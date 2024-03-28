5 Vegan Sandwiches - easy vegan recipes (2024)

5 from 113 votes
87 Comments
Vegan sandwiches, oh no you didn't! (oh yes I did).
I have been getting a lot of emails lately from super nice people trying to figure outhow to go vegan. That's something I want to help with! I don't usually need to help people with the why, I mean it's pretty clear to us all, right? Animal cruelty, health, environmental, whatever your reason, there are many, many whys. The hows on the other hand, are not as obvious. At least not yet! It's all about replacing old habits with new ones.
One question that keepsreoccurringwas "what do I bring for lunch?"Soups, salads, and sandwiches, baby! Just because you're eating vegan doesn't mean you have to go way out of your comfort zone. So I designed these 5 Vegan Sandwiches (one for every day of the work or school week), to be delicious, easy, and familiar!
The Chickpea Salad Sandwich, Cashew Ricotta, Tofu Salad Sandwich fillings and the Tofu or Tempeh Bacon, can all be made in advance and stored in an airtight container in the fridge. If you really like one sandwich, make a big batch and eat it all week long! I love all of these sandwiches but am pretty much obsessed with chickpeas so I eat the Chickpea Salad ALL THE TIME. Go ahead, I dare you not to like it!
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
This sandwich is just like a chicken or tuna salad sandwich but instead, chickpeas are used. It's so yummy and satisfying!
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Total: 10 minutes mins
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Total: 10 minutes mins
Servings: 4 sandwiches
Ingredients
- 1 19oz can chickpeas (2 cups), drained and rinsed
- 3 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons capers
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 ribs celery, chopped
- ¼ red onion,, chopped
- 8 slices bread or toast, or 4 tortillas
- Lettuce or other veggies for topping
Instructions
Add the chickpeas to a food processor along with the vegan mayonnaise, dijon mustard, capers, salt and pepper. Pulse stopping to scrape the sides, until the mixture is mashed but still has texture.
Add in the celery and red onion and pulse to incorporate.
Spread the chickpea salad on bread or in a wrap and top with your favourite veggies.
Nutrition
Calories: 228kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 582mg | Potassium: 163mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 90IU | Vitamin C: 1.2mg | Calcium: 85mg | Iron: 2mg
Cashew Ricotta & Cucumber Sandwich
This simple sandwich is great served open face or as a classic cucumber tea sandwich.
Prep: 15 minutes mins
Total: 15 minutes mins
Prep: 15 minutes mins
Total: 15 minutes mins
Servings: 2 open face sandwiches
Ingredients
- 2 slices bread or toast
- 4 tablespoons Homemade Vegan Cashew Ricotta
- 12 slices cucumber
- Fresh ground pepper
Instructions
Spread the bread or wrap with a thick, delicious layer of Cashew Ricotta, top with cucumber slices and a grind of pepper.
Nutrition
Calories: 168kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 1g | Sodium: 262mg | Potassium: 108mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 31IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 64mg | Iron: 1mg
T.L.T. Sandwich
Tempeh Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich!
Prep: 14 minutes mins
Cook: 16 minutes mins
Total: 30 minutes mins
Prep: 14 minutes mins
Cook: 16 minutes mins
Total: 30 minutes mins
Servings: 2 sandwiches
Ingredients
For the tempeh:
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for frying
- 1 teaspoon liquid smoke
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- ½ block tempeh, 125g, sliced into thin strips
For the sandwich:
- 4 slices bread, toast, or tortilla
- 2 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise
- 4 lettuce leaves
- 1 tomato, sliced
Instructions
Mix all the tempeh marinade ingredients together in a flat shallow dish or resealable bag. Add the tempeh and lightly toss to coat. Let marinate for a minimum of 10 minutes or as long as a few days when kept covered in the fridge.
Heat olive oil in a pan and fry the tempeh for about 8 minutes per side or until browned and crispy. As the strips cook keep spooning the leftover marinade on top until you run out. The marinade will turn into a sticky glaze that will taste extra amazing!
To assemble the sandwich, spread a slice of bread or tortilla with vegan mayonnaise, top with lettuce, tomato and the tempeh.
Nutrition
Calories: 371kcal | Carbohydrates: 44g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 894mg | Potassium: 259mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 16g | Vitamin A: 3675IU | Vitamin C: 8.7mg | Calcium: 116mg | Iron: 2.6mg
Tofu Salad Sandwich
This sandwich is just like an egg salad sandwich but instead of egg, tofu is used. It's every bit as creamy and delicious!
