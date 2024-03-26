50 Easy Instant Pot Christmas Recipes | Tested by Amy + Jacky (2024)

Looking for Instant Pot Christmas Recipes? Wow your family & friends this Christmas with these delicious tried & true holiday recipes.
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! Things may have been challenging for many of us this year, but let us safely reunite with our loved ones and count our blessings.
Instant Pot Christmas Recipes
If you’re looking for instant pot Christmas recipes or instant pot holiday recipes, this handpicked list of tested recipes is for you. It includes some traditional classic Christmas favorites and creative yet delicious recipes!
1. Instant Pot New York Cheesecake #17
Many fans crowned this famous New York Cheesecake #17 as their all-time favorite recipe! It has been one of the most loved Instant Pot Christmas Recipes!
Why is it called Cheesecake #17? After testing & tweaking this recipe 17 times in the Instant Pot, we’ve decided to name this nearly perfect cheesecake – The New York Cheesecake #17!
Chocolate Cheesecake Bites: Chocolate Cheesecake Bites
CrèmeBrulee Cheesecake Bites: Creme Brulee Cheesecake Bites
2. Instant Pot Roast Beef
This Christmas Roast Beef will be the star of your holiday feast! You can choose to make Buttery Tender Medium Rare Beef Roast with Gravy or Deli-style Cold Cut Roast Beef.
3. Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
If you’re looking to impress your guests this Christmas, make this Michelin-Star Inspired Mashed Potatoes!!
It’s really easy to make with 4 simple ingredients. These creamy smooth, fluffy, buttery rich mashed potatoes is one of the best Instant Pot Christmas Recipes!
4. Instant Pot Ham
You can make this classic Christmas Ham in the Instant Pot! It’s a super Easy No-Fuss method to make Juicy & Tender Ham with Golden Honey Pineapple Glaze.
5. Instant Pot Lasagna
Your family & friends will cheer for this mouthwatering heavenly rich Lasagna packed with creamy-cheesy layers of satisfaction.
This will make your Christmas dinner lip-smacking good!
6. Instant Pot Turkey Breast
Yes! You can make your own Instant Pot Christmas Turkey! We did multiple experiments to find how to make tender & juicy turkey breast with rich turkey gravy and buttery mashed potatoes.
Easy One Pot Turkey Meal Recipe: Instant Pot Turkey
Turkey Legs + Gravy Recipe: Instant Pot Turkey Legs
7. Instant Pot Stuffing
You’ll enjoy the tasty, crusty & fluffy stuffing soaked with mama’s comforting homey holiday flavors. Love that golden crust!
This stuffing is one of the tasty classic Christmas sides for your Christmas dinner!
8. Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce
Kick this beloved classic Christmas side dish up a notch with Amy + Jacky’s Cranberry Sauce Recipe.
Add this deliciously tangy, sweet, and jam-like cranberry sauce to your Best Instant Pot Christmas Recipes collection!
9.
Enjoy life’s simple indulgence this Christmas holiday!
Piping hot macaroni in creamy cheddar cheese sauce, sprinkled with buttery toasted golden breadcrumbs, smoky crispy bacon bits, and crunchy scallions.
Be wowed by this Epic Deluxe Mac and Cheese!
10. Instant Pot Crispy Roast Pork
This Ultra-Crispy Chinese Roasted Pork (aka Siu Yuk 燒肉) is worthy for any celebration. It comes out super juicy, tender, and flavorful. The best part is the ultra crispy crunchy crackling!
It’s easy to make with a few pantry ingredients.
11. Instant Pot No Knead Artisan Bread #15
make No Knead Instant Pot Bread #15 with 4 simple ingredients! We crafted this easy bread recipe based on 15 bread experiments. Easiest, foolproof method that yields tasty crusty homemade artisan bread!
12. Instant Pot Birria Tacos
These Crispy, Cheesy, Juiciest Birria Tacos is The Bomb! Make your Christmas dinner epic with these famous tacos. Your family and guests will go crazy over these juicy tender meat with melted cheese, crispy tortilla, dipping into the rich birria sauce.
Barbacoa Recipe: Instant Pot Barbacoa Beef
Crispy Carnitas Recipe: Instant Pot Carnitas
Chicken Tacos Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Tacos
13. Instant Pot Beef Stew
Great time to enjoy this soul-satisfying, heartwarming Beef Stew in this cold winter weather. You’ll enjoy the tender & juicy beef immersed in a rich, hearty sauce packed with deep umami flavors.
