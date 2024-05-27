50+ Best Foil Packet Recipes For The Grill & Oven (2024)



Next time you’re in a rush to whip up a quick dinner, grab one of these foil packet recipes and you’ll have the perfect meal ready to go! I love how simple they can be and when you’re all done… they’re super easy to clean up. I put together a collection of the best recipes with everything from steak and potatoes to a shrimp boil. So no matter what you’re looking for… you’ll find the perfect idea below!

Here are the recipes:

Jambalaya Foil Packet Dinner Recipe



Source: Wine & Glue

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 5

Number of Ingredients: 8

Don’t you just love quick dinner recipes? Well, this foil packet dinner is made in 30 minutes. You can choose to make it in the oven or on the grill. Whatever you choose, your family will fall in love with this jambalaya dinner

Shrimp Boil Foil Packs



Source: Creme de la Crumb

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 40 min

Servings: 4 people

Number of Ingredients: 10

Do you and your family enjoy shrimp? Are you running out of ideas to keep it interesting? Here’s an amazing shrimp boil foil packet recipe that combines shrimp, vegetables, seasoning, lemon, and brown butter sauce. This will definitely be a family favorite!

Sausage, Brussels and Butternut Foil Packets



Source: Skinny Taste

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 8

Nutrition – Cal: 285 / Fat: 16.5 g / Carbs: 18 g

How does a recipe with Andouille sausage sound? If you’ve ever tried Andouille sausage, you know how delicious it is! This foil packet recipe combines sausages with Brussels sprouts and butternut squash. You get a meal that’s the perfect amount of spicy, smokey, and sweet

Sausage & Corn Foil Packet Dinner



Source: The Salty Pot

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Servings: 2 packets

Number of Ingredients: 9

Nutrition – Cal: 527 / Fat: 26 g / Carbs: 64 g

There’s one thing we all love about foil packets: they’re incredibly easy to make! This recipe won’t require a lot of time or effort. This is the perfect meal prep idea if you stuggle to cook a nice meal every night!

Foil Pack Italian Chicken and Veggies



Source: Chelsea’s Messy Apron

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4 foil packs

Number of Ingredients: 12

Nutrition – Cal: 237i

A meal that’s healthy and inexpensive?! Sign me up! This Italian foil packet recipe will become your new go-to dinner or lunch. If you are looking for something to spice up your routine cooking, try this out!

Bacon Ranch Chicken Foil Packets



Source: Dinner at the Zoo

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 45 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 9

Nutrition – Cal: 510 / Fat: 28 g / Carbs: 22 g

Grab some chicken breasts, put them together with potatoes and ranch-flavored butter and you’re almost done! These bacon ranch foil packets are incredibly easy to make. The best thing? They have melted cheese and bacon on top. Yummy!

Foil Pack Honey Garlic Chicken



Source: The Recipe Critic

Prep Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4 foil packs

Number of Ingredients: 16

Nutrition – Cal: 190 / Fat: 1 g / Carbs: 44 g

If you enjoy no-cleanup dinners, you’re in desperate need of this amazing foil packet dinner. You’ll end up with honey garlic chicken with rice and plenty of vegetables. All it takes is 40 minutes, how easy is that?

Foil Pack Cajun Chicken & Veggies



Source: Gimme Delicious

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 8

Nutrition – Cal: 154 / Fat: 8 g / Carbs: 5 g

Quick and easy recipes are my favorite kind, especially ones that I can meal prep! This cajun chicken and veggie foil pack is my go-to dinner when I need to spice up my meals. If you need a simple dinner, this one is for you!

Steak & Potato Foil Pack Dinner



Source: 4 Sons ‘R’ Us

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 12

Nutrition – Cal: 593 / Fat: 26 g / Carbs: 22 g

Combining steak and potatoes might not sound ground-breaking, but when you taste this foil packet meal, you’ll know that every ingredient used in it makes a huge difference. Plus, you’ll only need 30 minutes to make it

Parmesan Chicken Foil Packets



Source: Spend With Pennies

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 11

Nutrition – Cal: 530 / Fat: 23 g / Carbs: 15 g

In summer, quick dinners are the best! If you enjoy a recipe that won’t turn your kitchen into a mess, then this parmesan chicken foil packet recipe is right up your alley. There are also some incredibly useful tips included in this recipe to help you throughout the proces!

