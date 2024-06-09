50 Buddha Bowl Recipes - The Kitchen Girl (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Ready for a plant-powered reboot? Whether it's a new week or a new year, these gorgeous Buddha bowls from our food blogger friends simply rock some nutrition-packed combos for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. We're sure you'll find endless Buddha Bowl ideas among this collection.

Table of Contents hide 1) Turmeric Chickpea Buddha Bowl 2) Sweet Potato Buddha Bowls in 30 Minutes 3) Veggie Burger In A Bowl 4) Fall Harvest Buddha Bowl with Creamy Apple Cider Cashew Dressing 5) Teriyaki Tofu Bowls 6) Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Bowl 7) Easy Asian Slaw Recipe 8) Spicy Chipotle Buddha Bowl with Cauliflower Rice 9) Sweet Potato and Chickpea Buddha Bowl 10) Vegetable Quinoa Salad 11) Vietnamese Vegan Buddha Bowl 12) Buddha Bowl with Turmeric Tahini Sauce 13) Spicy Peanut Tofu Bowl With Coconut Forbidden Rice 14) Vegan Buddha Bowl with Forbidden Rice 15) Vegan Burrito Bowl with Lentils and Black Beans 16) Buffalo Ranch Veggie Bowl 17) Chili Lime Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl 18) Mediterranean Buddha Bowl 19) Peanut Tofu Quinoa Bowls 20) Spring Vegetable Buddha Bowl 21) Sweet Potato Quinoa Bowl with Cashew Curry Sauce 22) Quinoa and Tofu Burrito Bowl 23) Noodle Bowl With Veggies 24) Taco Grain Bowl With Crispy Chipotle Chickpeas 25) Vegan Quinoa Falafel Bowl 26) Nourishing Garden Veggie Vegan Buddha Bowl 27) Crispy Tofu Bowls with Garlicky Lemon Yogurt Sauce 28) Healthy Winter Vegetable Bowls 29) Vegan Buddha Bowl Recipe 30) Zucchini Noodle Quinoa Bowl 31) Root Vegetable Power Bowl with Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing 32) Green Power Bowl with Cilantro Lime Sauce 33) Mexican Buddha Bowl With Roasted Vegetables 34) Moroccan Chickpea, Quinoa, and Sweet Potato Lunch Bowls 35) Roasted Cauliflower Hummus Bowls 36) Burrito Bowls With Heirloom Bean Veggie Burgers 37) Vegan Roasted Cauliflower Grain Bowls 38) Green Goddess Grain Buddha Bowl 39) Thai Tofu Buddha Bowl 40) Spicy Chipotle Tofu Burrito Bowl 42) Vegan Deconstructed Stuffed Pepper Bowls 43) Spring Buddha Bowl 44) Spaghetti Squash Bowl With Smoky Waffled Tofu 45) Yogurt with Granola Breakfast Bowl 46) Savory Chia Oats Bowl 47) Spicy Vegan Chickpea Breakfast Burrito Bowls 48) Mexican Mango with Chili and Lime Yogurt Bowls 49) Steel Cut Oatmeal

Turmeric Chickpea Buddha Bowl

The ultimate, anti-inflammatory, plant-based buddha bowl! It’s loaded with nutrient-dense foods like beets, sweet potatoes, kale, quinoa, microgreens, walnuts, and oranges, drizzled with a zesty lemon tahini dressing. Get answers to questions like "What's in a Buddha bowl?" and "How do you make a Buddha bowl? Chickpea Budda Bowl by The Kitchen Girl.

Sweet Potato Buddha Bowls in 30 Minutes

These beautiful, nourishing sweet potato Buddha bowls with lentils, freekeh, and kale can be yours in 30 minutes. Vegan, packed with nutrients, and totally crave-worthy. Sweet Potato Buddha Bowls by Umami Girl.

Veggie Burger In A Bowl

Can’t decide between a burger and a salad? This Veggie Burger in a Bowl Recipe is the best of both worlds! Made with homemade veggie burgers and layered into a bowl with burger toppings, salad, and a vegan burger sauce, it’s the perfect light meal while still packed with plant-based protein. Veggie Burger In A Bowl by Hey Nutrition Lady.

Fall Harvest Buddha Bowl with Creamy Apple Cider Cashew Dressing

A seriously satisfying plant-based bowl, this fall harvest buddha bowl with creamy cashew apple cider dressing is the perfect grounding dinner to comfort you on a chilly fall night. Recipe for Fall Harvest Buddha Bowl at Kara Lydon.