Prep: 15 minutes mins
Total: 15 minutes mins
Prep: 15 minutes mins
Total: 15 minutes mins
Servings: 2 sandwhiches
Ingredients
- ½ block firm or extra-firm tofu
- ¼ cup vegan mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon capers
- ¾ teaspoon black salt, or regular salt (see notes)
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 rib celery, chopped
- ½ red pepper,, chopped
- ¼ red onion,, chopped
- 4 slices bread or toast
- Lettuce or other veggies for topping
Instructions
Add the tofu, mayonnaise, mustard, capers, salt, turmeric, and pepper to a food processor. Blend stopping to scrape the sides as needed until the tofu is broken down, but still contains a bit of texture. Add in the celery, red pepper, and red onion and pulse to incorporate.
Spread the tofu salad on bread or toast and top with veggies as desired.
Notes
Black salt (also called kala namak) is a salt that tastes just like eggs. It's actually pink in colour, but don't confuse it with Himalayan salt which is different. Use it anywhere you want an egg-y taste. It can be found in Indian grocery stores or online.
Nutrition
Calories: 356kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 1453mg | Potassium: 236mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 1020IU | Vitamin C: 39.6mg | Calcium: 85mg | Iron: 2.4mg
PB & J Sandwich
This often over looked sandwich is so comforting and classic, or you can get your fancy pants and jazz it up with different nut butters, and all sorts of nice jellies.
Prep: 5 minutes mins
Total: 5 minutes mins
Prep: 5 minutes mins
Total: 5 minutes mins
Servings: 1 sandwich
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon peanut butter, (or other nut butter)
- 2 tablespoons strawberry jelly, (or other jelly flavours)
- 2 slices bread or toast
Instructions
Spread the peanut butter on the bread. Top with the jelly and then the final layer of bread.
Nutrition
Calories: 450kcal | Carbohydrates: 61g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 450mg | Potassium: 309mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 25g | Vitamin C: 3.5mg | Calcium: 91mg | Iron: 2.8mg
Bon Appetegan
Sam.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Rebecca says
Hello! First of all I just want to say how fantastic you are Ms. Turnbull! Your YouTube channel is fun and inspiring, your website is so well thought out, and your cookbooks are absolutely wonderful (I've pre-ordered your third)! I am an individual with a physical disability so I really appreciate how easy your recipes are to make because it means I can actually make a healthy diet for myself. Now for my question! I was wondering if it was okay (for the T.L.T sandwich recipe) to cook the tempeh the night before and then assemble the sandwiches the next morning? Thank-you! Please keep up the amazing work!
Reply
Jess @ IDTLC Support says
We're so glad you like all of the recipes and how fuss-free they are! You can definitely make the tempeh the night before and add to your sandwich fresh.
Reply
catman says
Capers in the chickpea salad.
Genius.
Also you might try just a smidge of celery seed.
No, really.
Peace
Reply
Jenn says
Chickpea salad sandwich is so easy and yum! Perfect quick and easy lunch from ingredients I had on hand in the fridge and pantry. Thanks Sam!
Reply
Lokesh says
Incredible recipes! Can I use stoneground mustard instead of Dijon mustard?
Reply
Russell B Baker says
This is day 7 of my vegan transition. It's utterly ridiculous how delicious that chickpea sandwich is. I used to LIVE off of the local grocery store's in-house, rotisserie chicken salad. I knew I was going to miss it. I guarantee this recipe will be my go-to for an easy, delicious, healthy replacement.
Reply
Sam Turnbull says
That's wonderful!! Congrats on your new veganism, Russell 🙂
Reply
Sherry Dietrich says
I tried the TLT Sandwich from your book, perfect! I love BLTs or BLATs, love maple bacon, but I wanted a non meat healthier choice, that does't leave me missing bacon. Or running back to bacon. I dont like tempeh so I marinated tofu strips, oh my God, really just fantastic!! Smokey, sweet, perfection! I'll be eating another one tomorrow for lunch with leftovers!!
Reply
Sam Turnbull says
Wonderful! Thrilled you loved it so much, Sherry 🙂
Reply
Yulca says
I just prepared the chickpea salad (from your gorgeous book!) and popped it in the fridge for dinner later, at first taste it was AMAZING and tasted like a really good tuna salad!!! When is dinner? I can't wait! Based on what was in my fridge, I used black olives instead of capers, cucumber instead of celery & threw in some slices of pickled cucumbers. Yummy!
