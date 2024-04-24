50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (2024)

Updated: By Sara

DF

V

VG

This article may contain links from our partners. We may receive a small commission if you make a purchase through a link. Please readour disclosure and how we make money.

From incredible appetizers to roasts, side dishes, and decadent desserts, I put together the only vegan Christmas recipes you’ll ever need for a special plant-based day. There are all kinds of tasty recipes that will satisfy everyone at your Christmas dinner table!

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (1)

I love Christmas!

It’s a time to be grateful for what we have and to spend time with our family and loved ones. But it’s also a time for indulgence and fantastic food, delicious Christmas puddings, chocolate treats, and plenty of cookies!

This year, I’ve updated my list of vegan Christmas recipes with even more incredible ideas to inspire your vegan Christmas dinner menu.

And if anyone in your family is wondering:

What do vegans eat for Christmas?

Eating vegan doesn’t mean you need to miss out on a mouthwatering delightful Christmas meal!

There are plenty of holiday classics that can be transformed with a vegan twist. Starting with some scrumptious appetizers, followed by a yummy vegan Shepherd’s Pie, roasted Brussels sprouts, and a vegan gingerbread cake, here you will find the perfect recipe to treat yourself to a wonderful Christmas feast!

These recipes are indulgent, healthy, and easy to make.

Because who wants to spend all day cooking at Christmas?

50 Vegan Christmas Recipes

Have a look at all these incredible vegan Christmas dinner ideas.

You'll find plenty of inspiration to cook the perfect vegan Christmas dinner for your family and friends!

  • Vegan Christmas appetizers: Vegan pate' anyone?
  • Vegan Christmas dinner mains: Including the best roasts you can find.
  • Vegan sides: How do mouthwatering roasted potatoes and a refreshing fennel salad sound?
  • Vegan Christmas cookies and dessert: Including my favorite chocolate hazelnut cookies, plus the vegan version of Christmas classics like Christmas pudding, gingerbread, and mince pies!

Starters and Appetizers

These delicious and easy starters and appetizers are perfect to start your holiday dinner!

They are quick and light, but they will surely impress your guests!

1

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (2)

Ultimate Crudité Platter

Photo Credit: www.loveandlemons.com

This is the ultimate crudité platter! Full of sweet & savory ingredients, it's a delicious appetizer that every veggie lover will drool on.

It's quick to make and impressive: exactly what you need on Christmas day!

2

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (3)

Pumpkin phyllo triangles

Photo Credit: www.lazycatkitchen.com

These pumpkin phyllo triangles are easy to make and perfect for any Christmas party!

They are filled with roasted pumpkin, vegan ricotta, and a touch of balsamic vinegar to balance the sweetness.

3

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (4)

Crispy Baked Polenta Fries

These crispy baked polenta fries are the perfect appetizer. You can prepare them in advance, keep them in the fridge and then bake them at the last minute.

They are delicious dipped in hummus and will look incredible on a serving platter.

4

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (5)

Easy Hummus

Homemade hummus is so much better than anything you buy in the store!

This hummus tastes fresh and delicious. Serve it with some crunchy veggies and oatcakes as the perfect appetizer for your Christmas dinner.

5

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (6)

Turmeric Chickpea Soup

If you need a light starter to warm you up on Christmas day, this bright and super creamy soup is for you.

With turmeric, butternut squash, and topped with crispy chickpeas, this is the perfect way to start your Christmas feast!

6

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (7)

Beetroot Hummus Bites

Photo Credit: theclevermeal.com

The color of this beautiful and vibrant beetroot hummus is so festive and perfect for Christmas!

It looks stunning, it’s easy to make, it's healthy, and it all comes together in a food processor in 5 minutes!

7

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (8)

Vegan stuffed mushrooms

Photo Credit: www.lazycatkitchen.com

These cute little stuffed mushrooms take a little longer to make, but they are very festive, so they'll look incredible on your Christmas table.

