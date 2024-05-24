50 Dinner Recipes That Will Feed a Crowd (2024)

50 Dinner Recipes That Will Feed a Crowd (1)Caroline StankoUpdated: Feb. 21, 2024

    Feed the whole family (and a few more!) with these delicious dinner recipes that serve 12 or more!

    1/49

    Buffalo Chicken Lasagna

    This recipe was inspired by my daughter’s favorite food—Buffalo wings! It tastes as if it came from a restaurant. —Melissa Millwood, Lyman, South Carolina

    2/49

    Slow-Cooked Chunky Chili

    Pork sausage, ground beef and plenty of beans make this chili a marvelous meal. I keep serving-size containers of it in my freezer at all times so I can quickly warm up bowls on busy days. —Margie Shaw, Greenbrier, Arkansas

    3/49

    Double-Duty Layered Enchilada Casserole

    Here's a heap of cozy comfort. The Taste of Home Test Kitchen took my recipe for chili without beans and turned it into a scrumptious enchilada casserole. —Molly Butt, Granville, Ohio

    4/49

    Meaty Arugula Pizzas

    When I was growing up, my mom always made homemade pizza every Friday night. We'd watch a movie as a family or have friends over, too. Now that I'm married, I carry on the pizza tradition. —Morgan Harvey, Longview, Washington

    5/49

    Green Chile Beef Burritos

    Recipes that are leaner in fat and calories—like this one for beef burritos—helped me lose 30 pounds! The meat is so tender and delicious. —Shirley Davidson, Thornton, Colorado

    6/49

    Slow-Cooked Pizza Casserole

    A friend from church gave me the recipe for this satisfying slow-cooked casserole. It's always one of the first dishes emptied at potlucks, and it can easily be adapted to personal tastes. —Julie Sterchi, Campbellsville, Kentucky

    7/49

    Southwestern Casserole

    I’ve been making this mild family-pleasing southwest casserole for years. It tastes wonderful and fits nicely into our budget. Best of all, the recipe makes a second casserole to freeze and enjoy later. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas

    8/49

    Bratwurst Supper

    After trying a few bratwurst recipes, I've found this meal-in-one is ideal for camping since it grills to perfection in a heavy-duty foil bag. Loaded with chunks of bratwurst, red potatoes, mushrooms and carrots, it's easy to season with onion soup mix and a little soy sauce. —Janice Meyer, Medford, Wisconsin

    9/49

    Fruit-Pecan Pork Roast

    This spectacular roast was a huge hit with members of the cooking club I belong to. The sweet, tangy fruit glaze looks lovely and is a wonderful complement to the juicy pork. It's a family favorite for special occasions and holidays.-Gay Flynn, Bellevue, Nebraska

    10/49

    Southern Seafood Gumbo

    I tasted a similar dish at a local restaurant and later duplicated it pretty closely. I trimmed it down a bit and no one in my family seemed to mind. —Susan Wright, Champaign, Illinois

    11/49

    Chicken Burritos

    This mouthwatering chicken burrito recipe makes enough for two casseroles, so you can enjoy one today and freeze the other for a busy weeknight. They're super to have on hand for quick meals or to take to potlucks. —Sonya Nightingale, Burley, Idaho.

    12/49

    Favorite Chicken Potpie

    This is the best chicken potpie recipe! Chock-full of chicken, potatoes, peas and corn, this recipe makes two golden pies, so you can serve one at supper and save the other for a busy night. —Karen Johnson, Bakersfield, California

    13/49

    Best Lasagna

    Want to know how to make lasagna for a casual holiday meal? You can't go wrong with this deliciously rich meat lasagna recipe. My grown sons and daughter-in-law request it for their birthdays, too. —Pam Thompson, Girard, Illinois

    14/49

    Pepper Sausage Pizza

    Fresh spinach gives this recipe a tasty twist. That leafy green plus yellow peppers, snow-white mushrooms and tomato sauce make this a colorful addition to your pizza buffet table. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    15/49

