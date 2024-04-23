50 PCOS Recipes: Healthy Dinners You'll Love! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

These 50 PCOS recipes are gluten free, dairy free and refined sugar free. They’re meals you’ll look forward to making while trying to naturally reverse PCOS symptoms.

Getting a PCOS diagnosis can be overwhelming. When I was diagnosed, I wanted to heal naturally and I knew my diet was going to make a big difference. This post is to give you inspiration for PCOS dinner recipes that will help you on your journey.

What is PCOS?

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder in women and the exact cause is still unknown. It’s just known as a “hormonal problem” at the moment that results in symptoms like: irregular periods, fertility problems, excessive hair growth (hirsutism), weight gain, bloating, fatigue, mood disorders (anxiety), headaches, thinning hair and acne.

What is the best “diet” for PCOS?

After tons of research, reading doctor’s blogs and meeting with my functional CNP, they all recommended an anti-inflammatory diet as the most effective for PCOS. Chronic inflammation can cause hormonal miscommunication and is a great option for PCOS ladies. Read more about my anti-inflammatory diet here. And as always, please consult your doctor for any specific questions and what’s best for you.

Why I don’t eat low carb: According to The Period Repair Manual, “our bodies need carbs to ovulate.” While keto does help manage blood sugar, I like to eat carbs to help with ovulation and, instead, I’m mindful of the amount I eat and when I eat them.

My PCOS-friendly cookbook is available for pre-order! This book is full of 100+ simple, gluten free, dairy free recipes for reducing inflammation and healing PCOS from the inside out. Ships to your door on July 13! PRE ORDER NOW

What should I eat for dinner with PCOS?

Chicken Recipes:

Crispy Chicken Salad with Healthy Honey Mustard Crock Pot BBQ Pulled Chicken [over a baked sweet potato!] Gluten Free Fried Chicken Tenders Instant Pot Greek Chicken and Rice One Pot Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta Healthy Chicken Enchiladas One Pan Greek Chicken Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup Healthy Homemade Chicken Nuggets Crispy Baked Honey Sriracha Wings Instant Pot Honey Mustard Chicken Rice Crispy Chicken Instant Pot Salsa Chicken Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Casserole Low Carb Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Spaghetti Squash Creamy Chicken Broccoli Quinoa Skillet Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado Crock Pot Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip [Whole30] Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup Sheet Pan Paleo Baked Breaded Chicken and Veggies Creamy Tuscan Chicken [Whole30 | Keto] Healthy Chicken Tortilla Soup Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Crock Pot Healthy White Chicken Chili The Best Healthy Chicken Soup

Beef Recipes:

Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas Herby Garlic Steak Bites Instant Pot Pot Roast and Potatoes Instant Pot Spaghetti [Gluten Free] One Pan Garlic Herb Steak and Potatoes Slow Cooker Beef Ragu Slow Cooker Healthy Sloppy Joes Healthy Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff Grilled Hawaiian Teriyaki Burgers Korean Shredded Beef Tacos Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Beef Stew Slow Cooker Paleo Chili Healthy Instant Pot Mongolian Beef One Pot Taco Pasta

Pork and Turkey Recipes:

Sheet Pan Burrito Bowl Healthy Zuppa Toscana [Whole 30] Easy Turkey Taco Stuffed Peppers One Pan Sausage, Butternut Squash and Apples One Pan Sausage and Veggies

Vegetarian and Seafood Recipes:

Sweet and Sticky Orange Cauliflower Sheet Pan Honey Garlic Shrimp Creamy Sweet Potato Curry Honey Glazed Salmon One Pot Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Quick PCOS Q&A

Is PCOS a serious problem?

PCOS is a hormonal imbalance and like many things, can present itself differently in each person. There is a broad spectrum you can fall on between mild and severe. Although not life threatening, it can have a major impact on your day-to-day life and could result in things like diabetes if not properly managed.

What vitamins are good for PCOS?

A few good ones are magnesium, probiotics, vitamin D, and inositol. Read more about my PCOS supplement routine here.

Is caffeine bad for PCOS?

This depends on your adrenals and how healthy they are. Caffeine can affect each person differently so it’s best to do lab work or pay close attention to how you feel. You can try cutting it out and see if it makes a difference. I like to swap out my coffee for a collagen matcha latte or iced matcha latte, which has less caffeine.