Hawaiian Chicken Foil Packets



Source: Family Fresh Meals

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 13 min

Servings: 2

Number of Ingredients: 8

Nutrition – Cal: 519 / Fat: 7 g / Carbs: 35 g

Grilling foods with lots of sauce can turn your grill into a mess. A smart idea to save you from all that clean-up is using foil packets. This Hawaiian chicken recipe will be ready in no time and the mixture of flavors is to die for

Shrimp and Asparagus Foil Packs



Source: Cooking Classy

Prep Time: 12 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 9

Nutrition – Cal: 358 / Fat: 19 g / Carbs: 6 g

Shrimp is my all time favorite seafood to cook at home! This recipe is one of my top 10! To make it, all you need is shrimp, white wine, garlic, parsley, and asparagus. Combine all of these in a foil packet and you’re done!

Hobo Dinner Hamburger Foil Packets



Source: Neighborfood Blog

Prep Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 35 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 20

Nutrition – Cal: 622 / Fat: 28 g / Carbs: 38 g

Are you going camping? Are you worried about cooking meals? Don’t be! These hobo dinner foil packets are great for everyone’s taste. Plus, they can be customized for your personal taste! It’s that simple!

Chicken Fajita Foil Packets



Source: Life Made Sweeter

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 17

Nutrition – Cal: 131 / Fat: 11 g / Carbs: 7 g

Summer grilling, camping, and cookouts are about to become lit with these chicken fajita foil packets. They are easy to make and extra delicious. Plus, they are incredibly simple to customize…

you can make them low-carb, paleo, or keto-friendly. Nothing better than a quick dinner dish!

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Foil Packet



Source: Diethood

Prep Time: 60 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Number of Ingredients: 10

Nutrition – Cal: 322 / Fat: 10.4 g / Carbs: 30.5 g

Do you want to make a dinner that you’ve never tried before? This foil packet recipe is the one! It takes advantage of extra delicious pork tenderloins and potatoes. Trust me, this one is to die for!

Creamy Garlic Shrimp & Cheesy Potato Foil Packet



Source: RecipeTin Eats

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 10

Nutrition – Cal: 464

Don’t you just love recipes that let you decide if you want to grill, bake, or cook them on the stove? I do and if you are like me, you’ll love this foil packet recipe. It has shrimp cooked in garlic sauce with asparagus. All of that on top of some cheesy potatoes, YUM!

Easy Monterey Chicken Foil Packets



Source: The Recipe Rebel

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 13

Nutrition – Cal: 537 / Fat: 24 g / Carbs: 44 g

If you and your friends or family enjoy camping, you might need some easy camping meals. This foil packet recipe is super quick and simple. It combines Monterey chicken with barbecue sauce, cheese, and bacon. You can even choose to add as many veggies as you want. How convenient!

Oven Baked Salmon In Foil Pack



Source: The Mediterranean Dish

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Servings: serves 4

Number of Ingredients: 13

Nutrition – Cal: 529 / Fat: 38.1 g / Carbs: 18.9 g

Do you want to ask your kids for some help when it comes to dinner prep? Start with this foil packet recipe! It has baked salmon and the wonderful flavors of garlic, fresh thyme, paprika, and lemon sauce. You won’t believe just how tasty this salmon is. Plus, your kids will enjoy helping you make it!

Ranch Chicken Foil Packets



Source: The Life Jolie

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 7

Did you have a long busy day? Get ready to have a flavorful dinner in 30 minutes! This foil packet dinner recipe is one of the most effortless recipes you can find. To prevent leakages, you will need to use heavy-duty foil

Steak Fajita Foil Packs



Source: Creme de la Crumb

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4 people

Number of Ingredients: 17

If you want to avoid the heat that your oven produces in summer, you may want to check out these steak fajita foil packs. They come together in no time and can be made on your grill. Best of all, they are an easy-prep and easy-cleanup!

Easy Foil Packet Nachos



Source: The Cookie Rookie

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Servings: 8

Number of Ingredients: 10

Nutrition – Cal: 495 / Fat: 26 g / Carbs: 48 g

We all know that nachos can get messy. The reality is that they don’t have to! This nachos recipe shows you how to avoid the mess and make them in a foil packet instead. These are full of beef, green chiles, tomatoes, and that wonderfully magnificent melted cheesy

Cheddar BBQ Chicken Foil Packets



Source: Homemade Interest

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 7

Nutrition – Cal: 305 / Fat: 12 g / Carbs: 14 g

How do cheddar barbecue foil packets sound for dinner? I’ll tell you – extremely delicious! Each foil packet is filled with chicken, vegetables, cheese, and BBQ sauce. All you need is to throw that on the grill for a few minutes!

