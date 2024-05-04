50+ Gluten-free Indian Recipes (2024)

Looking for Gluten-free Indian Recipes? Check out these 50+ amazing gluten-free dishes. You can find recipes for every meal: breakfast, sides, entrees, and desserts that you’ll love.

Looking out for gluten-free recipes in Indian cuisine is actually easy. Most of the main dishes are curries with vegetables/meat or lentils and beans. Sides are mostly rice, pickles, and yogurt, a lot of which are naturally gluten-free.

In Indian meals, the main gluten dish is the flatbread – which is mostly made out of whole wheat flour. You can replace it with brown rice or can make gluten-free flatbread with maize flour/corn flour (Makkai ka atta) or millet or sorghum flour.

Sharing lots of recipes below that are naturally gluten-free. There are also 200+ gluten-free recipes on the blog.

Table of contents What is Gluten? Who needs to avoid it?

Are Indian spices gluten-free?

Tips to make a gluten-free Indian meal

Breakfast Recipes

Appetizers and Snacks

Main Dish (Vegetarian)







Condiments

Desserts

What is Gluten? Who needs to avoid it?

Gluten is a type of protein found in wheat, rye, oats, and barley. Out of these, wheat is the most commonly used flour. When mixed with water, wheat flour forms a sticky glue-like consistency. Basically, it is the protein that gives flatbread a chewy texture and elasticity called gluten.

It is not necessary or recommended to avoid gluten unless you have allergies, gluten sensitivity, or celiac disease. But if you have gluten sensitivity, there are many gluten-free options in Indian cuisine.

Are Indian spices gluten-free?

Pure spices, whether it is Indian or other cuisines, are naturally gluten-free. I still recommend if you are buying spices from a store, check all the ingredients.

You might want to avoid asafoetida (hing), as it has gluten added in the powdered form. If you buy compounded asafoetida, it is generally gluten-free and can be prepared at home to use in recipes (it is a bit tedious process).

Tips to make a gluten-free Indian meal

Avoid wheat flour, all-purpose flour (maida), semolina, rye, oats, and barley flour; these are gluten-rich flour. Instead, have rice or quinoa, or you can make gluten-free flatbread with maize flour/corn flour (Makkai ka atta).

Avoid Asafoetida(hing) or use the gluten-free version.

Breakfast Recipes

5 from 12 votes Poha (Easy Kanda Poha) Poha is an easy and delicious Indian breakfast recipe popular in western and central India. Made with flattened rice, onion, potatoes, and seasoned with mild spices, curry leaves, peanuts and cilantro, this recipe also makes up for a quick mid-day snack. View Recipe

4.91 from 11 votes Sabudana Khichdi (Easy, Healthy Recipe) A healthier Sabudana Khichdi recipe – Tapioca pearls/Sago cooked with potatoes, carrots, green peas and crushed peanuts. This popular vegan and gluten free dish is like a pilaf or upma made with tapioca pearls. Enjoy it for breakfast or an afternoon snack with tea. View Recipe

5 from 14 votes How to make Dosa (Crispy Dosa Recipe) Learn how to make the best crispy dosa's from scratch with homemade dosa batter, along with all the tips and tricks to get the perfect crispy dosa's every time! View Recipe

4.92 from 24 votes Instant Pot Idli Idli is the quintessential south indian breakfast, which isalso popular across India. Learn how to make the perfect soft and fluffy idli in the instant pot! View Recipe

4.88 from 31 votes Egg Bhurji Egg bhurji is the Indian twist to scrambled eggs. Packed with the right amount of flavor and spice, these delicious Indian scrambled eggs are perfect for anymeal of the day! View Recipe

Appetizers and Snacks

5 from 5 votes Cheesy Samosa Jalapeño Poppers Cheesy Samosa Jalapeno Poppers is an Indian twist to the favorite party appetizer. This is a vegetarian and gluten-free version made in the air fryer for the samosa lovers. Don't forget to check out the Halloween inspiration for these jalapeno poppers! View Recipe

5 from 8 votes Tandoori Aloo Tikka Baby potatoes marinated in a delightful combination of yogurt and spices, threaded to skewers and cooked to create this heavenly appetizer. You can cook this tandoori aloo tikka in an oven or air-fryer. View Recipe

