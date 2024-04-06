50 Delicious Recipe Ideas for Cottage Cheese Bowls (2024)

As someone who is always on the lookout for healthy and delicious meal options, I recently discovered the perfect solution: cottage cheese bowls. These versatile bowls are easy to make and can be customized to fit any taste preference. Whether you’re looking for a savory breakfast or a light lunch, cottage cheese bowls are a great option.

Would you believe that I just discovered I like cottage cheese this year… as a 40 year old!?

My husband has been trying to convince me to try it for years. Even before that, my best friend always raved about eating cottage cheese and tomatoes when we were younger. The lumps, the color, the texture… I just couldn’t get out of my head that cottage cheese looked like expired yogurt.

After not listening to my best friend and husband for decades, I let social media convince me to try it. Honestly, I was intrigued by the creative and colorful cottage cheese bowls that I saw on Instagram and TikTok.

It was the Mustard Lady that finally got me. That pretty, colorful plate and the way she seemed to really love a chicken apple sausage dipped in mustard and cottage cheese – well, it just pushed me over the edge on the cottage cheese train. And now I feel like I’m a walking, talking member of the cottage cheese loving community.

I was pleasantly surprised by the creamy texture and mild flavor of the cottage cheese. My husband loves it with fruit, but I have definitely determined that I like more savory cottage cheese bowls and mix-ins.

Since falling in love with cottage cheese a few months ago, I have been experimenting with different toppings and flavor combinations, and I have incorporated cottage cheese bowls into my diet weekly, if not daily, as a healthy and satisfying snack option! Actually, I have them so often, I found myself googling…

Is it OK to eat cottage cheese every day?

It is ok to eat cottage cheese every day, thankfully. Cottage cheese is such a great source of protein and calcium and perfect for daily consumption, but it is important to pick a quality cottage cheese that doesn’t have a lot of additives, especially hidden sugars.

Nutritional Benefits of Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese bowls are a great choice for those looking to increase their protein intake. One cup of cottage cheese contains approximately 28 grams of protein, which is more than half of the recommended daily intake for an adult. In fact, I’m now seeing lots of research that suggests women my age should be eating even more protein than that, but it’s important to talk to your doctor about your specific dietary needs.

Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues in the body, and it also plays a role in maintaining muscle mass. Consuming enough protein can help to keep you feeling full and satisfied, which can be beneficial for weight management.

In addition to its high protein content, cottage cheese is also a good source of several vitamins and minerals. One cup of cottage cheese contains:

Calcium: 138 mg (14% of the recommended daily intake)

Vitamin B12: 0.5 mcg (21% of the recommended daily intake)

Phosphorus: 260 mg (26% of the recommended daily intake)

Selenium: 16.8 mcg (24% of the recommended daily intake)

What Are Cottage Cheese Bowls?

I’m not sure who gets credit for the catchy name of cottage cheese bowls, but it does make cottage cheese combinations sound a little more legit.

Cottage cheese bowls are as simple as the name – take a bowl and build a base of cottage cheese. Then top with your favorite toppings. Whether you prefer sweet or savory, there is a cottage cheese bowl recipe out there for you and in fact, I have over 50 Cottage Cheese Bowl recipe ideas for you below!

While cottage cheese bowls were looked at more as breakfast bowls in the past, they’ve come a long way and are most often used as lunch and dinner ideas for people who are looking for high protein meal options. Cottage cheese bowls are easy to customize to your personal taste preferences and dietary needs.

They are also SO easy and quick to make. And y’all know I love easy recipes!

What goes well with cottage cheese?

There are so many foods that go well with cottage cheese, which leads us to some amazing combinations of cottage cheese bowls. Here are foods that pair so well with cottage cheese. You can eat them as a 2-ingredient cottage cheese bowl or combine a few of them to make it a little more complex.

