50 Recipes to Celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes (2024)

Home Holidays Christmas

50 Recipes to Celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes (1)Jacqueline WeissUpdated: Jan. 11, 2024

    The Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian-American Christmas Eve tradition, means lots and lots of seafood dishes. Celebrate with friends and family with these all-seafood apps and mains. And don't forget the wine. Salute!

    1/49

    Skillet Sea Scallops

    You’ll want to slip this recipe into the front of your last-minute guests file. Pasta and mixed greens nicely complement the tender, citrusy shellfish. —Margaret E. Lowenberg, Kingman, Arizona

    Go to Recipe

    2/49

    Taste of Home

    Red Clam Sauce

    This recipe tastes like an Italian restaurant specialty and cooks while you take care of other things. What a marvelous way to jazz up pasta sauce! —JoAnn Brown, Latrobe, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    Learn how to host a Feast of the Seven Fishes at home.

    3/49

    Taste of Home

    Cod and Asparagus Bake

    The lemon pulls this flavorful and healthy dish together. You can use grated Parmesan cheese instead of Romano if you'd like. —Thomas fa*glon, Somerset, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    Need dessert after your feast? Try these Italian Christmas cookies.

    4/49

    Broiled Lobster Tail

    No matter where you live, these succulent, buttery lobster tails are just a few minutes away. Here in Iowa, we use frozen lobster with delicious results, but if you're near the ocean, by all means use fresh! —Lauren McAnelly, Des Moines, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    5/49

    TMB Studio

    Shrimp Puttanesca

    I throw together these bold ingredients for a feisty seafood pasta. —Lynda Balslev, Sausalito, California

    Go to Recipe

    6/49

    Taste of Home

    Calamari Salad

    This is one of the seven fish dishes we serve at Christmas time. It is easy to make and quite delicious! I enjoy it served both warm and cold. Either way, it has become one of our traditional dishes each year. The recipe has been passed down to me through my grandparents, who were excellent cooks. —Paul Rinaldi, Easton, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    7/49

    Taste of Home

    Seafood Cioppino

    If you're looking for a great seafood recipe for your slow cooker, this classic fish stew is just the ticket. It's brimming with clams, crab, fish and shrimp, and it is fancy enough to be an elegant meal. —Lisa Moriarty, Wilton, New Hampshire

    Go to Recipe

    8/49

    Lemony Parsley Baked Cod

    The trick to avoid overcooking a good piece of fish is to cook it at a high temperature for a short amount of time. Do that and the fish stays moist and tender. —Sherry Day, Pinckney, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    9/49

    Taste of Home

    Mediterranean Sole

    This Mediterranean sole recipe may be simple, but it’s elegant and incredibly flavorful. Steaming in parchment is an easy and healthy way to cook fish and vegetables. Any white fish will work in place of the sole. —Andrea Potischman, Menlo Park, California

    Go to Recipe

    10/49

    Christmas Eve Confetti Pasta

    This easy Christmas dinner has become a holiday tradition in our home. All the prep is done before we attend Christmas Eve service. On returning, I just boil water and saute. It's so colorful with a tossed salad and garlic bread — and always gets raves! — Ellen Fiore, Ridgewood, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    11/49

    Feta Tomato-Basil Fish

    I rely on my husband for the main ingredient in this fuss-free dish. He fills our freezer after his summer fishing trip. —Alicia Szeszol, Lindenhurst, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    12/49

    Taste of Home

    Roast Lemon Butter Shrimp

    This baked shrimp is a quick and easy weeknight meal that has lots of fantastic flavor! —Anne Ormond, Dover, New Hampshire

    13/49

    Taste of Home

    Lemon Shrimp with Parmesan Rice

    I grew up in Biloxi, Mississippi, where rice, garlic and seafood are staples of Gulf Coast cuisine. This easy shrimp and rice dish is a longtime family favorite that's ready in minutes. —Amie Overby, Reno, Nevada

    Go to Recipe

    14/49

    Taste of Home

    Oyster Cheese Appetizer Log

    When you say "holiday tradition" around our house, this appetizer comes to mind immediately. Every winter, I make lots of cheese logs and freeze them for when I'm expecting company or need to take food to someone's home. The blend of smoked oysters, chili powder, nuts and cream cheese tastes good-even people who don't like oysters may enjoy this interesting appetizer. —William Tracy, Jerseyville, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    15/49

    Taste of Home

    A touch more lemon helped me trim the calories in our favorite shrimp scampi recipe. For those who want to indulge, pass around the Parmesan. —Ann Sheehy, Lawrence, Massachusetts

    Go to Recipe

    16/49

    Taste of Home

    Tuna Steak on Fettuccine

    For something new to do with tuna, I suggest this tangy dish. Although I prefer the marinade on tuna or mahi mahi, it's scrumptious on any fish, grilled, baked or broiled. —Caren Stearns, Austin, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    17/49

