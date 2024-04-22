50 Church Picnic Recipes You'll Love (2024)

Home Picnic
Jacqueline WeissUpdated: Mar. 11, 2024
Bring copies of the recipe—people will ask for it!
1/48
Cuban Sliders
These wonderful little rolls are baked until lightly toasted and the cheese melts. The leftover King’s Hawaiian ham sliders keep really well in the fridge, and they make a lovely cold snack. Followers of my blog, houseofyumm.com, go nuts for these! —Serene Herrera, Dallas, Texas
Go to Recipe
2/48
Blueberry-Rhubarb Crumble
A dollop of whipped topping adds a nice finishing touch to this satisfying crumble. Sometimes I drizzle a little flavored coffee creamer on top instead of the whipped topping. —Nancy Sousley, Lafayette, Indiana
Go to Recipe
Here’s how to make your church picnic better than ever!
3/48
Layered Salad for a Crowd
This salad is a favorite of my three sons. I took it to a luncheon honoring our school district’s food service manager, and she asked for the recipe. I like to make the dressing the day before so the flavors blend together. —Linda Ashley, Leesburg, Georgia
Go to Recipe
4/48
Tossing the cooked potatoes with stock and wine right after you drain them infuses them with flavor. The liquid absorbs like magic. —George Levinthal, Goleta, California
Go to Recipe
5/48
Buffalo Macaroni and Cheese Bites
In this vegetarian Buffalo-style appetizer, macaroni and cheese get heated up with Louisiana-style hot sauce, then breaded and baked. These tasty nibbles are served with blue cheese dressing. —Ann Donnay, Milton, Massachusetts
Go to Recipe
6/48
Potluck German Apple Cake
My mother made this German apple cake for my brothers and me when we were kids. It's an excellent choice for a Christmas potluck or actually any time of year. —Edie DeSpain, Logan, Utah
Go to Recipe
7/48
8/48
Chicken Burritos
This mouthwatering chicken burrito recipe makes enough for two casseroles, so you can enjoy one today and freeze the other for a busy weeknight. They're super to have on hand for quick meals or to take to potlucks. —Sonya Nightingale, Burley, Idaho.
Go to Recipe
9/48
Party Appetizer Meatballs
These are a favorite at parties and gatherings. The recipe is easy, and the meatballs can be made well ahead of time and frozen until needed. I think what makes them taste so good is the sauce. —Nathalie Guest, Caledon, Ontario
Go to Recipe
10/48
Skinny Quinoa Veggie Dip
Don’t let the name fool you. This good-for-you recipe may appeal to an athlete in training, but it has plenty of flavor to satisfy everyone. We use crunchy cucumber slices for dippers. —Jennifer Gizzi, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
11/48
Artichoke Shrimp Pasta Salad
I have enjoyed this recipe for as long as I can remember. My mom made it famous, and she passed it down to me on my wedding day. It's one of those potluck staples that folks can't get enough of. —Mary McCarley, Charlotte, North Carolina
Go to Recipe
12/48
Layered Chocolate Marshmallow Peanut Butter Brownies
A friend gave me the recipe for these layered brownies, but I added my own touch--chunky peanut butter. Every time I take these to a group gathering, I get requests for the recipe. It's a real crowd-pleaser! —Judy Sims, Weatherford, Texas
13/48
Balsamic Green Bean Salad
Serve up those green beans in a whole new way–with a green bean salad recipe! The tangy flavors and crunch of these balsamic green beans complement any special meal or holiday potluck. —Megan Spencer, Farmington Hills, Michigan
Go to Recipe
14/48
Hot Cheese Dip
When a colleague brought this cheesy dip to school for a teachers potluck, I immediately gave it an A+. I had to have the recipe for this irresistibly creamy recipe to make for my family! —Ardyce Piehl, Poynette, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
15/48
Crustless Spinach Quiche
I served this crustless quiche at a church lunch, and I had to laugh when one guy told me how much he disliked vegetables. Many people were surprised by how much they loved this veggie-filled quiche recipe—and he was one of them! —Melinda Calverley, Janesville, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
16/48
Potluck Macaroni and Cheese
You'll always have a winner at the potluck when you bring macaroni and cheese. Here's an extra-rich, creamy version for the slow cooker. —Jennifer Blondek, Chicopee, Massachusetts
Go to Recipe
17/48
Lemon Yeast Puffs
The lemon flavor in these yeast muffins makes them unique. My husband is a minister, and we're invited to many potlucks. People love these muffins.
