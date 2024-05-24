50 Dinner Recipes That Will Feed a Crowd (2024)

30/49 Taste of Home Orange-Glazed Pork Loin This is one of the best pork recipes I've ever tried. My family looks forward to this roast for dinner, and guests always want the recipe. The flavorful rub, and the glaze brightened with orange juice, are also outstanding on pork chops. —Lynnette Miete, Alna, Maine Go to Recipe

31/49 Favorite Barbecued Chicken Is there a place better than Texas to find a fantastic barbecue sauce? That's where this one is from—it's my father-in-law's own recipe. We have served it at many family reunions and think it's the best! —Bobbie Morgan, Woodstock, Georgia