50 Large-Batch Cookie Recipes to Make for a Crowd (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food

50 Large-Batch Cookie Recipes to Make for a Crowd (1)Katie BandurskiUpdated: Jan. 30, 2024

    Baking for a big crowd just got a little easier.

    Brown Sugar Cutout Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    Our neighbor made these for me when I was little, and now I make them for my kids, my grandkids and the children at school. Serve them with milk for the kids and tea for the grown-ups. —Nancy Lynch, Somerset, Pennsylvania

    Yield:7-1/2 dozen

    Apricot-Pecan Thumbprint Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    I enjoy experimenting with cake mixes to make new cookie recipes. I love apricot, but feel free to fill the thumbprint in the center of these goodies with any fruit preserve you like. —Nancy Johnson, Laverne, Oklahoma

    Yield:About 7dozen

    Yield:16 dozen

    Aunt Ione's Icebox Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    Whenever we went to visit my Aunt Ione in south Georgia, her icebox cookies were our favorite treat. My mother later make these cookies, and I remember begging for a slice of the raw dough—I thought the unbaked cookies tasted just as great as the baked! —Jenny Hill, Meridianville, Alabama

    Yield:About 17 dozen

    Dipped Gingersnaps

    Go to Recipe

    I get tremendous satisfaction making and giving time-tested yuletide treats like these dipped gingersnaps. Dipping them in white chocolate makes much-loved gingersnaps even more special. —Laura Kimball, West Jordan, Utah

    Yield:About 14-1/2 dozen

    Super Chunky Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    TMB Studio

    Chocolate lovers will go crazy over these cookies that feature loads of chocolate! When friends ask me to make "those cookies," I know exactly what recipe they mean. —Rebecca Jendry, Spring Branch, Texas

    Yield:6-1/2 dozen

    Frosted Butter Cutout Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    I have fond memories of baking and frosting these cutout cookies with my mom. Now I carry on the tradition with my kids. It's a messy but fun day! —Sandy Nace, Greensburg, Kansas

    Yield:About 8 dozen

    Double Delights

    Go to Recipe

    You get the best of both worlds with these chocolate and vanilla cookies. They're an appealing addition to any cookie tray. I usually serve them at the holidays, when they're often the first cookies to disappear, but you can have them any time of year. —Ruth Ann Stelfox, Raymond, Alberta

    Yield:About 15 dozen

    Chocolate Walnut Crescents

    Go to Recipe

    I use a round cookie cutter to form the crescent shapes for these nutty favorites. They're so pretty sprinkled with sugar and drizzled with chocolate. —TerryAnn Moore, Vineland, New Jersey

    Yield:About 10-1/2 dozen

    Ice Cream Kolachkes

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    These sweet pastries have Polish and Czech roots and can also be spelled "kolaches." They are usually filled with poppy seeds, nuts, jam or a mashed fruit mixture. The ice cream is a unique twist on traditional kolachkes, and it's simplest to use a square cookie cutter to cut the dough. —Diane Turner, Brunswick, Ohio

    Yield:10 dozen

    Carrot Cookie Bites

    Go to Recipe

    This recipe is a longtime family favorite. The cookies are soft and delicious, and the aroma while baking is absolutely irresistible! I'm always being asked for the recipe. —Jeanie Petrik, Greensburg, Kentucky

    See Also
    Master Einkorn Muffin Recipe: One Recipe, Multiple PossibilitiesEasy Crispy Onion Strings - The Recipe CriticEasy Sourdough Pizza Crust Recipe - Amy K. FewellSourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard)

    Yield:7 dozen

    Pecan Roll-Ups

    Go to Recipe

    This recipe is so delicious and is sure to become a favorite of your family. The pecans make them so rich.—Lee B. Roberts, Racine, Wisconsin

    Yield:8 dozen

    Chocolate-Swirled Peanut Butter Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    Our kids’ most-requested cookies are peanut butter and chocolate chip, so I created this combination. The two doughs swirled together create a marbled pattern that’s so pretty, the cookies don’t need additional decorations! This is the best chocolate-peanut butter cookie you'll make! —Lori Kesinger, Baker, Montana

    Yield:About 6-1/2 dozen

    Go to Recipe

    Lemon and rosemary make these luscious treats a sweet surprise for a few friends. —Malorie Harris, Wildomar, California

    Yield:8 dozen

    Flaky Creme-Filled Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    The light, incredibly flaky base of these delightful sandwich cookies is an easy-to-make form of French puff pastry. Mix and match the flavorings, and you'll have cookies for every taste.—Susan Falk, Warren, Michigan