Reply
Yulca says
P.S. The mayonnaise recipe in your book is incredible, too!! Thanks so much! And no salmonella worries, yeah! Safe & delicious summer picknicks, here we come :).
Reply
Sam Turnbull says
That's wonderful! So happy you are enjoying the cookbook, Yulca 😉
Reply
Maxwell says
I've really been enjoying your blog and YouTuJbe channel. I love your personality. Just curious, could I use vegan yogurt instead of mayo? I don't have any.
Sam Turnbull says
Thank you so much, Maxwell! Yes, vegan yogurt should work well. Enjoy!
Maxwell says
Thank you so much Sam. I love your blog and personality. I was thinking about buying your cookbook. What kind of special recipes are in it? What are your featured recipes?
Hazel says
The TLT is to die for. I have a love hate relationship with tempeh so I’m always trying to find recipes that can mask its sometimes funky taste. This one does the trick! I love your blog. Every recipe I’ve tried is gold! I’m going to have to get your cookbook!
Reply
Sam Turnbull says
Haha, I agree, Hazel. I only like tempeh certain ways, and this is one of them. Glad you agree!! So happy you are loving my recipes so much 😀
Reply
Amy SImmons says
The chickpea salad is phenomenal. I am still new to vegan diet and this is a WIN! Reminds me of egg salad or tuna but so MUCH BETTER! My new lunchtime favorite. Quick, easy to add different veggies, and cheap!!!
Thanks Sam
Reply
Sam Turnbull says
Yay! So happy you enjoy it so much, Amy! And congrats on the new vegan diet! Let me know if you have any questions or need any support 🙂
Reply
Rebecca says
You can add hearts of palm to the chickpea salad. Watch for them on sale. This is our go to lunch. Vegan for 21/2 years
Diana says
I'm new to eating vegan and just tried the Chickpea Salad recipe - it was DELICIOUS! I can't get enough of it! I used scallions instead of red onion because it's what I had. I'm so happy to find something I can bring with me to work. Can't wait to try the rest of the sandwiches! Thanks!!
Reply
Sam Turnbull says
Yay!! So happy you love it, Diana. It's one of my faves too. Welcome to veganism! Let me know if you ever have any questions or need any support 🙂
Reply
Camillia says
I'm a new vegan, just started this week, and I've been driving myself crazy about what to put in my daughters lunch for school. This should be very helpful! I'm pinning your site so I can try all your other recipes too! Thanks for all your hard work!
Reply
Sam Turnbull says
Hi Camillia, welcome to my blog and welcome to being vegan!!! Woot woot! You're most welcome, I hope you enjoy the sandwiches, I also have 5 more vegan sandwich recipes here. Let me know if you every have any questions or need any support 🙂
Reply
Jasmine Green says
Hi Sam, I'm also a newly converted Vegan and I was wondering if you could tell me what bread to use? I'm in Australia so not sure if we have access to the same products here?
Reply
Sam Turnbull says
Most bread is vegan as the traditional recipe for bread is simply flour, water, yeast, and salt. Just check the ingredients of the bread in your area and you should have no problem finding one that's vegan 🙂
Reply
catman says
We have been using a bread machine for years, and almost never buy bread. It's really easy to get lovely hot fresh bread every day (I eat a lot of bread, you know.)
I am leery of the "enzymes" and "dough conditioners" listed in the ingredients of so many commercial breads. Dunno what they are, so dunno if I wanna eat them.
Peace.
Reply
Diane says
Sam. Your the best. Great ideas. Can't wait to try the chickpea sandwich at lunch tomorrow So glad I found your site. Thanks for sharing
Reply
Sam Turnbull says
Aww shucks, thanks Diane! I hope you love it. I'm so glad you found my site! Been fun reading your comments 🙂
Reply
Gemini Xettigar says
Hi Sam
The Chickpea Salad Sandwich spread when packed for lunch becomes soggy without butter. There is a super easy recipe for vegan butter, but I want to omit added oils from my diet for health reasons. The recipe is yummy, but soggy sandwiches are not a great thing when you open your lunch box at work. Any fat free ideas. Or I guess, since nut butters are whole foods, will that be a healthier option? Have A Great Weekend.
Thanks
Gemini Xettigar
Goa, India
Reply
Sam Turnbull says
Hi Gemini,
I would just pack the chickpea salad mixture and your bread separately, then assemble just before eating. I love the chickpea salad so much that I often even eat it without the bread anyways! Hope that helps 🙂
Reply
Gemini Xettigar says
Yes, I think that would be a better idea. I love eating it plain too.
« Older Comments