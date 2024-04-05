50 Best Vegan Christmas Recipes • Happy Kitchen (2024)

50 Best Vegan Christmas Recipes featuring festive vegan appetizers, mains, side dishes, desserts and drinks. All you need to plan your vegan Christmas dinner!

Planning a vegan Christmas dinner might be challenging but it can also be a lot of fun! To make your life easier, I’ve selected 50 best vegan Christmas recipes from my favorite bloggers.

There was a lot of creativity and thought put into these recipes so that you and your family can enjoy vegan Christmas food! They are so delicious and festive that they are guaranteed to make carnivores’ jaws drop.

After all, you really don’t have to miss out on any of your favorite holiday dishes if you are following a vegan diet. All you need to do is use one recipe from each of the following categories to complete your vegan Christmas dinner menu:

Appetizers; Main Dishes;

Side Dishes and Salads; Desserts; Drinks.

Each category has plenty to choose from. Whatever your taste and budget is, you’ll surely find a few recipes you like.

From appetizers like Christmas pinwheels and vegan sausage pies (say what?) to comforting vegan pot pie and festive roasts, this Christmas dinner menu will definitely hit the spot!

I’ve included both all-time favorites (veganized) and creative festive dishes that might become a part of your go-to holiday menu for the years to come.

I didn’t include one of my favorite sweet holiday snacks (and homemade food gifts!) – salted caramel candied walnuts, but they are absolutely worth making!

Now let me introduce you to my ultimate vegan Christmas dinner menu! Leave a comment below if you like this selection! I’m curious to know what recipes you are planning to make this Christmas.

In case you missed my previous vegan holiday menu series, make sure to check best vegan appetizers, soups, salads, main dishes, sides and desserts for Thanksgiving. as well as best vegan comfort food recipes.

Table of Contents [Open][Close] Appetizer Recipes

Main Course Recipes

Side Dish Recipes

Dessert Recipes

Drink Recipes

Appetizer Recipes

Holiday Wreath Taco Ring Holiday Wreath Taco Ring– this fully VEGAN holiday appetizer is easy to make, a fun party dish, and something that everyone will enjoy! Get the recipe

Easy Vegan Mushroom Crostini These festive vegan mushroom crostini recipe is an easy and impressive-looking appetizer perfect for your vegan Thanksgiving or Christmas menu. Get the recipe

Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms with Ricotta and Spinach These festive vegan stuffed mushrooms are a delicious gluten-free appetizer perfect for entertaining packed with umami flavor and plant-based protein. Get the recipe

Roasted Beet Hummus with Pita Chips Healthy vegan Roasted Beet Hummus served with pita chips is a delicious colorful appetizer perfect for Valentine's Day. This creamy beet hummus packed with nutrients will surely get you in the mood! Get the recipe

Georgian Eggplant Rolls with Walnuts These Georgian Eggplant Rolls With Walnut Filling are a delightfully simply, healthy vegan appetizer. Three ingredients, some artfully chosen spices, and less than an hour of time and you have a vegan treat for the tastebuds with these walnut stuffed eggplant rolls. Get the recipe

Main Course Recipes

Ratatouille Ratatouille Recipe: delicious and spectacular vegan gluten-free dish that will be a star of any table. Healthy, flavorful, impressive looking and comforting dish. Get the recipe

Vegan Pot Pie with Filo Crust This easy vegan pot pie is the perfect comfort food classic made with veggies andcreamy vegan béchamel sauce enveloped in a flaky filo crust. Get the recipe

Vegetarian Roast Dinner Juicy vegetarian roast, made with lentils, mushrooms and nuts is packed with nutrients and flavor! Perfect vegan loaf for your holiday menu. Get the recipe

Vegan Wellington Vegan Wellington will make your dinner guest swoon! It’s full of umami and texture. It makes for an impressive Xmas, Thanksgiving or Sunday dinner meal. Get the recipe

Gluten-free Vegan Eggplant Lasagna This vegan eggplant lasagna is a hearty yet healthy gluten-free dish full of Italian flavor and nutrients and is just perfect for a family dinner, meal prep lunch or guest gathering. Get the recipe

Vegan Holiday Roast Make your festive dinner complete with this Vegan Holiday Roast. It’s filled with savory stuffing and finished with a mouth-watering glaze. Get the recipe

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie Recipe The best Vegan Shepherd’s Pie recipe with lots of mushrooms in a silky red wine gravy and pillowy olive oil mashed potatoes topping. Get the recipe