    Teriyaki Pineapple Drumsticks

    We have a large family and throw big parties, so I look for ways to free my husband from the grill. Roasted drumsticks keep everyone happy. —Erica Allen, Tuckerton, New Jersey

    16/49

    Cheesy Spinach-Stuffed Shells

    This is my own personal recipe. I'm very proud of it because I am still a beginner cook and it was the first recipe I created. You can adjust it to your liking by doubling the spinach or adding some meat. —Laci Hooten, McKinney, Texas

    17/49

    Lime-Chipotle Carnitas Tostadas

    Here's a terrific recipe for your next weeknight dinner. Set out various toppings and garnishes so your family members can customize their own tostadas with the lime-kissed shredded pork. —Jan Valdez, Chicago, Illinois

    18/49

    Church Supper Spaghetti

    Because this recipe feeds so many, I often take it to church dinners and potlucks. This colorful dish also comes in handy when we have lots of help to feed on our farm. —Verlyn Wilson, Wilkinson, Indiana

    19/49

    Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham

    This pineapple ham glaze is straightforward and simple—just what you're looking for in a holiday main dish. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    20/49

    21/49

    Hearty Pasta fa*gioli

    Here's a convenient spin on a classic Italian favorite. Spaghetti sauce and canned broth form the flavorful base. —Cindy Garland, Limestone, Tennessee

    22/49

    23/49

    I’ve been cooking for 50 years, and this dish is still one that guests request frequently. It is my No. 1 standby recipe and also makes amazing meatball sandwiches. The sauce works for any type of pasta. —Jane Whittaker, Pensacola, Florida

    24/49

    Honey Chipotle Ribs

    Nothing is better than having a sauce with the perfect slather consistency. Here's one that will ensure a lip-smacking feast. Go ahead and make the sauce up to a week ahead for an easier grilling experience. —Caitlin Hawes, Westwood, Massachusetts

    25/49

    Freezer Burritos

    I love burritos, but the frozen ones are high in salt and chemicals. So I created these. They're wonderful to have on hand for quick dinners or late-night snacks—I've even had them for breakfast! —Laura Winemiller, Delta, Pennsylvania

    26/49

    Firehouse Chili

    As one of the cooks at the firehouse, I used to prepare meals for 10 men. This firehouse chili recipe was among their favorites. —Richard Clements, San Dimas, California

    27/49

    Baked Spiral Ham

    This is my favorite spiral ham recipe. It will feed a crowd, or use what’s remaining in two recipes. No one groans about ham leftovers when these items are on the menu. —Marilou Robinson, Portland, Oregon

    28/49

    Looking to highlight your meal with something light, indulgent and golden on top? Turn to this Greek-style egg bake. —Gabriela Stefanescu, Webster, Texas

    29/49

    Burrito Lasagna

    A friend showed me how to make stacked enchiladas years ago. I took it even further to create this filling casserole. I serve it with Mexican corn or chips and dip. I love the rave reviews I get every time I make it. —Deana Briggs, Maud, Texas

    30/49

    Orange-Glazed Pork Loin

    This is one of the best pork recipes I've ever tried. My family looks forward to this roast for dinner, and guests always want the recipe. The flavorful rub, and the glaze brightened with orange juice, are also outstanding on pork chops. —Lynnette Miete, Alna, Maine

    31/49

    Favorite Barbecued Chicken

    Is there a place better than Texas to find a fantastic barbecue sauce? That’s where this one is from—it’s my father-in-law’s own recipe. We have served it at many family reunions and think it’s the best! —Bobbie Morgan, Woodstock, Georgia

    32/49

    Slow-Cooked Loaded Potato Soup

    I like to put twists on my grandmother's recipes, which is what I did with this one. I look forward to passing my own delicious comfort food recipes to my kids. —Jamie Chase, Rising Sun, Indiana

    33/49

    Taco Meat Loaves

    We live in Texas and love the Southwest style of cooking. This taco meat loaf recipe spices up plain ol’ meat loaf! —Susan Garoutte, Georgetown, Texas