Teriyaki Tofu Bowls

This easy vegan bowl recipe features crispy tofu covered in teriyaki sauce paired with fluffy white rice, pineapple, and edamame. Top with cilantro, green onions, chopped cashews, and sesame seeds for a wholesome bowl! With two methods to cook the tofu, this Buddha bowl recipe is very adaptable! Teriyaki Tofu Bowls at Mindful Avocado.

Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Bowl

Easily customizable veggies and grains vegan bowl perfect for any night of the week. The creamy sweet tahini dressing is to die for! Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Bowl at Veggie Inspired.

Easy Asian Slaw Recipe

This mouthwatering Asian slaw recipe checks all the boxes for a healthy, vegan Buddha bowl. It's loaded with red cabbage, carrots, and quinoa in a sweet and savory Asian slaw dressing. Great for meal prep and weekday lunches!

Spicy Chipotle Buddha Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

This spicy chipotle Buddha bowl with cauliflower rice is a filling, healthy, vegetarian, and low-carb meal. Roasted mushrooms and broccoli are the stars of the show. Spicy Chipotle Buddha Bowl with Cauliflower Rice at Salt and Lavender.

Sweet Potato and Chickpea Buddha Bowl

This Buddha Bowl is topped with roasted sweet potatoes, peppers and chickpeas and drizzled with a tangy green mojo sauce. It's a healthy (vegetarian + vegan) dinner or lunch. Sweet Potato and Chickpea Buddha Bowl at Platings and Pairings.

Vegetable Quinoa Salad

This mouthwatering, vegan quinoa salad bowl is loaded with simple, fresh vegetables, quinoa, chickpeas, and white balsamic dressing. It's the perfect meal prep weekday lunch bowl. Vegetable Quinoa Salad at The Kitchen Girl.

Vietnamese Vegan Buddha Bowl

Here's a vegan banh mi sandwich in a bowl. It’s made with fresh pickled carrots and daikon, pickled red onions, Instant Pot quinoa, and a simple Asian vinaigrette. This plant-based salad is one of my favorite meal prep entrees. Banh Mi Bowl at The Kitchen Girl.

Buddha Bowl with Turmeric Tahini Sauce

The ultimate nutrient-packed vegan buddha bowl! Raw and steamed veggies pair with beans, sauerkraut, and a vibrant turmeric tahini sauce. Buddha Bowl with Turmeric Tahini Sauce at Love and Lemons.

Spicy Peanut Tofu Bowl With Coconut Forbidden Rice

This Spicy Peanut Tofu Bowl recipe with Coconut Forbidden Rice and bok choy comes together with ease for a hearty and nourishing weeknight meal. Spicy Peanut Tofu Bowl at Vanilla and Bean.

Vegan Buddha Bowl with Forbidden Rice

There’s nothing like a Buddha bowl to make you feel good about eating delicious food. Nutty, slightly chewy forbidden rice takes this grain bowl to a higher plane. It's a satisfying way to positively kill it on the health front. Vegan and gluten-free. Vegan Buddha Bowl with Forbidden Rice at Umami Girl.

Vegan Burrito Bowl with Lentils and Black Beans

This vegan burrito buddha bowl makes for a hearty weeknight meal that’s packed with flavor. With lentils, black beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo, there’s a tantalizing mix of tastes – bite after bite. Vegan Burrito Bowl at Cadry's Kitchen.

Buffalo Ranch Veggie Bowl

These bowls have layers of flavor and texture – raw, roasted, and pan-fried veggies over quinoa and Vegan Buffalo Chicken – savory and satisfying! Buffalo Ranch Veggie Bowl at Spabettie.

Chili Lime Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl

This Chili Lime Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl is the perfect 30 minute, Southwest style Buddha bowl. It's vegetarian, but can be easily made vegan. Chili Lime Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl at Everyday Family Cooking.

Mediterranean Buddha Bowl

This easy Mediterranean Buddha Bowl is full of colorful veggies, nutritious quinoa, and roasted chickpeas. Top with hummus for an epic power lunch! Mediterranean Buddha Bowl at Culinary Hill.

Peanut Tofu Quinoa Bowls

Crisp tofu, fluffy quinoa, and roasted vegetables topped with a delectable peanut sauce. This healthy grain bowl is vegan, gluten-free and the best for lunches on the go or weeknight meals! Peanut Tofu Quinoa Bowls at Mindful Avocado.

