50 Freezable Whole30 Recipes (2024)

Whole30 is an incredible journey. You learn so much about your body and how it relates to food. But there is no denying that it is an uphill journey. Depending on your starting point, the grade can be quite steep! But as with any worthwhile undertaking, careful planning can help you stay the course.
We have compiled FIFTYWhole30 compliant recipes from which to choose, making it simple for you to get started, keep going, or finish up – wherever you are on the journey.
We have a wide variety of Paleo and Whole30 recipes and meal plans available so that you can stock the freezer and stick to your plan. With a Membership*, you can even create your own custom meal plans based on your needs.
Create a no-credit-card-needed OAMM membership account to explore and see if OAMM is the right fit for YOU!
You’ll be able to:
- search the 13,500+ freezer recipe database with hundreds of filters available.
- build and save for later use up to 3 meal plans of 5 recipes each.
- favorite recipes you find and want to try later or have cooked and love.
- view nutritional data of each recipe.
*For more information on paid vs free membershipcheck this out.
Get Whole30 Meal PlansCreate a Custom Meal Plan
Need more Whole30 recipes and inspiration? Here is another 101!!!
Breakfast
- Sweet Potato Sausage and Egg Scramble
- Paleo “Hashbrown” Scramble
- Bacon and Kale Breakfast Casserole
- Berries, Nuts, and Coconut Shreds
- Beef “Sausage” and Broccoli Egg Muffins
- Sweet Potato Sausage Breakfast Casserole
- Bacon and Leek Egg Casserole
Lunch
- Citrus Chicken Salad Strips
- Turkey and Sweet Potato Patties
- Hearty Paleo Vegetable Soup (Instant Pot Version)
- Tomato and Butternut Squash Soup
- Paleo Chicken Salad with Apricots and Almonds
- Chicken Artichoke Soup with Basil
- Tomato Basil Beef Soup (Instant Pot Version)
- Asian Chicken Soup
- Cabbage and Winter Vegetable Soup
- Veggie Packed Roasted Red Pepper Soup
- Ginger Chicken Breast over Green Spinach
Dinner
- Paleo Crockpot Meatballs (OAMM staff favorite!) (Instant Pot Version)
- Chili Pot Roast
- Paleo Taco Salad
- Shredded Chicken with Summer Vegetables
- Thai Curry with Beef Brisket (Instant Pot Version)
- Paleo Steak Kebabs
- Tropical Chicken Meatloaf
- Sundried Tomato and Spinach Burgers
- Spiced Chicken, Kale, and Roasted Squash
- Stuffed Acorn Squash (Instant Pot Version)
- Slow Cooker Chicken Lettuce Wraps (Instant Pot Version)
- Paleo Mediterranean Steak
- Slow Cooker Thai Chicken (Instant Pot Version)
- Paleo Buffalo Chicken Wings (Instant Pot Version)
- Spicy Salmon with Heirloom Tomato Salsa
- Pineapple Salsa Chicken Bake
- Garlic Herb Crusted Pork Tenderloin
- Grilled Cilantro Lime Chicken (Instant Pot Version)
- Apple Cherry Pork Loin (Instant Pot Version)
- Mexican Pork and Sweet Potato Stew (Instant Pot Version)
- Paleo Jalapeno Chicken Burgers
- Turkey with Cauliflower Carrot Herb Mash
- Seaton Sunday Roast Chicken
Sides and Add Ons
- Spiced Roasted Cauliflower
- Bacon and Brussel Sprout Hash
- Roasted Garlic Herb Green Beans
- Homemade Worcestershire Sauce
- Best Burger Seasoning
- 5-minute Homemade Salsa
- Homemade Beef Sausage
- Homemade Chicken Stock
- Healthy Homemade Ketchup
Meal Plans
- Winter Instant Pot Paleo Mini Meal Plan Vol. 1
- Spring Paleo Mini Meal Plan Vol. 1
- Spring Paleo Freezer Meal Plan Vol. 8
- Winter Paleo Freezer Mini Meal Plan Vol. 2
- Spring Paleo Freezer Meal PlanVol. 3
- Winter Paleo Slow Cooker Mini Freezer Meal Plan Vol. 1
- Fall Paleo Freezer Meal Plan Vol. 2
Read more on Tricia’s Whole30 journey:
- How Doing a Whole30 Cured my Migraines
- Jumping on the Whole30 Bus
- Whole30: A New Beginning
- Whole30: Week Two Updates
- Whole30 Journey: The Final Countdown
- Whole30 Journey: The Finale
Oh my goodness, I cannot even begin to tell you how excited I am to see this!! I was literally just looking up paleo freezer meals to try and do the Whole 30 challenge and was becoming frustrated with the whole thing! Thanks so much! I wasn’t a member, but after this post I will be now =)
Reply
Glad to hear we could help Crystal! Let us know how your journey goes. 🙂
Reply
Just wondering, how much time should I allot for the cooking day for the whole30 menu? New to the monthly cooking plan, and am so excited to try it out!
Reply
Hi Tiffany, are you trying to do the whole 50 recipes? Or one of the menus inside of it? A normal menu has 15 recipes and will take you between 8=12 hours. A mini menu has 5 recipes can get done in just a few hours- maybe 2-3 hours. Good luck and let us know how it goes!
Reply
I am into day 12 of the Whole30 and a friend put me onto this site and I have to say I love it!! I love to do a big cook up at least one day a week or fortnight and then have lots of freezer filler choices and your recipes are just fantastic.