4.83 from 46 votes Tandoori Cauliflower (Gobi Tikka) Tandoori Cauliflower is a wonderful gluten-free and low-carb appetizer. Tossed with a spiced yogurt marinade and roasted in the oven or air fryer, this Tandoori Gobi Tikka is so flavorful, golden and crispy. The whole family will love this easy and healthy cauliflower recipe! View Recipe

4.90 from 19 votes Dahi Vada (Dahi Bhalla Chaat) This favorite Dahi Vada or Dahi Bhallarecipe has the softest lentil fritters drenched in creamy yogurt and topped with sweet and spicy chutneys. This popular Indian street food is loved by all and is a perfect inclusion to any festive menu! View Recipe

4.88 from 32 votes Kala Chana Chaat Recipe (Black Chickpea Salad) A nutrition packed Black Chickpea Salad made with black chickpeas, crunchy onions, tomatoes, avocado and spices. This refreshing salad has fresh and tangy flavors, andcan be enjoyed as a great protein rich breakfast or snack. View Recipe

4.94 from 58 votes Spicy Bombay Potatoes Baby Potatoes cooked with aromatic spices, as a one-pot dish, are perfect to serve as an appetizer or a side dish. These delicious and easy Bombay Potatoes take just 20 minutes to make in the Instant Pot or on stovetop. View Recipe

4.87 from 38 votes Chicken Tikka Kebab Chicken Tikka Kebab is a delicious appetizer that is packed with flavor. It starts with chicken pieces marinated in yogurt along with lime juice and aromatic spices, then threaded onto skewers and cooked to create a delicious appetizer. Make it in the air fryer or oven to serve at the gathering, or include it intoyour meal prep for the week! View Recipe

Main Dish (Vegetarian)

4.85 from 72 votes Paneer Tikka Masala Recipe in Instant Pot Paneer Tikka Masalais a flavorful and aromatic curry made with marinated and grilled paneer cubes simmered in a rich onion tomato gravy along with warm spices. This restaurant quality Paneer Tikka Masala is so easy to make in the instant pot, that you will not consider take-out again. View Recipe

4.85 from 249 votes Instant Pot Palak Paneer Recipe (Pressure Cooker) A North Indian favorite with spinach and cottage cheese, Palak Paneer. Make this instant pot palak paneer as a one-pot dish, super easy and delicious! View Recipe

4.78 from 71 votes Instant Pot Aloo Gobi / Potato & Cauliflower Stir Fry A healthy & delicious potato and cauliflower stir fry made in the instant pot. So easy and quick, takesjust 20 minutes. Vegan & Gluten Free. View Recipe

4.78 from 76 votes Instant Pot Potato Curry (Aloo Rasedar) Easy and comforting Potato Curry in Tomato Gravy made in the Instant Pot. This North Indian Potato Curry is popularly known as Aloo Rasedar. Aloo means potato and Rasedar is a thin tomato gravy.

View Recipe

4.93 from 14 votes Methi Matar Malai (Fenugreek & Green Peas Curry) Methi Matar Malai is a smooth, rich and delicious curry made in a white gravy along with fenugreek, peas, & cashews. This rich creamy curry pairs well with naan or rice! View Recipe

4.91 from 102 votes Vegetable Korma Easy & Creamy Vegetable Korma made in the Instant Pot or stovetop. This restaurant-style creamy vegetable korma curryis a perfect blend of vegetables with a creamy coconut-based sauce. A vegan & gluten-free curry that pairs perfectly with naan or rice. View Recipe

4.94 from 29 votes Paneer Jalfrezi Recipe Paneer Jalfrezi is a delicious stir-fry curry that has the heavenly combination of paneer with peppers. This vegetarian restaurant style dish can be made within 20 minutes and is a perfect accompaniment for naan. View Recipe

4.86 from 71 votes Instant Pot Aloo Matar Recipe (Potato & Peas Curry) Aloo Matar is a quick and easy potatoes and peas curry, made in the Instant Pot or stovetop. This vegan and gluten free Aloo Matar Masala is perfect for a delicious warm weeknight dinner! View Recipe

5 from 8 votes Aloo Methi Recipe Aloo Methi is a simple Indian stir-fry packed with lots of flavor and nutrition. Sautéed in mild spices, Aloo (Potato) and Methi (Fenugreek leaves) is a wonderful accompaniment to your meal. View Recipe