Spring Vegetable Buddha Bowl

A delightfully refreshing and seasonal dish, this vegan-friendly spring vegetable buddha bowl is packed with seasonal veggies, tofu, and a minty creamy cashew dressing. Spring Vegetable Buddha Bowl at Kara Lydon.

Sweet Potato Quinoa Bowl with Cashew Curry Sauce

Roasted vegetables, healthy plant protein, lots of texture, bursts of fresh flavor, and a creamy Cashew Curry Sauce to bring it all together. A delicious fall meal suitable for any night of the week. Sweet Potato Quinoa Bowl at Veggie Inspired.

Quinoa and Tofu Burrito Bowl

These Quinoa and Tofu Burrito Bowl come together in a flash. The quinoa only takes about 15 minutes to cook. While it’s simmering away, I chop up the lettuce tomato, and avocado. It only takes a few minutes to assemble the burrito bowls, and then voila – dinner is ready! Quinoa and Tofu Burrito Bowl at Dianne's Vegan Kitchen.

Noodle Bowl With Veggies

An easy, healthy weeknight meal that can be made vegan and gluten-free, and is a veggie bowl that even non-vegetarians will love! Noodle Bowl With Veggies at Fantabulosity.

Taco Grain Bowl With Crispy Chipotle Chickpeas

This Taco Grain Bowl With Crispy Chipotle Chickpeas is quick, convenient, and absolutely delicious. It makes for a fab lunch or dinner! Taco Grain Bowl With Crispy Chipotle Chickpeas at Killing Thyme.

Vegan Quinoa Falafel Bowl

A healthy and highly nutritious flavorful Vegan Quinoa Falafel Bowl, perfect as a picnic or for dinner on the balcony or terrace. Vegan Quinoa Falafel Bowl at Green Healthy Cooking.

Nourishing Garden Veggie Vegan Buddha Bowl

Nourishing Garden Veggie Vegan Buddha Bowl! This wholesome and healthy Buddha bowl recipe, (aka hippie bowls) is filled with superfood ingredients and a delicious way to get a variety of nutrients into your diet! Gluten-free, easy, Buddha approved! Nourishing Garden Veggie Vegan Buddha Bowl Recipe at Cotter Crunch.

Crispy Tofu Bowls with Garlicky Lemon Yogurt Sauce

This Crispy Tofu Quinoa bowl has lots of sweet and savory flavors and is topped with a delicious garlicky lemon yogurt sauce! Crispy Tofu Buddha Bowls at Girl Heart Food.

Healthy Winter Vegetable Bowls

An easy and healthy winter vegetable bowl with brown rice, beets, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, kale, and maple mustard dressing. Healthy Winter Vegetable Bowls at Veganosity.

Vegan Buddha Bowl Recipe

This simple Buddha Bowl is perfect for any time. Full of healthy superfoods, a rainbow of healthy vegetables in a bowl. Vegan Buddha Bowl Recipe at Fearless Dining.

Zucchini Noodle Quinoa Bowl

This buddha bowl is made with spiralized zucchini noodles, beet noodles, spinach, quinoa, pine nuts, pepitas, and lemon. This 20-minute zucchini noodle recipe is a healthy quinoa bowl that’s perfect for busy weeknights or weekday lunches. Zucchini Noodle Quinoa Bowl at The Kitchen Girl.

Root Vegetable Power Bowl with Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing

Roasted root vegetables and your favorite grain, smothered in Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing! This healthy, delicious and filling meal is easy to make and perfect for a busy weeknight. Root Vegetable Power Bowl at Veganosity.

Green Power Bowl with Cilantro Lime Sauce

This Green Power Bowl is full of plant-based goodness! Whole grains, tasty veggies, avocado, and a creamy cilantro lime sauce is all you need for a healthy and quick weeknight dinner. It's vegan, gluten-free and delicious! Green Power Bowl with Cilantro Lime Sauce at VNutrition.

Mexican Buddha Bowl With Roasted Vegetables

Enjoy this vegetarian Mexican Buddha bowl of perfectly roasted cumin-scented butternut squash and sweet potatoes over wholesome cilantro-lime quinoa topped with cotija cheese and avocado! Mexican Buddha Bowl With Roasted Vegetables at Lemon Blossoms.

Moroccan Chickpea, Quinoa, and Sweet Potato Lunch Bowls

Make-ahead vegan Moroccan lunch bowls with high protein chickpeas, quinoa, and sweet potato. You can make this and have lunch prepared for three days, or as an easy weeknight dinner. Moroccan Chickpea, Quinoa, and Sweet Potato Lunch Bowls at Occasionally Eggs.

