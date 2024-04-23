50 PCOS Recipes: Healthy Dinners You'll Love! (2024)

These 50 PCOS recipes are gluten free, dairy free and refined sugar free. They’re meals you’ll look forward to making while trying to naturally reverse PCOS symptoms.

Table of Contents

  • What is PCOS?
  • What is the best “diet” for PCOS?
    • My PCOS-friendly cookbook is available for pre-order!
  • What should I eat for dinner with PCOS?
  • Chicken Recipes:
  • Beef Recipes:
  • Pork and Turkey Recipes:
  • Vegetarian and Seafood Recipes:
  • Is PCOS a serious problem?
  • What vitamins are good for PCOS?
  • Is caffeine bad for PCOS?
  • More PCOS Posts:
Getting a PCOS diagnosis can be overwhelming. When I was diagnosed, I wanted to heal naturally and I knew my diet was going to make a big difference. This post is to give you inspiration for PCOS dinner recipes that will help you on your journey.

What is PCOS?

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder in women and the exact cause is still unknown. It’s just known as a “hormonal problem” at the moment that results in symptoms like: irregular periods, fertility problems, excessive hair growth (hirsutism), weight gain, bloating, fatigue, mood disorders (anxiety), headaches, thinning hair and acne.

What is the best “diet” for PCOS?

After tons of research, reading doctor’s blogs and meeting with my functional CNP, they all recommended an anti-inflammatory diet as the most effective for PCOS. Chronic inflammation can cause hormonal miscommunication and is a great option for PCOS ladies. Read more about my anti-inflammatory diet here. And as always, please consult your doctor for any specific questions and what’s best for you.

Why I don’t eat low carb: According to The Period Repair Manual, “our bodies need carbs to ovulate.” While keto does help manage blood sugar, I like to eat carbs to help with ovulation and, instead, I’m mindful of the amount I eat and when I eat them.

My PCOS-friendly cookbook is available for pre-order!

This book is full of 100+ simple, gluten free, dairy free recipes for reducing inflammation and healing PCOS from the inside out. Ships to your door on July 13!

What should I eat for dinner with PCOS?

Chicken Recipes:

  1. Crispy Chicken Salad with Healthy Honey Mustard
  2. Crock Pot BBQ Pulled Chicken [over a baked sweet potato!]
  3. Gluten Free Fried Chicken Tenders
  4. Instant Pot Greek Chicken and Rice
  5. One Pot Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta
  6. Healthy Chicken Enchiladas
  7. One Pan Greek Chicken
  8. Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
  9. Healthy Homemade Chicken Nuggets
  10. Crispy Baked Honey Sriracha Wings
  11. Instant Pot Honey Mustard Chicken
  12. Rice Crispy Chicken
  13. Instant Pot Salsa Chicken
  14. Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Casserole
  15. Low Carb Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
  16. Creamy Chicken Broccoli Quinoa Skillet
  17. Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado
  18. Crock Pot Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip [Whole30]
  19. Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup
  20. Sheet Pan Paleo Baked Breaded Chicken and Veggies
  21. Creamy Tuscan Chicken [Whole30 | Keto]
  22. Healthy Chicken Tortilla Soup
  23. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
  24. Crock Pot Healthy White Chicken Chili
  25. The Best Healthy Chicken Soup
Beef Recipes:

  1. Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas
  2. Herby Garlic Steak Bites
  3. Instant Pot Pot Roast and Potatoes
  4. Instant Pot Spaghetti [Gluten Free]
  5. One Pan Garlic Herb Steak and Potatoes
  6. Slow Cooker Beef Ragu
  7. Slow Cooker Healthy Sloppy Joes
  8. Healthy Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff
  9. Grilled Hawaiian Teriyaki Burgers
  10. Korean Shredded Beef Tacos
  11. Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
  12. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Beef Stew
  13. Slow Cooker Paleo Chili
  14. Healthy Instant Pot Mongolian Beef
  15. One Pot Taco Pasta
Pork and Turkey Recipes:

  1. Sheet Pan Burrito Bowl
  2. Healthy Zuppa Toscana [Whole 30]
  3. Easy Turkey Taco Stuffed Peppers
  4. One Pan Sausage, Butternut Squash and Apples
  5. One Pan Sausage and Veggies

Vegetarian and Seafood Recipes:

  1. Sweet and Sticky Orange Cauliflower
  2. Sheet Pan Honey Garlic Shrimp
  3. Creamy Sweet Potato Curry
  4. Honey Glazed Salmon
  5. One Pot Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Quick PCOS Q&A

Is PCOS a serious problem?

PCOS is a hormonal imbalance and like many things, can present itself differently in each person. There is a broad spectrum you can fall on between mild and severe. Although not life threatening, it can have a major impact on your day-to-day life and could result in things like diabetes if not properly managed.

What vitamins are good for PCOS?

A few good ones are magnesium, probiotics, vitamin D, and inositol. Read more about my PCOS supplement routine here.

Is caffeine bad for PCOS?

This depends on your adrenals and how healthy they are. Caffeine can affect each person differently so it’s best to do lab work or pay close attention to how you feel. You can try cutting it out and see if it makes a difference. I like to swap out my coffee for a collagen matcha latte or iced matcha latte, which has less caffeine.

More PCOS Posts:

  • I have PCOS…now what?
  • My Blood Work: What it means for PCOS
  • My anti-inflammatory diet
  • PCOS Supplements
  • All Natural Skincare Routine [Non-Toxic]
  • Seed cycling for hormones and fertility
  • The best PCOS resources for healing naturally
  • Getting pregnant with PCOS: How we conceived on the first try
  • Embrace your hormones: The importance of a healthy cycle