    Taste of Home

    Spicy Seafood Stew

    The hardest part of this quick and easy recipe is peeling and dicing the potatoes—and you can even do that the night before. Just place the potatoes in water and store them in the refrigerator overnight to speed up assembly the next day. —Bonnie Marlow, Ottoville, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    18/49

    Crab-Brie Cheese Ball

    This is no ordinary cheese ball! The phyllo-wrapped, baked Brie always wows the crowd at parties I host for the employees and customers of my small business. —Jody Issod, Marlborough, Massachusetts

    Go to Recipe

    19/49

    Taste of Home

    Asparagus 'n' Shrimp with Angel Hair

    We’ve all heard that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so when I plan a romantic dinner, this shrimp asparagus pasta with angel hair is one dish I like to serve. It is easy on the budget and turns out perfectly for two. —Shari Neff, Takoma Park, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    20/49

    Taste of Home

    Salmon Party Spread

    We're proud to serve our delicious Alaskan salmon to guests. Set out some crackers, and this slightly smoky spread will be gone in no time! —Kathy Crow, Cordova, Alaska

    Go to Recipe

    21/49

    Taste of Home

    Fettuccine Shrimp Casserole

    Our perfect pasta is a creamy shrimp fettuccine with cheddar, green chiles and cilantro. Garnish with dollops of sour cream, salsa and avocado. —Judy Armstrong, Prairieville, Louisiana

    Go to Recipe

    22/49

    Hearty Shrimp Risotto

    Super creamy and packed with shrimp, this impressive Italian meal maker is special enough to serve company. Laced with the warm flavors of white wine, goat cheese and fresh spinach, it’s scrumptious, comforting and so fast! —Lydia Becker, Parkville, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    23/49

    Taste of Home

    These fresh skewers and tasty sauce will have guests nibbling all night! —Cacie Biddle, Bridgeport, West Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    24/49

    Taste of Home

    Scallops with Wilted Spinach

    Two of my favorite foods are bacon and seafood. In this dish, I get them together with white wine, shallots and baby spinach. Serve with bread to soak up the tasty broth. —Deborah Williams, Peoria, Arizona

    Go to Recipe

    25/49

    Crumb-Topped Clams

    In my family, it wouldn't be Christmas Eve without baked clams. However, they make a special bite for any occasion and are easy to make and always a hit. —Annmarie Lucente, Monroe, New York

    See Also
    The Best Crystallized Ginger Candy Recipe: An Easy Nutritious Treat | Foodal

    Go to Recipe

    26/49

    Italian Shrimp 'n' Pasta

    This dish will remind you a bit of classic shrimp Creole, but it has a surprise Italian twist. Slow cooking gives it hands-off ease—perfect for company. —Karen Edwards, Sanford, Maine

    Go to Recipe

    27/49

    Taste of Home

    Bacon-Wrapped Scallops with Pear Sauce

    I enjoy cooking for my parents, and my bacon-wrapped scallops recipe is one of their favorites. If you prefer, replace the pear preserves with preserves or jam of a different flavor. —Ethan Hall, King, North Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    28/49

    Taste of Home

    Artichoke Cod with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

    Cod is a fabulous break from really rich dishes that take so long to prepare. I like to serve this dish over a bed of greens, pasta or quinoa. A squeeze of lemon gives it another layer of freshness. —Hiroko Miles, El Dorado Hills, California

    Go to Recipe

    29/49

    Taste of Home

    This pretty pasta is a family favorite —the kids love the light lemony flavor and I love that they devour the fresh veggies. You can use other types of pasta for variety, like bow ties or corkscrews. —Jennifer Fisher, Austin, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    30/49

    Taste of Home

    Crab Phyllo Cups

    I always like a dot of chili sauce on top of these easy snacks. If you're out of crab, try them with water-packed tuna. —Johnna Johnson, Scottsdale, Arizona

    Go to Recipe

    31/49

    Taste of Home

    Baked Oysters with Tasso Cream

    I love nothing more than a cold beer and a shucked oyster, so when my partners and I opened Saw’s Juke Joint in Birmingham, Alabama, we wanted to add them to the menu. We love making them, we love serving them and our guests love eating them. —Taylor Hicks, Las Vegas, Nevada

    Go to Recipe

    32/49

    Seared Scallops with Citrus Herb Sauce

    Be sure to pat the scallops with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture. This helps create that perfectly browned and flavorful scallop your better half will love. —April Lane, Greeneville, Tennessee

    Go to Recipe

    33/49

    Taste of Home

    Asparagus 'n' Shrimp with Angel Hair

    We’ve all heard that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so when I plan a romantic dinner, this shrimp asparagus pasta with angel hair is one dish I like to serve. It is easy on the budget and turns out perfectly for two. —Shari Neff, Takoma Park, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    34/49

