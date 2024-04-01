50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (2024)

This article may contain links from our partners. We may receive a small commission if you make a purchase through a link. Please readour disclosure and how we make money.

From incredible appetizers to roasts, side dishes, and decadent desserts, I put together the only vegan Christmas recipes you’ll ever need for a special plant-based day. There are all kinds of tasty recipes that will satisfy everyone at your Christmas dinner table!

I love Christmas!

It’s a time to be grateful for what we have and to spend time with our family and loved ones. But it’s also a time for indulgence and fantastic food, delicious Christmas puddings, chocolate treats, and plenty of cookies!

This year, I’ve updated my list of vegan Christmas recipes with even more incredible ideas to inspire your vegan Christmas dinner menu.

And if anyone in your family is wondering:

What do vegans eat for Christmas?

Eating vegan doesn’t mean you need to miss out on a mouthwatering delightful Christmas meal!

There are plenty of holiday classics that can be transformed with a vegan twist. Starting with some scrumptious appetizers, followed by a yummy vegan Shepherd’s Pie, roasted Brussels sprouts, and a vegan gingerbread cake, here you will find the perfect recipe to treat yourself to a wonderful Christmas feast!

These recipes are indulgent, healthy, and easy to make.

Because who wants to spend all day cooking at Christmas?

Ready to cook your Christmas dinner?

I hope you will have a wonderful plant-based Christmas this year!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!