Irish Guinness Beef Stew Recipe: Instant Pot Irish Beef Stew
14. Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie
You won’t be able to stop eating these Golden Chicken Pot Pies! Rich, hearty, creamy chicken pot pie filling top with a crisp buttery puff pastry. The ultimate classic favorite comfort food for your Christmas party.
15. Instant Pot Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)
Our families enjoy a good Chinese BBQ Pork on many occasions including holidays and celebrations!
We experimented with 3 different cooking methods to find the best way to make tender, juiciest, & flavorful Char Siu in the Instant Pot. Enjoy~
16. California Roll Sushi
Add some tasty sushi to your Christmas party! This California Roll is really fun to make & tasty to eat.
Sweet-umami mayo crab with creamy avocado, refreshingly crunchy cucumber wrapped with nori seaweed and seasoned sushi rice, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.
17. Instant Pot Deviled Eggs
Kick your ordinary Deviled Eggs up a notch with Amy + Jacky’s little twist! Easy to make these easy crowd-pleasing party appetizer. These creamy & rich Deviled Eggs are budget-friendly, simple, and delicious.
Instant Pot Christmas Main Dishes
18. Instant Pot Short Ribs
Wow your family & friends with this Melt-in-your-Mouth Red Wine Braised Short Ribs. Every bite is rewarding! Plus, you can save time by making a simple Mashed Potatoes in the same pot.
19. Instant Pot Butter Chicken
Glorious Creamy Butter Chicken bursting with layers of sweet-savory-spiced-tangy-umami flavors. You’ll fall madly in love with this glorious buttery sauce.
20. Instant Pot Japanese Beef Curry
Wrap up your holiday season by spoiling your guests with one of Tokyo’s most highly rated Japanese Curry Beef Stew! This is definitely a delicious addition to your Instant Pot Christmas!
21. Instant Pot Ribs
Finger-licking Tasty Ribs are a crowd-favorite at dinners, gatherings, or holiday celebrations. Super easy to make tender juicy ribs in Instant Pot with simple ingredients.
Spare Ribs Recipe: Instant Pot Spare Ribs
Country Style Ribs Recipe: Instant Pot Country Style Ribs
22. Instant Pot Chicken Marsala
Easy yet fancy classic Italian-inspired Chicken Marsala to serve for your Christmas dinner! Tender & juicy chicken with creamy, savory-sweet, umami mushroom marsala gravy.
23. Instant Pot Chili
Impress your family and friends with Amy + Jacky’s 5-star Umami Chili!Thick & flavorful chili done in an hour, yet it tastes like it was cooked all day on the stove. Love the depths & layers of rich flavors. They’ll be begging for your secrets!
24. Instant Pot Tuscan Chicken
This Italian-inspired Creamy Tuscan Garlic Chicken is another simple yet tasty meal to serve for Christmas dinner.
Tender chicken immersed in richly balanced creamy garlic sauce with caramelized mushrooms and sweet sun-dried tomatoes.
25. Instant Pot Lamb
Save time to make this ultra-tender, juicy, and flavorful lamb shoulder and delicious gravy infused with aromatic rosemary & thyme. Super easy to make this Instant Pot Christmas Recipe with minimal effort and simple ingredients.
Lamb Shank Recipe: Instant Pot Lamb Shank
26. Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
Add an Italian touch to your Christmas feast with this flavor-bursting Italian Chicken Cacciatore! Tender juicy chicken bursting with a bold tangy-umami punch. Buon appetito~
27. Instant Pot Spaghetti
A kid-friendly dish to include in your Instant Pot Christmas dinner. Delicious al dente pasta in flavorful marinara sauce. Minimal ingredients, preparation, & clean-up, yet deliciously big on flavors and healthy.
Instant Pot Christmas Soups
28. Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana
This Italian-Inspired Creamy Zuppa Toscana is a readers’ favorite! It’s a tasty & comforting soup pack with savory-umami aromatic flavors & textures.
29. Instant Pot Potato Soup
Not your ordinary Potato Soup! You’ll enjoy this creamy rich, cheesy potato soup, top with crisp bacon bits, refreshing green onions, and melted parmesan cheese. SO good!
30. Instant Pot French Onion Soup
Sweet caramelized onions simmered in rich hearty beef broth topped with toasted golden crusty bread and melted cheese. Simple yet Fancy Instant Pot Christmas Soup!
31. Instant Pot Clam Chowder
Thick, creamy New England Clam Chowder with some chunky potatoes, sprinkled with crisp smoky bacon, and crispy biscuits. Heartwarming, comforting, & delicious soup.
32. Instant Pot Tomato Soup
Easy to make this Roasted Tomato Basil Soup from scratch. All you need is some pantry ingredients (with vegan options). So delicious especially with the toasty grilled cheese!
