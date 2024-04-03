50 Oven-Baked Recipes We're Eating All Winter Long (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Baking
Camille BerryUpdated: Jan. 06, 2020
These cozy oven-baked recipes are perfect for warming up on chilly winter nights. Banish the cold with hearty casseroles, delicious pasta bakes, stick-to-your-ribs roasts and other classic comfort foods.
Chicken Potpie Casserole
I always have leftover chicken broth on hand and use it for many things, including this comforting and easy chicken pot pie casserole. You can bake your own biscuits, like I do, or buy them at the store. I like to bake extra biscuits to eat with butter and jam. —Liliane Jahnke, Cypress, Texas
Beef Stew Skillet Pie
Puff pastry makes a pretty topping for this homey skillet potpie. —Josh Rink, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Goat Cheese and Spinach Stuffed Chicken
This spinach-stuffed chicken breast recipe is special to me because it has so much flavor, yet not too many calories. I love Italian food, but most of the time it is too heavy. This is a healthy twist on an Italian dish! —Nicole Stevens, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Herbed Seafood Casserole
When I wanted a seafood dish for my annual Christmas Eve buffet, my friend gave me a wonderful recipe. This is a rich, creamy casserole loaded with shrimp, scallops and crab. —Donna Schmuland, Westaskiwin, Alberta
Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas
This is not a drill. These buffalo chicken enchiladas—filled with tender rotisserie chicken, lots of cheese and, of course, Buffalo sauce—are a craveworthy, easy and delicious meal. The entire family will ask for them again and again. —Becky Hardin, St. Peters, Missouri
Sausage-Stuffed Pizza
I love shortcuts, so I created this cast-iron pizza using the convenience of frozen bread dough. It's versatile, so pile on your family's favorite pizza toppings. — Carol Gillespie, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
Herb-Brined Cornish Game Hens
Instead of a turkey or a big roast, why not serve individual Cornish game hens for the holidays? They cook in a fraction of the time and they're guaranteed to impress all your guests. —Shannon Roum, Cudahy, Wisconsin
Baked Mac and Cheese
Even people who have had their own homemade baked macaroni and cheese recipe for years ask for mine when they taste this crumb-topped version. For the best baked mac and cheese, use extra-sharp white cheddar cheese for more flavor. —Shelby Thompson of Dover, Delaware
Garlic Chicken with Maple-Chipotle Glaze
This herby one-dish garlic chicken dinner is a updated version of an old standby recipe. The smoky flavors pair well with the savory chicken and the hint of sweetness from the maple syrup. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Mom's Chicken Tetrazzini
Rotisserie chicken turns this baked spaghetti into a warm, cozy meal our family craves. If we have leftover turkey, we use that, too. —Jennifer Petrino, Newnan, Georgia
Basil-Butter Steaks with Roasted Potatoes
A few ingredients and 30 minutes are all you’ll need for this incredibly satisfying meal. A simple basil butter gives these steaks a very special taste. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Sheet-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken
This sheet-pan chicken is an easy gluten-free, low-carb meal ideal for busy weekdays. The chicken is tender, juicy and so delicious! It's now on the list of our favorite meals. You can substitute any low-carb vegetable for green beans. —Denise Browning, San Antonio, Texas
Cornbread Taco Bake
Cornbread and beef bake together in one casserole dish, making this entree convenient. This Mexican cornbread casserole is packed with tempting seasonings, and the cheese and onions make an attractive topping. —Vicki Good, Oscoda, Michigan
Best Lasagna
Want to know how to make lasagna for a casual holiday meal? You can't go wrong with this deliciously rich meat lasagna recipe. My grown sons and daughter-in-law request it for their birthdays, too. —Pam Thompson, Girard, Illinois
Chicken Biscuit Skillet
My mother always made this while we were growing up. Now I make it for my own husband and kids. I use the small biscuits since their tops brown so nicely. I also sometimes add mushrooms to this recipe because my family loves them. —Keri Boffeli, Monticello, Iowa
Cranberry Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
