50 Large-Batch Cookie Recipes to Make for a Crowd (2024)

Katie BandurskiUpdated: Jan. 30, 2024
Baking for a big crowd just got a little easier.
Brown Sugar Cutout Cookies
Our neighbor made these for me when I was little, and now I make them for my kids, my grandkids and the children at school. Serve them with milk for the kids and tea for the grown-ups. —Nancy Lynch, Somerset, Pennsylvania
Yield:7-1/2 dozen
Apricot-Pecan Thumbprint Cookies
I enjoy experimenting with cake mixes to make new cookie recipes. I love apricot, but feel free to fill the thumbprint in the center of these goodies with any fruit preserve you like. —Nancy Johnson, Laverne, Oklahoma
Yield:About 7dozen
Yield:16 dozen
Aunt Ione's Icebox Cookies
Whenever we went to visit my Aunt Ione in south Georgia, her icebox cookies were our favorite treat. My mother later make these cookies, and I remember begging for a slice of the raw dough—I thought the unbaked cookies tasted just as great as the baked! —Jenny Hill, Meridianville, Alabama
Yield:About 17 dozen
Dipped Gingersnaps
I get tremendous satisfaction making and giving time-tested yuletide treats like these dipped gingersnaps. Dipping them in white chocolate makes much-loved gingersnaps even more special. —Laura Kimball, West Jordan, Utah
Yield:About 14-1/2 dozen
Super Chunky Cookies
Chocolate lovers will go crazy over these cookies that feature loads of chocolate! When friends ask me to make "those cookies," I know exactly what recipe they mean. —Rebecca Jendry, Spring Branch, Texas
Yield:6-1/2 dozen
Frosted Butter Cutout Cookies
I have fond memories of baking and frosting these cutout cookies with my mom. Now I carry on the tradition with my kids. It's a messy but fun day! —Sandy Nace, Greensburg, Kansas
Yield:About 8 dozen
Double Delights
You get the best of both worlds with these chocolate and vanilla cookies. They're an appealing addition to any cookie tray. I usually serve them at the holidays, when they're often the first cookies to disappear, but you can have them any time of year. —Ruth Ann Stelfox, Raymond, Alberta
Yield:About 15 dozen
Chocolate Walnut Crescents
I use a round cookie cutter to form the crescent shapes for these nutty favorites. They're so pretty sprinkled with sugar and drizzled with chocolate. —TerryAnn Moore, Vineland, New Jersey
Yield:About 10-1/2 dozen
Ice Cream Kolachkes
These sweet pastries have Polish and Czech roots and can also be spelled "kolaches." They are usually filled with poppy seeds, nuts, jam or a mashed fruit mixture. The ice cream is a unique twist on traditional kolachkes, and it's simplest to use a square cookie cutter to cut the dough. —Diane Turner, Brunswick, Ohio
Yield:10 dozen
Carrot Cookie Bites
This recipe is a longtime family favorite. The cookies are soft and delicious, and the aroma while baking is absolutely irresistible! I'm always being asked for the recipe. —Jeanie Petrik, Greensburg, Kentucky
Yield:7 dozen
Pecan Roll-Ups
This recipe is so delicious and is sure to become a favorite of your family. The pecans make them so rich.—Lee B. Roberts, Racine, Wisconsin
Yield:8 dozen
Chocolate-Swirled Peanut Butter Cookies
Our kids’ most-requested cookies are peanut butter and chocolate chip, so I created this combination. The two doughs swirled together create a marbled pattern that’s so pretty, the cookies don’t need additional decorations! This is the best chocolate-peanut butter cookie you'll make! —Lori Kesinger, Baker, Montana
Yield:About 6-1/2 dozen
Lemon and rosemary make these luscious treats a sweet surprise for a few friends. —Malorie Harris, Wildomar, California
Yield:8 dozen
Flaky Creme-Filled Cookies
The light, incredibly flaky base of these delightful sandwich cookies is an easy-to-make form of French puff pastry. Mix and match the flavorings, and you'll have cookies for every taste.—Susan Falk, Warren, Michigan
Yield:About 6-1/2 dozen