They are filled with fried shallots, garlic, herbs, panko breadcrumbs, and nuts rich, making them rich in umami flavor.

8

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (9)

Vegan Pate'

Photo Credit: laurencariscooks.com

This super easy vegan pate' recipe is quick, easy to make, and delicious.

It's the perfect appetizer for your Christmas menu, and vegans and non-vegans will love it!

9

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (10)

Sweet Potato + Avocado Bites

Photo Credit: www.blissfulbasil.com

These cute vegan sweet potato + avocado bites are the perfect crowd-pleasing appetizer!

They are made with roasted sweet potato slices topped with a creamy mixture of avocado and lime juice, garnished with a slice of tomato and radish sprouts.

Delicious!

Main Courses

Here I collected the most incredible main dishes perfect for your vegan Christmas dinner table!

10

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (11)

The Best Vegan Lasagna

Photo Credit: jessicainthekitchen.com

As an Italian, there's nothing more comforting on Christmas day than a hot lasagna.

This easy vegan lasagna is an amazing meatless, dairy-free lasagna.

It's the ultimate home-cooked dish that will please any carnivore and is perfect for your holiday table!

11

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (12)

Vegan Mushroom Wellington

Photo Credit: www.deliciouseveryday.com

Juicy mushrooms are the main ingredients of this vegan Wellington.

Delicious served with cranberry sauce, this gorgeous vegan roast will impress your guests!

12

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (13)

Spiced Baked Cauliflower with Spicy Lentils

Photo Credit: laurencariscooks.com

This is a pretty special vegan main course.

A whole roasted cauliflower with spicy lentils, this really is the perfect centerpiece for any Christmas meal!

Not only it looks impressive, but it tastes delicious too!

See Also
31 Healthy Mushroom Recipes You’ll Want to Make Right Now Thanksgiving Leftovers RecipesKeto Spicy Tuna Fishcakes Low Carb Recipe | KetoVale3 Simple, Creamy Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette Recipes

13

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (14)

Savory Vegan Tart

Photo Credit: www.blissfulbasil.com

Here we have a crisp, savory hazelnut crust slathered with tangy vegan “goat” cheese and topped with roasted sweet potatoes, toasted hazelnuts, and pomegranate seeds.

This festive tart makes a great main when paired with sides or a colorful starter sliced into bite-size squares.

14

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (15)

Vegan Wellington

Photo Credit: www.lazycatkitchen.com

This plant-based wellington looks stunning and is the perfect Christmas centerpiece for your vegan dinner!

Filled with moist baked butternut squash, it’s a bit time-consuming but well worth it.

Serve it with some vegan gravy, and even the most voracious meat eaters will love it.

15

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (16)

Savoury Mushroom and Caramelised Onion Wreath

Photo Credit: www.occasionallyeggs.com

This wreath is the perfect vegan main dish for the festive season.

Filled with mushrooms, caramelized onions, and butternut squash, it's stunning and delicious.

16

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (17)

Wheat Berry Risotto with Winter Roasted Vegetables

Photo Credit: laurencariscooks.com

This beautiful colorful risotto is super easy and hearty.

Sweet vegetables and savory wheat berries create a unique combination for a memorable and colorful vegan Christmas main dish!

17

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (18)

Stuffed Squash with quinoa, Cranberry, and Pistachio

Photo Credit: simple-veganista.com

I love how pretty this stuffed squash is.

It's filled with quinoa, chickpeas, cranberries, and pistachios.

It’s the perfect flavorful and filling meal for your vegan guests.

18

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (19)

Lentil & Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

Photo Credit: minimalistbaker.com

I am a big fan of lentils, and this take on the classic shepherd’s pie with lentils, vegetables, and a fluffy sweet potato topping is just delicious.

It’s the perfect main for your vegan Christmas menu.