Go to Recipe
18/48
Macaroni Coleslaw
My friend Peggy brought this coleslaw to one of our picnics, and everyone liked it so much, we all had to have the recipe. —Sandra Matteson, Westhope, North Dakota
Go to Recipe
19/48
Apple and Squash Crisp
Someone brought this crisp to a parish dinner at my church. I asked for the recipe, and now I take this yummy dessert to every potluck I attend. —Therese Butler, Ijamsville, Maryland
Go to Recipe
20/48
Spectacular Overnight Slaw
To come up with this dish, I used a number of different recipes, plus some ideas of my own. It's great for a potluck because it's made the night before and the flavor keeps getting better. Whenever I serve it, I'm inundated with recipe requests. —Ruth Lovett, Bay City, Texas
Go to Recipe
21/48
Four-Cheese Spinach Lasagna
This rich cheesy lasagna has become one of my specialties. It's packed with fresh-tasting vegetables like spinach, carrots, red pepper and broccoli. I'm never afraid to serve the colorful casserole to guests, since it's always a huge success. —Kimberly Kneisly, Englewood, Ohio
Go to Recipe
22/48
Church Supper Spaghetti
Because this recipe feeds so many, I often take it to church dinners and potlucks. This colorful dish also comes in handy when we have lots of help to feed on our farm. —Verlyn Wilson, Wilkinson, Indiana
Go to Recipe
23/48
You're-Bacon-Me-Crazy Potato Salad
It isn't a summer cookout without potato salad, but the stuff from the deli just isn't our thing. I toyed with many recipes until I developed this one. Now if I even mention grilling or barbecuing, it's my family's top request for a side. —Paul Cogswell, League City, Texas
Go to Recipe
24/48
Grandma's Potato Salad
This salad is a must for the Fourth of July feast. The red potatoes hold their shape and texture even after they are boiled. —Sue Gronholz, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
25/48
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars
My family loves this peanut butter cookie bars recipe—oatmeal, brownie bars, peanuts—it's made from all our favorite things! Oatmeal, peanut butter and chocolate chips make these bars a big hit with kids of all ages. Since I always have these basic ingredients on hand, I can whip up a batch anytime. —Patricia Staudt, Marble Rock, Iowa
Go to Recipe
26/48
Nacho Tots
This is an easy, versatile party appetizer that everyone loves. If you can't find chorizo, ground beef or ground chicken are wonderful, too. Top with anything you like! —Connie Krupp, Racine, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
27/48
Marinated Three Bean Salad
Fresh herbs and cayenne pepper provide the fantastic flavor in this marinated salad featuring fresh veggies and canned beans. —Carol Tucker, Wooster, Ohio
Go to Recipe
28/48
Strawberry Oatmeal Bars
A fruity filling and fluffy coconut topping truly make these strawberry oatmeal bars one of a kind. They really dress up my trays of Christmas goodies. —Flo Burtnett, Gage, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
29/48
Almond Chicken Salad
My mother used to prepare this chicken salad with grapes and almonds for an evening meal during the hot summer months. It's my favorite of my mother's chicken salad recipes. You can also serve it as a delicious but quick luncheon or potluck dish. —Kathy Kittell, Lenexa, Kansas
Go to Recipe
30/48
Summertime Tomato Salad
My crazy good salad has cherry tomatoes, squash and blueberries together in one bowl. Then I layer on the flavor with fresh corn, red onion and mint. —Thomas fa*glon, Somerset, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
31/48
Layered Grilled Corn Salad
This has been a go-to dish for me throughout the years. It's great as a side or can be served for a light lunch in lettuce cups, with warm crusty bread. —Angela Smith, Bluffton, South Carolina
Go to Recipe
32/48
Creamy Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
With five different dairy products, you know this make-ahead mashed potato casserole is going to be super rich and, of course, delicious. It gets even better topped with onions and bacon! —JoAnn Koerkenmeier, Damiansville, Illinois
Go to Recipe
33/48
Buttery Horseradish Corn on the Cob