Roasted Cauliflower Hummus Bowls

Roasted Cauliflower Hummus Bowls: Protein-packed hummus topped with roasted cauliflower and toasted pumpkin seeds for a deliciously different meal. Perfect for picnics, parties, and packed lunches! Roasted Cauliflower Hummus Bowls at Hey Nutrition Lady.

Burrito Bowls With Heirloom Bean Veggie Burgers

These veggie burgers are loaded with tasty ingredients including an Heirloom Bean Veggie Burger, avocado and sautéed vegetables all on top of a bed of coconut-lime rice. Burrito Bowls With Heirloom Bean Veggie Burgers at A Cedar Spoon.

Vegan Roasted Cauliflower Grain Bowls

Vegan roasted cauliflower grain bowls with pumpkin, garlic, bulgur, and plenty of herbs. Winter in a bowl and using all local ingredients, this is a budget-friendly weeknight dinner or lunch and so good. Vegan Roasted Cauliflower Grain Bowls at Occasionally Eggs.

Green Goddess Grain Buddha Bowl

Heaven in a bowl and so good for you too. You will get lost in the amazing flavor profile of this dish. Easy to prepare and great for working lunches, this healthy delight will hit the spot without hitting the waistline. Green Goddess Grain Buddha Bowl at Plant-Based Cooking.

Thai Tofu Buddha Bowl

This Thai Tofu Buddha Bowl is super easy to put together and is full of flavors. Perfect weeknight dinner in 15 minutes to tantalize your taste buds. Thai Tofu Buddha Bowl at The Belly Rules The Mind.

Spicy Chipotle Tofu Burrito Bowl

Spicy chipotle tofu layered over brown rice, a huge dollop of freshly made zesty guac and some nice queso fresco - the perfect quick and easy vegetarian burrito bowl to whip up on a weeknight. Spicy Chipotle Tofu Burrito Bowl at Whole Food Bellies.

Brown Rice Bowl with Cauliflower & Hummus

Here's a hearty meal in one bowl. There's a mixture of tastes & textures in every bite. It’s finished with a drizzle of lemon tahini dressing. Brown Rice Bowl with Cauliflower & Hummus at Cadry's Kitchen.

Vegan Deconstructed Stuffed Pepper Bowls

These bowls have all the satisfying flavor, color, and texture in an easier-to-eat bowl. great for lunch or dinner – or breakfast – these super flavorful bowls are family-friendly, easy to make, and antioxidant-rich! Vegan Deconstructed Stuffed Pepper Bowls at Spabettie.

Spring Buddha Bowl

These Buddha Bowls are loaded with grains, vegetables, vegetarian proteins, nuts, seeds, herbs, greens – so many choices! They’re healthy, filling, and beautiful! Enjoy the season’s freshest veggies in your very own Spring Buddha Bowl. Spring Buddha Bowl recipe at Soup Addict.

Spaghetti Squash Bowl With Smoky Waffled Tofu

This unique waffled tofu brings fun to a vibrantly flavored bowl. you will want these bold flavors again and again! Spaghetti Squash Bowl With Smoky Waffled Tofu recipe at Spabettie.

Yogurt with Granola Breakfast Bowl

Here's a scrumptious, healthy breakfast recipe made with fresh fruit, homemade granola, and greek yogurt (sub vegan yogurt for plant based). It’s a quick breakfast that can be made all year with seasonal fruit. Pack in the nutrition! Yogurt with Granola Breakfast Bowl at The Kitchen Girl.

Savory Chia Oats Bowl

Healthy and delicious savory Oats and Chia bowl. It's gluten-free, vegan, complex carbs and calcium-rich. Savory Chia Oats Bowl-Upma at Profusion Curry.

Spicy Vegan Chickpea Breakfast Burrito Bowls

Satisfying and nourishing breakfast burrito bowls made with spicy pan-fried chickpeas, mango salsa, guacamole, red cabbage, and Village Harvest Organic Antioxidant blend. Spicy Vegan Chickpea Breakfast Burrito Bowls at Yup It's Vegan.

Mexican Mango with Chili and Lime Yogurt Bowls

Mexican Mango with Chili and Lime yogurt bowls with fresh mango, lime juice, and chili lime seasoning. Mexican Mango with Chili and Lime Yogurt Bowls at Plating Pixels.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

This steel cut oats recipe is a naturally sweetened, whole-grain breakfast cereal that is the perfect blank slate for toppings. It's even primed for breakfast on-the-go. Grab this steel cut oats recipe for the ultimate breakfast bowl.