Side Dish Recipes

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Butternut Squash The best balsamic-maple roasted Brussels sprouts with butternut squash, pecans, cranberries and avocado roasted garlic dressing. Ultimate healthy vegan Thanksgiving side dish ready in just 40 minutes! Get the recipe

Pan Seared Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts These quick balsamic glazed brussels sprouts are crispy,lightly sweet and utterly delicious. Perfect healthy and easy vegan side dish foryour holiday menu ready in 20 minutes! Get the recipe See Also Shrimp And Scallop Lasagna Recipe - Easy Kitchen Guide

Vegan Fall Harvest Salad with Kale and Pumpkin Light and healthy vegan fall harvest salad is as satisfying as it is nutritious: crunchy kale paired with sweet pumpkin, tart Brussels sprouts, crisp apples and pomegranate seeds all merged together with delicious homemade maple-mustard dressing. Perfect Thanksgiving harvest salad that everyone will love! Get the recipe

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Christmas Tree Turn the humble sprout side dish into a showstopper this Christmas! Roasted Brussel Sprout Christmas Tree – simply arrange into a fun tree shape and roast. Roasting makes sprouts taste delicious – trust me. One of the prettiest vegan Christmas recipes! Get the recipe

Tempeh Sausage & Kale Stuffing Spicy tempeh sausage and garlicky kale are baked up with crusty seasoned bread cubes to make this savory and hearty vegan stuffing. Get the recipe

Hasselback Butternut Squash This Hasselback Butternut Squash is an easy butternut squash recipe with a handful of ingredients, little hands on time, and results in a striking side dish. Get the recipe

Dessert Recipes

Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe This sweet and gooey chocolate fudge recipe is made without condensed milk or sugar and is 100% guilt-free, vegan, easy to make and packed with nutrients! Get the recipe

Chocolate Lava Cupcakes Christmas Chocolate Lava Cupcakes are great at any celebration. Peek inside for the recipe and different decoration options. Get the recipe

A warm, sweet, nutty and fragrant gluten-free almond, rosemary, and pine cake with excellent texture. Dairy-free. Get the recipe

A non-traditional boozy vegan tiramisu made with coffee-soaked vanilla cake, kirsch and cherries, layered with a luscious vanilla filling. It makes for a perfect ending of your vegan Christmas dinner! Get the recipe

Strawberry Santas Sometimes at the holidays, you need to serve a treat for kids of all ages. These Strawberry Santas are just that. They even have little strawberry Santa hats! They are made to be dairy free and vegan, and are naturally gluten free. It’s a Christmas dessert and sweet treat for all! Get the recipe

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies These adorable Vegan Gingerbread Cookies are sooo delicious and festive! They are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no refined sugar, making them the perfect little holiday treat! Get the recipe

Drink Recipes

German Mulled Wine: Gluhwein This easy and warming German Mulled Wine (Gluhwein) is a perfect drink to serve during festive season. It smells like Christmas and serves a crowd! Get the recipe

Dairy-Free Eggnog Easy 6-Ingredient Vegan Eggnog– Decadent and velvety, this egg-free, dairy-free nog is sure to be the hit of the party. The season. The year! Cashews, coconut milk, dates, vanilla, nutmeg, and a pinch of sea salt make up this glorious situation. Rum optional! Get the recipe

Cranberry Moscow Mule The Cranberry Moscow Mule is the perfect holiday co*cktail recipe, be it Thanksgiving, Christmas or 4th of July! Easy to put together, easy to tweak, fun to drink and so festive and delicious! You can even make it non-alcoholic. Get the recipe

Orange spice vegan coquito Spiced orange vegan coquito! A dairy free and egg free way to enjoy Puerto Rican coconut eggnog. Make this your new holiday co*cktail! Get the recipe

Rich & Creamy Vegan Hot Chocolate Creamy, dreamy, and totally dairy-free! This vegan hot chocolate is rich, decadent, and guaranteed to warm you up this winter. The best part: it whips up in about five minutes! Get the recipe

Apple Cider Sangria This Apple Cider Sangria is the perfect winter beverage. It tastes like an adult version of apple cider but it is sugar-free, low carb, keto, and Trim Healthy Mama friendly. Get the recipe

Which of these recipes resonate the most with you? I’d love to know what you are planning to make for Christmas! Leave a comment below 😉