50 Gluten-Free Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

Table Of Contents
- Gluten-Free Instant Pot Recipes
- Instant Pot Appetizers
- Instant Pot Main Dishes
- Instant Pot Side Dishes
- Instant Pot Soup Recipes
- Instant Pot Desserts and Breakfasts
You are going to love this roundup of 50 gluten-free instant pot recipes. We’ve got everything for you from main dishes to dessert.
Gluten-Free Instant Pot Recipes
If you’ve been searching high and low for yummy things to make in your new instant pot, you are going to love these 50 gluten-free recipes you can make in the instant pot. We will start with some easy meals that I have personally made for you. These are some great recipes for busy nights that even an instant pot beginner can handle.
Our instant pot hamburger soup is a 30 year classic with a fresh new twist that you will love. This Instant Pot chicken pasta is another quick and delicious Instant Pot dish.
Our instant pot broccoli cheddar soupis also delicious!This instant pot shredded beef taco soup is another yummy meal the everyone will love and is great for using your leftover Sunday roast.
Enjoy the layers of gooey cheese, tender noodles, and ground beef with Italian seasoning in under 30 minutes with this instant pot lasagna. This one pot dinner recipe is going to be your new favorite. You also should try out instant pot chicken noodle soup.
If you loveour taco soup, you are going to love this instant pot chicken tortilla soup from my friend Erin at Meaningful Eats.
For a creamy chicken dish, our instant pot creamy Italian chicken will surely please you and your whole family. Its an easy recipe and my husband says it’s one of his favorite meals!
Our instant pot pork with cinnamon apples makes another easy weeknight dinner in under 30 minutes.
If you want a complete meal that the kiddos will especially love, this instant pot gluten-free spaghetti is the way to go.The delicious and creamy Instant Pot mac and cheese is a simple recipe and also a kids favorite. You can take it up a notch by adding bacon or ground beef. Even that picky family member will love it!
For the ultimate easy dessert, this instant pot gluten-free pineapple upside down cake is moist and so very delicious. The caramelized pineapple rings make it especially tasty, its a game changer!
No matter which recipe you choose, I am sure in these 50 gluten-free instant pot recipes you are sure to find some that will become your new favorite recipes.
Instant Pot Appetizers
Instant Pot Chicken Wings
Artichoke Dip
Instant Pot Main Dishes
Southwest Chicken and Rice from Erin at Meaningful Eats
Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Chicken Breast Recipe (Shredded Chicken)from Maya at Wholesome Yum
Quick and Easy Instant Pot Chicken and Rice from Green Healthy Cooking
Instant Pot Whole30 Ribs from yours truly
Instant Pot Chicken Adobe from Tessa the Domestic Diva
Instant Pot Cuban Beef Lettuce Wraps from Berry & Maple
Instant Pot Beef Burgundy from Meaningful Eats
Crowd Pleasing Instant Pot Pulled Pork with Dry Rub from Allergy Free Alaska
Venezuelan Shredded Beef from Living Sweet Moments
Instant Pot Whole Frozen Chicken from Retro Housewife Goes Green
Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken Broccoli and Rice from Meaningful Eats
Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage from Savory Tooth
Creamy Salsa Chicken with Joy Filled Eats
Instant Pot Mongolian Beef from Gluten-Free Palate
21 Day Fix Instant Pot Shrimp and Spaghetti Squash from The Food and the Fix
Gluten-Free Barbecue Turkey Meatballs from Fearless Dining
Instant Pot Salmon with Chili Lime Sauce from Savory Tooth
Steamed Clams in White Wine Garlic Sauce from This Old Gal
Instant Pot Chicken Breast with Homemade Gravy from Amy+Jacky
Instant Pot Roast Beef Recipe from Tasty Galaxy
Instant Pot Side Dishes
Secret Ingredient Instant Pot Baked Beans from Instant Pot Eats
Instant Pot Gluten-Free Red Beans and Rice from Allergy Awesomeness
Instant Pot Refried Beans from Allergy Free Alaska
Southern Style Green Beans with Jicama from Nana’s Little Kitchen
Instant Pot Three Cheese Macaroni from Garden in the Kitchen
One Pot Lentils and Rice from Go Dairy Free
Sour Cream Sriracha Deviled Eggs from Raias Recipes
Instant Pot Turnips from Wonderfully Made and Dearly Loved
Instant Pot Soup Recipes
Potato and Sausage Soup from Allergy Awesomeness
Keto Low Carb Chili Recipe from Maya at Wholesome Yum
Instant Pot Paleo Beef Soup by From Pasta to Paleo
Old Fashioned Beef Vegetable Soup from Berry & Maple
Bean Free Low FODMAP Chili from Erika’s Gluten-Free Kitchen
Instant Pot Sausage Lentil Stew from Erin at Meaningful Eats
Instant Pot Turkey and Pumpkin White Chili from Instant Pot Eats
Quick Instant Pot Sweet Potato Chili from Living Sweet Moments
Instant Pot Bacon Cheeseburger Soup from Tessa the Domestic Diva
Instant Pot Tomatillo Pork Soup by From Pasta to Paleo
Loaded Broccoli Cheddar Soup with Joy Filled Eats
Instant Pot Taco Soup from Vegetarian Mamma
21 Day Fix Instant Pot Beef Stew from The Foodie and the Fix
Crazy Good Carrot Soup from Nut Free Wok
Low Fat Cabbage Roll Soup from Nana’s Little Kitchen
Instant Pot Potato Leek Soup from Vegetarian Mamma
Butternut Squash and Apple Soup from the Mama Maven
Low Carb Vegetable Soup from Low Carb Yum
Instant Pot Turkey Vegetable Lasagna Soup from Meaningful Eats
Instant Pot Desserts and Breakfasts
Easy Smooth Pressure Cooker Flan from Amy+Jacky
Easy Homemade Yogurt from Raias Recipes
Pressure Cooker Baked Blueberry Yogurt from Fearless Dining
Instant Pot Creme Brûlée by yours trulyTruly the Instant Pot is such an amazing tool! With just a few main ingredients, you’ll be able to make delicious gluten-free dinners in a fraction of the time. I hope you enjoy cooking in it as much as I do! If you love this recipe roundup, please let us know below. Consider leaving a comment, a rating or sharing on social media. We are so grateful for wonderful readers like YOU! Need more Instant Pot recipe ideas? We’ve got lots of ideas over on Pinterest in our slow cooker and Instant Pot board.