4.94 from 32 votes Mushroom Matar Masala (Instant Pot & Stovetop) Easy and delicious Mushroom Matar Masala made in the Instant Pot.Made with earthy mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and aromatic spices, this Mushroom Masala Curry is perfect for a delicious warm weeknight dinner! View Recipe

4.93 from 14 votes Potato Masala – Instant Pot & Stovetop This delicious Potato Masala is so easy to make as a one-pot dish in the instant pot or stovetop. These vegan potatoes can be used as a stuffing for the South Indian favorite, Masala Dosa, or as the popular Maharashtrian Batata Bhaji to pair with poori. Also, great to add to sandwiches or wraps! View Recipe

4.85 from 57 votes Instant Pot Bhindi Masala / Okra Stir Fry A North Indian favorite Okra Stir Fry in the instant pot. Okra cooked with onions, tomato, garlic and spices. View Recipe

Lentils, Beans & Chickpeas

4.92 from 275 votes Instant Pot Dal Tadka / Dal Fry with Basmati Rice A simple yet flavorful yellow dal tempered with cumin, curry leaves and spices. This is an everyday lentil enjoyed with rice. View Recipe

4.89 from 297 votes Instant Pot Chana Masala / Punjabi Chole Masala Recipe in Pressure Cooker Punjabi Chole Masala or Chana Masala is an Indian favorite chickpea curry. This one-pot recipe for the authentic Chana Masala can be made in the Instant Pot or stovetop Pressure Cooker. A healthy protein-rich vegan and gluten free chickpea recipe.

View Recipe

4.83 from 87 votes Instant Pot Dal Makhani (Madras Lentils with Brown Rice) Authentic Punjabi Dal Makhani (Madras Lentils) made in Pressure Cooker or Instant Pot. This restaurant style Dal Makhani made in the pressure cooker is rich, creamy and flavorful. View Recipe

4.88 from 24 votes Easy Punjabi Moth Dal (Matki Curry) A delicious, comforting, and wholesome Moth Beans Curry. Full of flavor and nutrition, this Punjabi style Moth Dal can be made in the Instant Pot in just 30 minutes! View Recipe

4.90 from 164 votes Instant Pot Rajma Masala (Red Kidney Beans Curry) Delicious Instant Pot Rajma Masala or Red Kidney Beans Curry with Pot-in-Pot Brown Rice. This is a great way to make a complete meal in your instant pot. View Recipe

4.90 from 135 votes Instant Pot Vegetable Sambar (South Indian Lentils) Sambar, a flavorful South Indian Lentil Stew made with lentils, vegetables, tamarind, curry leaves and spices prepared in the instant pot (pressure cooker). View Recipe

4.93 from 28 votes Gujarati Dal Gujarati Dal is a sweet, spicy and tangy lentil soup, made with pigeon peas (tuvar dal),lots of warming spices and the sweetness of jaggery. This staple dal from the Gujarat region of India can be enjoyed with rice, roti or as a soup! View Recipe

4.92 from 96 votes Black Eyed Peas Curry (Indian Lobia Masala) – Instant Pot & Stovetop Black Eyed Peas Curry or Lobia Masala is a popular dish in North India, that is so easy and quick to make in the pressure cooker. It is made in an onion-tomato gravy, along with lots of ginger, garlic and aromatic spices. It is perfect to enjoy with some steaming basmati rice and parathas. View Recipe

4.82 from 48 votes Punjabi Kala Chana / Black Chickpeas Curry Kala Chana is a mildly spiced black chickpeas curry made in instant pot. This is a simple everyday Punjabi curry, made in a onion-tomato gravy with ginger and garlic.

4.75 from 8 votes Sprouts Curry Sprouted green lentils curry packed full of nutrition made in the instant pot or stovetop. Mung bean sprouts cooked in an onion-tomato sauce with ginger, garlic and aromatic spices. This curry goes perfectly with roti, paratha or rice.