Rainbow Layered Cookies
Balanced beautifully in the sweet spot between cake and cookie, these sensational slices will be the centerpiece of your cookie tray.—Sherry Thompson, Seneca, South Carolina
Yield:12 dozen
Cornmeal Lime Cookies
Here’s something a little different for your platter of Christmas sweets. Cornmeal gives these light cookies crunch, and the tart lime glaze tops them off perfectly.—Wendy Rusch, Fall Creek, Wisconsin
Yield:8 dozen
Pfeffernuesse Cookies
A German holiday tradition, these fragrant pfeffernuesse cookies pack a warm rush of spices in every bite. Also called peppernuts, they go wonderfully with coffee or tea.—Joanne Nelson, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
Yield:10 dozen
Chocolate Orange Rounds
I send these chocolate orange cookies to family and friends in other areas of the country. The two-tone treats deliver a citrusy taste of the Sunshine State. —Geordyth Sullivan, Cutler Bay, Florida
Yield:6-1/2 dozen
Old-Fashioned Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
I've been making these cookies for nearly 30 years. The spice cake mix provides a delicious backdrop to the oats and raisins. The treats are an all-time favorite with my family. —Nancy Horton, Greenbrier, Tennessee
Yield:7 dozen
Maple-Walnut Spritz Cookies
After taking a trip to Vermont during maple harvest season and tasting amazing maple goodies, I just had to make something using maple syrup. The answer was this delicious cookie. I love maple syrup, walnuts and spritz cookies, so I used all those elements to create these perfectly scrumptious bites. I just love the aroma when these are baking—it takes me back to Vermont and the good times I had there.—Paula Marchesi, Lenhartsville, PA
Yield:6-1/2 dozen
Mint Chocolate Wafers
My grandmother gave me a cookbook stuffed with recipes. This is a slight twist on one of the first—and best—recipes I made from the book. It's best to store these in the refrigerator. —Mary Murphy, Evansville, Indiana
Yield:10 dozen
Cherry Biscochitos
I discovered the wonderful anise flavor of biscochitos, which are traditional cookies of New Mexico. I created my own version with maraschino cherries and fresh cranberries. —Mary Shivers, Ada, Oklahoma
Yield:11 dozen
Date-Nut Pinwheels
Pinwheel cookies with dates and walnuts are a family treasure. There are a few steps when prepping, so I sometimes freeze the dough and bake the cookies later. —Frieda Whiteley, Lisbon, Connecticut
Yield:About 9 dozen
Lemon Butter Cookies
These tender cutout cookies have a slight lemon flavor that makes them stand out from the rest. They're very easy to roll out compared to other sugar cookies I've worked with. I know you'll enjoy them as much as we do. —Judy McCreight, Springfield, Illinois
Yield:About 13 dozen
Toffee Almond Sandies
These crispy classics are loaded with crunchy chopped toffee and almonds, so there's no doubt as to why they're my husband's favorite cookie. I used to bake them in large batches when our four sons still lived at home. Now I whip them up for the grandchildren! —Alice Kahnk, Kennard, Nebraska
Yield:About 12 dozen
Oatmeal Molasses Crisps
When I found this recipe in an Amish cookbook, I had to try it. It’s traditional in regions with Amish populations—Pennsylvania, Ohio and the Upper Midwest. Now it’s a staple for our family and the folks at our church fellowship, too. —Jori Schellenberger, Everett, Washington
Yield:About 15 dozen
Nutty Butter Munchies
My sweet tooth flared up, so I had to get baking. Peanuts and pecans are everywhere in Louisiana, so I worked them into my buttery drop cookies. —Zenola Frazier, Tallulah, Louisiana
Yield:About 8 dozen
Caramel Swirls
In my opinion, cookies are the best dessert to make...and to eat! With a crisp outside and chewy caramel filling, these are likely one of my very favorites. —Jan Smith, Star, Texas
Yield:6-1/2dozen
Black Walnut Cookies
