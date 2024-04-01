50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (2024)

Updated: By Sara
From incredible appetizers to roasts, side dishes, and decadent desserts, I put together the only vegan Christmas recipes you’ll ever need for a special plant-based day. There are all kinds of tasty recipes that will satisfy everyone at your Christmas dinner table!
I love Christmas!
It’s a time to be grateful for what we have and to spend time with our family and loved ones. But it’s also a time for indulgence and fantastic food, delicious Christmas puddings, chocolate treats, and plenty of cookies!
This year, I’ve updated my list of vegan Christmas recipes with even more incredible ideas to inspire your vegan Christmas dinner menu.
And if anyone in your family is wondering:
What do vegans eat for Christmas?
Eating vegan doesn’t mean you need to miss out on a mouthwatering delightful Christmas meal!
There are plenty of holiday classics that can be transformed with a vegan twist. Starting with some scrumptious appetizers, followed by a yummy vegan Shepherd’s Pie, roasted Brussels sprouts, and a vegan gingerbread cake, here you will find the perfect recipe to treat yourself to a wonderful Christmas feast!
These recipes are indulgent, healthy, and easy to make.
Because who wants to spend all day cooking at Christmas?
50 Vegan Christmas Recipes
Have a look at all these incredible vegan Christmas dinner ideas.
You'll find plenty of inspiration to cook the perfect vegan Christmas dinner for your family and friends!
- Vegan Christmas appetizers: Vegan pate' anyone?
- Vegan Christmas dinner mains: Including the best roasts you can find.
- Vegan sides: How do mouthwatering roasted potatoes and a refreshing fennel salad sound?
- Vegan Christmas cookies and dessert: Including my favorite chocolate hazelnut cookies, plus the vegan version of Christmas classics like Christmas pudding, gingerbread, and mince pies!
Starters and Appetizers
These delicious and easy starters and appetizers are perfect to start your holiday dinner!
They are quick and light, but they will surely impress your guests!
1
Ultimate Crudité Platter
Photo Credit: www.loveandlemons.com
This is the ultimate crudité platter! Full of sweet & savory ingredients, it's a delicious appetizer that every veggie lover will drool on.
It's quick to make and impressive: exactly what you need on Christmas day!
2
Pumpkin phyllo triangles
Photo Credit: www.lazycatkitchen.com
These pumpkin phyllo triangles are easy to make and perfect for any Christmas party!
They are filled with roasted pumpkin, vegan ricotta, and a touch of balsamic vinegar to balance the sweetness.
3
Crispy Baked Polenta Fries
These crispy baked polenta fries are the perfect appetizer. You can prepare them in advance, keep them in the fridge and then bake them at the last minute.
They are delicious dipped in hummus and will look incredible on a serving platter.
4
Easy Hummus
Homemade hummus is so much better than anything you buy in the store!
This hummus tastes fresh and delicious. Serve it with some crunchy veggies and oatcakes as the perfect appetizer for your Christmas dinner.
5
Turmeric Chickpea Soup
If you need a light starter to warm you up on Christmas day, this bright and super creamy soup is for you.
With turmeric, butternut squash, and topped with crispy chickpeas, this is the perfect way to start your Christmas feast!
6
Beetroot Hummus Bites
Photo Credit: theclevermeal.com
The color of this beautiful and vibrant beetroot hummus is so festive and perfect for Christmas!
It looks stunning, it’s easy to make, it's healthy, and it all comes together in a food processor in 5 minutes!
7
Vegan stuffed mushrooms
Photo Credit: www.lazycatkitchen.com
These cute little stuffed mushrooms take a little longer to make, but they are very festive, so they'll look incredible on your Christmas table.
They are filled with fried shallots, garlic, herbs, panko breadcrumbs, and nuts rich, making them rich in umami flavor.
8
Vegan Pate'
Photo Credit: laurencariscooks.com
This super easy vegan pate' recipe is quick, easy to make, and delicious.
It's the perfect appetizer for your Christmas menu, and vegans and non-vegans will love it!
9
Sweet Potato + Avocado Bites
Photo Credit: www.blissfulbasil.com
These cute vegan sweet potato + avocado bites are the perfect crowd-pleasing appetizer!
They are made with roasted sweet potato slices topped with a creamy mixture of avocado and lime juice, garnished with a slice of tomato and radish sprouts.
Delicious!
