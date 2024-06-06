50+ Tasty Plant-Based Recipes (2024)

Making the switch to a plant-based diet? These delicious plant-based recipes will make this process fun and easy and wow your taste buds! Whether it’s dinner, lunch or breakfast, we have you covered!

Today is the perfect time to realign ourselves with our health goals and give our bodies some much-needed love. Whether this means eating more fresh fruits and veggies, cutting out overly-processed foods, or simply cooking more meals from scratch, we know what we need to feel alive and energized. Many of you have joined me on the Plant-based Diet Reset each January, but I like to weave this way of eating throughout the year.

As a byproduct of eating a whole-foods plant-based diet, cravings become more manageable, sleep deepens, cholesterol lowers, and weight is shed. The liver is supported as well as the gut microbiome, and the body comes to its own natural balance. Read more about the benefits of plant-based eating here!

Plant-Based Recipes: Dinner!

Here are some of our favorite plant-based dinner recipes! Most are simple enough to make on a weeknight. Looking for more? Check out our popular collection of Vegan Dinner Recipes or pick a few below.

Butternut Squash Noodles These Asian-inspired Butternut Squash Soba Noodles are the perfect fall meal! Roasted butternut infused with Chinese 5-spice, tossed with lacinato kale, soba noodles & a stir-fry noodle sauce. Butternut Squash Noodles! Crispy BBQ Tofu Sandwich with Slaw This Crispy BBQ Tofu Sandwich lately is easy and delicious! Crispy tofu, slathered in BBQ sauce, is topped with a cool, creamy cilantro cabbage slaw andavocado. Make it in under 30 minutes. Vegan & Delicious! BBQ Tofu Sandwich! Tofu Paprikash This Tofu Paprikash recipe is rich, creamy and vegan! Seared tofu is bathed in a decadent Hungarian paprika sauce; spoon it over pasta, rice, potatoes, or roasted cauliflower for a quick, delicious vegan dinner in just 40 minutes. Tofu Paprikash! Chipotle Portobello Mushroom Tacos (Vegan!) These Vegan Tacos are smoky, spicy, and “meaty”, made on a sheet pan and can be made in 30 minutes! Vegan Tacos! Broccoli Stir Fry This weeknight stir-fry is loaded up with broccoli and protein-rich tofu, and cashews to give a nice crunch. The sauce is made from scratch and is gluten-free and adaptable. Serve over rice or on its own! Broccoli Stir Fry! Orecchiette with Creamy Carrot Miso Sauce A simple delicious vegan recipe for Orecchiette with Creamy Carrot Miso Sauce, topped with a bright and tasty Carrot Top Gremolata (optional) and Toasted Bread Crumbs. Flavorful and healthy! Carrot Pasta! Lo Mein Noodles Fast, easy recipe for Lo Mein that can be made in under 20 minutes. Loaded up with healthy vegetables ( any assortment of bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, snow peas, or cabbage) this easy dinner is perfect for busy weeknights! Lo Mein! Vegetable Fried Rice A simple recipe for Vegetable Fried Rice that can be made with almost any veggie you have on hand or need to use up. This recipe has more veggies than rice! Vegan-adaptable and GF. Vegetable Fried Rice Cabbage Stir Fry This quick & easy Cabbage Stir Fry overflows with savory Asian flavor. Add protein of choice & serve over rice or soba noodles. Ready in 30 mins! Cabbage stir fry! Black Pepper Tofu with Bok Choy A simple, delicious recipe for Black Pepper Tofu with Bok Choy – a tasty vegan meal that can be made in under 30 minutes! Black Pepper Tofu!

