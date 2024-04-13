50 Vegetarian Recipes for Weeknight Dinners (2024)

These hearty vegetarian recipes are nourishing and satisfying and highlight the best of seasonal veggies! Whether you’re looking for occasional meatless meals or are a practiced vegetarian, you’ll find dinner inspiration here!

Once upon a time, we owned a vegetarian restaurant. Some of you know it (Mizuna)—yes, it still exists! Many of these Vegetarian Recipes are inspired by our years there. They are not only delicious but also jam-packed with seasonal, healthy veggies! Whether you are looking for something quick and easy, cozy and comforting, or uniquely spiced with global flavors, we have you covered!

Popular Vegetarian Dinner Recipes

Here is a selection of our most popular vegetarian meals- reader favorites and all highly rated!

Farmer’s Market Vegetarian Enchiladas Farmers Market Vegetarian Enchiladas- with black beans and your choice of veggies (like sweet potato, red bell pepper and corn)and Homemade 5 Minute Enchilada Sauce! Or try Roasted Enchilada Sauce! Easy, Healthy and full of delicious Mexican Flavor!Vegan and Gluten-free adaptable! Vegetable Enchiladas ! Butternut Squash Lasagna with Mushrooms and Sage Butternut Lasagna with Wild Mushrooms and Sage- a cozy vegetarian meal (or vegan) perfect for special gatherings on the holiday table. This can be madewith no-boil noodles and can bemade ahead! Go to Recipe! Spaghetti Squash with Chard, Walnuts and Chèvre A simple tasty recipe for RoastedSpaghetti Squash with Chard,Toasted Walnuts and Chèvre. A healthy low-carb meal perfect for serving with your favorite protein. Go to Recipe! Emerald Dal This Lentil Dalwith Spinach Sauce is one of the most delicious, soul-satisfying vegetarian meals! This version is fragrant, flavorful and packed with nutrients- think of this like Saag Paneer, but substituting black lentils instead of the cheese! Super tasty and healthy. Go to Recipe! Roasted Cauliflower Pasta with Toasted Walnuts, Parsley, Garlic & Lemon zest Roasted Cauliflower Pasta with Toasted Walnuts, Parsley, Garlic and Lemon Zest- a healthy vegetarian meal that can be made in 30 minutes flat. Go to Recipe! Broccoli Quinoa Cakes! These Broccoli Quinoa Cakes can be made in 30 minutes flat & are a delicious vegetarian dinner recipe that your whole family will love! Serve them up with Simple Sauteed Greens or a beautiful Mediterranean Chard Salad and top them with your favorite sauce! Go to Recipe! Charred Asparagus Kale Pasta with Lemony Cannellini Beans Charred Asparagus Kale Pasta with a creamy, lemony, Cannellini Bean Leek Sauce. This healthy spring pasta comes together fast enough for a weeknight dinner! Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.~ Buddha I am loving easy suppers right now as springtime just beckons us outdoors! This vegan Go to Recipe! Indian Fried Rice Fragrant, turmeric-infused, Indian Fried Rice is full of healthy veggies that can be made in under 30 minutes. It is a fast and easy vegetarian dinner recipe – great for using up leftover rice or stray veggies in the fridge. Serve over a bed of spinach with optional Raita. Go to Recipe! Oaxacan Baked Sweet Potatoes Oaxacan-Style, Baked Sweet Potatoes are loaded with healthy veggies, infused with Oaxacan flavors, and served with optional, QuickMole Sauce. Healthy, flavorful, and perfect for Sunday meal prep. Keep them vegan or add cheese. Go to Recipe!

Butternut Lasagna | 30-second Video

Comforting & Cozy Vegetarian Meals

These vegetarian recipes are all about comfort food! Homey, warming, and comforting, they are nourishing and cozy.