19

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (20)

Vegan Pie with Creamy Leeks & Mushrooms

Photo Credit: wallflowerkitchen.com

This vegan pie is filled with a creamy sauce, leaks, and mushrooms.

Plus plenty of fresh herbs to give it an aromatic kick.

20

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (21)

Vegetable Lentil Loaf

Photo Credit: simple-veganista.com

This wonderfully flavorful lentil loaf is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

It's hearty, and you'll only need pantry staples. Plus, it can be made ahead, making it the ideal dish for the holiday season!

And leftovers are great in sandwiches!

21

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (22)

Butternut Squash Lasagna

Photo Credit: minimalistbaker.com

Ok, yes! I am a bit obsessed with lasagna for Christmas!

But I had to include this wintery option: filled with butternut squash, kale, and mushrooms, it's a delicious twist on the classic recipe.

And I adore it!

22

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (23)

Vegan Nut Roast

Photo Credit: runningonrealfood.com

This nut roast is a great alternative to bean and lentil based roasts.

It's made with brown rice, oats, and lots of nuts.

Serve it with some homemade cranberry sauce or a saucy gravy for the best dinner!

Side Dishes

From buttery potatoes to refreshing winter salads, here you can find the best side dishes for your Christmas feast!

23

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (24)

Crispy Vegan Smashed Potatoes

Photo Credit: jessicainthekitchen.com

I swear this TikTok sensation is as good as it looks!

These crispy smashed potatoes are super fun to make and delicious to eat!

They are soft and buttery inside and crisp and golden on the edges.

One bite, and you’ll be hooked!

24

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (25)

Slow Cooker White Bean Vegan Mashed Potatoes

Photo Credit: www.cottercrunch.com

These Vegan mashed potatoes aremadewith a creamywhite bean puree!

Asimple slow cooker mashed potatoes recipewithhealthy white beansto give it extra flavor and texture.

Thesemashed potatoesare delicious and creamy, even without butter!

The perfect side for your Christmas dinner!

25

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (26)

Fennel Salad

A festive and colorful winter salad that will brighten up your Christmas day.

A delicious mix of crunchy pomegranate seeds and walnuts with grapefruit and fennel.

It’s delicious, light, and refreshing!

26

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (27)

Roasted Rainbow Potatoes

A more classic potato recipe, but with a colorful twist!

Buttery (but without butter!), garlicky, fluffy inside, and crispy edges.

These potatoes are great and look incredible for your Christmas dinner table!

See Also
Recipe This | The Ultimate Guide To The Whole 30

27

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (28)

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

This roasted butternut squash salad looks impressive for your Christmas table.

A great tip: roast the butternut squash the day before. Warm it in the oven for 10 minutes on Christmas day, and add the salad. This will save you some precious prep time!

28

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (29)

Healthy Potato Salad

Elevate your Christmas dinner menu with this healthy eggless potato salad!

This dish is bursting with flavors from the rich and creamy dressing that will leave your taste buds dancing.

A must-have on your festive table!

29

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (30)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Photo Credit: www.loveandlemons.com

Brussels Sprouts can be a bit boring.

But they are full of goodness, and if roasted correctly, with the proper seasoning can be delicious.

Follow this recipe for the perfect Brussels sprouts!

30

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (31)

Roasted Root Vegetables

Photo Credit: www.loveandlemons.com

More roasted veggies!

This incredible platter is filled with all sorts of goodies: beets, carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes, and turnips.

Everything is then mixed with oil flavored with fresh herbs and hearty sage to turn it into a holiday-worthy side dish!

31

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (32)

Maple Mustard Roasted Carrots

Photo Credit: laurencariscooks.com

With the most decadent roasted garlic cream, these roasted carrots are sweet, sticky, and moreish.

This side dish is easy to make and looks beautiful! Anyone, vegan or not, will love it!

The orange, green, and red colors are perfect for your Christmas table.

Dessert and Christmas Cookies

These are the most delicious dessert and cookies to finish your Christmas day with some sweetness.