Main Courses
Here I collected the most incredible main dishes perfect for your vegan Christmas dinner table!
10
The Best Vegan Lasagna
Photo Credit: jessicainthekitchen.com
As an Italian, there's nothing more comforting on Christmas day than a hot lasagna.
This easy vegan lasagna is an amazing meatless, dairy-free lasagna.
It's the ultimate home-cooked dish that will please any carnivore and is perfect for your holiday table!
11
Vegan Mushroom Wellington
Photo Credit: www.deliciouseveryday.com
Juicy mushrooms are the main ingredients of this vegan Wellington.
Delicious served with cranberry sauce, this gorgeous vegan roast will impress your guests!
12
Spiced Baked Cauliflower with Spicy Lentils
Photo Credit: laurencariscooks.com
This is a pretty special vegan main course.
A whole roasted cauliflower with spicy lentils, this really is the perfect centerpiece for any Christmas meal!
Not only it looks impressive, but it tastes delicious too!
13
Savory Vegan Tart
Photo Credit: www.blissfulbasil.com
Here we have a crisp, savory hazelnut crust slathered with tangy vegan “goat” cheese and topped with roasted sweet potatoes, toasted hazelnuts, and pomegranate seeds.
This festive tart makes a great main when paired with sides or a colorful starter sliced into bite-size squares.
14
Vegan Wellington
Photo Credit: www.lazycatkitchen.com
This plant-based wellington looks stunning and is the perfect Christmas centerpiece for your vegan dinner!
Filled with moist baked butternut squash, it’s a bit time-consuming but well worth it.
Serve it with some vegan gravy, and even the most voracious meat eaters will love it.
15
Savoury Mushroom and Caramelised Onion Wreath
Photo Credit: www.occasionallyeggs.com
This wreath is the perfect vegan main dish for the festive season.
Filled with mushrooms, caramelized onions, and butternut squash, it's stunning and delicious.
16
Wheat Berry Risotto with Winter Roasted Vegetables
Photo Credit: laurencariscooks.com
This beautiful colorful risotto is super easy and hearty.
Sweet vegetables and savory wheat berries create a unique combination for a memorable and colorful vegan Christmas main dish!
17
Stuffed Squash with quinoa, Cranberry, and Pistachio
Photo Credit: simple-veganista.com
I love how pretty this stuffed squash is.
It's filled with quinoa, chickpeas, cranberries, and pistachios.
It’s the perfect flavorful and filling meal for your vegan guests.
18
Lentil & Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
Photo Credit: minimalistbaker.com
I am a big fan of lentils, and this take on the classic shepherd’s pie with lentils, vegetables, and a fluffy sweet potato topping is just delicious.
It’s the perfect main for your vegan Christmas menu.
19
Vegan Pie with Creamy Leeks & Mushrooms
Photo Credit: wallflowerkitchen.com
This vegan pie is filled with a creamy sauce, leaks, and mushrooms.
Plus plenty of fresh herbs to give it an aromatic kick.
20
Vegetable Lentil Loaf
Photo Credit: simple-veganista.com
This wonderfully flavorful lentil loaf is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.
It's hearty, and you'll only need pantry staples. Plus, it can be made ahead, making it the ideal dish for the holiday season!
And leftovers are great in sandwiches!
21
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Photo Credit: minimalistbaker.com
Ok, yes! I am a bit obsessed with lasagna for Christmas!
But I had to include this wintery option: filled with butternut squash, kale, and mushrooms, it's a delicious twist on the classic recipe.
And I adore it!
22
Vegan Nut Roast
Photo Credit: runningonrealfood.com
This nut roast is a great alternative to bean and lentil based roasts.
It's made with brown rice, oats, and lots of nuts.
Serve it with some homemade cranberry sauce or a saucy gravy for the best dinner!
Side Dishes
From buttery potatoes to refreshing winter salads, here you can find the best side dishes for your Christmas feast!
23
Crispy Vegan Smashed Potatoes
Photo Credit: jessicainthekitchen.com
I swear this TikTok sensation is as good as it looks!
These crispy smashed potatoes are super fun to make and delicious to eat!
They are soft and buttery inside and crisp and golden on the edges.
One bite, and you’ll be hooked!
24
Slow Cooker White Bean Vegan Mashed Potatoes
Photo Credit: www.cottercrunch.com
These Vegan mashed potatoes aremadewith a creamywhite bean puree!