Instant Pot Christmas Sides
33. Instant Pot Green Beans
Enjoy perfectly cooked fresh whole green beans or super quick & easy 5-ingredient Stir-Fried Garlic Green Beans! These green beans make tasty & healthy Instant Pot Christmas sides.
34. Instant Pot Carrots
These humble yet surprisingly tasty Buttery Candied Carrots are one of the easiest Instant Pot Christmas sides to throw together last minute. They’ve never ceased to wow our lovely guests. Yes, even the picky little eaters. 😉
35. Instant Pot Mexican Rice
So easy to make this Instant Pot Mexican Chicken & Rice (Spanish Rice) with pantry ingredients. Flavorful & fragrant rice paired with flavor-rich juicy chicken. Tasty Christmas side dish to serve.
36. Instant Pot Roasted Potatoes
These creamy soft & fluffy smooth Instant Pot Baby Potatoes with a flavorful slight-crisp skin are so tasty. An awesome Instant Pot Christmas sides that might just steal the show!
37. Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes
We did 8+ tests in the Instant Pot with various sizes of sweet potatoes, and solved the mysteries of creamy buttery sweet potatoes! Check out our Tested Time Chart + Video on how to make creamy buttery sweet potatoes for your Christmas dinner.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes
38. Instant Pot Baked Potatoes
You can make “Baked Potatoes” or “Twice Baked Potatoes” in Instant Pot. These deluxe baked potatoes are loaded with creamy cheesy fluffy mashed potatoes & crisp bacon topped with melted cheese.
Twice-Baked Potatoes Recipe: Instant Pot Twice Baked Potatoes
39. Instant Pot Risotto
This luxuriously rich & creamy Italian Parmesan Risotto is perfect for Christmas dinner! Super easy to make this evenly cooked risotto in 30 minutes with few ingredients.
Gourmet Mushroom Risotto Recipe: Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto
40. Instant Pot Potato Salad
This creamy, crunchy, fluffy Potato Salad is a classic favorite for Christmas. You can cook the potatoes & eggs together in the same Instant Pot at the same time with no steamer basket. So rich & delicious to eat that friends will beg for your secrets! 😉
Instant Pot Christmas Appetizers
41. Instant Pot Chicken Wings
Super Easy Instant Pot Christmas Recipe made with 2 Ingredients. Finger-licking smacking good wings ready in 35 mins.
42. Instant Pot Shrimp
All you need are 4 ingredients and 5 minutes to make these Toasted Garlic-Butter Shrimp! Such rewarding flavors with minimal effort. You can serve these as tasty starters or appetizers for your Christmas gatherings.
43. Instant Pot Spinach Artichoke Dip
This Ultimate Spinach Artichoke Dip is a tasty party favorite! Your family will rave over this delicious Christmas appetizer.
44. Instant Pot Meatballs
Cheesy Juicy Flavor Bombs! Your family will love these Homemade Italian Meatball bursting with smoky flavors & juicy textures. You can make a huge batch ahead of time before your Christmas dinner.
Turkey Meatballs Recipe: Instant Pot Turkey Meatballs
45. Instant Pot Firecracker Candied Pecans
Pamper your guests with these madly tasty gourmet treat: Firecracker Candied Pecans! Perfectly Sweet-Spicy-Salty Maple Sriracha Pecans with a little kick.
Churro Candied Almonds Recipe: Churro Candied Almonds
Instant Pot Christmas Dessert
46. Instant Pot Lemon Curd
We’ve developed the safe no jar method to make these Buttery Smooth Lemon Curd! The velvety candied lemon custard cream is refreshing, aromatic, complex sweet lemony flavors. A truly irresistible treat.
You can use these for pastries, dessert (on cheesecake #17), yogurt…or give them away as tasty Christmas Gifts!
Blueberry Compote Recipe: Instant Pot Blueberry Compote
Strawberry Compote Recipe: Instant Pot Strawberry Compote
47. Instant Pot Flan
Fall in love with the divine creamy sweet caramel flavors that delicately melt in your mouth. Wow your Christmas guests with this heavenly flan dessert!
48. Instant Pot Dulce de Leche
Based on hours of research & 9+ experiments, we’ve developed this “No can, no jar method”, so you can safely make Dulce de Leche!
This glorious treat is super easy to make with 2 ingredients. Creamy, silky smooth, deeply caramelized dangerous indulgence.
You can use this for drinks, cakes, spreads, dessert…and many more! These make great Christmas gifts for your family and friends.
