50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (2024)

A collection of 50 healthy gluten free & vegan thanksgiving recipe ideas, including pumpkin pie, stuffing, main courses, soups, potatoes, & more!!

WOW, I’m SO excited to share this post today for 50 AMAZING healthy gluten free & vegan Thanksgiving recipe ideas! For obviously Thanksgiving day, & beyond! As someone who is both gluten free & vegan, I know first hand how difficult holiday eating can be! My goal for sharing this variety of healthy thanksgiving alternatives is to help you find options that you & your family can enjoy equally! It’s always amazing to feel supported by the people around you, & adjust classic holiday dishes towards more healthier options – so that no one feels left out!

In order to do so, I’ve gathered an amazing list of 50 Thanksgiving recipes that are ALL gluten free & vegan, so there is nothing to question! Just click on the recipe name to be directed to the recipe & instructions! There’s some incredible recipes included within this post – some that you wouldn’t even guess would meet the necessary criteria! Seriously, just keep scrolling! I’ve included gluten free & vegan recipe ideas for pumpkin pie, gravy, veggies, squash, potatoes, sweet potatoes, stews, lentil loafs, & MORE!

What many people fail to realize about eating healthy, being vegan, or following a gluten free diet, is that there are SO many substitutions out there!

But I get it, it can be overwhelming!

I’m approaching my first holiday season being vegan. But I was diagnosed a few years back with Celiac, so this isn’t my first gluten free thanksgiving. With that said, I can surely understand how daunting the holiday season can seem for those who are new to a gluten free lifestyle. Combine the two together, being BOTH gluten free & vegan…is A LOT! Especially when we’re talking about major holidays, such as Thanksgiving & Christmas, which usually involves tons of gluten, dairy, & meat!

The last thing you want to feel like is the thought of being a burden, “high maintenance”, or worse – going hungry, while watching everyone else around you indulge! I’ve been there! For all three, I’ve definitely been there! My best advice is to plan ahead, explain to your family or those around you, why this way of eating is important or absolutely crucial for you, & find a happy medium. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think there’s one dish below that anyone would scoff their nose up at!

As I put this post together, another idea came to mind about ways to navigate the holiday season while still remaining healthy, honoring your food choices, & learning the best ways to indulge, without guilt! So hopefully I can get that post up & running soon – because I think everyone could maybe be in need of a gentle reminder!

But without further adue, below is an incredible roundup of 50 healthy recipes that will be certain to please everyone – gluten & meat eaters too!

Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Main Courses

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (2)

The Best Damn Vegan Lentil Loaf from My Pure Plants

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (3)

Wild Rice Stuffed Mini Pumpkins with Herbed Breadcrumbs from Crowded Kitchen

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (4)

Cauliflower Lentil Loaf from Strength & Sunshine

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (5)

Vegan Moussaka from Delicious Everyday

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (6)

Vegan Roast Feast from Planted 365

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (7)

Mushroom Stew Over Mashed Potatoes from Crowded Kitchen

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (8)

Lentil Loaf from Clean Eating Kitchen

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (9)

Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese from That Girl Cooks Healthy

Potato Sides/Casseroles

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (10)

Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Crumble from Vegan Huggs

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (11)

Secretly Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole from Healthy Liv

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (12)

Rustic Rosemary Thyme Mashed Potatoes from Strength & Sunshine

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (13)

Cheesy Vegan Hasselback Sweet Potatoes from Crowded Kitchen

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (14)

Smothered Potatoes from Little Sunny Kitchen

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (15)

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes from Life As A Strawberry

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (16)

Healthy Sweet Potatoes from Pink Fortitude

Gluten Free & Vegan Stuffing

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (17)

Gluten Free Stuffing from Crowded Kitchen

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (18)

Vegan & Gluten Free Stuffing from Pink Fortitude

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (19)

The Best Gluten-Free Vegan Stuffing from Strength & Sunshine

Soup

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (20)

Oven Roasted Cauliflower Soup from All That’s Jas

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (21)

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (22)

Potato & Leek Soup from Foodal

Vegetable Side Dishes

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (23)

Healthy Gluten-Free & Vegan Green Bean Casserole from Strength & Sunshine

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (24)

Sautéed Carrots in Maple Thyme Glaze from My Pure Plants

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (25)

Sautéed Green Beans & Mushrooms from Low Carb Africa

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (26)

Ginger Spiced Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Orange from Attainable Sustainable

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (27)

Sautéed Spinach with Garlic from To Simply Inspire

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (28)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Lemon Tahini Sauce from Love and Good Stuff

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (29)

Cauliflower Creamed Corn from Life As A Strawberry

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (30)

Roasted Pear, Walnut, & Cranberry Salad from Tasting Page

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (31)

Cornbread from Veggie Lexi

Different Ways to use Squash

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (32)

Fall Harvest Salad – My Recipe

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (33)

Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash from Vegan Huggs

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (34)

Stuffed Acorn Squash from Delicious Everyday

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (35)

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (36)

Sautéed Squash Quinoa Salad from Marathons and Motivation

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (37)

Roasted Beet, Delicata Squash, & Black Bean Quinoa Salad from Just Beet It

Gluten Free & Vegan Gravy

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (38)

Creamy Mushroom Gravy from Strength and Sunshine

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (39)

Easy Vegan Onion Mushroom Gravy from Planted 365

Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Desserts

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (40)

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (41)

Crustless Pumpkin Pie from Strength and Sunshine

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (42)

Vegan Sweet Potato Pie from The Banana Diaries

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (43)

Pumpkin Apple Muffins – My Recipe

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (44)

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (45)

The Best Healthy Pumpkin Pie from The Banana Diaries

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (46)

Vegan Chocolate Cream Pie from The Banana Diaries

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (47)

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake from The Banana Diaries

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (48)

Keto Pumpkin Mousse from This Mama Cooks

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (49)

Sweet Potato Apple Cranberry Casserole with Pecan Streusel Topping from The Artisan Life

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (50)

Swedish Apple Pie from Texanerin Baking

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (51)

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake from Texanerin Baking

Amazing right?! There isn’t one recipe here that I wouldn’t LOVE to have this Thanksgiving!

If this is your first Thanksgiving with a new food allergy, a gluten sensitivity, full blown Celiac, being plant based, or whatever!! Please know that there ARE options out there to help you enjoy amazing holiday food. Of course, food isn’t the main reason why the holiday season is for most, the best time of year, but it certainly does help haha! So PLEASE know that you are supported & that you CAN find a recipe, such as one of these amazing gluten free & vegan Thanksgiving recipes to share with your friends or family, that will make you feel more comfortable eating & spending time with the ones you love!

What are your favorite holiday recipes?! Leave them in the comments below!

50 Healthy Gluten Free & Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas (52)