View Recipe

4.91 from 32 votes Instant Pot Coconut Chickpea Curry Instant PotCoconut Chickpea Curryis acreamy vegan curry, perfect for those busy weekdays. Made with staple pantry ingredients, thisone-pot meal with pot-in-pot brown rice will make up for a perfect wholesome meal. View Recipe

Main Dish (Eggs & Meat)

4.94 from 48 votes Instant Pot Egg Curry (Pressure Cooker Anda Curry) Egg curry made by adding boiled eggs to a curry sauce, along with coconut milk to give a flavorful protein-rich dish. In this Instant Pot Egg Curry, we will make the curry sauce and boil the eggs together, to make this delicious dish even quicker! Pair it with rice, naan or roti to make a complete meal. View Recipe

4.89 from 524 votes Mom’s Chicken Curry – Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Mom’s authentic Chicken Curry made in a simple onion-tomato gravy with the aroma of whole spices. View Recipe

4.95 from 17 votes Shrimp Masala Recipe Tasty and tender shrimp masala curry cooked in a rustic Indian sauce made with onions and tomatoes, along with aromatics such as ginger, garlic and spices. Make this authentic Indian curry with shrimp or prawns, and enjoy with a side of naan or rice! View Recipe

4.88 from 528 votes Instant Pot Coconut Chicken Curry Easy & healthy Indian Coconut Chicken Curry made in an Instant Pot in just 20 minutes! View Recipe

4.73 from 62 votes Chicken Vindaloo – Authentic Pressure Cooker Recipe Authentic Goan Chicken Vindaloo made in the Pressure Cooker or Instant Pot. Enjoy this dairy-free and gluten-free Chicken Vindaloo with rice or naan for a satisfying dinner!

View Recipe

4.83 from 98 votes Instant Pot Chicken Tikka Masala Flavorful and aromatic Instant Pot Chicken Tikka Masala made with marinated tender chicken cooked in a creamy sauce. This restaurant quality chicken curry is so easy to make in the instant pot. Make it along with rice pot-in-pot for a complete meal. View Recipe

4.87 from 95 votes Coconut Shrimp Curry (Instant Pot & Stovetop) Delicious and easy Coconut Shrimp Curry made in the Pressure Cooker in just 20 minutes. This is a simple Indian shrimp curry made with ginger, garlic, onions, tomatoes along with flavorful spices, and finished with coconut milk. View Recipe

4.94 from 31 votes Instant Pot Salmon Tikka Masala Recipe {Pressure Cooker} Tikka masala combines two iconic Indian dishes: makhani and tandoori. It is essentially tandoori-spiced meat in a makhani sauce. And it turns out that making it in the Instant Pot is so much easier and just as tasty as making it on the stove. Salmon holds up to the layers of spice and retains its shape in the sauce. A splash of heavy cream rounds out this sharp and spicy curry.

View Recipe

4.82 from 38 votes Instant Pot Keema Matar Recipe (Ground Chicken Curry) Instant Pot Keema Matar (Ground Chicken Curry) cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and wonderful whole spices. A quick and delicious dinner for weeknights. View Recipe

Rice & Bread Recipes

4.87 from 108 votes Instant Pot Vegetable Biryani One-pot Vegetable Biryani made in the instant pot, is so easy to cook with the same authentic flavors! Fragrant basmati rice cooked with lots of vegetables, and aromatic whole spices and herbs. This delicious flavorful Veg Biryani ready in less than 30 minutes, and is perfect for a weeknight dinner with a side of raita or for special occasions. View Recipe

5 from 3 votes Makki ki Roti (Punjabi Cornmeal Flatbread) Makki ki Roti is a gluten-free flatbread made with yellow cornmeal or maize flour. It is popularly served in North India, along with Sarson ka Saag (mustard greens curry). Learn how to make makki ki roti along with all the tips and tricks with this easy recipe. View Recipe

4.92 from 85 votes Indian Lentil and Vegetable Khichdi (Masala Khichdi) A Instant Pot Masala Khichdi made with lentils, rice and vegetables along with simple spices and ghee. The epitome of comfort food all over India. View Recipe

4.89 from 34 votes Lemon Rice Recipe – Instant Pot / Pressure Cooker Flavorful, tangy and crunchy Instant Pot Lemon Rice from South India, made as a one-pot dish in Instant Pot. Aromatic Basmati Rice flavored with lemon juice, mustard seeds, ginger and topped with roasted peanuts.