    34/49

    Cabbage Roll Casserole

    I layer cabbage with tomato sauce and ground beef lasagna-style to create a hearty casserole that tastes like cabbage rolls but without all the work. —Doreen Martin, Kitimat, British Columbia

    35/49

    Easy Stuffed Shells

    I threw this recipe together one day when we had unexpected guests. It was an immediate hit and is now a family favorite. Get the kids involved when putting together this simple, savory dish. —Dolores Betchner, Cudahy, Wisconsin

    36/49

    Baked Balsamic Chicken

    As far as roast chicken ideas go, this baked balsamic chicken recipe is one of our favorites. When the aroma from this dish fills your house, your family will think you spent all day cooking. But this elegant Sunday-special roast chicken, flavored with rosemary, wine and balsamic vinegar, is surprisingly simple to make. —Tracy Tylkowski, Omaha, Nebraska

    37/49

    Chicken Cordon Bleu Bake

    I got this easy chicken cordon bleu recipe from a friend years ago. I freeze several half recipes in disposable pans to share with neighbors or for when I'm pressed for time myself. —Rea Newell, Decatur, Illinois

    38/49

    Polish Casserole

    When I first made this dish, my 2-year-old liked it so much that he wanted it for every meal! You can use almost any pasta that will hold the sauce. —Crystal Bruns, Iliff, Colorado

    39/49

    Spicy Goulash

    Ground cumin, chili powder and a can of Mexican diced tomatoes jazz up my goulash recipe. Even the elbow macaroni is prepared in the slow cooker. —Melissa Polk, West Lafayette, Indiana

    40/49

    Baked Beef Tacos

    This taco recipe takes classic taco ingredients and gives them a fresh approach by baking the shells upright in refried beans and tomatoes. The bottom gets soft, and the top stays crisp and crunchy. —Patricia Stagich, Elizabeth, New Jersey

    41/49

    Eggplant Sausage Casserole

    If you want your kids to happily eat their eggplant, serve it in this lovely layered casserole. Our whole family enjoys it. Always a popular potluck item, it's a great company dish, as well. —Carol Mieske, Red Bluff, California

    42/49

    Greek Salad Ravioli

    Turn the fresh flavors of a Greek salad into a warm dish for cold winter nights. I like to make a large batch, freeze it, then simply drop ravioli into simmering water for dinner in five minutes! —Carla Mendres, Winnipeg, Manitoba

    43/49

    Bacon Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bake

    This bacon cheeseburger tater tot casserole is the perfect dish to bribe your kids; homework, chores, piano practice—consider them done! —Deanna Zewen, Union Grove, Wisconsin

    44/49

    Authentic Cajun Gumbo

    I learned to cook in Louisiana and I love to cook Cajun food. This cajun gumbo recipe is one of my favorites. —Paul Morris, Kelso, Washington

    45/49

    Nikki's Perfect Pastit*io

    My mother used to work so hard in the kitchen to make this classic Greek dish, and the results were always well worth her effort. My recipe for pastit*io is easier, a bit lighter and every bit as great as Mom's.—Nikki Tsangaris, Westfield, Indiana

    46/49

    Red Lentil Soup Mix

    Give your friends the gift of good health. Red lentils are protein powerhouses and are loaded with folate, iron and fiber. Oh, and this soup tastes amazing too. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    47/49

    Garlic Bread Pasta Torte

    My kids love to stuff spiral pasta inside bread for a clever dinner torte. We save the bread crusts to make garlicky croutons for salad. —Melissa Birdsong, Waleska, Georgia

    48/49

    Hearty Beef and Vegetable Soup

    When you need to feed a crowd, consider this beefy favorite loaded with both fresh and frozen veggies. —Sue Straughan, Prattville, Alabama

    49/49

    Beef Tenderloin with Sauteed Vegetables

    This is the most elegant, tender beef. It’s made the classic French way—so easy! —cleo gonske, redding, California

    Originally Published: February 12, 2019

