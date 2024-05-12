50 Old-School Cookie Recipes Grandma Knew By Heart (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Even when Grandma eyeballed the measurements and ad-libbed the steps, her cookies always seemed to come out perfect. Here are the cookie recipes you begged her to write down.
Vanilla Meringue Cookies
Grandma was a master of the meringue. This meringue cookie is light, airy morsels and the treat to settle a sweets craving. —Jenni Sharp, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Homemade Chocolate Shortbread
This recipe has been in my files for a long time…probably from when I first learned to bake. Any chocolate lover will like these melt-in-your-mouth cookies. I make them year-round with variations. They’re even richer with a thin coat of icing or as a sandwich cookie with frosting in the middle. —Sarah Bueckert, Austin, Manitoba. Looking for more? You’ve got to try these delicious mom’s best cookie recipes.
Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies
My mother insisted that my grandmother write down one recipe for her when Mom got married in 1942: the how to make peanut butter cookies from scratch recipe. That was a real effort because Grandma was a traditional pioneer-type cook who used a little of this or that until it felt right. This treasured recipe is the only one she ever wrote down! —Janet Hall, Clinton, Wisconsin
Cream Wafers
My sons used to help me make these cookies, and now my oldest granddaughter helps. When the smaller grandchildren are home, they help, too. The cute little sandwich cookies are tender, buttery and melt-in-your-mouth good! —Linda Clinkenbeard, Vincennes, Indiana
Amish Sugar Cookies
These easy-to-make, old-fashioned Amish sugar cookies simply melt in your mouth! I've passed this recipe around to many friends. After I gave it to my sister, she entered the cookies in a local fair and won best of show. —Sylvia Ford, Kennett, Missouri
Coconut Washboards
This simple yet satisfying coconut cookie recipe has been around for generations. Pressing a fork into the top gives the look of an old-fashioned washboard. —Tommie Sue Shaw, McAlester, Oklahoma
Big Soft Ginger Cookies
These nicely spiced, big soft ginger cookies are perfect for folks who like the flavor of ginger but don't care for crunchy gingersnaps. —Barbara Gray, Boise, Idaho
Chewy Oatmeal Cookies
I packed chocolate chips, raisins, nuts and cinnamon into my oatmeal cookie recipe. These soft cookies are easy to make. Best of all, our kids love them! —Janis Plageman, Lynden, Washington
Scottish Shortbread
My mother, who is of Scottish heritage, passed this shortbread recipe, along with other favorite recipes, on to me. When I entered this treat at our local fair, it won a red ribbon. —Rose Mabee, Selkirk, Manitoba
Buttery Spritz Cookies
This tender spritz cookie recipe is quite eye-catching on my Christmas cookie tray. The dough is easy to work with, so it's fun to make these spritz cookies into a variety of festive shapes. This is hands-down the best spritz cookie recipe ever. —Beverly Launius, Sandwich, Illinois
Grandma Krause's Coconut Cookies
When my two daughters were young, their great-grandma made them coconut cookies with oats. Thankfully, she shared the recipe. —Debra Dorn, Dunnellon, Florida
Butter Cookies
This great butter cookie recipe is a favorite of my nephews, who love the creamy frosting. —Ruth Griggs, South Hill, Virginia
Double Butterscotch Cookies
This is a very old recipe that's been in the family for generations. Sometimes I'll omit the toffee bits and add miniature chocolate chips or coconut instead. —Beverly Duncan, Lakeville, Ohio
Chocolate Coconut Neapolitans
These yummy striped cookies with a chocolaty twist are easy and fun to make, but they do need some time in the freezer. —Lena Marie Brownell, Rockland, Massachusetts
Mom's Buttermilk Cookies
I treasure my mother’s recipe for these comforting cookie pillows. The tender treats are topped with thick frosting and a sprinkling of chopped walnuts. —Jane Darling, Simi Valley, California
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookies
Here's a different version of a traditional recipe. I love these soft peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. — Clarice Schweitzer, Sun City, Arizona
Mexican Wedding Cookies
As part of a Mexican tradition, I tucked these sugar-dusted Mexican wedding cookies into small gift boxes for the guests at my sister's wedding. Most folks said the cookies never made it home! We bake them around the holidays too. —Sarita Johnston, San Antonio, Texas
Butter Meltaways
Beech Grove, Indiana field editor Sue Call suggests, "Add variety to this recipe by substituting lemon flavoring for the vanilla plus a teaspoon of lemon peel."
Holiday Rum Balls
I make these rum balls for special occasions with my wonderful family and friends. The treats are so easy to make and pack a festive punch. — Diane Duschanek, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Iced Orange Cookies
I usually make these bite-size orange cookies at Christmastime, when Florida citrus is plentiful, but they're delicious any time of year. Every time I sniff their wonderful aroma, I remember my grandmother, who shared the recipe. —Lori DiPietro, New Port Richey, Florida
Crisp Sugar Cookies
My grandmother always had sugar cookies in her pantry, and we grandchildren would empty that big jar quickly because they were the best! I now regularly bake these wonderful cookies to share with friends. —Evelyn Poteet, Hanco*ck, Maryland
Grossmutter's Peppernuts
Before Christmas, my grandmother would bake peppernuts and store them until the big day. When we came home from school, the whole house would smell like anise and we knew the holiday season was about to begin. —Marilyn Kutzli, Clinton, Iowa
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
My husband loves homemade treats, and these easy peanut butter oatmeal cookiesare probably his favorite. The wheat flour and oats give these cookies a distinctive flavor.