Black walnuts, which have a more distinctive flavor than traditional English walnuts, have a short shelf life. It's best to store them in the freezer. —Doug Black, Conover, North Carolina
Yield:10 dozen
Neapolitan Cookies
My sister shared the recipe for these tricolor treats several years ago. The crisp cookies are fun to eat one section at a time or with all three in one bite. —Jan Mallo, White Pigeon, Michigan
Yield:About 11 dozen
Fruit-Filled Spritz Cookies
From the first time I baked these cookies, they've been a big success. Old-fashioned and attractive, they make a perfect holiday pastry. —Ingeborg Keith, Newark, Delaware
Yield:About 7-1/2 dozen
Yield:About 10 dozen
Cherry-Pecan Icebox Cookies
During the holiday season, I keep a roll of dough for these crisp cookies in the freezer. It's nice to offer unexpected company a home-baked treat. —Betye Dalton, Tupelo, Oklahoma
Yield:13 dozen
Lemon-Butter Spritz Cookies
This recipe makes a lot of terrific cookies! It's great for Christmas when all the kids and grandkids visit. They can help decorate the cookies-not to mention help eat them! —Paula Pelis, Rocky Point, New York
Yield:About 12 dozen
Finnish Pinwheels
When my sister was hosting an exchange student from Finland, she served these cookies I'd made to her guest. The young lady instantly recognized what they were. So I know they're still being made in our ancestors' country. —Ilona Barron, Ontonagon, Michigan
Yield:About 7 dozen
Butter Cookies
This great butter cookie recipe is a favorite of my nephews, who love the creamy frosting. —Ruth Griggs, South Hill, Virginia
Yield:About 6-1/2 dozen
Potato Chip Crunchies
When my family comes home, I like having treats ready for them. No matter what's on the cookie tray, these are always the first to vanish. —Dorothy Buiter, Worth, Illinois
Yield:About 8 dozen
Pistachio Buttons
This cookie recipe makes a big batch, which comes in handy during the holidays. The green center adds a festive touch. —Nella Parker, Hersey, Michigan
Yield:10 dozen
Red Velvet Cookies
These unique cookies have been a part of our holiday tradition for as long as I can remember. My mother made them when I was little, and now I often bake a batch for my own family.—Mindy Young, Hanover, Pennsylvania
Yield:7-1/2 dozen
Peanut Butter Oatmeal-Chip Cookies
These chocolate peanut butter oatmeal cookies are my husband's favorite, my classes' favorite, my colleagues' favorite and frankly my favorite, too. They're just plain yummy! This recipe also makes about 11 dozen...bake sale, here we come. —Dana Chew, Okemah, Oklahoma
Yield:About 11 dozen
Apricot Pinwheels
I decorate my little spirals with vanilla icing, but they're yummy without it, too. Dried apricots and lots of spice give the cookies Old World flavor. —Beverly Sadergaski, Saint Cloud, Minnesota
Yield:8 dozen
Flourless Peanut Butter Thumbprints
I had been searching for a dessert to make for my brother's girlfriend (who is gluten intolerant), and I came across a naturally gluten-free dessert—a flourless peanut butter cookie. After tweaking the recipe a bit and adding Nutella and a sprinkling of sea salt, I finally found the perfect cookie for her. —Dana Hinck, Pensacola, Florida
Yield:About 8 dozen
Mexican Cinnamon Cookies
My extended family shares a meal every Sunday. The aunts and uncles take turns bringing everything from main dishes to desserts like this traditional Mexican cinnamon cookie called reganadas. —Adan Franco, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Yield:12 dozen
Red Velvet Spritz Cookies
I had never come across a red velvet spritz recipe, so I decided to create one. The hint of cocoa makes these taste like red velvet cake. Add peppermint flavoring for a little extra kick. —Crystal Schlueter, Northglenn, Colorado
Yield:About 8-1/2 dozen
Originally Published: July 24, 2018
Katie Bandurski
As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.