And if you love cookies, check outthis post with the most incredible vegan Christmas cookie recipes!

32

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (33)

Chocolate Orange Vegan Christmas Pudding

Photo Credit: wallflowerkitchen.com

A Christmas pudding even Christmas pudding-haters will love!

This non-traditional version is covered in drool-worthy chocolate and flavored with sweet and tangy oranges.

The perfect dessert to finish your Christmas dinner!

33

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (34)

Vegan Caramel Tart with Gingerbread Crust

Photo Credit: www.rainbownourishments.com

Christmas isn't Christmas without gingerbread men. But what about using them as toppings for the most incredible vegan caramel tart?

Isn't this the cutest Christmas cake you've ever seen?

And the chocolate ganache on top is to die for!

34

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (35)

Vegan Chocolate Amaretti

These irresistible vegan, gluten-free chocolate amaretti are super easy and are so good!

I swear you won't be able to stop eating them!

They are made with almond flour and the addition of some cocoa powder for a more decadent flavor.

35

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (36)

Vegan Mince Pies

Photo Credit: domesticgothess.com

There is no proper Christmas dinner without a warm mince pie!

These vegan mince pies areabsolutelydivine! Just as good (if not better) than the real thing!

The perfect Christmas treat with boozy, easy-to-make homemade mincemeat and crisp coconut oil pastry.

36

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (37)

Spiced Fruit Christmas Wreath

Photo Credit: www.rainbownourishments.com

If you want to impress your guests with your baking skills, have a go at making this stunning Christmas wreath!

It tastes just like Christmas mince pie, but it is much more impressive as the perfect holiday centerpiece.

37

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (38)

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies (No Sugar)

These festive chocolate hazelnut cookies are some of my favorite vegan holiday recipes.

They are perfect for giving away as a delicious homemade gift and are made with wholesome ingredients and without refined sugar!

38

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (39)

Vegan pavlovas with cranberries

Photo Credit: www.lazycatkitchen.com

These incredible vegan pavlovas are made with aquafaba, the cooking water from chickpeas.

I know, it sounds weird! But the protein from the legumes gives it the same consistency as egg whites, so you can whip it to create these cute little pavlovas.

Top them with a cranberry compote for the perfect dessert!

39

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (40)

Bounty Balls (Healthy Coconut Chocolate balls)

These decadent chocolate balls taste like just Bounty bars, but they are much healthier!

The perfect treat for Christmas day!

40

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (41)

Vegan hazelnut mousse

Photo Credit: www.lazycatkitchen.com

This rich mouse tastes exactly like Nutella, but it's made with wholesome ingredients.

This dessert is airy and fluffy yet deliciously nutty and chocolatey.

It will wow your dinner guests, no matter their diet!

41

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (42)

Hazelnut Gingerbread Man Sandwich Cookies

These cute gingerbread cookies are nutty, soft in the middle, slightly crispy on the edges, and with a creamy chocolate filling.

The perfect cookies for some holiday deliciousness!

42

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (43)

Vegan Zebra Bundt Cake

Photo Credit: www.rainbownourishments.com

This fluffy vegan bunt cake is filled with a chocolate and vanilla cake and topped with a quick chocolate ganache.

It looks impressive, but I promise, it's really easy to make!

43

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (44)

Vegan Gingerbread Christmas Trifle

Photo Credit: theloopywhisk.com

This gingerbread Christmas trifle is so cute!

It's made with a vegan gingerbread sponge drizzled with butterscotch sauce and decorated with adorable gingerbread cookies.

Easy to prepare in advance, it's perfect for making your life easier on the big day!

44

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (45)

Vegan Panforte

Photo Credit: wallflowerkitchen.com

Panforte is a traditional Italian dessert made with fruits, nuts, and spices.

It dates back to the 13th century and was created in Siena, Tuscany.

It’s a mix between a fruitcake and candy, and the flavor is sweet, festive, and completely addictive!

