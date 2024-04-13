50 Vegetarian Recipes for Weeknight Dinners (2024)

These hearty vegetarian recipes are nourishing and satisfying and highlight the best of seasonal veggies! Whether you’re looking for occasional meatless meals or are a practiced vegetarian, you’ll find dinner inspiration here!
Once upon a time, we owned a vegetarian restaurant. Some of you know it (Mizuna)—yes, it still exists! Many of these Vegetarian Recipes are inspired by our years there. They are not only delicious but also jam-packed with seasonal, healthy veggies! Whether you are looking for something quick and easy, cozy and comforting, or uniquely spiced with global flavors, we have you covered!
Popular Vegetarian Dinner Recipes
Here is a selection of our most popular vegetarian meals- reader favorites and all highly rated!
Farmer’s Market Vegetarian Enchiladas
Farmers Market Vegetarian Enchiladas- with black beans and your choice of veggies (like sweet potato, red bell pepper and corn)and Homemade 5 Minute Enchilada Sauce! Or try Roasted Enchilada Sauce! Easy, Healthy and full of delicious Mexican Flavor!Vegan and Gluten-free adaptable!
Vegetable Enchiladas !
Butternut Squash Lasagna with Mushrooms and Sage
Butternut Lasagna with Wild Mushrooms and Sage- a cozy vegetarian meal (or vegan) perfect for special gatherings on the holiday table. This can be madewith no-boil noodles and can bemade ahead!
Go to Recipe!
Spaghetti Squash with Chard, Walnuts and Chèvre
A simple tasty recipe for RoastedSpaghetti Squash with Chard,Toasted Walnuts and Chèvre. A healthy low-carb meal perfect for serving with your favorite protein.
Go to Recipe!
Emerald Dal
This Lentil Dalwith Spinach Sauce is one of the most delicious, soul-satisfying vegetarian meals! This version is fragrant, flavorful and packed with nutrients- think of this like Saag Paneer, but substituting black lentils instead of the cheese! Super tasty and healthy.
Go to Recipe!
Roasted Cauliflower Pasta with Toasted Walnuts, Parsley, Garlic & Lemon zest
Roasted Cauliflower Pasta with Toasted Walnuts, Parsley, Garlic and Lemon Zest- a healthy vegetarian meal that can be made in 30 minutes flat.
Go to Recipe!
Broccoli Quinoa Cakes!
These Broccoli Quinoa Cakes can be made in 30 minutes flat & are a delicious vegetarian dinner recipe that your whole family will love! Serve them up with Simple Sauteed Greens or a beautiful Mediterranean Chard Salad and top them with your favorite sauce!
Go to Recipe!
Charred Asparagus Kale Pasta with Lemony Cannellini Beans
Charred Asparagus Kale Pasta with a creamy, lemony, Cannellini Bean Leek Sauce. This healthy spring pasta comes together fast enough for a weeknight dinner! Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.~ Buddha I am loving easy suppers right now as springtime just beckons us outdoors! This vegan
Go to Recipe!
Indian Fried Rice
Fragrant, turmeric-infused, Indian Fried Rice is full of healthy veggies that can be made in under 30 minutes. It is a fast and easy vegetarian dinner recipe – great for using up leftover rice or stray veggies in the fridge. Serve over a bed of spinach with optional Raita.
Go to Recipe!
Oaxacan Baked Sweet Potatoes
Oaxacan-Style, Baked Sweet Potatoes are loaded with healthy veggies, infused with Oaxacan flavors, and served with optional, QuickMole Sauce. Healthy, flavorful, and perfect for Sunday meal prep. Keep them vegan or add cheese.
Go to Recipe!
Butternut Lasagna | 30-second Video
Comforting & Cozy Vegetarian Meals
These vegetarian recipes are all about comfort food! Homey, warming, and comforting, they are nourishing and cozy.
Mushroom Risotto with Frizzled Leeks
SavoryMushroom Risotto with rosemary, garlic, and frizzled leeks- a satisfying, elegant vegetarian dinner recipe, perfect for special occasions, date night, or entertaining. Video!
Go to Recipe!
Orecchiette Pasta with Broccoli Sauce
A simple delicious vegetarian recipe for Orecchiette Pasta with Broccoli Sauce – full of flavor and nutrients!
Go to Recipe!
Aloo Gobi (Indian-Spiced Potatoes & Cauliflower)
A simple authentic recipe for Aloo Gobi (Indian-Spiced Potatoes and Cauliflower) that will delight your tastebuds. This easy stovetop method requires only one pan and is very simple to make. Serve it up with naan, fluffy basmati rice or roti!
Go to Recipe!
Golden Cauliflower Dal w/ Red Lentils, Coconut and Spinach
Golden Cauliflower Dal with Spinach, Red Lentils and Coconut, a gently spiced Indian stew that is warming and comforting, a delicious vegetarian dinner recipe!