Plant-Based Recipes: BowlS! I find that one of the easiest ways to eat plant-based is to create healthy bowls. Bowls can be prepped ahead for the busy week and are great for using up pantry staples you already have! For more bowls, visit 31+ Best Buddha Bowls! Lentil Bowls These grain-free Lentil Bowls are so easy, nourishing and delicious! Made with seasoned lentils, fresh seasonal veggies, dark leafy greens, fresh herbs or microgreens, nuts or seeds, avocado, and our favorite tahini sauce! Vegan, gluten-free and grain-free! Lentil Bowls! Bali Bowls with Peanut Tofu Bali Bowl with Peanut Tofu, roasted sweet potatoes, black rice, shredded cabbage, radish and snow peas. Feel free to use almond butter! Peanut Tofu Bowls! Roasted Cauliflower Chimichurri Bowls Smokey Roasted Cauliflower with Chimichurri Sauce is served over seasoned black beans and optional rice with Mexican slaw, avocado, cilantro, and pickled onions. Top with sprouts or microgreens! Cauliflower Bowls! Vegan Bulgogi Bowl Vegan, plant-based, Korean Bulgogi Bowl using jackfruit instead of meat, with a flavorful Bulgogi Sauce/marinade! Create a vegan Bulgogi Bowl with rice, veggies and kimchi! Can be made in under 30 minutes! Bulgogi Bowl! Miso Mushroom Bowl This plant-based Miso Mushroom Bowl is served over a bed of warm brown rice, topped with healthy veggies and edamame, and drizzled with the tastiest Sesame Miso Ginger Dressing (that you’ll want to put on everything)! Vegan & Gluten-Free. Miso Mushroom Bowl! See Also Collard Greens RecipeTop 10 Best Persian RecipesVietnamese Pickled Mustard Greens - Dưa Chua RecipeOne Pan Keto Green Chili Chicken - The Best Keto Recipes Moroccan Cauliflower Chickpea Bowls You’ll love these roasted Cauliflower Chickpea Bowls! Spiced cauliflower and chickpeas served over Moroccan rice with spinach, almonds, and pomegranate seeds. A tasty wholesome dinner bursting with flavor! Vegan-adaptable. Chickpea Bowls! Crispy Sesame Tempeh Bowl This Crispy Sesame Tempeh recipe is easy, flavorful, and has the best texture! Create a healthy vegan bowl with brown rice and veggies and dinner is good to go! Crispy Tempeh Bowls! Coconut Rice Bowls Delicious Coconut Rice Bowl is healthy and adaptable! Curried jasmine rice cooked in coconut milkand topped with tofu or your choice of protein and seasonal vegetables. All tossed with a simple, flavorful sauce, fresh cilantro, mint and toasted coconut flakes. Vegan. Coconut Rice Bowl! Plant-Based Recipes: Soups & Stews I’m not going to lie; during my month of the Plant-based Diet, I rely heavily on vegan soups- they are a godsend! Full of nutrients, they are hydrating, filling, full of fiber and plant-based protein. So satiating! They can be made ahead, ready for when hunger “emergencies” strike. More Soup Recipes! Poblano Corn Chowder Heart-warming Poblano Corn Chowder is creamy, vegan and full of summertime flavor. Corn, potatoes, bell pepper, and poblano peppers with Mexican spices, in a creamy (dairy-free) vegan base. Easy to make and deliciously addicting. Vegan Poblano Corn chowder! Mind-Blowing Vegan Chili This Vegan Chili recipe is so rich and robust! Packed full of flavor, it’s wholesome and hearty with layers of complexity and depth. Serve with vegan cornbread or tortilla chips! Vegan Chili! Golden Chickpea Soup This creamy vegan Chickpea Soup recipe is like sunshine in a bowl. Made with veggies and rice in a golden turmeric coconut milk broth. A cheery soup for cozy winter days. Gluten-free. Chickpea Soup! Lentil Soup A delicious recipe for Lentil soup, infused with Indian Spices. Vegan and and easy. Lentil Soup! Farmers Market Vegetable Soup Recipe This nourishing vegetable soup recipe is easy to make and loaded with wholesome nutrients- a great way to use up all those farmer’s market veggies! Great for Sunday meal prep. Make on the stovetop or instant pot. Vegetable Soup ! Simple Cabbage Soup Simple clean ingredients full of comforting flavors, this Cabbage Soup is healthy, satisfying and easy to make. Perfect for busy weekdays and leftovers are delicious! Vegan. Cabbage Soup! Harira: Moroccan Chickpea Soup This Moroccan Lentil and Chickpea Soupcalled Harira is hearty, full of protein and loaded with nutrients. Warming, fragrant spices make this healthy one-pot meal deeply flavorful! Vegan and Gluten-Free adaptable. Harira! Mediterranean Split Pea Soup This recipe for Mediterranean Split Pea Soup is healthy and satisfying. Simple clean ingredients create a hearty soup that tastes even better the next day! Vegan and gluten-free. Split Pea Soup! Harvest Vegetable Soup Harvest Vegetable Soup with Roasted Tomato Broth and Chickpeas is brimming with color and nutrients.Adaptable, Vegan and Gluten-Free! Harvest Vegetable Soup! Miso Soup with Leeks, Mushrooms and Greens A 20-minuteMiso Soup Recipewith leeks, shiitake mushrooms, wilted greens, and tofu makes for a fast and easy weeknight dinner. Full of flavor and nutrients it is highly nourishing while remaining light and lean. Vegan and GF adaptable. Miso Soup!