Whether canned or homemade, cranberry sauce delivers a healthy dose of vitamins to this dish. A little bit sweet and a little bit smoky, these enchiladas are a delightful way to use leftover chicken or turkey. —Julie Peterson, Crofton, Maryland
Nutty Barley Bake
When I started bringing this distinctive dish to holiday dinners, a lot of people had never seen barley in anything but soup. They have since dubbed me "the barley lady", and now I wouldn't dare bring anything this dish. Even if I double the recipe, I come home with an empty pan.-Renate Crump, Los Angeles, California
Crumb-Topped Salmon
Often we catch enough of our delicious Northwest salmon to send some to Michigan for my sister to enjoy. This crisp, lemony recipe is a tasty way to enjoy it. —Perlene Hoekema, Lynden, Washington
Lemony Roasted Chicken and Potatoes
This one-dish meal tastes like it needs hours of hands-on time to put together, but it's just minutes to prep the simple ingredients. The meat juices cook the veggies to perfection. So easy. —Sherri Melotik Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Garlic Herbed Beef Tenderloin
You don't need much seasoning to add flavor to this tender beef roast. The mild blend of rosemary, basil and garlic does the trick. —Ruth Andrewson, Leavenworth, Washington
Seafood Casserole
A family favorite, this rice casserole is filled with plenty of seafood and veggies. It's hearty, homey and so easy to make. —Nancy Billups, Princeton, Iowa
Artichoke Ratatouille Chicken
I loaded all the fresh produce I could find into this speedy chicken dinner. Serve it on its own or over pasta. —Judy Armstrong, Prairieville, Louisiana
Stuffed Pasta Shells
These savory shells never fail to make a big impression, even though the recipe is very easy. One or two of these shells makes a great individual serving at a potluck, so a single batch goes a long way. —Jena Coffey, St. Louis, Missouri
Southwest Vegetarian Bake
This veggie-packed casserole hits the spot on chilly nights. It's a healthy canned vegetable recipe that's perfect any time I have a taste for Mexican food with all the fixings. —Patricia Gale, Monticello, Illinois
Saturday Afternoon Oven Pot Roast
This pot roast will be a welcome sight and will leave your house smelling heavenly. If the cooking liquid evaporates quickly, add more broth to the Dutch oven. —Colleen Delawder, Herndon, Virginia
Lemon-Dijon Pork Sheet-Pan Supper
Most nights I need something that I can get on the table with minimal effort and delicious results. This sheet-pan supper has become an all-time favorite, not only because of its bright flavors but also because of its speedy cleanup time. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grove, Utah
Mexicali Casserole
If you like Mexican food but are watching your diet, try this tasty bake. It takes advantage of ground turkey and reduced-fat cheese without sacrificing flavor. —Gertrudis C. Miller, Evansville, Indiana
Spinach Ravioli Bake
This entree is unbelievably simple to prepare yet tastes delicious. The fact that you use frozen ravioli—straight from the bag without boiling or thawing—saves so much time.—Susan Kehl, Pembroke Pines, Florida
Orange-Glazed Pork with Sweet Potatoes
When it's chilly outside, I like to roast pork tenderloin with sweet potatoes, apples and an orange. The sweetness and spices make any evening cozy. —Danielle Boyles, Sparta, Wisconsin
Roasted Chicken with Brown Gravy
Folks say this is the most delicious roasted chicken in brown sauce they've ever had. There's only one problem—there are never any leftovers! —Annie Tompkins, Deltona, Florida
Tuna Mushroom Casserole
I love to serve this dressed-up version of a tuna casserole. The green beans add nice texture, color and flavor. The first time I made this dish, my uncle asked for seconds even though tuna casseroles are not usually his favorite.—Jone Furlong, Santa Rosa, California
Turkey Lattice Pie
With its pretty lattice crust, this cheesy baked dish looks as good as it tastes. It's easy to make, too, since it uses ready-to-go crescent roll dough. —Lorraine Naig, Emmetsburg, Iowa
Pasta Fagioli al Forno
The name of this Italian-inspired dish means "baked pasta with beans." But my busy family translates it as "super satisfying dinner." —Cindy Preller, Grayslake, Illinois
Parmesan Baked Cod
This is a goof-proof way to keep oven-baked cod moist and flavorful. My mom shared this recipe with me years ago and I've loved it ever since. —Mary Jo Hoppe, Pewaukee, Wisconsin
Stuffed Vegetarian Shells
