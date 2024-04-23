50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (2024)

Hi, friends! This post has definitely been a long time coming!

Out of all of the requests that I get from readers, by far the most common are pleas from desperate moms who are in search of delicious, easy, family-friendly recipes that are also allergy-friendly. Since I don’thave any allergies to contend with in our family, I am definitely notan expert in this area. And let’s face it: cooking for kids with allergies can be a very difficult task!

That’s why I turned to the greatest resource that I know: my fellow food blogging friends (many of whom have entire websites dedicated to allergy-friendly recipes), and asked themto select a few of their very favorite kid-friendly, allergen-free recipes. I have compiled, labeled, and categorized all of these meal ideas in this ultimate resource of Over 50 Family-Friendly (and Allergy-Friendly) Recipes!

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (1)

Kid-Friendly, Allergy-Free Recipes

A few notes before we get to the good stuff! First, you will notice my abbreviations in parentheses after each recipe. Here’s the code:

  • GF = Gluten Free
  • DF = Dairy Free
  • EF = Egg Free
  • NF = Nut Free
  • SF = Soy Free

I hope these designations help you peruse the list quickly and easily to find those options that are most appropriate for your family’s needs. BUT!!! Please, please, please read each recipe carefully before you prepareit. As I said, I am not an expert in allergy-free cooking and you just need to double-check that my labels are in fact accurate.

I hope that you find plenty ofnew recipes that your entire family can enjoy!

Allergy-Free Breakfast Recipes

Berry Shortcake Overnight Protein Oats from The Seasoned Mom {GF, EF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (2)

Overnight Strawberry Quinoa Parfait from The Seasoned Mom {GF, EF, NF, SF}

Easy Almond Flour Muffins from Snappy Gourmet {GF, DF}

Blueberry Carrot Cake Bars with Granola from Cotter Crunch {GF, SF, DF-optional}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (3)

Savory Kale Oatmeal Cups from Kiip Fit {GF, EF, DF, NF}

Maple and Peanut Butter Oatmeal Waffles from Plating Pixels {GF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (4)

Blueberry Breakfast Bites from A Virtual Vegan {GF, DF, EF, NF, SF}

Oatmeal Banana Chocolate Chips Muffins from Vitamin Sunshine {GF, EF, DF-optional, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (5)

Red Lentil Waffles with Rosemary Pomegranate Syrup from Eat. Thrive. Glow. {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

Fluffy Whole Wheat Vegan Pancakes from Whole Food Bellies {DF, EF, NF-optional, SF}

2-Ingredient Banana Pancakes from Living Sweet Moments {GF, DF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (6)

Allergy-Free Lunch and Dinner Recipes

Slow Cooker Root Beer Barbecue Chicken from The Seasoned Mom {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

Peach-Glazed Chicken Kabobs from The Seasoned Mom {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

Chicken Taco Quinoa Skillet from The Seasoned Mom {GF, DF-optional, EF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (7)

Paleo Italian Chicken Fingers from Tastes of Lizzy T’s {GF, DF, SF}

Homemade Mexican Veggie Burgers with Taco Aioli from Peas & Crayons {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (8)

Crock Pot Green Chili White Cheddar Mac and Cheese from Cotter Crunch {GF, NF, EF, SF}

Easy Gluten Free Herbed Chicken and Biscuit Bake from Cotter Crunch {GF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (9)

Meatloaf with Quinoa from Inhabited Kitchen {GF, DF, NF, SF}

Vegan Corn Dogs from Yummily Yours’ {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

One Pot Sausage and Rice Bake from Dinner at the Zoo {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (10)

Slow Cooker Applesauce Chicken from Strength and Sunshine {GF, DF, EF, NF, SF}

Carrot and Potato Soup from Easy Baby Meals {GF, EF, NF, SF}

Carrot Tomato Soup from Eat. Thrive. Glow. {GF, EF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (11)

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Alfredo from 918 Plate {GF, EF, NF, SF}

Stove Top Chicken Fajitas Sliders from Bam’s Kitchen {GF, DF, EF, NF, SF}

Apple Peanut Butter Quesadillas from Connoisseurus Veg {EF, DF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (12)

Allergen-Free Veggies and Sides

Mom’s Marinated Vegetable Salad from The Seasoned Mom {GF, DF, EF, NF, SF}

Summer Corn Salad from The Seasoned Mom {GF, DF, EF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (13)

Homemade Corn Muffin Mix from Inhabited Kitchen {GF, NF, SF}

Baked Sweet Potato Fries from Strength and Sunshine {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

Skinny Carrot Fritters from Kiip Fit {EF, DF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (14)

10 Minute Marinated Mushrooms from Peas & Crayons {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (15)

Allergy-Free Snacks and Treats for Kids

Healthy Peach Jam Bars from The Seasoned Mom {EF, DF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (16)

Microwave Pizza Dip from The Seasoned Mom {GF, EF, NF, SF}

Healthy No-Bake Granola Bars from The Seasoned Mom {GF, DF, EF, SF}

No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies Cups from Bake. Eat. Repeat. {GF, EF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (17)

Apricot Energy Bites from Bake. Eat. Repeat. {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

Chewy Chocolate Macaroon Granola Bars from Bake. Eat. Repeat. {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (18)

Lower Sugar Homemade Fruit Snacks and Veggie Chips from Cotter Crunch {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

Cocoa Cashew Pretzel Bites from Cotter Crunch {GF, EF, DF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (19)

Mango Banana Ice Cream from A Virtual Vegan {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (20)

Green Peas Cookies from Kiip Fit {GF, EF, DF}

Roast Green Peas from Yummily Yours’ {GF, EF, DF, NF, SF}

Roasted Strawberries with Vanilla Bean Cream from A Virtual Vegan {GF, EF, DF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (21)

Dairy-Free Raspberry Gelato from Tastefully Frugal {GF, EF, DF, NF}

Raspberry Semifreddo from Suitcase Foodist {GF, DF, EF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (22)

Paleo Coconut Chocolate Blondies from A Healthy Life for Me {GF, DF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (23)

Healthy No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Cookies from Cook.Craft.Love. {GF, DF-optional, EF, SF}

Gluten Free Snickerdoodles from Vitamin Sunshine {GF, DF, SF}

Cool Ranch Roasted Chickpeas from A Saucy Kitchen {GF, DF, EF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (24)

Homemade Nutella from Eat. Thrive. Glow. {GF, DF, EF, SF}

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake from PriyaKitchenette {GF, NF, SF}

50+ Recipes for Kids with Allergies | The Seasoned Mom (25)

And one more “sweet” resource that you might want to check out! Fellow blogger Vegetarian Mamma has this awesome book available right now…because nobody should be deprived of dessert!The Dessert Fork: Over 40 Allergy-Friendly Dessert Recipes that Your Entire Family Will Enjoy(<– affiliate link).

And now it’s your turn! Please leave a link or a note in the comments with your favorite allergen-free recipe. Let’s keep this resource growing!