Go to Recipe!
Eggplant Lasagna
Eggplant Lasagna- a cozy, hearty vegetarian dinner recipe made easy with no-boil noodles. Top it off with flavorful Arugula Almond Pesto! Keto, GF and Vegan-adaptable! This delicious Eggplant Lasagna is so warm and comforting -it is one of those dishes you actually get kind of excited about the leftovers.
Go to Recipe!
Veggie Pot Pie with Roasted Butternut, Lentils and Kale
A cozy recipe for VeggiePot Pie made with roasted butternut squash, lentils and kale, topped with a golden puff pastry crust.A cozy, warming vegetarain meal full of delicious fall flavors. Video!
Go to Recipe!
Indian Shepherd’s Pie
A vegetarian Shepherd’s Pie infused with the most fragrant Indian spices, along with black lentils, veggies, gravy andtopped with curried mashed potatoes. (Feel free to use leftover mashed potatoes!) Truly one of the most delicious vegetarian dinner recipes on the blog!
Go to Recipe!
Cacio e Pepe
A simple, delicious vegetarian recipe for Cacio e Pepe– fast and flavorful- this four-ingredient pasta recipe can be tossed with your favorite seasonal veggie and made in 20 minutes!
Go to Recipe!
Broccoli Manicotti with Burrata
Delicious Broccoli-Stuffed Manicotti with Buratta Cheese. A cozy vegetarian dinner recipe loaded with healthy broccoli is perfect for weeknight dinners or the holiday table. Video included.
Go to Recipe!
Sagey Mushroom Walnut Roast
Sagey Mushroom Walnut Roast- a savory, heartyvegetarian meal,perfect forthe Sunday supper or the holiday table. Make this ahead and serve with Mushroom gravy and Mashed Potatoes.
Go to Recipe!
Quick & Easy Vegetarian Dinner Recipes!
Do you need some simple vegetarian meals that come together yet don’t lack flavor? We’ve got you covered.
Italian Baked Beans and Greens
A simple recipe for Italian Baked Beans, with kale, cannellini beans, and your favorite homemade (or store-bought) Marinara sauce, baked in the oven until golden and bubbling. A delicious vegetarian main!
Go to Recipe!
Easy to Make Pad Thai w/ Tofu
This Pad Thai recipe is hands-down one of the easiest, tastiest recipes on the blog. It’s a Thai noodle dish made with simple ingredients and can be made with tofu! Vegan-adaptable and Gluten-Free adaptable.
Go to Recipe!
Fregola with Corn, Zucchini & Basil
A simple recipe for Fregola with Corn, Zucchini and Basil, sprinkled with pecorino. A simple and easy Italian-inspired meal that comes together in 30 minutes. Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck. ~Dalai Lama I’d love to introduce you to my new favorite pasta, Fregola Sarda! My friend
Go to Recipe!
Farmers Market Fried Rice
This recipe for Farmers Market Fried Rice uses all the beautiful veggies you may have in your fridge, CSA box or at your local farmer’s market or local Asian Market.
Go to Recipe!
Easy Baked Tacos
Easy Baked Tacos filled with refried beans, melty cheese and your choice of toppings, this easy kid-friendly meal takes just 10 minutes of prep before going into the oven to bake. Surprisingly delicious and addicting! With a video.
Go to Recipe!
Creamy Polenta with Wild Mushrooms, Garlic and Sage
Creamy Polenta with Wild Mushrooms, Garlic and Sage. A simple vegetarian dinner that can be made in under 30 minutes. Comforting and delicious!
Go to Recipe!
Tofu Stir-Fry with Broccolini and Mushrooms
DeliciousTofu Stir-Fry with Broccolini andMushrooms is a quick, easy weeknight dinner loaded with healthy vegetables! Vegan and GF adaptable!
Go to Recipe!
Farmer’s Market Veggie Quesadillas
Vegetarian Quesadillas filled with farmer’s market veggies like bell peppers, zucchini, sweet potato, greens, black beans and melty cheese (optional) seasoned with savory Mexican spices.
Go to Recipe!
Sheet Pan Vegetarian Meals
These simple yet flavorful vegetarian dinners can be baked on a sheet pan- letting the oven do most of the work! Easy to make and easy to clean up.
Simple Baked Sheet-Pan Ratatouille!
Baked Sheet-Pan Ratatouille! Make a big batch on Sunday then serve it up 3 different ways during the busy workweek.Simple, EASY, healthy, delicious… and totally plant-based.
Go to Recipe!
Baked Sheet Pan Shawarma (vegan adaptable!)
Quick and flavorful Sheet Pan Shawarma can be made with either chicken or tofu (or both!).Turn these into healthy Shawarma Bowls, or repurpose into Shawarma Wraps. Vegan and gluten-free-adaptable!