    Taste of Home

    This quick, easy recipe is truly delicious. The succulent, melt-in-your-mouth seafood flavors and textures make for elegant comfort food. To make ahead, just assemble, cover and refrigerate, then bake when ready. —Jan Bartley, Evergreen, North Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    35/49

    Taste of Home

    Classic Crab Boil

    Dig in to Dungeness crab boiled in a special mix of spices. —Matthew Hass, Franklin, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    36/49

    Seafood Lasagna

    This rich satisfying dish, adapted from a recipe given to me by a friend, is my husband's favorite. I usually serve it on his birthday. It's loaded with scallops, shrimp and imitation crab in a creamy sauce. I consider this the "crown jewel" in my repertoire of recipes. —Elena Hansen, Ruidoso, New Mexico

    Go to Recipe

    37/49

    Steamed Mussels with Peppers

    Use the French bread to soak up the deliciously seasoned broth. If you like food zippy, add the jalapeno seeds. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    38/49

    Lemon Shrimp Linguine

    I like recipes with elegant taste and easy technique like this lemony shrimp pasta. Bring on the Parmesan and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. —Patty Walker, West Des Moines, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    39/49

    White Seafood Lasagna

    We make lasagna with shrimp and scallops as part of the traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes. Every bite delivers a tasty “jewel” from the sea. —Joe Colamonico, North Charleston, South Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    40/49

    Taste of Home

    In Maryland, we stayed at a hotel that sent guests home with a crab dip recipe and a spice pouch. Now I’ve made my own dip that rekindles memories of that trip. —Kristina Wenner, Jamison, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    41/49

    Spicy Fresh Seafood Cioppino

    Using prepared pasta sauce makes this hearty and hot one-pot dinner a cinch. —Doris Mancini, Port Orchard, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    42/49

    Lobster alla Diavola

    I’ve cooked lobster alla diavola (devil’s style) since I was first married. We serve lobster at family celebrations, usually with linguine or capellini. —Marcia Whitney, Gainesville, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    43/49

    Shrimp Appetizer Spread

    There's no secret to this creamy seafood appetizer—it's simply delicious! I originally tasted it at a friend's house, and I liked it so much that I requested the recipe. It's since become a family favorite. —Brenda Buhler, Abbotsford, British Columbia

    Go to Recipe

    44/49

    Taste of Home

    Baked Crab Dip

    We enjoyed this exquisite dip at my grandson's wedding reception. It looks fancy but is easy to make. You can even make this crab dip recipe ahead of time by filling the bread bowl early in the day and chilling it until serving. Just remove it from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. —Marie Shelley, Exeter, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    45/49

    Taste of Home

    Pan-Seared Cod

    Cod has a soft, buttery appeal that goes with cilantro, onions and crunchy pine nuts. This pan-seared cod is the easiest preparation I’ve found. —Lucy Lu Wang, Seattle, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    46/49

    Stuffed Salmon

    You could get stuffed salmon from a big-box store, but my fillets are loaded with flavor from crab, cream cheese and savory herbs. We love them. —Mary co*kenour, Monticello, Utah

    Go to Recipe

    47/49

    Simple Herbed Scallops

    Living in Kansas, fresh seafood can be hard to come by. Luckily, frozen scallops aren't. This dish offers coastal flavor to those of us in the Midwest. —Sarah Befort, Hays, Kansas

    Go to Recipe

    48/49

    Oysters Rockefeller

    My husband and I are oyster farmers, and this classic Oysters Rockefeller dish always delights our guests. It's deliciously simple! —Beth Walton, Eastham, Massachusetts

    Go to Recipe

    49/49

    Taste of Home

    Asparagus Shrimp Linguine

    My family really enjoys asparagus and shrimp. We often have this on busy weeknights because its healthy and cooks quickly. —Ehnes Wannetta, Eagle Bend, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    Up Next: Learn how to host an unforgettable Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve

    Originally Published: November 27, 2019

    50 Recipes to Celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes (50)

    Jacqueline Weiss

    Jacqueline is a blogger and writer, passionate about sharing the latest in helpful tips and trends in food and cooking. In her spare time, you’ll find her trying new restaurants and experimenting in the kitchen.

    50 Recipes to Celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes (2024)
    Top Articles
    21 London Broil Recipes to Savor the Juicy Deliciousness | DineWithDrinks
    Elk Burgers - An Easy Recipe For Making JUICY Elk Burgers
    Nick Pulos Height, Age, Net Worth, Girlfriend, Stunt Actor
    The Art of Nikos Pulos – Humanitou
    Latest Posts
    Best Nuts And Bolts Recipe 🥨 Holiday Snack Party Mix Recipe
    Salted Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
    Article information

    Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6107

    Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

    Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

    Birthday: 1993-03-26

    Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

    Phone: +5938540192553

    Job: Administration Developer

    Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

    Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.