Sweet Cottage Cheese Bowl Pairings

Berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries)

Mango

Pineapple

Kiwi

Peach

Pear

Apple

Banana

Grapes

Mandarin oranges

Pomegranate seeds

Cherries

Sweet cottage cheese bowls are a delicious and healthy way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Here are some options to consider:

Fruit and Nut: Mix cottage cheese with chopped nuts and your favorite fruits, such as berries, bananas, or peaches. Drizzle with honey or maple syrup.

Mix cottage cheese with chopped nuts and your favorite fruits, such as berries, bananas, or peaches. Drizzle with honey or maple syrup. Cinnamon and Apple: Mix cottage cheese with chopped apples and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Top with granola and a drizzle of honey.

Mix cottage cheese with chopped apples and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Top with granola and a drizzle of honey. Chocolate and Peanut Butter: Mix cottage cheese with cocoa powder and peanut butter. Top with chopped peanuts and serve with sliced bananas.

Savory Cottage Cheese Bowl Pairings:

Air fried Chickpeas

Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Bacon [my FAVORITE topping for cottage cheese]

Chicken Apple Sausage

Avocado

Nuts

Remember, the possibilities are endless when it comes to cottage cheese bowls. Experiment with different flavors and toppings to find your favorite combination. Speaking of favorite combinations, here are a few that I found that sound amazing.

Avocado, tomato, chopped chicken, and hot sauce

Raspberry, honey and almond slivers

Cucumber, tomatoes, green onions and everything bagel seasoning

Arugula, Buffalo tuna packet or some smoked salmon

Roasted tomatoes, oregano, balsamic glaze, and some fresh grated parmesan cheese

Chickpeas, cucumbers and just a bit of vinaigrette

Chunks of baked sweet potato and everything but the bagel seasoning

Pomegranate seeds and a drizzle of honey

Chopped cucumber, tomatoes, olives, and a drizzle of olive oil. Top with crumbled feta cheese and serve with pita bread.

Chopped sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Top with sliced prosciutto and serve with crusty bread.

Blueberries, chia seeds, almonds, and a drizzle of honey

Strawberries, dark chocolate chips, walnuts, and cinnamon

TikTok Viral Cottage Cheese Bowl Recipes

If you’re like me and inundated with TikTok viral recipes, you’ve probably seen some of these.

Pizza Cottage Cheese Bowl

BLT Cottage Cheese Bowl

Taco Cottage Cheese Bowl

The viral cottage cheese bowls have inspired me to make a few others, especially for lunch when I have leftovers of pulled pork and other meat dishes. I made this BBQ cottage cheese bowl and it was delicious and so filling. I’ve also made Philly Cheesesteak cottage cheese bowls several times!

Tips for Perfect Cottage Cheese Bowls

When it comes to making the perfect cottage cheese bowl, there are a few tips that I always follow to ensure that my bowl is both delicious and nutritious. Here are my top tips for making a perfect cottage cheese bowl:

1. Choose the right ingredients

At first I thought all cottage cheeses were equal. Spoiler alert – they are not. Spend a few extra dollars and get the good brands. I prefer Good Culture and Daisy. Always look at the ingredients list for any hidden preservatives or sugars.

2. Mix it up

To ensure that each bite of your cottage cheese bowl is packed with flavor, it’s important to mix up your ingredients well. I like to use a spoon to mix everything together, making sure that the cottage cheese is evenly distributed throughout the bowl. You won’t have that beautiful Instagram worthy picture, but it will taste so much better.

3. Get creative with toppings

One of the best things about cottage cheese bowls is that they are incredibly versatile, and you can get creative with your toppings, as you’ve already seen in the ideas above. Don’t knock an ingredient until you try it. Some toppings that I tried on a whim were ones I really loved, like bacon!

There you have it – cottage cheese bowls are a versatile and nutritious meal option that can be customized to suit individual tastes and dietary needs. They are quick and easy to prepare, making them an ideal choice for busy mornings or lunchtimes, and as a post-workout snack. They have proven to be a nutritious way to fuel my body and keep me feeling energized throughout the day.

I’ve already shared over 40 combinations of cottage cheese bowls above, but check out over 25 more recipes below.