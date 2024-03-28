5 Vegan Sandwiches - easy vegan recipes (2024)

5 from 113 votes | 87 Comments Pin Recipe ↓ Jump to Recipe

Vegan sandwiches, oh no you didn't! (oh yes I did).

I have been getting a lot of emails lately from super nice people trying to figure outhow to go vegan. That's something I want to help with! I don't usually need to help people with the why, I mean it's pretty clear to us all, right? Animal cruelty, health, environmental, whatever your reason, there are many, many whys. The hows on the other hand, are not as obvious. At least not yet! It's all about replacing old habits with new ones.

One question that keepsreoccurringwas "what do I bring for lunch?"Soups, salads, and sandwiches, baby! Just because you're eating vegan doesn't mean you have to go way out of your comfort zone. So I designed these 5 Vegan Sandwiches (one for every day of the work or school week), to be delicious, easy, and familiar!

The Chickpea Salad Sandwich, Cashew Ricotta, Tofu Salad Sandwich fillings and the Tofu or Tempeh Bacon, can all be made in advance and stored in an airtight container in the fridge. If you really like one sandwich, make a big batch and eat it all week long! I love all of these sandwiches but am pretty much obsessed with chickpeas so I eat the Chickpea Salad ALL THE TIME. Go ahead, I dare you not to like it!

Chickpea Salad Sandwich This sandwich is just like a chicken or tuna salad sandwich but instead, chickpeas are used. It's so yummy and satisfying! Prep: 10 minutes mins Total: 10 minutes mins Servings: 4 sandwiches Ingredients ▢ 1 19oz can chickpeas (2 cups) drained and rinsed

▢ 3 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise

▢ 1 tablespoon dijon mustard

▢ 2 teaspoons capers

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 2 ribs celery , chopped

, ▢ ¼ red onion, , chopped

, ▢ 8 slices bread or toast, or 4 tortillas

▢ Lettuce or other veggies for topping US Customary - Metric Instructions Add the chickpeas to a food processor along with the vegan mayonnaise, dijon mustard, capers, salt and pepper. Pulse stopping to scrape the sides, until the mixture is mashed but still has texture.

Add in the celery and red onion and pulse to incorporate.

Add in the celery and red onion and pulse to incorporate.

Spread the chickpea salad on bread or in a wrap and top with your favourite veggies. Nutrition Calories: 228kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 582mg | Potassium: 163mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 90IU | Vitamin C: 1.2mg | Calcium: 85mg | Iron: 2mg Author: Sam Turnbull Cuisine: American, Canadian Course: Main Course

Cashew Ricotta & Cucumber Sandwich This simple sandwich is great served open face or as a classic cucumber tea sandwich. Prep: 15 minutes mins Total: 15 minutes mins Servings: 2 open face sandwiches Ingredients ▢ 2 slices bread or toast

▢ 4 tablespoons Homemade Vegan Cashew Ricotta

▢ 12 slices cucumber

▢ Fresh ground pepper Instructions Spread the bread or wrap with a thick, delicious layer of Cashew Ricotta, top with cucumber slices and a grind of pepper. Nutrition Calories: 168kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 1g | Sodium: 262mg | Potassium: 108mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 31IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 64mg | Iron: 1mg Author: Sam Turnbull Cuisine: American, British, Canadian Course: Main Course

Tofu Salad Sandwich This sandwich is just like an egg salad sandwich but instead of egg, tofu is used. It's every bit as creamy and delicious! Prep: 15 minutes mins Total: 15 minutes mins Servings: 2 sandwhiches Ingredients ▢ ½ block firm or extra-firm tofu

▢ ¼ cup vegan mayonnaise

▢ 1 tablespoon dijon mustard

▢ 1 teaspoon capers

▢ ¾ teaspoon black salt or regular salt (see notes)

▢ ½ teaspoon turmeric

▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 rib celery , chopped

, ▢ ½ red pepper, , chopped

, ▢ ¼ red onion, , chopped

, ▢ 4 slices bread or toast

▢ Lettuce or other veggies for topping US Customary - Metric Instructions Add the tofu, mayonnaise, mustard, capers, salt, turmeric, and pepper to a food processor. Blend stopping to scrape the sides as needed until the tofu is broken down, but still contains a bit of texture. Add in the celery, red pepper, and red onion and pulse to incorporate.

Spread the tofu salad on bread or toast and top with veggies as desired. Notes Black salt (also called kala namak) is a salt that tastes just like eggs. It's actually pink in colour, but don't confuse it with Himalayan salt which is different. Use it anywhere you want an egg-y taste. It can be found in Indian grocery stores or online. Nutrition Calories: 356kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 1453mg | Potassium: 236mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 1020IU | Vitamin C: 39.6mg | Calcium: 85mg | Iron: 2.4mg Author: Sam Turnbull Cuisine: American, Canadian Course: Main Course

PB & J Sandwich This often over looked sandwich is so comforting and classic, or you can get your fancy pants and jazz it up with different nut butters, and all sorts of nice jellies. Prep: 5 minutes mins Total: 5 minutes mins Servings: 1 sandwich Ingredients ▢ 2 tablespoon peanut butter (or other nut butter)

▢ 2 tablespoons strawberry jelly , (or other jelly flavours)

, ▢ 2 slices bread or toast US Customary - Metric Instructions Spread the peanut butter on the bread. Top with the jelly and then the final layer of bread. Nutrition Calories: 450kcal | Carbohydrates: 61g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 450mg | Potassium: 309mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 25g | Vitamin C: 3.5mg | Calcium: 91mg | Iron: 2.8mg Author: Sam Turnbull Cuisine: American, Canadian Course: Main Course

