which retains around 94% of the original connection speed. Consequently, during our tests, the streaming experience on Samsung QN90C/QN90CD QLED on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Peaco*ck TV, and other streaming services was lag-free.

Despite its excellent performance, you receive a wide array of security features. There’s virtually unbreakable AES-256 encryption, a kill switch feature, split tunneling for customizing your VPN traffic, and an ad blocker, among others.

Android users will be able to obtain a 7-day free trial, as for others, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN’s prices start from $3.39/month.

Location Panama Number of servers 5810+ servers in 60 countries Streaming services Netflix, Max, Hulu, Disney+, and more Price starting from from $3.39/month

3. Surfshark – Cheapest Samsung Smart TV VPN

Surfshark 1 9.5 /10 Visit Surfshark Pros & cons Includes the Smart DNS feature

Allows unlimited simultaneous connections

Has intuitive applications

30-day risk-free trial One-month subscription is expensive

There’s no split tunneling on the iOS app

Surfshark is one of the most popular Samsung Smart TV VPNs among the Reddit community and other users due to its excellent price-to-quality ratio. With a single subscription, you can connect unlimited devices simultaneously. And with its Smart DNS feature, you will be able to stream on a Samsung TV effortlessly.

However, this cheap VPN offers much more than just affordability. It’s also compatible with routers and provides you with informative setup guides, so if the Smart DNS doesn’t seem like an option to you, then a router is your solution to have a VPN on a smart TV.

Surfshark combines performance with security. It has implemented the WireGuard tunneling protocol as well as AES-256 encryption. Your IP will always be protected thanks to the kill switch feature, and an ad blocker will help you avoid annoying commercials.

You can try out the VPN first using a 7-day free trial on macOS, iOS, and Android devices. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee available right after you subscribe to the service starting from $2.29/month.

Location The Netherlands Number of servers 3200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming services Netflix, Max, Hulu, Fubo, and more Price starting from from $2.29/month

4. IPVanish – Secure VPN for smart TVs and streaming

IPVanish 1 9.1 /10 Visit NordVPN See Also VPN Samsung TV: Hoe Stel Je Het Snel In? - VPN Guide Pros & cons Compatible with routers

Uses top-notch WireGuard tunnel

7-day free trial available via app stores No Smart DNS feature

Doesn’t work in China

Although less popular than its counterparts, IPVanish is a reliable VPN that works with Samsung Smart TVs. The VPN is compatible with routers, allowing you to share an encrypted connection to unlimited devices even if they don’t initially support VPNs.

IPVanish uses a market-leading WireGuard tunneling protocol, which ensures you receive stable and fast connection speeds. During our tests, the VPN managed to unblock Netflix US, UK, and other libraries, letting us enjoy the videos lag-free.

This VPN is suitable not only for streaming but also for a secure online experience. It provides you with a customizable AES encryption – you can switch from 256-bit to 128-bit. To protect your IP, it uses a functional kill switch, and it also follows a strict no-logs policy.

IPvanish has a 7-day free trial that’s available via Google Play or Apple App stores. The pricing starts from $3.69/month, and there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee with yearly plans.

Location The US Number of servers 2000+ in 75 countries Streaming services Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Price starting from from $3.69/month

5. CyberGhost – Streaming VPN that works with Samsung TVs

CyberGhost 1 9.3 /10 Visit CyberGhost Pros & cons Has a massive fleet of servers

Offers specialized streaming servers

An extended 45-day money-back guarantee WireGuard protocol connection issues on macOS devices

No Smart DNS feature

CyberGhost is one of the top streaming VPNs that you can also use with your Samsung TV, as it perfectly works with routers. The provider comes with specialized streaming servers, that help you bypass geo-blocks more effectively.

Another impressive feature of this VPN is its server fleet that covers 9200+ servers in 91 countries. This means that you will be able to unblock numerous Netflix libraries as well as other foreign streaming services, like Channel 4. More so, CyberGhost uses the WireGuard tunnel, which retains speedy connections.

Apart from dedicated streaming servers, you will also find servers for gaming and torrenting. An ad blocker will help you avoid annoying and dangerous ads. Meanwhile, AES encryption will make your online traffic unreadable for any third party.