45

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (46)

Chocolate Orange Bliss Balls

Photo Credit: laurencariscooks.com

Who said chocolate?

These vegan chocolate orange bliss balls are the perfect indulgent snack to end your Christmas day.

46

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (47)

Vegan Red Velvet Cupcakes

Photo Credit: jessicainthekitchen.com

These vegan red velvet cupcakes are made to be part of your dinner menu!

The bright red cake and the snowy white frosty make them look just like Santa!

They will add a festive touch to your dinner menu!

47

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (48)

Almond Crescent Cookies

These soft nutty cookies are made with almond flour and almond butter with a hint of fresh orange flavor.

Sweetened with maple syrup, they are inspired by Vanillekipferl, an Austrian recipe from around 400 years ago.

Christmas Drinks & co*cktails

Because you might need a bit of booze to end the day (and to start it too?)

48

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (49)

Frosty's Frosted Moscow Mule

Photo Credit: www.halfbakedharvest.com

This co*cktail is made with a splash of vodka, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, and a dash of peppermint extract.

Top it with crushed ice and plenty of ginger, sweet pomegranate, and a little fresh mint for a festive touch.

49

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (50)

Healthy Hot Chocolate

End Christmas day with hot chocolate? Why not?

Especially if it's thick, creamy, and healthy too.

Plus, you can transform it into the perfect homemade gift for your loved one by simply making a hot chocolate mix and putting it in a pretty mason jar.

You can see howhere.

50

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (51)

Sparkling Christmas Party Punch

Photo Credit: www.halfbakedharvest.com

This Christmas punch has a base of white wine and plenty of festive ingredients.

When ready to serve, add some ginger beer for sweetness and spiciness.

51

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (52)

Christmas Old Fashioned.

Photo Credit: www.halfbakedharvest.com

This Christmas old fashion is pretty cozy and the perfect way to end the day.

It's made with cardamom infused in maple syrup, warming bourbon, and a splash of ginger beer.

Ready to cook your Christmas dinner?

I hope you will have a wonderful plant-based Christmas this year!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

5 from 1 vote

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe

50 Vegan Christmas Recipes For The Perfect Vegan Dinner

The only vegan Christmas recipes you'll need for a special day. Let these Vegan Christmas dinner recipes inspire you to try some plant-based alternatives this year!

Cook Time4 hours hrs

Total Time4 hours hrs

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Vegan

Servings: 4 servings

Author: Sara Trezzi

Ingredients

Starters

Sides

  • Roasted Rainbow Potatoes
  • Fennel Salad
  • Raosted butternut Squash Salad

Dessert and Cookies

Instructions

  • Select your favorite recipes from the list.

  • Click on the recipe name to get to the complete instruction.

  • Ready, set, cook, and eat! Enjoy a fabulous plant-based Christmas!

More Vegan Christmas Recipes

  • 25+ Irresistible Vegan Christmas Cookies

  • 25 Healthy Christmas Cookies That Are Insanely Good!

  • Healthy Hot Chocolate (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

  • Almond Thumbprint Cookies

50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas Recipe - The Cookie Rookie®
Mongolian Beef Recipe [Video]
Pumps in Kenya for sale ▷ Prices on Jiji.co.ke
J-41 Jambu JBU Adventure On Gemini Vegan Mary Janes Strappy Sandals Shoes Sz 9.5 • £28.94
Latest Posts
Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe - Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes
Restaurant-Style Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Article information

Author: Tish Haag

Last Updated:

Views: 5717

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tish Haag

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 30256 Tara Expressway, Kutchburgh, VT 92892-0078

Phone: +4215847628708

Job: Internal Consulting Engineer

Hobby: Roller skating, Roller skating, Kayaking, Flying, Graffiti, Ghost hunting, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Tish Haag, I am a excited, delightful, curious, beautiful, agreeable, enchanting, fancy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.