    Yield:About 6-1/2 dozen

    Rainbow Layered Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    Balanced beautifully in the sweet spot between cake and cookie, these sensational slices will be the centerpiece of your cookie tray.—Sherry Thompson, Seneca, South Carolina

    Yield:12 dozen

    Cornmeal Lime Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    Here’s something a little different for your platter of Christmas sweets. Cornmeal gives these light cookies crunch, and the tart lime glaze tops them off perfectly.—Wendy Rusch, Fall Creek, Wisconsin

    Yield:8 dozen

    Pfeffernuesse Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    A German holiday tradition, these fragrant pfeffernuesse cookies pack a warm rush of spices in every bite. Also called peppernuts, they go wonderfully with coffee or tea.—Joanne Nelson, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

    Yield:10 dozen

    Chocolate Orange Rounds

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    I send these chocolate orange cookies to family and friends in other areas of the country. The two-tone treats deliver a citrusy taste of the Sunshine State. —Geordyth Sullivan, Cutler Bay, Florida

    Yield:6-1/2 dozen

    Old-Fashioned Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    I've been making these cookies for nearly 30 years. The spice cake mix provides a delicious backdrop to the oats and raisins. The treats are an all-time favorite with my family. —Nancy Horton, Greenbrier, Tennessee

    Yield:7 dozen

    Maple-Walnut Spritz Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    After taking a trip to Vermont during maple harvest season and tasting amazing maple goodies, I just had to make something using maple syrup. The answer was this delicious cookie. I love maple syrup, walnuts and spritz cookies, so I used all those elements to create these perfectly scrumptious bites. I just love the aroma when these are baking—it takes me back to Vermont and the good times I had there.—Paula Marchesi, Lenhartsville, PA

    Yield:6-1/2 dozen

    Mint Chocolate Wafers

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    My grandmother gave me a cookbook stuffed with recipes. This is a slight twist on one of the first—and best—recipes I made from the book. It's best to store these in the refrigerator. —Mary Murphy, Evansville, Indiana

    Yield:10 dozen

    Cherry Biscochitos

    I discovered the wonderful anise flavor of biscochitos, which are traditional cookies of New Mexico. I created my own version with maraschino cherries and fresh cranberries. —Mary Shivers, Ada, Oklahoma

    Yield:11 dozen

    Date-Nut Pinwheels

    Go to Recipe

    TMB studio

    Pinwheel cookies with dates and walnuts are a family treasure. There are a few steps when prepping, so I sometimes freeze the dough and bake the cookies later. —Frieda Whiteley, Lisbon, Connecticut

    Yield:About 9 dozen

    Lemon Butter Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    These tender cutout cookies have a slight lemon flavor that makes them stand out from the rest. They're very easy to roll out compared to other sugar cookies I've worked with. I know you'll enjoy them as much as we do. —Judy McCreight, Springfield, Illinois

    Yield:About 13 dozen

    Toffee Almond Sandies

    Go to Recipe

    These crispy classics are loaded with crunchy chopped toffee and almonds, so there's no doubt as to why they're my husband's favorite cookie. I used to bake them in large batches when our four sons still lived at home. Now I whip them up for the grandchildren! —Alice Kahnk, Kennard, Nebraska

    Yield:About 12 dozen

    Oatmeal Molasses Crisps

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    When I found this recipe in an Amish cookbook, I had to try it. It’s traditional in regions with Amish populations—Pennsylvania, Ohio and the Upper Midwest. Now it’s a staple for our family and the folks at our church fellowship, too. —Jori Schellenberger, Everett, Washington

    Yield:About 15 dozen

    Nutty Butter Munchies

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    My sweet tooth flared up, so I had to get baking. Peanuts and pecans are everywhere in Louisiana, so I worked them into my buttery drop cookies. —Zenola Frazier, Tallulah, Louisiana

    Yield:About 8 dozen

    Caramel Swirls

    Go to Recipe

    In my opinion, cookies are the best dessert to make...and to eat! With a crisp outside and chewy caramel filling, these are likely one of my very favorites. —Jan Smith, Star, Texas

    Yield:6-1/2dozen

    Black Walnut Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    Black walnuts, which have a more distinctive flavor than traditional English walnuts, have a short shelf life. It's best to store them in the freezer. —Doug Black, Conover, North Carolina

    Yield:10 dozen

    Neapolitan Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    My sister shared the recipe for these tricolor treats several years ago. The crisp cookies are fun to eat one section at a time or with all three in one bite. —Jan Mallo, White Pigeon, Michigan

    Yield:About 11 dozen

    Fruit-Filled Spritz Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    From the first time I baked these cookies, they've been a big success. Old-fashioned and attractive, they make a perfect holiday pastry. —Ingeborg Keith, Newark, Delaware

