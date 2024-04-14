50 Freezable Whole30 Recipes (2024)

On December 18, 2023 by Once a Month Meals

Whole30 is an incredible journey. You learn so much about your body and how it relates to food. But there is no denying that it is an uphill journey. Depending on your starting point, the grade can be quite steep! But as with any worthwhile undertaking, careful planning can help you stay the course.

We have compiled FIFTYWhole30 compliant recipes from which to choose, making it simple for you to get started, keep going, or finish up – wherever you are on the journey.

We have a wide variety of Paleo and Whole30 recipes and meal plans available so that you can stock the freezer and stick to your plan. With a Membership*, you can even create your own custom meal plans based on your needs.

Create a no-credit-card-needed OAMM membership account to explore and see if OAMM is the right fit for YOU!

You’ll be able to:

search the 13,500+ freezer recipe database with hundreds of filters available.

build and save for later use up to 3 meal plans of 5 recipes each.

favorite recipes you find and want to try later or have cooked and love.

view nutritional data of each recipe.

*For more information on paid vs free membershipcheck this out.

Get Whole30 Meal PlansCreate a Custom Meal Plan

Need more Whole30 recipes and inspiration? Here is another 101!!!

Breakfast

Sweet Potato Sausage and Egg Scramble

Paleo “Hashbrown” Scramble

Bacon and Kale Breakfast Casserole

Berries, Nuts, and Coconut Shreds

Beef “Sausage” and Broccoli Egg Muffins

Sweet Potato Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Bacon and Leek Egg Casserole

Lunch

Citrus Chicken Salad Strips

Turkey and Sweet Potato Patties

Hearty Paleo Vegetable Soup ( Instant Pot Version )

( ) Tomato and Butternut Squash Soup

Paleo Chicken Salad with Apricots and Almonds

Chicken Artichoke Soup with Basil

Tomato Basil Beef Soup ( Instant Pot Version )

( ) Asian Chicken Soup

Cabbage and Winter Vegetable Soup

Veggie Packed Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Ginger Chicken Breast over Green Spinach

Dinner

Paleo Crockpot Meatballs (OAMM staff favorite!) ( Instant Pot Version )

(OAMM staff favorite!) ( ) Chili Pot Roast

Paleo Taco Salad

Shredded Chicken with Summer Vegetables

Thai Curry with Beef Brisket ( Instant Pot Version )

( ) Paleo Steak Kebabs

Tropical Chicken Meatloaf

Sundried Tomato and Spinach Burgers

Spiced Chicken, Kale, and Roasted Squash

Stuffed Acorn Squash ( Instant Pot Version )

( ) Slow Cooker Chicken Lettuce Wraps ( Instant Pot Version )

( ) Paleo Mediterranean Steak

Slow Cooker Thai Chicken ( Instant Pot Version )

( ) Paleo Buffalo Chicken Wings ( Instant Pot Version )

( ) Spicy Salmon with Heirloom Tomato Salsa

Pineapple Salsa Chicken Bake

Garlic Herb Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Grilled Cilantro Lime Chicken (Instant Pot Version)

(Instant Pot Version) Apple Cherry Pork Loin ( Instant Pot Version )

( ) Mexican Pork and Sweet Potato Stew ( Instant Pot Version )

( ) Paleo Jalapeno Chicken Burgers

Turkey with Cauliflower Carrot Herb Mash

Seaton Sunday Roast Chicken

Sides and Add Ons

Spiced Roasted Cauliflower

Bacon and Brussel Sprout Hash

Roasted Garlic Herb Green Beans

Homemade Worcestershire Sauce

Best Burger Seasoning

5-minute Homemade Salsa

Homemade Beef Sausage

Homemade Chicken Stock

Healthy Homemade Ketchup

Meal Plans

Winter Instant Pot Paleo Mini Meal Plan Vol. 1

Spring Paleo Mini Meal Plan Vol. 1

Spring Paleo Freezer Meal Plan Vol. 8

Winter Paleo Freezer Mini Meal Plan Vol. 2

Spring Paleo Freezer Meal PlanVol. 3

Winter Paleo Slow Cooker Mini Freezer Meal Plan Vol. 1

Fall Paleo Freezer Meal Plan Vol. 2

Read more on Tricia’s Whole30 journey:

How Doing a Whole30 Cured my Migraines

Jumping on the Whole30 Bus

Whole30: A New Beginning

Whole30: Week Two Updates

Whole30 Journey: The Final Countdown

Whole30 Journey: The Finale

SaveSave