Reply
Welcome Welcome Jackie! Day 12 – Rock on! Having food prepped and ready to go is truly the key to “surviving” a Whole 30! Keep us updated on your progress!
Are all the recipes and menus in the Whole Foods menu inline with the Whole 30 guidelines?
Reply
Hi Alanna! No, the Whole Foods menu isn’t Whole30 compliant. There may be a few recipes but the Paleo menu is going to be closer to Whole30 compliant. We actually have a few Paleo menus that are fully Whole30 compliant- http://onceamonthmeals.com/pal… and http://onceamonthmeals.com/pal…. Hope that helps!
Reply
Unfortunately, they are dead links…
Reply
Hi Mindy! Yes, those are links from 2014 and things have changed a bit 🙂 Here are some Whole 30 Paleo menus if you are looking for some:
You mentioned tips for a W30…avoid temptation by keeping W30 compliant snacks in your purse (and your car, and your desk, etc)…you find after a week or two that you’re not really hungry between meals, so you might not think about it. When someone puts a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts on the table, you’ll wish you had an apple in your purse!
Reply
Great tip Tara, thanks!
Reply
so if I were to want to do these all in one weekend how would i go about doing that? would I just have to click on each recipe and write down what I needed… or is there an easier way, like the other menus have?
Reply
You can go to any menu and swap these recipes into that menu. However, I should warn you that we recommend 15 recipes in a full cooking day (8-12 hours) so 50 in a weekend could be really overwhelming! Let us know how your Whole30 goes!
Reply
I too want to know if there is an easier way to do this also? I found you through stuffimakemyhusband.com and she gives a food list, but not sure exactly how many meals it really gives. I want to have my whole30 days all planned out before beginning to make it more successful. Any tips? I have done Whole30 before, but it was exhausting to say the least. I have NEVER done freezer cooking, so I am a little confused on exactly how much food it will make and what I need to buy. Thanks!
Reply
Welcome! You would want to swap some of these recipes into any menu- you can find them here- http://onceamonthmeals.com/men…. Our system will give you grocery lists, etc so you won’t need to figure out how much to buy. You can get started here- http://onceamonthmeals.com/mem…. Feel free to email us with more questions at info at onceamonthmeals.com and we can walk you through it!
I would be very grateful if you would do a similar roundup of 50 AIP freezable meals. Starting AIP in a week and will be kick-starting with some delivered food that freezes well (Pete’s Pale), but woud much rather make ahead and freeze myself Thanks!
Reply
Kristina – We are hoping to add more AIP friendly meals in the near future. I am also doing the AIP Paleo Protocol as well. Here is one of my favorite recipes that I eat for breakfast most mornings. http://onceamonthmeals.com/swe…
I am planning on starting the whole30 soon. I am not a fan of sweet potatoes. Wondering if there is a good substitute? Something perhaps a little less sweet tasting. Thank you
Reply
Becky – Good luck on W30! You could certainly just omit the sweet potatoes, or use parsnips instead.
Reply
I think I love you.
I needed this so bad! Just started whole 30 and not quite prepared and a little overwhelmed and bam you are there saving my ass! Going home to prep (after work) THANKYOU!!!!!
Reply
A substitute for chili or green chili peppers? I can’t have these or paprika, bell peppers, or tomatoes. Are there substitutes or can I leave them out? I think I might need more of an auto immune protocol? Thank you for everyone’s hard work because I could never put this together as my brain has a hard time with this sort of thing.
Reply
Cyndi – I also eat AIP and quite honestly in most recipes I simply omit the ingredients that aren’t compliant.
Reply
Thank you I love your site and have been wanting to do whole30. This is amazing!!! Thank you for your hard amazing work!!!!
Reply
You are so welcome Whitney! We wish you well on your W30 journey!
Reply
Thank you, thank you, thank you for this! I need to be able to prep as many meals as possible ahead of time and freeze them because I just do NOT have any time to cook during the week for my family. This entire post is going to get me through my year, and get me through my first Whole 30. Bless you!
Reply
Glad to hear it, Christina! Happy New Year!
Reply
The chicken and avocado lettuce wraps recipe looks great. Do you have any suggestions for what to substitute for the yogurt to make it Whole30 compliant?
Reply
Coconut milk or coconut yogurt
Reply
Hi there. We would love to look into this further for you. Can you share which recipe you are referring to?
Reply
I was wondering if you have a list of other materials needed to complete these meals? Like containers or special items to create the dishes on the menu.
Reply
Here are a couple blog posts you might enjoy:
Basic Equipment: https://onceamonthmeals.com/blog/series/get-started/get-started-basic-equipment-to-have-on-hand-for-once-a-month-cooking/
Extra Equipment: https://onceamonthmeals.com/blog/series/get-started/get-started-extra-equipment-for-once-a-month-cooking/
Freezing Containers: https://onceamonthmeals.com/blog/series/get-started/get-started-freezing-containers/
Reply
I am picky so I think this will be really difficult for me. I’ll probably have to switch ingredients – like bacon for sausage.
Reply
That’s a great idea!
Reply
WHats the best container to use for freezing these dishes??
Reply
Here is a great resource for what containers to freeze in: https://onceamonthmeals.com/blog/series/kitchen-tips/works-for-me-wednesday-freezing-containers/
Reply