    Yield:About 7-1/2 dozen

    Yield:About 10 dozen

    Cherry-Pecan Icebox Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    During the holiday season, I keep a roll of dough for these crisp cookies in the freezer. It's nice to offer unexpected company a home-baked treat. —Betye Dalton, Tupelo, Oklahoma

    Yield:13 dozen

    Lemon-Butter Spritz Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    This recipe makes a lot of terrific cookies! It's great for Christmas when all the kids and grandkids visit. They can help decorate the cookies-not to mention help eat them! —Paula Pelis, Rocky Point, New York

    Yield:About 12 dozen

    Finnish Pinwheels

    Go to Recipe

    TMB studio

    When my sister was hosting an exchange student from Finland, she served these cookies I'd made to her guest. The young lady instantly recognized what they were. So I know they're still being made in our ancestors' country. —Ilona Barron, Ontonagon, Michigan

    Yield:About 7 dozen

    Butter Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    This great butter cookie recipe is a favorite of my nephews, who love the creamy frosting. —Ruth Griggs, South Hill, Virginia

    Yield:About 6-1/2 dozen

    Potato Chip Crunchies

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    When my family comes home, I like having treats ready for them. No matter what's on the cookie tray, these are always the first to vanish. —Dorothy Buiter, Worth, Illinois

    Yield:About 8 dozen

    Pistachio Buttons

    Go to Recipe

    This cookie recipe makes a big batch, which comes in handy during the holidays. The green center adds a festive touch. —Nella Parker, Hersey, Michigan

    Yield:10 dozen

    Red Velvet Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    These unique cookies have been a part of our holiday tradition for as long as I can remember. My mother made them when I was little, and now I often bake a batch for my own family.—Mindy Young, Hanover, Pennsylvania

    Yield:7-1/2 dozen

    Peanut Butter Oatmeal-Chip Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    These chocolate peanut butter oatmeal cookies are my husband's favorite, my classes' favorite, my colleagues' favorite and frankly my favorite, too. They're just plain yummy! This recipe also makes about 11 dozen...bake sale, here we come. —Dana Chew, Okemah, Oklahoma

    Yield:About 11 dozen

    Apricot Pinwheels

    Go to Recipe

    I decorate my little spirals with vanilla icing, but they're yummy without it, too. Dried apricots and lots of spice give the cookies Old World flavor. —Beverly Sadergaski, Saint Cloud, Minnesota

    Yield:8 dozen

    Flourless Peanut Butter Thumbprints

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    I had been searching for a dessert to make for my brother's girlfriend (who is gluten intolerant), and I came across a naturally gluten-free dessert—a flourless peanut butter cookie. After tweaking the recipe a bit and adding Nutella and a sprinkling of sea salt, I finally found the perfect cookie for her. —Dana Hinck, Pensacola, Florida

    Yield:About 8 dozen

    Mexican Cinnamon Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    My extended family shares a meal every Sunday. The aunts and uncles take turns bringing everything from main dishes to desserts like this traditional Mexican cinnamon cookie called reganadas. —Adan Franco, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Yield:12 dozen

    Red Velvet Spritz Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    I had never come across a red velvet spritz recipe, so I decided to create one. The hint of cocoa makes these taste like red velvet cake. Add peppermint flavoring for a little extra kick. —Crystal Schlueter, Northglenn, Colorado

    Yield:About 8-1/2 dozen

    Originally Published: July 24, 2018

    50 Large-Batch Cookie Recipes to Make for a Crowd (45)

    Katie Bandurski

    As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.

    50 Large-Batch Cookie Recipes to Make for a Crowd (2024)
    Top Articles
    Love Real Food's Cover Reveal & 10 Recipes to Celebrate!
    Air Fryer Crispy Crab Bites (VIRAL TIKTOK Recipe)
    Qu'est-ce que l'investopedia de la règle des 3 jours ?
    Quel est le modèle d’IA pour le trading d’actions ?
    Latest Posts
    Best French Onion Soup Recipe
    Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu + 2 Quick & Easy Recipes
    Article information

    Author: Nicola Considine CPA

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6132

    Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

    Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Nicola Considine CPA

    Birthday: 1993-02-26

    Address: 3809 Clinton Inlet, East Aleisha, UT 46318-2392

    Phone: +2681424145499

    Job: Government Technician

    Hobby: Calligraphy, Lego building, Worldbuilding, Shooting, Bird watching, Shopping, Cooking

    Introduction: My name is Nicola Considine CPA, I am a determined, witty, powerful, brainy, open, smiling, proud person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.