For a July Fourth barbecue, I whipped up a butter and horseradish topping for grilled corn. People actually formed a line to get seconds. —Trish Loewen, Bakersfield, California
Go to Recipe
34/48
Fried Chicken and Pulled Pork Cornbread Poppers
These fun little apps are an instant conversation starter wherever they're served. We love them on game day, but they'd be a hit at brunch, too. —Crystal Schlueter, Babbitt, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
35/48
Chili Cornbread Salad
A co-worker brought this wonderful dish to a potluck several years ago. She had copies of the recipe next to the pan. Now I make it for get-togethers and also supply copies of the recipe. I never have any leftover salad or recipes. —Kelly Newsom, Jenks, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
36/48
Inspired by a dish I had at a restaurant, this simply sensational combination should marinate for at least three hours—the longer the better. —Mary Ann Lee, Clifton Park, New York
Go to Recipe
37/48
Orange Gelatin Pretzel Salad
Salty pretzels pair nicely with the sweet fruit in this refreshing layered salad. It’s a family favorite that is a slam-dunk at potlucks. —Peggy Boyd, Northport, Alabama
Go to Recipe
38/48
Potluck Pan Rolls
The appealing homemade yeast-bread flavor of these golden rolls is unbeatable. Soft and light, they're great alongside any entree. Folks are disappointed if I don't bring them to potluck dinners. —Carol Mead, Los Alamos, New Mexico
Go to Recipe
39/48
Lemon Coconut Bites
The tangy lemon flavor of this no-fuss dessert is especially delicious on a warm day. It gives me delightful flashbacks of selling lemonade on the sidewalk as a little girl. —Donna Biddle, Elmira, New York
Go to Recipe
40/48
These tasty southwestern meatballs warm up a buffet. I add pomegranate seeds, jalapeno pepper jelly and cilantro to make everything pop with color. —Jeanne Holt, Mendota Heights, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
41/48
Cherry Chewbilees
This is a good dish to carry to potlucks and parties. It's a hit at home, too - my husband rates it as one of his favorite desserts. —Debbi Smith, Crossett, Arkansas
Go to Recipe
42/48
A squeeze of lime, a sprinkle of cilantro and a little avocado make this a creamy and zingy pasta salad. —Carrie Farias, Oak Ridge, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
43/48
Cranberry Date Bars
Rich and fruity, these bars let you enjoy cranberries year-round. I've made batches for all kinds of church and social events. -Bonnie Nieter, Warsaw, Indiana
Go to Recipe
44/48
Raspberry Patch Crumb Bars
To give these fresh, fruity bars even more crunch, add a sprinkling of nuts to the yummy crumb topping. Everyone will want to indulge. —Leanna M. Thorne, Lakewood, Colorado
Go to Recipe
45/48
Appetizer Tomato Cheese Bread
I found this recipe a few years ago in a dairy cookbook, and it has become a family favorite. My husband, Wayne, and our two children are mostly meat-and-potato eaters, but I don't hear any complaints when I make this bread! —Penney Kester, Springville, New York
Go to Recipe
46/48
Creamy Blueberry Gelatin Salad
Plump blueberries and a fluffy topping star in this pretty, refreshing salad that was my mother's recipe. It was served at every holiday and celebration, and now my grandchildren look forward to sampling it at holidays. —Sharon Hoefert, Greendale, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
47/48
Tomato Fritters
I got the basic recipe for these fritters from a friend, then I tweaked it for my family's tastes. It's one of our very favorite things in the summer. We love them right after they've been fried, when they're still hot and crispy. —Pam Halter, Bridgeton, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
48/48
Chili Mac Casserole
This cheesy casserole uses several of my family's favorite ingredients, including macaroni, kidney beans, tomatoes and cheese. Just add a leafy salad for a complete meal. —Marlene Wilson, Rolla, North Dakota
Go to Recipe
Originally Published: July 06, 2018
Jacqueline Weiss
Jacqueline is a blogger and writer, passionate about sharing the latest in helpful tips and trends in food and cooking. In her spare time, you’ll find her trying new restaurants and experimenting in the kitchen.