Asimple slow cooker mashed potatoes recipewithhealthy white beansto give it extra flavor and texture.
Thesemashed potatoesare delicious and creamy, even without butter!
The perfect side for your Christmas dinner!
25
Fennel Salad
A festive and colorful winter salad that will brighten up your Christmas day.
A delicious mix of crunchy pomegranate seeds and walnuts with grapefruit and fennel.
It’s delicious, light, and refreshing!
26
Roasted Rainbow Potatoes
A more classic potato recipe, but with a colorful twist!
Buttery (but without butter!), garlicky, fluffy inside, and crispy edges.
These potatoes are great and look incredible for your Christmas dinner table!
27
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
This roasted butternut squash salad looks impressive for your Christmas table.
A great tip: roast the butternut squash the day before. Warm it in the oven for 10 minutes on Christmas day, and add the salad. This will save you some precious prep time!
28
Healthy Potato Salad
Elevate your Christmas dinner menu with this healthy eggless potato salad!
This dish is bursting with flavors from the rich and creamy dressing that will leave your taste buds dancing.
A must-have on your festive table!
29
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Photo Credit: www.loveandlemons.com
Brussels Sprouts can be a bit boring.
But they are full of goodness, and if roasted correctly, with the proper seasoning can be delicious.
Follow this recipe for the perfect Brussels sprouts!
30
Roasted Root Vegetables
Photo Credit: www.loveandlemons.com
More roasted veggies!
This incredible platter is filled with all sorts of goodies: beets, carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes, and turnips.
Everything is then mixed with oil flavored with fresh herbs and hearty sage to turn it into a holiday-worthy side dish!
31
Maple Mustard Roasted Carrots
Photo Credit: laurencariscooks.com
With the most decadent roasted garlic cream, these roasted carrots are sweet, sticky, and moreish.
This side dish is easy to make and looks beautiful! Anyone, vegan or not, will love it!
The orange, green, and red colors are perfect for your Christmas table.
Dessert and Christmas Cookies
These are the most delicious dessert and cookies to finish your Christmas day with some sweetness.
And if you love cookies, check outthis post with the most incredible vegan Christmas cookie recipes!
32
Chocolate Orange Vegan Christmas Pudding
Photo Credit: wallflowerkitchen.com
A Christmas pudding even Christmas pudding-haters will love!
This non-traditional version is covered in drool-worthy chocolate and flavored with sweet and tangy oranges.
The perfect dessert to finish your Christmas dinner!
33
Vegan Caramel Tart with Gingerbread Crust
Photo Credit: www.rainbownourishments.com
Christmas isn't Christmas without gingerbread men. But what about using them as toppings for the most incredible vegan caramel tart?
Isn't this the cutest Christmas cake you've ever seen?
And the chocolate ganache on top is to die for!
34
Vegan Chocolate Amaretti
These irresistible vegan, gluten-free chocolate amaretti are super easy and are so good!
I swear you won't be able to stop eating them!
They are made with almond flour and the addition of some cocoa powder for a more decadent flavor.
35
Vegan Mince Pies
Photo Credit: domesticgothess.com
There is no proper Christmas dinner without a warm mince pie!
These vegan mince pies areabsolutelydivine! Just as good (if not better) than the real thing!
The perfect Christmas treat with boozy, easy-to-make homemade mincemeat and crisp coconut oil pastry.
36
Spiced Fruit Christmas Wreath
Photo Credit: www.rainbownourishments.com
If you want to impress your guests with your baking skills, have a go at making this stunning Christmas wreath!
It tastes just like Christmas mince pie, but it is much more impressive as the perfect holiday centerpiece.
37
Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies (No Sugar)
These festive chocolate hazelnut cookies are some of my favorite vegan holiday recipes.
They are perfect for giving away as a delicious homemade gift and are made with wholesome ingredients and without refined sugar!
38
Vegan pavlovas with cranberries
Photo Credit: www.lazycatkitchen.com
These incredible vegan pavlovas are made with aquafaba, the cooking water from chickpeas.
I know, it sounds weird! But the protein from the legumes gives it the same consistency as egg whites, so you can whip it to create these cute little pavlovas.
Top them with a cranberry compote for the perfect dessert!
39
Bounty Balls (Healthy Coconut Chocolate balls)
These decadent chocolate balls taste like just Bounty bars, but they are much healthier!
The perfect treat for Christmas day!