Mushroom Risotto with Frizzled Leeks SavoryMushroom Risotto with rosemary, garlic, and frizzled leeks- a satisfying, elegant vegetarian dinner recipe, perfect for special occasions, date night, or entertaining. Video! Go to Recipe! Orecchiette Pasta with Broccoli Sauce A simple delicious vegetarian recipe for Orecchiette Pasta with Broccoli Sauce – full of flavor and nutrients! Go to Recipe! Aloo Gobi (Indian-Spiced Potatoes & Cauliflower) A simple authentic recipe for Aloo Gobi (Indian-Spiced Potatoes and Cauliflower) that will delight your tastebuds. This easy stovetop method requires only one pan and is very simple to make. Serve it up with naan, fluffy basmati rice or roti! Go to Recipe! See Also 19 Vegan Soul Food Recipes for Down-Home Comfort18 Swanky Recipes to Throw the Most Epic Vegetarian Dinner Party on Meatless MondayChicken Sorrentino Recipe with Eggplant And Prosciutto - Sip and FeastFive-Spice Butternut Squash in Cheesy Custard Recipe Golden Cauliflower Dal w/ Red Lentils, Coconut and Spinach Golden Cauliflower Dal with Spinach, Red Lentils and Coconut, a gently spiced Indian stew that is warming and comforting, a delicious vegetarian dinner recipe! Go to Recipe! Eggplant Lasagna Eggplant Lasagna- a cozy, hearty vegetarian dinner recipe made easy with no-boil noodles. Top it off with flavorful Arugula Almond Pesto! Keto, GF and Vegan-adaptable! This delicious Eggplant Lasagna is so warm and comforting -it is one of those dishes you actually get kind of excited about the leftovers. Go to Recipe! Veggie Pot Pie with Roasted Butternut, Lentils and Kale A cozy recipe for VeggiePot Pie made with roasted butternut squash, lentils and kale, topped with a golden puff pastry crust.A cozy, warming vegetarain meal full of delicious fall flavors. Video! Go to Recipe! Indian Shepherd’s Pie A vegetarian Shepherd’s Pie infused with the most fragrant Indian spices, along with black lentils, veggies, gravy andtopped with curried mashed potatoes. (Feel free to use leftover mashed potatoes!) Truly one of the most delicious vegetarian dinner recipes on the blog! Go to Recipe! Cacio e Pepe A simple, delicious vegetarian recipe for Cacio e Pepe– fast and flavorful- this four-ingredient pasta recipe can be tossed with your favorite seasonal veggie and made in 20 minutes! Go to Recipe! Broccoli Manicotti with Burrata Delicious Broccoli-Stuffed Manicotti with Buratta Cheese. A cozy vegetarian dinner recipe loaded with healthy broccoli is perfect for weeknight dinners or the holiday table. Video included. Go to Recipe! Sagey Mushroom Walnut Roast Sagey Mushroom Walnut Roast- a savory, heartyvegetarian meal,perfect forthe Sunday supper or the holiday table. Make this ahead and serve with Mushroom gravy and Mashed Potatoes. Go to Recipe!

Quick & Easy Vegetarian Dinner Recipes!

Do you need some simple vegetarian meals that come together yet don’t lack flavor? We’ve got you covered.

Italian Baked Beans and Greens A simple recipe for Italian Baked Beans, with kale, cannellini beans, and your favorite homemade (or store-bought) Marinara sauce, baked in the oven until golden and bubbling. A delicious vegetarian main! Go to Recipe! Easy to Make Pad Thai w/ Tofu This Pad Thai recipe is hands-down one of the easiest, tastiest recipes on the blog. It’s a Thai noodle dish made with simple ingredients and can be made with tofu! Vegan-adaptable and Gluten-Free adaptable. Go to Recipe! Fregola with Corn, Zucchini & Basil A simple recipe for Fregola with Corn, Zucchini and Basil, sprinkled with pecorino. A simple and easy Italian-inspired meal that comes together in 30 minutes. Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck. ~Dalai Lama I’d love to introduce you to my new favorite pasta, Fregola Sarda! My friend Go to Recipe! Farmers Market Fried Rice This recipe for Farmers Market Fried Rice uses all the beautiful veggies you may have in your fridge, CSA box or at your local farmer’s market or local Asian Market. Go to Recipe! Easy Baked Tacos Easy Baked Tacos filled with refried beans, melty cheese and your choice of toppings, this easy kid-friendly meal takes just 10 minutes of prep before going into the oven to bake. Surprisingly delicious and addicting! With a video. Go to Recipe! Creamy Polenta with Wild Mushrooms, Garlic and Sage Creamy Polenta with Wild Mushrooms, Garlic and Sage. A simple vegetarian dinner that can be made in under 30 minutes. Comforting and delicious! Go to Recipe! See Also Homemade Dairy-Free Peppermint Patties Recipe Tofu Stir-Fry with Broccolini and Mushrooms DeliciousTofu Stir-Fry with Broccolini andMushrooms is a quick, easy weeknight dinner loaded with healthy vegetables! Vegan and GF adaptable! Go to Recipe! Farmer’s Market Veggie Quesadillas Vegetarian Quesadillas filled with farmer’s market veggies like bell peppers, zucchini, sweet potato, greens, black beans and melty cheese (optional) seasoned with savory Mexican spices. Go to Recipe!

Sheet Pan Vegetarian Meals

These simple yet flavorful vegetarian dinners can be baked on a sheet pan- letting the oven do most of the work! Easy to make and easy to clean up.

Simple Baked Sheet-Pan Ratatouille! Baked Sheet-Pan Ratatouille! Make a big batch on Sunday then serve it up 3 different ways during the busy workweek.Simple, EASY, healthy, delicious… and totally plant-based. Go to Recipe! Baked Sheet Pan Shawarma (vegan adaptable!) Quick and flavorful Sheet Pan Shawarma can be made with either chicken or tofu (or both!).Turn these into healthy Shawarma Bowls, or repurpose into Shawarma Wraps. Vegan and gluten-free-adaptable! Go to Recipe! Mexican Rice with Sheet-Pan Veggies Healthy & Flavorful Mexican Rice made with brown rice, topped withsheet-panroasted yams, red onions, and shish*to peppers. Serve with pickled jalapeños and pumpkin seeds for a comforting, delicious vegan meal. Go to Recipe!

