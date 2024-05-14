50 Gluten-Free Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

Published: Mar 29, 2019 · Modified: Oct 6, 2022 by Chandice · This post may contain affiliate links · 7 Comments

Table Of Contents Gluten-Free Instant Pot Recipes

Instant Pot Appetizers

Instant Pot Main Dishes

Instant Pot Side Dishes

Instant Pot Soup Recipes

Instant Pot Desserts and Breakfasts

You are going to love this roundup of 50 gluten-free instant pot recipes. We’ve got everything for you from main dishes to dessert.

Gluten-Free Instant Pot Recipes

If you’ve been searching high and low for yummy things to make in your new instant pot, you are going to love these 50 gluten-free recipes you can make in the instant pot. We will start with some easy meals that I have personally made for you. These are some great recipes for busy nights that even an instant pot beginner can handle.

Our instant pot hamburger soup is a 30 year classic with a fresh new twist that you will love. This Instant Pot chicken pasta is another quick and delicious Instant Pot dish.

Our instant pot broccoli cheddar soupis also delicious!This instant pot shredded beef taco soup is another yummy meal the everyone will love and is great for using your leftover Sunday roast.

Enjoy the layers of gooey cheese, tender noodles, and ground beef with Italian seasoning in under 30 minutes with this instant pot lasagna. This one pot dinner recipe is going to be your new favorite. You also should try out instant pot chicken noodle soup.

Subscribe to This Vivacious Life Receive a free e-book of Instant Pot recipes!

If you loveour taco soup, you are going to love this instant pot chicken tortilla soup from my friend Erin at Meaningful Eats.

For a creamy chicken dish, our instant pot creamy Italian chicken will surely please you and your whole family. Its an easy recipe and my husband says it’s one of his favorite meals!

Our instant pot pork with cinnamon apples makes another easy weeknight dinner in under 30 minutes.

If you want a complete meal that the kiddos will especially love, this instant pot gluten-free spaghetti is the way to go. The delicious and creamy Instant Pot mac and cheese is a simple recipe and also a kids favorite. You can take it up a notch by adding bacon or ground beef. Even that picky family member will love it!

For the ultimate easy dessert, this instant pot gluten-free pineapple upside down cake is moist and so very delicious. The caramelized pineapple rings make it especially tasty, its a game changer!

No matter which recipe you choose, I am sure in these 50 gluten-free instant pot recipes you are sure to find some that will become your new favorite recipes.

Be sure to pin this post so you don’t forget it later when you need a quick instant pot recipe you can make with minimal effort.

Instant Pot Appetizers

Instant Pot Chicken Wings

Artichoke Dip

Instant Pot Main Dishes

Southwest Chicken and Rice from Erin at Meaningful Eats

Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Chicken Breast Recipe (Shredded Chicken)from Maya at Wholesome Yum

Quick and Easy Instant Pot Chicken and Rice from Green Healthy Cooking

Instant Pot Whole30 Ribs from yours truly

Instant Pot Chicken Adobe from Tessa the Domestic Diva

Instant Pot Cuban Beef Lettuce Wraps from Berry & Maple

Instant Pot Beef Burgundy from Meaningful Eats

Crowd Pleasing Instant Pot Pulled Pork with Dry Rub from Allergy Free Alaska

Venezuelan Shredded Beef from Living Sweet Moments

Instant Pot Whole Frozen Chicken from Retro Housewife Goes Green

Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken Broccoli and Rice from Meaningful Eats

Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage from Savory Tooth

Creamy Salsa Chicken with Joy Filled Eats

Instant Pot Mongolian Beef from Gluten-Free Palate

See Also Chocolate Sorbet Recipe - Chocolate Covered Katie

21 Day Fix Instant Pot Shrimp and Spaghetti Squash from The Food and the Fix

Gluten-Free Barbecue Turkey Meatballs from Fearless Dining

Instant Pot Salmon with Chili Lime Sauce from Savory Tooth

Steamed Clams in White Wine Garlic Sauce from This Old Gal

Instant Pot Chicken Breast with Homemade Gravy from Amy+Jacky

Instant Pot Roast Beef Recipe from Tasty Galaxy

Instant Pot Side Dishes

Secret Ingredient Instant Pot Baked Beans from Instant Pot Eats

Instant Pot Gluten-Free Red Beans and Rice from Allergy Awesomeness

Instant Pot Refried Beans from Allergy Free Alaska

Southern Style Green Beans with Jicama from Nana’s Little Kitchen

Instant Pot Three Cheese Macaroni from Garden in the Kitchen

One Pot Lentils and Rice from Go Dairy Free

Sour Cream Sriracha Deviled Eggs from Raias Recipes

Instant Pot Turnips from Wonderfully Made and Dearly Loved

Instant Pot Soup Recipes

Potato and Sausage Soup from Allergy Awesomeness

Keto Low Carb Chili Recipe from Maya at Wholesome Yum

Instant Pot Paleo Beef Soup by From Pasta to Paleo

Old Fashioned Beef Vegetable Soup from Berry & Maple

Bean Free Low FODMAP Chili from Erika’s Gluten-Free Kitchen

Instant Pot Sausage Lentil Stew from Erin at Meaningful Eats

Instant Pot Turkey and Pumpkin White Chili from Instant Pot Eats

Quick Instant Pot Sweet Potato Chili from Living Sweet Moments

Instant Pot Bacon Cheeseburger Soup from Tessa the Domestic Diva

Instant Pot Tomatillo Pork Soup by From Pasta to Paleo

Loaded Broccoli Cheddar Soup with Joy Filled Eats

Instant Pot Taco Soup from Vegetarian Mamma

21 Day Fix Instant Pot Beef Stew from The Foodie and the Fix

Crazy Good Carrot Soup from Nut Free Wok

Low Fat Cabbage Roll Soup from Nana’s Little Kitchen

Instant Pot Potato Leek Soup from Vegetarian Mamma

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup from the Mama Maven

Low Carb Vegetable Soup from Low Carb Yum

Instant Pot Turkey Vegetable Lasagna Soup from Meaningful Eats

Instant Pot Desserts and Breakfasts

Easy Smooth Pressure Cooker Flan from Amy+Jacky

Easy Homemade Yogurt from Raias Recipes

Pressure Cooker Baked Blueberry Yogurt from Fearless Dining

Instant Pot Creme Brûlée by yours truly Truly the Instant Pot is such an amazing tool! With just a few main ingredients, you’ll be able to make delicious gluten-free dinners in a fraction of the time. I hope you enjoy cooking in it as much as I do! If you love this recipe roundup, please let us know below. Consider leaving a comment, a rating or sharing on social media. We are so grateful for wonderful readers like YOU! Need more Instant Pot recipe ideas? We’ve got lots of ideas over on Pinterest in our slow cooker and Instant Pot board.