CyberGhost is also one of the cheapest VPNs on the list. Its prices start from $2.19/month, and it has both a 24-hour free trial and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Location Romania Number of servers 9200+ servers in 91 countries Streaming services Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, and more Price starting from from $2.19/month

Comparison of the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV

Thoroughly going through detailed VPN reviews is time-consuming. So, if you’re short in time, take a look at each Samsung Smart TV compared in one place right below:

VPN provider Location The British Virgin Islands Panama The Netherlands Colorado, USA Has Smart DNS Yes Yes Yes Yes Works with routers Yes Yes Yes Yes WireGuard tunneling protocol Yes, proprietary version Yes, proprietary version Yes Yes RAM-based servers Yes Yes Yes Yes Unblocks Netflix Yes Yes Yes Yes Price from $6.67/month from $3.39/month from $2.29/month from $2.19/month

How to set up a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV

Setting up a VPN on a Samsung Smart TV isn’t complicated if your selected VPN provider has the Smart DNS feature or works with routers and computers you have. But knowing that there are no dedicated VPN apps for Samsung TVs yet, it’s important to check some step-by-step guides to connect a VPN correctly.

Below, you will find the best 3 ways to set up a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV:

Install a VPN on Samsung Smart TV via Smart DNS

Setting up a VPN on your Samsung TV via Smart DNS is the easiest way to go. However, not all VPN providers have this feature, hence, you’d need to pick ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or Surfshark.

Select a VPN that has the Smart DNS. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, now 49% off . Register your IP address on the official VPN’s website. Head to the ExpressVPN setup page and sign in. Find your MediaStreamer DNS server IP address on the right side of the page. Press the Menu button on your Samsung Smart TV’s remote. Select Network and then Network Status. Choose the IP Settings option and click DNS setting. Manually enter one of the two MediaStreamer DNS server IP addresses. Check if the connection is successful and enjoy.

Installing a VPN on a Samsung Smart TV via router is the most popular solution among Reddit users. Although the setup process is a bit more technically challenging, the method is reliable and lasting.

Choose a VPN that works with routers. We recommend ExpressVPN, now 49% off . Connect your computer to a router Wi-Fi. Open your router’s firmware. Detect the VPN settings. Download firmware from ExpressVPN. Enable the VPN in your router’s VPN settings section. Connect your Samsung Smart TV to a router Wi-Fi.

Another easy way to use a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV is by sharing a secure hotspot from a personal computer. However, the method works with Windows devices only.

Select a VPN and download it onto your Windows PC. Our choice is ExpressVPN . Navigate to the Windows Settings and find the Network & Internet section. Locate and enable the Mobile Hotspot function. Head to the Wi-Fi settings on your Samsung TV. Connect to a device that you enabled the Mobile Hotspot on.

Can I use a free VPN for Samsung Smart TV?

Theoretically yes, you can use a free VPN for a Samsung Smart TV. However, it’s unlikely you will find a free VPN with the Smart DNS feature, and if it works with routers, the connection speed may be unbearable. Free VPNs tend to have servers in only several locations and use outdated tunneling protocols, resulting in unstable speeds.

Moreover, free VPNs almost never unblock streaming services, as platforms like Netflix vigilantly monitor VPN activities. So, there would be no point in getting a Samsung TV VPN then. Additionally, you may be risking your privacy, as free VPNs are known for collecting users’ data.

If you need a risk-free solution, we recommend using a premium VPN with a free trial or a money-back guarantee instead. For instance, ExpressVPN offers a 7-day free trial for anyone signing up through Google Play or Apple App stores, as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee with all of its plans. This way, you can enjoy a reliable VPN on a Samsung Smart TV without risking your money.

Conclusion

A VPN for Samsung Smart TV is essential to enjoy geo-restricted streaming content on a big screen. Even though there’s no dedicated VPN app for Samsung TVs, you shouldn’t be scared off, as some VPNs have ways to work with them.

After testing over 30 VPNs, we found that ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Samsung Smart TV, as it works with routers and has the MediaStreamer feature. Therefore, you will be able to connect your Samsung TV to a VPN and enjoy various streaming services lag-free.

In case you’re looking for a free Samsung Smart TV VPN, we recommend you to choose a premium VPN, like ExpressVPN, that offers a free trial and a money-back guarantee.