When my aunt first told me about these shells, they sounded like a lot of work—but the recipe whips up in no time. Sometimes I add a little cooked bacon to the ricotta filling. —Amelia Hopkin, Salt Lake City, Utah
Southwestern Casserole
I’ve been making this mild family-pleasing southwest casserole for years. It tastes wonderful and fits nicely into our budget. Best of all, the recipe makes a second casserole to freeze and enjoy later. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas
When I became a new mother, my mom helped me find comforting and simple recipes to have on hand. This terrific roast chicken is a happy discovery. —Sara Eilers, Surprise, Arizona
Pinwheel Steak Potpie
On cool nights, nothing hits the spot like a steaming homemade potpie—especially one you can get on the table fast. The pinwheel crust on top has become my signature. —Kristin Shaw, Castleton, New York
Meat Loaf Cordon Bleu
I'm a school counselor and a mother of one young child. Even with my busy schedule, I can make this in the morning and pop it into the oven when I get home. —Barb Jacobsen, Campbell, Nebraska
Balsamic Roasted Chicken Thighs with Root Vegetables
I will always remember the way my grandmother's house smelled when she made these balsamic chicken thighs every Sunday. Ever since she gave me the recipe, the heartwarming flavors always take me back to my childhood. — Erin Chilcoat, Central Islip, New York
Chili Mac Casserole
This cheesy casserole uses several of my family's favorite ingredients, including macaroni, kidney beans, tomatoes and cheese. Just add a leafy salad for a complete meal. —Marlene Wilson, Rolla, North Dakota
Hoisin Sriracha Sheet-Pan Chicken
The convenience and simplicity of this chicken dinner make it extra awesome. Feel free to change the veggies throughout the year—the sticky-spicy-sweet sauce is tasty on everything!! —Julie Peterson, Crofton, Maryland
Spinach Chicken Manicotti
Pepper and nutmeg spice up the rich sauce in this hearty chicken and spinach manicotti. I made this for my boyfriend on our first Valentine’s Day. It was a big success—now we're married! —Amy Luce, Dallas, Texas
Pork Tenderloins with Wild Rice
Apricots say sweet things to earthy herbs in this gravy-licious meal. Remember this recipe—it’s worthy of a weekend celebration. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Three-Cheese Meatball Mostaccioli
When my husband travels for work, I make a special dinner for my kids to keep their minds off missing Daddy. This tasty mostaccioli is meatball magic. —Jennifer Gilbert, Brighton, Michigan
Oven-Barbecued Pork Chops
My mother has fixed this recipe for years and now I prepare it for my family. The chops are delicious with scalloped potatoes and home-baked bread. —Teresa King, Whittier, California
Taco Noodle Dish
I got creative while we were housebound during a snowstorm one winter...and used ingredients I had on hand to come up with this hearty casserole. Later, I modified it so it has less fat and fewer calories. —Judy Munger, Warren, Minnesota
Chicken Amandine
With colorful green beans and pimientos, this attractive casserole is terrific for the holidays. This is true comfort food at its finest. —Kat Woolbright, Wichita Falls, Texas
Sheet-Pan Chicken and Vegetables
This sheet-pan chicken and veggies meal tastes as if it took hours of hands-on time to put together, but the simple ingredients can be prepped in mere minutes. The rosemary gives it a rich flavor, and the meat juices cook the veggies to perfection. It’s unbelievably easy! —Sherri Melotik, Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Eggplant Sausage Casserole
If you want your kids to happily eat their eggplant, serve it in this lovely layered casserole. Our whole family enjoys it. Always a popular potluck item, it's a great company dish, as well. —Carol Mieske, Red Bluff, California
Camille Berry
With nearly a decade of freelancing under her belt (six with Taste of Home), Camille regularly taps into her background to write about about all things food and drink. Part of the third generation in a family of restaurateurs, Camille was born with a passion for cooking and food. She embarked on a career in hospitality where she excelled as a sommelier and wine director. This hospitality experience has given her a wealth of first-hand knowledge about how to pair all manner of drinks with food—plus some serious kitchen skills. These days, she's hung up her wine key in favor of a keyboard and covers all aspects of food and drink.