Go to Recipe!
Mexican Rice with Sheet-Pan Veggies
Healthy & Flavorful Mexican Rice made with brown rice, topped withsheet-panroasted yams, red onions, and shish*to peppers. Serve with pickled jalapeños and pumpkin seeds for a comforting, delicious vegan meal.
Go to Recipe!
Vegetarian Meals in your Instant Pot!
These Vegetarian Instant Pot recipes are a breeze to make- with very little hands-on time required, you can set your instant pot and walk away!
Butternut Risotto with Leeks (Instant Pot or Stovetop)
A quick and easy weeknight recipe for Butternut Risotto with Leeks and Spinach made with very little fuss, on your stovetop or in your Instant Pot pressure cooker. Vegan-adaptable and Gluten-free.
Go to Recipe!
Chana Masala (Instant Pot or Stovetop)
An authentic recipe for Chana Masala using dry or canned chickpeas that can be made in an Instant pot or on the stovetop. Easy and flavorful, vegan-adaptable! With a video.
Go to Recipe!
Instant Pot Pinto Bean Stew
A simple delicious recipe for Pinto Bean Stew made in an Instant pot using dry pinto beans, yams, corn, and poblanos. A hearty, flavorful and vegan-adaptable weeknight dinner. (Allow 8-hours for bean soaking!)
Go to Recipe!
Instant Pot Mushroom Stroganoff
Instant Pot Mushroom Stroganoff – a simple, easy vegetarian weeknight dinner that is creamy, hearty, and full of delicious depth and flavor! This version is vegan-adaptable and can be made on a stovetop.
Go to Recipe!
Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup w/ Spinach & Mushrooms
Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup with mushrooms and spinach- a healthy vegetarian soup recipe that is easy, fast, and vegan adaptable! Gluten-free. Video.
Go to Recipe!
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese
The easiest, tastiest Instant Pot Mac and Cheese you’ll ever meet. Creamy, delicious, and crazy good, homemade Mac and Cheese doesn’t get any EASIER or BETTER than this. On the table in 20 minutes!
Go to Recipe!
Cozy Vegetarian Soups
One of our favorite vegetarian meals is a simple, hearty plant-based soup, to have on the ready during the busy workweek. Here are some of our favorites!
Homemade Tomato Soup
This classic, easy recipe for Tomato Soup is BEST made with fresh tomatoes, but canned work too in a pinch! It’s simple and delicious and can be made in under 30 minutes. Cozy, comforting vegetarian meal-perfect for bridging the seasons between summer and fall. Vegan-adaptable.
Go to Recipe!
Ribollita! | Tuscan Bean Soup
A healthy, delicious recipe for Tuscan Bean Soupalso known asRibollita– made with Cannellini beans, lacinato kale, and vegetables,drizzled with a Lemon Rosemary Garlic Oil. Hearty, nourishing, and easily vegan-Adaptable. (With a Video.)
Go to Recipe!
French Onion Soup
A cozy, comforting, classic recipe for French Onion Soup with caramelized onions in rich deep broth topped with toasty croutons and melted gruyere. Vegan, Vegetarian Adaptable!
Go to Recipe!
Creamy Broccoli Pesto Soup
This Creamy Broccoli Soup with Pesto is deeply nourishing, full of flavor, and made with simple ingredients in under 35 minutes. Gluten-free & Vegan-adaptable! Video.
Go to Recipe!
African Peanut Soup Recipe
African Peanut Soup ismade with everyday pantry items that transform into a lively soup with full-bodied flavors. Richly spiced with chickpeas, ginger, garlic, and chilies in a creamy peanut tomato base, this protein-rich soup is one you will crave.
Go to Recipe!
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Creamy Mushroom Soup with Garlic Chips and Rosemary – a delicious easy recipe that comes together in 30 minutes – perfect for special gatherings or simple enough for weeknight dinners!
Go to Recipe!
Moroccan Lentil and Chickpea Soup (Harira)
Moroccan Lentil and Chickpea Soup (aka Harira) is hearty, full of protein and loaded with nutrients. Warming fragrant spices make this healthy one-pot meal deeply flavorful!
Go to Recipe!
More Vegetarian Recipes to enjoy!
- Our 40 Best Mushroom Recipes!
- 20 Best Quinoa Recipes
- 25 Delicious Vegetarian Soup Recipes
- 65 Best Breakfast Ideas!
- 25 Delicious Vegan Buddha Bowls!
- Our 25 BEST Lentil Recipes!
- Our 20 Best Chickpea Recipes!
- 40 MOUTHWATERING VEGAN DINNER RECIPES
- 25 Delicious Healthy Lunches
Enjoy these healthy delicious vegetarian meals and please let us know your favorites in the comments below!