40
Vegan hazelnut mousse
Photo Credit: www.lazycatkitchen.com
This rich mouse tastes exactly like Nutella, but it's made with wholesome ingredients.
This dessert is airy and fluffy yet deliciously nutty and chocolatey.
It will wow your dinner guests, no matter their diet!
41
Hazelnut Gingerbread Man Sandwich Cookies
These cute gingerbread cookies are nutty, soft in the middle, slightly crispy on the edges, and with a creamy chocolate filling.
The perfect cookies for some holiday deliciousness!
42
Vegan Zebra Bundt Cake
Photo Credit: www.rainbownourishments.com
This fluffy vegan bunt cake is filled with a chocolate and vanilla cake and topped with a quick chocolate ganache.
It looks impressive, but I promise, it's really easy to make!
43
Vegan Gingerbread Christmas Trifle
Photo Credit: theloopywhisk.com
This gingerbread Christmas trifle is so cute!
It's made with a vegan gingerbread sponge drizzled with butterscotch sauce and decorated with adorable gingerbread cookies.
Easy to prepare in advance, it's perfect for making your life easier on the big day!
44
Vegan Panforte
Photo Credit: wallflowerkitchen.com
Panforte is a traditional Italian dessert made with fruits, nuts, and spices.
It dates back to the 13th century and was created in Siena, Tuscany.
It’s a mix between a fruitcake and candy, and the flavor is sweet, festive, and completely addictive!
45
Chocolate Orange Bliss Balls
Photo Credit: laurencariscooks.com
Who said chocolate?
These vegan chocolate orange bliss balls are the perfect indulgent snack to end your Christmas day.
46
Vegan Red Velvet Cupcakes
Photo Credit: jessicainthekitchen.com
These vegan red velvet cupcakes are made to be part of your dinner menu!
The bright red cake and the snowy white frosty make them look just like Santa!
They will add a festive touch to your dinner menu!
47
Almond Crescent Cookies
These soft nutty cookies are made with almond flour and almond butter with a hint of fresh orange flavor.
Sweetened with maple syrup, they are inspired by Vanillekipferl, an Austrian recipe from around 400 years ago.
Christmas Drinks & Cocktails
Because you might need a bit of booze to end the day (and to start it too?)
48
Frosty's Frosted Moscow Mule
Photo Credit: www.halfbakedharvest.com
This co*cktail is made with a splash of vodka, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, and a dash of peppermint extract.
Top it with crushed ice and plenty of ginger, sweet pomegranate, and a little fresh mint for a festive touch.
49
Healthy Hot Chocolate
End Christmas day with hot chocolate? Why not?
Especially if it's thick, creamy, and healthy too.
Plus, you can transform it into the perfect homemade gift for your loved one by simply making a hot chocolate mix and putting it in a pretty mason jar.
You can see howhere.
50
Sparkling Christmas Party Punch
Photo Credit: www.halfbakedharvest.com
This Christmas punch has a base of white wine and plenty of festive ingredients.
When ready to serve, add some ginger beer for sweetness and spiciness.
51
Christmas Old Fashioned.
Photo Credit: www.halfbakedharvest.com
This Christmas old fashion is pretty cozy and the perfect way to end the day.
It's made with cardamom infused in maple syrup, warming bourbon, and a splash of ginger beer.
Ready to cook your Christmas dinner?
I hope you will have a wonderful plant-based Christmas this year!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
50 Vegan Christmas Recipes For The Perfect Vegan Dinner
The only vegan Christmas recipes you'll need for a special day. Let these Vegan Christmas dinner recipes inspire you to try some plant-based alternatives this year!
Cook Time4 hours hrs
Total Time4 hours hrs
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Vegan
Servings: 4 servings
Author: Sara Trezzi
Ingredients
Starters
- Baked Polenta Fries
- Turmeric Chickpea Soup
- Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms
- Pumpkin Phyllo Triangles
Mains
Sides
- Roasted Rainbow Potatoes
- Fennel Salad
- Raosted butternut Squash Salad
Dessert and Cookies
- Christmas pudding
- Vegan Caramel Tart with Gingerbread Crust
- Vegan Chocolate Amaretti
- Vegan Mince Pies
- Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies
Instructions
Select your favorite recipes from the list.
Click on the recipe name to get to the complete instruction.
Ready, set, cook, and eat! Enjoy a fabulous plant-based Christmas!