View Recipe

5 from 9 votes Spinach Rice Spinach Rice cooked in the instant pot or stovetop as a one-pot recipe. Aromatic basmati rice, with spinach and spices, make this Spinach Rice flavorful and healthy! View Recipe

4.83 from 17 votes Instant Pot Brown Rice – Pot-in-Pot (PIP) method Perfect Pot-in-pot brown rice made in the pressure cooker. Great to prepare brown rice along with the entree or right in the serving bowl.

View Recipe

5 from 15 votes Ven Pongal Made from rice and lentils, this satisfying South Indian breakfast recipe, Ven Pongal, is enjoyed with sambar and chutney. Deliciously seasoned with curry leaves, cumin seeds, and black pepper, this vegetarian and gluten-free recipe is a wholesome meal. View Recipe

4.87 from 115 votes Instant Pot Chicken Biryani ThisInstant Pot Chicken Biryani has fragrant rice cooked with tender juicy chicken along with lots of warming spices and caramelized onions. This Indian chicken and rice dish is popular all over the world. This one-pot version made in a pressure cooker is easy to make even on busy weeknights in less than an hour. View Recipe

Condiments

4.89 from 72 votes Mint Cilantro Chutney Recipe (Indian Green Chutney) A cool, spicy and tangy green chutney. This no-cook mint cilantro chutney is a must try accompaniment to Indian food such as samosa, chaat, kebabs and sandwiches. View Recipe

5 from 4 votes Tamarind Date Chutney Recipe – Instant Pot Pressure Cooker A delicious and easy dip that is both sweet and tangy at the time, prepared with tamarind, dates, jaggery and spices.This chutney is served along with appetizers such as samosa and many chaat dishes such as dahi puri or ragda patties. View Recipe

4.89 from 18 votes Peanut Chutney Super easy and flavorfulPeanut or Groundnut Chutney. This creamy, nutty Peanut Chutney is a great accompaniment to south Indian favorites idli, dosa, or upma. View Recipe

Desserts

4.77 from 241 votes Rice Pudding / Kheer – Instant Pot An Indian favorite dessert for special occasions – Rice pudding made with rice and milk infused with saffron, cardamom and assorted dried fruits. View Recipe

5 from 6 votes Easy Shrikhand Recipe Shrikhand is a refreshing & sweet Indian dessert. Creamy smooth yogurt is mixed with sugar and cardamom, and garnishedwith saffron andpistachios to make this luscious Kesar Elaichi Shrikhand. View Recipe

4.82 from 11 votes Sweet Pongal (Sakkarai Pongal) Sweet Pongal, also called Sakkarai or Chakkara Pongal, is a popular traditional sweet dish from South India. Made with rice, moong dal, milk and jaggery, it is a delicious sweet pudding made during festivals. View Recipe

4.88 from 8 votes Besan Ladoo (Easy 4-ingredient Recipe) Besan Ladoo is the most popular Indian sweet to make during the festive season. You need just a few ingredients such as gram flour, ghee, and sugar to make these amazing melt-in-the-mouth dessert balls. Make this decadent sweet with this easy fail-proof recipe! View Recipe

5 from 9 votes Gajar ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa) Gajar ka halwa is a popular Indian dessert made from grated carrots cooked in milk and sugar, laced with cardamom and garnished with roasted nuts. Learn how to make authentic rich and creamy carrot halwa! View Recipe

4.91 from 22 votes Sabudana Kheer (Tapioca Pudding) Sabudana Kheer, or Tapioca pudding, is a sweet made with tapioca pearls and milk. This kheer is popular during the fasting festive season in India. It is super easy to make in the instant pot or on the stovetop. Vegetarian & Gluten-free! View Recipe

4.88 from 16 votes Zarda Sweet Rice / Meethe Chawal Recipe Meethe Chawal or Zarda Rice is a sweet and rich rice preparation loaded with dry fruits, sugar and ghee. This aromatic sweet saffron flavored rice isroyal dessert made on special occasions and festivals. View Recipe

4.93 from 14 votes Badam Halwa with Almond Flour Badam Halwa is a classic rich and luscious Indian dessert made with just 4 main ingredients of almonds, milk, sugar, ghee, and laced with cardamom and saffron. This Badam Halwa is put together quickly in less than 25 minutes using almond flour! View Recipe

I hope you add these Gluten-free Indian Recipes to your menu. Let us know which one you’re most excited to make, andshare this roundup with your friends, and when you make it, don’t forget to tag #pipingpotcurry.