49. Instant Pot Lava Cake
Oh~ this Luxurious Molten Chocolate Lava Cake! Each exciting bite of joy oozing with silky rich molten chocolate. This melt-in-your-mouth indulging Christmas dessert is surprisingly easy to make!
50. Instant Pot Creme Brulee
You can make this Melt-in-your-Mouth Creme Brulee with only 5 simple ingredients! This heavenly smooth, divinely rich cream with a crackable caramel is so dangerously good. A satisfyingly sweet aroma that lightly lingers on your taste buds.
Bonus: Instant Pot Christmas Leftovers
51. Instant Pot Turkey Stock
Rescue your turkey carcass & bones after your Christmas feast, then make your own homemade turkey stock in Instant Pot.
52. Instant Pot Congee
After enjoying the big Christmas feast, you can substitute the chicken with your leftover turkey to make some nourishing & feel-good congee.
53. Instant Pot Split Pea Soup
Making Split Pea Soup in Instant Pot is a delicious & wholesome way to use up your leftover ham or ham bone.
54. Instant Pot Black Eyed Peas
This Black Eyed Peas Soup is another comforting & delicious way to use your leftover ham or ham hock! You can enjoy this deliciously comforting Black Eyed Peas Soup after your big feast.
Which of the 50 Instant Pot Christmas Recipes from this list are you going to make?
What are some of your favorite Instant Pot Christmas Recipes? Let us know in the comments.
5 from 4 votes
50 Instant Pot Christmas Recipes
Author: Amy + Jacky
Looking for Instant Pot Christmas Recipes? Wow your family & friends this Christmas holiday with these delicious tried & true recipes. The recipes include Step-by-Step Photos and Instructions to help you cook your Christmas dinner.
Servings 6 - 8
Rate this Recipe
Ingredients
Fans' Favorites
- Instant Pot New York Cheesecake #17
- Instant Pot Roast Beef
- Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
- Instant Pot Ham
- Instant Pot Lasagna
- Instant Pot Turkey Breast
- Instant Pot Stuffing
- Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce
- Instant Pot Crispy Roast Pork
- Instant Pot Artisan Bread #15
- Instant Pot Birria Tacos
- Instant Pot Beef Stew
- Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie
- Instant Pot Chinese BBQ Pork
- California Roll
- Instant Pot Deviled Eggs
Main Dishes
- Instant Pot Short Ribs
- Instant Pot Butter Chicken
- Instant Pot Japanese Beef Curry
- Instant Pot Ribs
- Instant Pot Chicken Marsala
- Instant Pot Chili
- Instant Pot Tuscan Chicken
- Instant Pot Lamb
- Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
- Instant Pot Spaghetti
Soups
- Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana
- Instant Pot Potato Soup
- Instant Pot French Onion Soup
- Instant Pot Clam Chowder
- Instant Pot Tomato Soup
Sides
- Instant Pot Green Beans
- Instant Pot Carrots
- Instant Pot Mexican Rice
- Instant Pot Roasted Potatoes
- Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes
- Instant Pot Baked Potatoes
- Instant Pot Risotto
- Instant Pot Potato Salad
Appetizers
- Instant Pot Chicken Wings
- Instant Pot Shrimp
- Instant Pot Spinach Artichoke Dip
- Instant Pot Meatballs
- Instant Pot Firecracker Candied Pecans
Dessert
- Instant Pot Lemon Curd
- Instant Pot Flan
- Instant Pot Dulce de Leche
- Instant Pot Lava Cake
- Instant Pot Creme Brulee
Leftovers
- Instant Pot Turkey Stock
- Instant Pot Congee
- Instant Pot Split Pea Soup
- Instant Pot Black Eyed Peas
Equipment
Instructions
First, create your Christmas Dinner Plan by choosing your favorite Christmas recipes from the Main Dishes, Side Dishes, Soups, Appetizers, and Dessert List.
Then, click through to each of the recipes to view the required ingredients, detailed Step-by-Step Photo Guides, and cooking instructions.
Finally, prepare the ingredients for your recipes, then enjoy a tasty Christmas Feast! Wishing you & yours a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
Notes
*Rate Amy + Jacky's Recipes: If you've tried the Instant Pot holiday recipes, don't forget to Rate the Recipes in the Comments Section. Thank you!
Course: Appetizer, Dessert, Main, Side Dish, Soup
Cuisine: American, Asian
Keyword: christmas instant pot recipes, instant pot christmas dinner, instant pot christmas recipes, instant pot holiday recipes, pressure cooker christmas recipes
Enjoy these tasty Instant Pot Christmas Recipes!
Wish you & yours a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