Sausage & Potato Foil Packs



Source: A Southern Soul

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 9

Combine sausages and potatoes for a delicious dinner. But, how do we make that dinner easy and quick to make? Using foil packets! Mix the sausages and the potatoes with some onions and throw them inside some foil. Making dinner has never been easier!

Tater Tot Meatball Foil Packet Meals



Source: Gimme Some Grilling

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Servings: 8

Number of Ingredients: 5

Nutrition – Cal: 579 / Fat: 37 g / Carbs: 36 g

Meatballs, crisp tater tots, vegetables, and cheese? Yum! If you are looking for a new dinner idea, try this delicious tater tot recipe! Not only are they easy to make, but also mess-free!

Oven Baked Salmon Recipe



Source: Sunkissed Kitchen

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 6

Nutrition – Cal: 286 / Fat: 11 g / Carbs: 9 g

If you’re not the best around the kitchen, you must always be on the lookout for recipes that are both quick and simple. This baked salmon recipe is just like that. It takes advantage of the wonder called foil packets. You’ll have a delicious meal in minutes and without much effort

Italian Mozzarella Chicken Foil Packets



Source: Carlsbad Cravings

Prep Time: 30 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 17

To bake or to grill, the choice is yours! No matter what you choose, these Italian mozzarella chicken foil packets will turn out equally delicious. They combine flavorful chicken with potatoes, carrots, and zucchini. All of that topped with mozzarella cheese. How delicious!

Easy Steak Fajita Foil Packets Recipe



Source: Happy Money Saver

Prep Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 14

Nutrition – Cal: 297 / Fat: 17 g / Carbs: 10 g

Camping is fun but planning meals can be a challenge. Well, now that can be fun, too with these foil packets. They are easy to put together, affordable, and won’t make a huge mess. Your kiddos will truly enjoy them!

Cheesy Chicken Hobo Packs



Source: Fake Ginger

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 7

Nutrition – Cal: 518 / Fat: 28 g / Carbs: 9 g

Who doesn’t love a recipe that includes copious amounts of cheese? If you love putting cheese in all your recipes, these foil packets are just what you need. Chicken, bacon, cheese, and stuffing are some of the ingredients you can experiment with. Grill and enjoy!

Foil Packet Sweet Potato Tacos



Source: Mels Kitchen Cafe

Prep Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 38 min

Servings: 6-8 foil packets

Number of Ingredients: 14

Foil packet dinners must have come out of heaven because they’re easy to make and taste amazing. Plus, they are great for outdoor dinners and grilling. These sweet potato tacos are nutritious, filling, and crazy delicious. What more could you ask for?

Garlic Steak & Cheesy Bacon Potato Hash Foil Packs



Source: Cafe Delites

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Servings: 6 serves

Number of Ingredients: 13

Nutrition – Cal: 589 / Fat: 40 g / Carbs: 22 g

Any meal becomes better as soon as you put some crispy bacon on top. These foil packets are a combination of garlic steak and cheesy bacon. You will need less than half an hour to make: 10 minutes for prep and 15 minutes for cooking, how easy!

Foil Packet Kielbasa Recipe



Source: Easy Peasy Meals

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 35 min

Servings: 5

Number of Ingredients: 7

Nutrition – Cal: 342 / Fat: 29 g / Carbs: 5 g

If you are on the hunt for a dinner recipe that doesn’t require a ton of preparation, you will fall head over heels for this foil packet. It combines all the best fresh ingredients. You can make it in several different ways and it will still turn out flawless

Cilantro Garlic Lime Seafood Packets



Source: Host The Toast

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 13

Simple dinners are my JAM! I am usually super busy uring the day so when dinner rolls around, I am exhausted. These foil packets are the perfect quick fix. A combination of cilantro, garlic, lime, and seafood. The different types of seafood give this recipe the special touch it needs

Sriracha Honey Salmon Foil Pack Recipe



Source: Running to the Kitchen

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 17 min

Servings: 2

Number of Ingredients: 12

Nutrition – Cal: 608 / Fat: 25 g / Carbs: 45 g

No recipe is complete if it doesn’t include a mix of healthy veggies. Fortunately, this foil packet recipe has corn, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, and much more. The main ingredient is protien packed salmon that lies on top with a magic ingredient of honey to top it off!