Hearty Vegan Salads

Make-ahead vegan salads are perfect for busy workweeks. They are packable, fresh, and healthy, full of fiber( that feed our healthy gut bacteria) and nutrients that support our liver. Like soups, I always try to have 1 or 2 on hand for hunger emergencies. See 40 more Vegan Salads!

Chickpea Salad This Chickpea Salad is quick, easy and full of fresh flavors and crunchy texture. Made in one bowl with a simple lemon olive oil dressing, everything comes together in about 20 minutes! Chickpea Salad! Korean Cucumber Salad Tangy spicy Korean Cucumber Salad (Oi Muchim) is crunchy, cool, and refreshing. An easy-to-make Korean cucumber side dish that is healthy and delicious. Korean Cucumber Salad! See Also Ginger Soy Fish (Easy Halibut Recipes!!) - Rasa Malaysia Tangy Three Bean Salad This classic Three Bean Salad recipe is tangy & flavorful, full of fiber & plant protein. An easy make-ahead side dish for potlucks, and BBQs. Vegan & GF. Three Bean Salad! Southwest Black Bean Quinoa Salad Southwest Black Bean Salad with corn, quinoa, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, lime and avocado- a tasty vegan salad that can be made ahead. Black Bean Salad! Wild Rice Salad This delicious Wild Rice Salad is the perfect combination of textures and flavors. Made with chickpeas (or chicken breast), cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley, mint, in a simple lemony dressing. Vegan! Wild Rice Salad ! Roasted Cauliflower Salad This Roasted Cauliflower Salad recipe is incredibly flavorful. Cauliflower is roasted until tender-crisp, then tossed with farro, lacinato kale, scallions, raisins, and toasty almonds in a savory-sweet turmeric dressing. Vegan. Roasted Cauliflower Salad! Curry Tofu Salad Vegan Curry Tofu Salad- Turn it into a hearty wrap, stuff into an avocado or served over a bowl of baby spinach. Flavorful and healthy! Curry Tofu Salad! Lemony Chickpea Quinoa Salad Lemony Chickpea Quinoa Salad with cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives dill, parsley and Preserved Lemon Dressing. A healthy vegan salad with Middle Eastern flavors that can be made ahead! Chickpea Quinoa Salad! Creamy Vegan Broccoli Salad Creamy Vegan Broccoli Salad is so good, you won’t even realize it is vegan!Tossed in a creamy Hemp Dressing- it is easy, healthy and full of flavor! Vegan and Keto! Broccoli Salad! Winter Happiness Salad Winter Happiness Salad! Kale andQuinoa Salad with Apples, Chickpeas and Currants! A hearty vegan salad that can be made ahead- perfect for potlucks, gatherings or midweek lunches! Winter Happiness Salad ! Moroccan Lentil Salad The BEST Lentil Salad infused with Moroccan Spices, this healthy vegan lentil salad can be made ahead and keeps for 4 days, perfect for healthy midweek lunches! Lentil Salad !

Sandwiches, Burgers & Wraps

These plant-based burgers and sandwiches are so wholesome and filling, and never lacking in flavor!

Portobello Mushroom Burger This Asian-style,grilled, vegan Portobello Mushroom Burger is full of delicious umami flavor! It’s slathered with Asian-style Guacamole, and topped with a cool cucumber ribbon salad and crunchy carrot slaw. Healthy, delicious, vegan Go to Recipe! Lentil Wrap A quick and easyLentil Wrap with avocado, carrots, cabbage, and the tastiest Sriracha Tahini Sauce. Healthy, nourishing, vegan and delicious! Lentil Wraps! Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich – super fast and easy and oh sooooo satisfying! The best part? Whip it up in 5 minutes flat! Go to Recipe! Amazing Black Bean Burgers (in under 30 mins!) A quick and easy recipe for the BEST Veggie Burger! These Black Bean Burgers that can be made in under 30 minutes! Vegan and GF adaptable and perfect for weekly meal prep! Black Bean Burgers! Tempeh Reuben Sandwich This toasty Tempeh Reuben Sandwich is so delicious! Made with melty cheese, flavorful seared tempeh, and Sauerkraut, keep it vegetarian or use vegan cheese for a vegan reuben! Vegan Reuben! Herby Chickpea Salad Sandwich A hearty vegan Herby Chickpea Salad Sandwich full of fresh spring veggies and smashed chickpea salad. Fresh herbs and Mustard give these a delicious burst of flavor! Chickpea salad Sandwich! Healthy Vegan Collard Green Wraps! These vegan collard greens wraps are filled with hummus, crispy tofu, shredded beets, carrots and avocado! Drizzle with Tahini sauce! A delicious healthy lunch! Collard Green Wraps!