40 Irresistible Mushroom Recipes!
30+ Wholesome Lentil Recipes
20 Best Quinoa Recipes
50 Vegetarian Recipes for Weeknight Dinners
5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star4.9 from 48 reviews
- Author: Sylvia Fountaine | Feasting at Home
- Prep Time: 30
- Cook Time: 45
- Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
- Yield: 9 1x
- Category: vegetarian recipes,
- Method: baked
- Cuisine: American
- Diet: Vegetarian
Description
These hearty vegetarian recipes are nourishing and satisfying and highlight the best of seasonal veggies! Whether you’re looking for occasional meatless meals or are a practiced vegetarian, you’ll find dinner inspiration here! Butternut Squash Lasagna
Ingredients
UnitsScale
- Small butternut squash ( 2.5lbs – 3lbs) (you’ll need about 4 cups, roasted)
- 1/2 a sweet onion, sliced into big wedges
- olive oil for drizzling
Mushroom Filling:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
- 1 1/2 lb mushrooms, sliced (cremini, button, shiitake, portobello, wild mushrooms, etc.)
- 1 fat shallot or 1/2 onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped sage
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- optional – feel free to add a couple of handfuls baby spinach or greens and wilt them.
Ricotta Mixture:
- 1 lb ricotta cheese (or sub vegan tofu ricotta) If using the tofu ricotta, no need to add more salt or egg. Just nutmeg 🙂
- one egg (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Butternut Puree:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3–6 tablespoons water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 1 /2 cups grated mozzarella cheese ( about 3–4 ounces) or sub vegan “meltable” cheese
- 1/2 cup romano or parmesan ( about 1 ounce) or sub vegan
- no-boil lasagna noodles (uncooked)
- Garnish with 9 crispy sage leaves (optional, see notes) or Arugula Pesto
Optional Quick Béchamel Sauce:
Instructions
START THE BUTTERNUT. Preheat oven to 425 F. Cut butternut squash in half, scoop out the seeds and place open side down on a parchment-linedbaking sheet. Place sliced onion next to it and drizzle it with a little olive oil. Roast until fork-tender, about 30-40 minutes. Let cool. You could do this a day before or cook whole in an instant pot for 22 minutes.
Lower oven to 375F
Make the mushroom filling. In a large skillet, heat the oil or butter. Add mushrooms and shallots and salt, and saute over medium heat, until the mushrooms release their liquid and begin to brown. Add the garlic, sage and pepper. Cook until garlic is fragrant, about 2-3 more minutes, turn the heat off. You could toss in some spinach at the end and wilt for extra nutrients. Taste and make sure the filling has enough salt and pepper. You could also add a little truffle oil. You could make this 1-3 days ahead and refrigerate.
Using a fork, mix the ricotta cheese with the egg, nutmeg and salt. ( You really don’t have to add the egg, but it adds a nice richness.)
Make the BUTTERNUT SAUCE: When the butternut is cool enough to handle, scoop all the flesh out into a food processor. You should have about 4 cups. Add the roasted onion, olive oil, water, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Puree until smooth. You will need at least 3 1/2 cups pureed and you want it to be almost saucy, like a marinara sauce ( so add water if need be!). This will act as the “sauce”.
Assemble the lasagna. In a greased 9 x13 inch baking dish, add 1 cup of the butternut puree and spread out into a thin layer. Top with lasagna noodles. Add ½ of the ricotta mixture and spread out evenly. Top with half of the cook mushrooms. Sprinkle with ½ cup grated mozzarella and a couple tablespoons romano cheese. Add more lasagna noodles. Spread out the rest of the ricotta mixture as evenly as possible. Spoon half of the remaining butternut puree, erring on the side of less than half, so you have enough to cover the top (save at least 1 ¼ cups for the top.) Add the remaining mushrooms and all the good bits ( onions and sage) and sprinkle with another ½ cup shredded mozzarella and couple of tablespoons parmesan. Place the final noodles over the top. Lather with the remaining butternut puree and sprinkle with the rest of the cheese ( or make the creamy béchamel sauce.- See notes.) You could assemble this 1-2 days before baking.
Cover tightly with foil and bake in 375 F oven for 40 minutes. (If the foil touches the lasagna, place a layer of parchment between the foil and lasagna). Uncover and continue baking 15-20 minutes until golden and bubbly. Cut into 9 servings.
Garnish with optional crispy sage leaves.
Notes
For more details go to FULL Recipe here.
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 1/9th
- Calories: 363
- Sugar: 5.3 g
- Sodium: 663.8 mg
- Fat: 16.9 g
- Saturated Fat: 7.4 g
- Carbohydrates: 37.4 g
- Fiber: 5.4 g
- Protein: 16.8 g
- Cholesterol: 57.6 mg