Vegetarian Meals in your Instant Pot!

These Vegetarian Instant Pot recipes are a breeze to make- with very little hands-on time required, you can set your instant pot and walk away!

Butternut Risotto with Leeks (Instant Pot or Stovetop) A quick and easy weeknight recipe for Butternut Risotto with Leeks and Spinach made with very little fuss, on your stovetop or in your Instant Pot pressure cooker. Vegan-adaptable and Gluten-free. Go to Recipe! Chana Masala (Instant Pot or Stovetop) An authentic recipe for Chana Masala using dry or canned chickpeas that can be made in an Instant pot or on the stovetop. Easy and flavorful, vegan-adaptable! With a video. Go to Recipe! Instant Pot Pinto Bean Stew A simple delicious recipe for Pinto Bean Stew made in an Instant pot using dry pinto beans, yams, corn, and poblanos. A hearty, flavorful and vegan-adaptable weeknight dinner. (Allow 8-hours for bean soaking!) Go to Recipe! Instant Pot Mushroom Stroganoff Instant Pot Mushroom Stroganoff – a simple, easy vegetarian weeknight dinner that is creamy, hearty, and full of delicious depth and flavor! This version is vegan-adaptable and can be made on a stovetop. Go to Recipe! Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup w/ Spinach & Mushrooms Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup with mushrooms and spinach- a healthy vegetarian soup recipe that is easy, fast, and vegan adaptable! Gluten-free. Video. Go to Recipe! Instant Pot Mac and Cheese The easiest, tastiest Instant Pot Mac and Cheese you’ll ever meet. Creamy, delicious, and crazy good, homemade Mac and Cheese doesn’t get any EASIER or BETTER than this. On the table in 20 minutes! Go to Recipe!

Cozy Vegetarian Soups

One of our favorite vegetarian meals is a simple, hearty plant-based soup, to have on the ready during the busy workweek. Here are some of our favorites!

Homemade Tomato Soup This classic, easy recipe for Tomato Soup is BEST made with fresh tomatoes, but canned work too in a pinch! It’s simple and delicious and can be made in under 30 minutes. Cozy, comforting vegetarian meal-perfect for bridging the seasons between summer and fall. Vegan-adaptable. Go to Recipe! Ribollita! | Tuscan Bean Soup A healthy, delicious recipe for Tuscan Bean Soupalso known asRibollita– made with Cannellini beans, lacinato kale, and vegetables,drizzled with a Lemon Rosemary Garlic Oil. Hearty, nourishing, and easily vegan-Adaptable. (With a Video.) Go to Recipe! French Onion Soup A cozy, comforting, classic recipe for French Onion Soup with caramelized onions in rich deep broth topped with toasty croutons and melted gruyere. Vegan, Vegetarian Adaptable! Go to Recipe! Creamy Broccoli Pesto Soup This Creamy Broccoli Soup with Pesto is deeply nourishing, full of flavor, and made with simple ingredients in under 35 minutes. Gluten-free & Vegan-adaptable! Video. Go to Recipe! African Peanut Soup Recipe African Peanut Soup ismade with everyday pantry items that transform into a lively soup with full-bodied flavors. Richly spiced with chickpeas, ginger, garlic, and chilies in a creamy peanut tomato base, this protein-rich soup is one you will crave. Go to Recipe! Creamy Mushroom Soup Creamy Mushroom Soup with Garlic Chips and Rosemary – a delicious easy recipe that comes together in 30 minutes – perfect for special gatherings or simple enough for weeknight dinners! Go to Recipe! Moroccan Lentil and Chickpea Soup (Harira) Moroccan Lentil and Chickpea Soup (aka Harira) is hearty, full of protein and loaded with nutrients. Warming fragrant spices make this healthy one-pot meal deeply flavorful! Go to Recipe!

More Vegetarian Recipes to enjoy!

Our 40 Best Mushroom Recipes!

20 Best Quinoa Recipes

25 Delicious Vegetarian Soup Recipes

65 Best Breakfast Ideas!

25 Delicious Vegan Buddha Bowls!

Our 25 BEST Lentil Recipes!

Our 20 Best Chickpea Recipes!

40 MOUTHWATERING VEGAN DINNER RECIPES

25 Delicious Healthy Lunches

Enjoy these healthy delicious vegetarian meals and please let us know your favorites in the comments below!

40 Irresistible Mushroom Recipes! 30+ Wholesome Lentil Recipes 20 Best Quinoa Recipes

Print