Breakfast Ideas

I find that starting my day out with higher protein breakfasts helps me feel more satiated all day long. Here are a few of our favorites!

Chickpea Scramble Looking to make vegan scrambled eggs without soy or tofu? Chickpea Scramble to the rescue! Packed with protein and nutrients, it’s perfect for a savory breakfast, a light and wholesome lunch, or a flavorful dinner side dish. Chickpea Scramble! Chia Pudding Delicious Chia Pudding with creamy Greek yogurt istotally healthy, deliciously creamy and so very fast and easy to make. The perfect make-ahead breakfast or snack to grab on the go. Vegan adaptable! Go to Recipe! Vegan Tofu Scramble Vegan Tofu Scramble – loaded up with healthy seasonal veggies that you already have on hand. This vegan breakfast can be made in 15 minutes flat! Healthy, Fast, and delicious! Go to Recipe! Pear Walnut Baked Oatmeal This Baked Oatmeal recipe is easy and adaptable! With only 15 minutes of hands-on time, this wholesome, delicious breakfast is made with oats, nuts, and seasonal fruit. Vegan and gluten-free adaptable. Baked Oatmeal! Homemade Maple Granola Recipe (Vegan & Gluten-free) A healthy, delicious granola recipe made with wholesome ingredients, sweetened with maple syrup. Full of nuts, seeds and delicious golden clusters! Vegan + Video. Go to Recipe! Vegan Breakfast Cookies These healthy Breakfast Cookies can be made in under 30 minutes! They are chockfull of flavor andsustenance -filled with oats, seeds, spices and dried fruit they are vegan and deliciously addicting! Perfect for breakfast on the go. Go to Recipe! Overnight Oats How to make creamy Overnight Oats, an easy no-cook technique for a healthy grab-and-go breakfast that isfull of fiber and vegan-adaptable. This base recipe is easy to make ahead. Top with fruit, nuts, seeds, peanut butter and yogurt. Just 10 minutes of hands-on time, before going into the fridge overnight. Overnight Oats! Vegan Breakfast Tacos Vegan Breakfast Tacos with flavorful Mexican scrambled tofu, toasty tortillas, avocado, radishes, cilantro and pico de gayo. Vegan Breakfast Tacos! Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats with Pumpkin and Walnuts Steel Cut Oats made in an Instant Pot with pumpkin and toasted walnuts! A delicious healthy vegan breakfast, perfect for fall! Steel Cut Oats!

Plant-Based Diet Tips!

See our Plant-Based Diet Guide for more info!

Prioritize Protein and Veggies First: Plant-based protein is KEY in helping you feel full. I always try to prioritize plant-based protein( beans, legumes, tempeh, tofu) along with healthy veggies. You do not want to substitute meat and dairy with bread and pasta. Some is fine, but don’t overdo it. Make sure you have protein in every meal and watch those carbs- making sure they are mostly whole foods (whole grains). Upgrade to Organic! Try to purchase organic produce or buy from your local farmers market. As you use up your pantry ingredients and spices, upgrade them to organic. Diversify your gut Microbiome! Our microbiome is key to minimizing cravings. Feed it a wide array of organic veggies- the more diverse the better. What you feed, will grow. If you feed your gut sugar and processed foods, this will grow the bacteria that love these foods, and they will cause you to crave more! Overly Processed Foods: Even seemingly “healthy” vegan foods can be highly processed. Always look at the labels. Minimize refined flour, refined sugar and refined seed oils (canola, sunflower, safflower, soybean oil, corn oil, vegetable oil) which can all be inflammatory and cause cravings. Best Plant-Based oils: olive oil, avocado oil and coconut oil (in moderation). Don’t overdo the plant-based fats! Plant fats are good in moderation, but too much will overwork your liver and, yes, make you gain weight! Be mindful. Coconut oil and coconut milk contain saturated fat, which can impact your cholesterol. Fermented Foods: Add fermented foods to help create a diverse microbiome.

Hope these veggie-based, clean-eating recipes inspire you to try something new this week! Please note any of your favorites in the comments below!

