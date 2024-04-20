50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (2024)

A collection of 50 healthy gluten free & vegan thanksgiving recipe ideas, including pumpkin pie, stuffing, main courses, soups, potatoes, & more!!
WOW, I’m SO excited to share this post today for 50 AMAZING healthy gluten free & vegan Thanksgiving recipe ideas! For obviously Thanksgiving day, & beyond! As someone who is both gluten free & vegan, I know first hand how difficult holiday eating can be! My goal for sharing this variety of healthy thanksgiving alternatives is to help you find options that you & your family can enjoy equally! It’s always amazing to feel supported by the people around you, & adjust classic holiday dishes towards more healthier options – so that no one feels left out!
In order to do so, I’ve gathered an amazing list of 50 Thanksgiving recipes that are ALL gluten free & vegan, so there is nothing to question! Just click on the recipe name to be directed to the recipe & instructions! There’s some incredible recipes included within this post – some that you wouldn’t even guess would meet the necessary criteria! Seriously, just keep scrolling! I’ve included gluten free & vegan recipe ideas for pumpkin pie, gravy, veggies, squash, potatoes, sweet potatoes, stews, lentil loafs, & MORE!
What many people fail to realize about eating healthy, being vegan, or following a gluten free diet, is that there are SO many substitutions out there!
But I get it, it can be overwhelming!
I’m approaching my first holiday season being vegan. But I was diagnosed a few years back with Celiac, so this isn’t my first gluten free thanksgiving. With that said, I can surely understand how daunting the holiday season can seem for those who are new to a gluten free lifestyle. Combine the two together, being BOTH gluten free & vegan…is A LOT! Especially when we’re talking about major holidays, such as Thanksgiving & Christmas, which usually involves tons of gluten, dairy, & meat!
The last thing you want to feel like is the thought of being a burden, “high maintenance”, or worse – going hungry, while watching everyone else around you indulge! I’ve been there! For all three, I’ve definitely been there! My best advice is to plan ahead, explain to your family or those around you, why this way of eating is important or absolutely crucial for you, & find a happy medium. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think there’s one dish below that anyone would scoff their nose up at!
As I put this post together, another idea came to mind about ways to navigate the holiday season while still remaining healthy, honoring your food choices, & learning the best ways to indulge, without guilt! So hopefully I can get that post up & running soon – because I think everyone could maybe be in need of a gentle reminder!
But without further adue, below is an incredible roundup of 50 healthy recipes that will be certain to please everyone – gluten & meat eaters too!
Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Main Courses
The Best Damn Vegan Lentil Loaf from My Pure Plants
Wild Rice Stuffed Mini Pumpkins with Herbed Breadcrumbs from Crowded Kitchen
Cauliflower Lentil Loaf from Strength & Sunshine
Vegan Moussaka from Delicious Everyday
Vegan Roast Feast from Planted 365
Mushroom Stew Over Mashed Potatoes from Crowded Kitchen
Lentil Loaf from Clean Eating Kitchen
Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese from That Girl Cooks Healthy
Potato Sides/Casseroles
Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Crumble from Vegan Huggs
Secretly Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole from Healthy Liv
Rustic Rosemary Thyme Mashed Potatoes from Strength & Sunshine
Cheesy Vegan Hasselback Sweet Potatoes from Crowded Kitchen
Smothered Potatoes from Little Sunny Kitchen
Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes from Life As A Strawberry
Healthy Sweet Potatoes from Pink Fortitude
Gluten Free & Vegan Stuffing
Gluten Free Stuffing from Crowded Kitchen
Vegan & Gluten Free Stuffing from Pink Fortitude
The Best Gluten-Free Vegan Stuffing from Strength & Sunshine
Soup
Oven Roasted Cauliflower Soup from All That’s Jas
Potato & Leek Soup from Foodal
Vegetable Side Dishes
Healthy Gluten-Free & Vegan Green Bean Casserole from Strength & Sunshine
Sautéed Carrots in Maple Thyme Glaze from My Pure Plants
Sautéed Green Beans & Mushrooms from Low Carb Africa
Ginger Spiced Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Orange from Attainable Sustainable
Sautéed Spinach with Garlic from To Simply Inspire
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Lemon Tahini Sauce from Love and Good Stuff
Cauliflower Creamed Corn from Life As A Strawberry
Roasted Pear, Walnut, & Cranberry Salad from Tasting Page
Different Ways to use Squash
Fall Harvest Salad – My Recipe
Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash from Vegan Huggs
Stuffed Acorn Squash from Delicious Everyday
Sautéed Squash Quinoa Salad from Marathons and Motivation
Roasted Beet, Delicata Squash, & Black Bean Quinoa Salad from Just Beet It
Gluten Free & Vegan Gravy
Creamy Mushroom Gravy from Strength and Sunshine
Easy Vegan Onion Mushroom Gravy from Planted 365
Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Desserts
Crustless Pumpkin Pie from Strength and Sunshine
Vegan Sweet Potato Pie from The Banana Diaries
Pumpkin Apple Muffins – My Recipe
The Best Healthy Pumpkin Pie from The Banana Diaries
Vegan Chocolate Cream Pie from The Banana Diaries
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake from The Banana Diaries
Keto Pumpkin Mousse from This Mama Cooks
Sweet Potato Apple Cranberry Casserole with Pecan Streusel Topping from The Artisan Life
Swedish Apple Pie from Texanerin Baking
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake from Texanerin Baking
Amazing right?! There isn’t one recipe here that I wouldn’t LOVE to have this Thanksgiving!
If this is your first Thanksgiving with a new food allergy, a gluten sensitivity, full blown Celiac, being plant based, or whatever!! Please know that there ARE options out there to help you enjoy amazing holiday food. Of course, food isn’t the main reason why the holiday season is for most, the best time of year, but it certainly does help haha! So PLEASE know that you are supported & that you CAN find a recipe, such as one of these amazing gluten free & vegan Thanksgiving recipes to share with your friends or family, that will make you feel more comfortable eating & spending time with the ones you love!
What are your favorite holiday recipes?! Leave them in the comments below!