Grilled Pork Chops and Potato Foil Packets



Source: Belly Full

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 11

What do you get when you dump pork chops, baby potatoes, and Chimichurri sauce in a foil packet? A yummy dinner! In these weird times, having everyone’s dinner packed separately sounds like a smart move. The smartest part of this recipe is that it’s easy and quick. Awesome!

Sausage, Potato, and Green Bean Foil Packets



Source: Damn Delicious

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 9

Nutrition – Cal: 425.6 / Fat: 21 g / Carbs: 34 g

It may be hard to turn your kids into green bean fans. If you need a little help with that, I recommend you to try this foil packet recipe. Combined with sausage, potatoes, mushrooms, and seasoning, green beans will become your new best friend

Chili Lime Steak Foil Packs



Source: Life Made Keto

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 12 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 18

Nutrition – Cal: 247

Are you expecting some guests that are on a gluten-free or a keto-friendly diet? Don’t despair! Here’s a recipe that’s fits their needs, and incredibly simple to make. These foil packet fajitas are loaded with a mix of flavors you will never forget

Low-Carb Autumn Tin Foil Dinner



Source: Kalyns Kitchen

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 35 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 7

Nutrition – Cal: 315 / Fat: 27 g / Carbs: 14.8 g

Are you worried that all your dinners are full of carbs? Do you hate how most low-carb dinners just don’t taste good enough? Well, these foil packets are not only low-carb but also extraordinarily delicious. Plus, there’s a printable version of the recipe so you can save it and make it again!

Chicken Cordon Bleu Foil Packets



Source: The Recipe Rebel

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 9

Nutrition – Cal: 293 / Fat: 16 g / Carbs: 15 g

You only need 10 minutes of prep time for these delicious chicken Cordon Bleu foil packets. The best part of this recipe is that it comes with a step-by-step video tutorial. Dinners don’t have to be a hassle anymore, check this recipe out!

Beef and Veggie Tin Foil Dinners



Source: Completely Delicious

Prep Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 9

Nutrition – Cal: 493 / Fat: 35 g / Carbs: 23 g

I am always on the go during lunch time… the work never stopes, am I right?! That is why I save any quick and easy recipes like this one! Try out this foil recipie for your next lunch meal prep

Cheesy Ranch Chicken Foil Packets



Source: The Stay At Home Chef

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 13

Nutrition – Cal: 385 / Fat: 18 g / Carbs: 23 g

All your barbecues are about to become 10x better thanks to this foil packet recipe. What makes this dinner so special is the flavorful ranch sauce, who doesn’t love ranch. Without a doubt, this recipe will be a hit among your guests at your next BBQ party!

Honey Mustard Chicken Foil Packets



Source: The Salty Marshmallow

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 10

Nutrition – Cal: 300

Grilled Sausage and Vegetable Foil Packets



Source: Bless This Mess

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Servings: Serves 4

Number of Ingredients: 11

Nutrition – Cal: 467 / Fat: 24.6 g / Carbs: 48.1 g

Chicken Fajitas Foil Packets



Source: Tastes Better From Scratch

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 15

Nutrition – Cal: 343 / Fat: 10 g / Carbs: 32 g

Chicken and Potatoes Foil Packets



Source: Tastes of Lizzy T

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Servings: 2

Number of Ingredients: 7

Nutrition – Cal: 344 / Fat: 10 g / Carbs: 35 g

Easy Steak Foil Packets



Source: Sunday Supper Movement

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4 packs

Number of Ingredients: 11

Nutrition – Cal: 538 / Fat: 35 g / Carbs: 20 g

Campfire Dinner Meatloaf Foil Packets



Source: Skinny Taste

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 35 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 14

Nutrition – Cal: 397 / Fat: 16.5 g / Carbs: 35 g

Foil Pack Philly Cheesesteak Dinners



Source: Chelsea’s Messy Apron

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4 large foil packs

Number of Ingredients: 14

Nutrition – Cal: 438

Garlic Rosemary Grilled Cauliflower Foil Packets



Source: It’s a Veg World After All

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 2 people

Number of Ingredients: 9

Nutrition – Cal: 559 / Fat: 29 g / Carbs: 64 g

Garlic Herb Salmon Foil Packets with Potatoes



Source: Tasty Thin

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 6

Nutrition – Cal: 445 / Fat: 22 g / Carbs: 21 g

Italian Sausage Tin Foil Dinner



Source: Tried & Tasty

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Servings: 4

Number of Ingredients: 5

Nutrition – Cal: 694 / Fat: 35 g / Carbs: 70 g