Spritz Cookies
It was a tradition to make these cookies with my grandmother every Christmas. Now my two daughters help me make them for the holidays.—Sharon Claussen, Wheat Ridge, Colorado
Surprise Meringues
These crisp, delicate cookies are light as a feather. Mini chocolate chips and chopped nuts are a delightful and yummy surprise in every bite. Mom knows this fun dessert is a fitting finale to a big meal. —Gloria Grant, Sterling, Illinois
Anise Icebox Cookies
These crisp, old-fashioned spice cookies are one of my favorite anise recipes to cook up—especially around the holidays. —Sharon Nichols, Brookings, South Dakota
Great-Grandma's Oatmeal Cookies
This yummy cookie—a favorite of my husband's—goes back to my great-grandmother. At Christmastime, we use colored sugar for a festive touch. —Mary Ann Konechne, Kimball, South Dakota
Black Walnut Cookies
Black walnuts, which have a more distinctive flavor than traditional English walnuts, have a short shelf life. It's best to store them in the freezer. —Doug Black, Conover, North Carolina
Pizzelle
This recipe was adapted from one that my Italian-born mother and grandmother followed. They used old irons on a gas stove, but now we have the convenience of electric pizzelle irons. These delectable cookies are still a traditional treat in our family. —Elizabeth Schwartz, Trevorton, Pennsylvania
Nanny's Fruitcake Cookies
My grandmother always made a holiday fruitcake. I turned her recipe into cookies that are perfect anytime, especially with a cup of tea. —Amanda Digges, South Windsor, Connecticut
Shortbread
I live in Missouri, but many of our family recipes come from New Zealand, where I lived as a youngster. I proudly claim a Down Under heritage! These special-occasion cookies bring back warm and sweet memories of my childhood, and I'm going to make sure they're passed on to the next generation in my family—no matter where they live. —A. Swenson, Camdenton, Missouri
Anise Sugar Cookies
As much as I love giving away my baking, a few goodies—like these anise sugar cookies—are keepers. The light anise flavor and buttery texture make them a perfect Christmas treat. —P. Marchesi, Rocky Point, Long Island, New York
Cinnamon Crescents
I've had the recipe for these crispy cinnamon-sugar roll-ups for years. They're one of my family's favorites and so easy to make. We enjoy them at breakfast with a cup of coffee. —Emily Engel, Quill Lake, Saskatchewan
Icebox Cookies
This cookie recipe from my 91-year-old grandmother was my grandfather's favorite. She still makes them and sends us home with the dough so that we can make more whenever we want, I love to make a fresh batch when company drops in. —Chris Paulsen, Glendale, Arizona
Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies
Here's proof that peanut butter and chocolate just belong together. These peanut butter blossom cookies are an easy family favorite and never fails to make my children smile. —Tammie Merrill, Wake Forest, North Carolina
Orange Sugar Cookies
I make these citrusy cookies for parties and special occasions, and we always get to eat the ones that don’t come out perfectly. Eventually I had to start making extra “mistakes” to keep my family happy! —Myrrh Wertz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Lemon Pudding Cookies
These lemon slice cookies are a refreshing variation of my grandmother's sugar cookies. Lemon pudding mix and icing add a subtle tartness that tingles your taste buds. —Melissa Turkington, Camano Island, Washington
Blackberry Peekaboo Cookies
My grandmother bakes this recipe every year for the holidays. She uses homemade blackberry jam that she makes fresh every summer. These cookies are so delicious! —Jacquie Franklin, Hot Springs, Montana
Two-Tone Butter Cookies
During the hectic holiday season, you'll appreciate the ease of these irresistible butter cookies from Kathy Kittell of Lenexa, Kansas. It's wonderful to pull the two-tone dough from the freezer and bake a festive batch in no time.
This recipe was passed down through my family from Grandma Irene and is a favorite of my dad and cousin Dennis. It's a true cookie lover's cookie: crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside and perfectly dunkable. —Lori Rowe, Tigerton, Wisconsin
Hazelnut Almond Biscotti
Pour a cup of coffee and indulge! Crisp, crunchy biscotti cookies are perfect for dunking. Hazelnuts and almonds make my favorite version even better. —Johnna Johnson, Scottsdale, Arizona
Star Anise-Honey Cookies
When I was growing up, my mother made many desserts and pastries with anise. Today, I continue the tradition with these cookies, which are flavorful and great for decorating in a variety of ways. —Darlene Brenden, Salem, Oregon
Chocolate Almond Wafers
When my children were younger, we’d make dozens of cookies and candies each season. Then we’d pack up assortments and deliver them to our friends and family. These wafers were always a favorite. —Phyl Broich-Wessling, Garner, Iowa
Nutty Rice Krispie Cookies
My mom and I used to prepare these Rice Krispie cookies for Christmas every year. Making them with just the microwave means they're super easy and fun to mix with the kids. —Savanna Chapdelaine, Orlando, Florida
Kourambiethes
My daughter-in-law gave me this recipe. Her grandmother was born in Greece and bakes these cookies for special occasions, including Christmas.—Carol Dale, Greenville, Texas
Oatmeal Rollout Cookies
For special events, my mother would bring these cookies to the rural school I attended. She decorated each cookie with a student's name written in frosting. —Sally Gores, Almena, Wisconsin
Baki's Old-World Cookies
My uncles have always called these "cupcake cookies" because of the unique, pretty way they're baked. My maternal grandmother mixed many batches. —Marilyn Louise Riggenbach, Ravenna, Ohio
Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies
This cookie's always been a favorite with my kids, and a best-seller at bake sales. If you want to gild the lily, you can add toasted chopped walnuts or pecans to the frosting. —Linda Ross, Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Originally Published: February 22, 2019
