503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (2024)

These raw vegan recipes are simple and quick to make, delicious and will speed your healing and help you shed excess weight fast.

I lost over 50 pounds on a raw food diet in just 4 months and healed myself of chronic fatigue syndrome, asthma, eczema, IBS, depression, and so many more health problems.

Raw food is the most healing diet you can eat for so many reasons.

Raw food is low in fat so it gives the liver a rest which allows it to release stored toxins and help your body to finally heal.

The abundance of nutrients also helps to heal the body and helps it to release stored fat and excess water weight.

I had never felt better in my life after I’d been on a raw food diet for a few months. I wholeheartedly recommend it to everyone who is struggling with health issues and unexplained weight gain.

When you’re feeling tired and weak, the last thing you want to do is spend hours making complicated food in the kitchen.

For that reason I’m sharing the easiest, quickest, most filling raw food recipes with very little prep time. They also happen to be delicious.

Here are all my favorite easy raw food recipes.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss

Green Thickie's Overnight Oats: Filling Green Smoothie In A Bowl Do you want to get even more nutrition in your overnight oats? Try making it out of green smoothie (smoothie with fruit and greens) Just pour and leave! Sneaky Green Sweet Berry Pancake Sauce Recipe Today I am sharing my sneaky green sweet berry pancake sauce recipe with you as it’s so quick and easy, and it will literally transform your pancakes into something gourmet and extra delicious without any harmful ingredients. 5 Simple Breakfast Smoothie Recipes 5 simple breakfast smoothie recipes to jump start your day! 11 WARM Smoothies For Winter: Cold-Weather Breakfasts These 11 warm smoothies are perfect for cold winter breakfasts. The secret to creating a smoothie that tastes delicious when warm is... Raw Vegan Cream Of Spinach Soup Recipe (Meal Replacement) You can make this raw vegan Cream of Spinach Soup recipe straight from your blender. All the nutrients are preserved and it is also extremely filling. Raw Carrot And Sweet Potato Soup With Spinach (Meal Replacement) This creamy carrot and sweet potato soup with spinach keep all it’s nutrients intact and can be made very quickly in a blender. 10 Best Plant Based Salad Recipes If you’re looking for some salad inspiration that will make you finally love salads and include them in your daily repertoire, I’ve created a collection with the 10 best salad recipes out there. Mouthwatering Salad In A Jar Recipes: 20 Mason Jar Recipes To Boost Your Energy 20 Salad in a jar recipes to make your mouth water! Check out these 20 Mason jar recipes to boost your energy and batch process your salad making for the whole week! 10 Raw Vegan Spinach Salad Recipes All of these spinach salad recipes are raw, vegan and gluten-free, perfect for reducing inflammation and sending nutrients skyrocketing. Dinner for One: Sweet Potato Pudding This recipe for a Green smoothie dinner is made using Sweet Potatoes so it is grain free, gluten free, completely raw and very healthy. 10 Best Raw Dehydrator Recipes I’ve put together a delicious collection of my 10 best raw dehydrator recipes for you so you can get stuck into dehydrating. I adore dehydrating. It saves me time, money, makes recipes easier, makes my food digest easier, makes portable meals, makes food last longer and I can make yummy treats such as kale chips! 10 Best Raw Food Lunches Raw food is of such a high vibration that you will definitely notice the difference when eating a raw food meal. I hope you enjoy my 10 best raw food lunches as much as I do! 10 Best Raw Vegan Pesto Recipes Here are 10 of my favourite raw vegan pesto recipes. Just add one of these recipes to your diet every day for a week and really notice the difference. Adding more leafy greens to your diet is essential if you want to lose weight, sleep better and stress less. What are you waiting for? 10 Delicious Raw Vegan Cheese Recipes (Never Crave Dairy Again) Today I’m giving you all the best raw vegan cheese alternatives, so you never have to crave dairy again. These recipes are best for your health, the animals and the planet, and happen to be extremely tasty! 17 Delicious Raw Vegan Party Food Recipes All the best tasty raw vegan party food recipes for a lunch or dinner providing incredible health benefits. Your guests will be blown away and full of energy. Chocolate Caramel Kale Chips Recipe These chocolate caramel kale chips might sound like a strange combination but they are going to blow you away with their deliciousness. Once you eat one of these, you will be making them all the time, I promise! Cheesy Kale Chips Recipe (Oven or Dehydrator) These cheesy kale chips are so good you won't be able to stop eating them. And that's OK because you're getting a crazy amount of nutrient from these tasty snacks. 10 Most Healthy Kale Chips Recipes Not all kale chip recipes are created equal. A lot of kale chip recipes have processed ingredients or dairy, but today I bring you the 10 most healthy kale chip recipes on the web. These recipes will make eating kale an absolute joy. Raw Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe (And 7 Ways To Use It) Today I share one of my secret go to recipes with you - the raw vegan cheese sauce recipe! When I say this is delectable, you really have no idea… And it can be used in 7 different ways, so it’s one of the most versatile recipes to have in your recipe collection. Healthy Apple Pie Smoothie: Dessert Thickie We all love our desserts but we don’t love what they do to our waistlines and health. Unless you make a healthy thick dessert smoothie – A Thickie! Easy Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie: Dessert Thickie We all love our desserts but we don’t love what they do to our waistlines and health. Unless you make a healthy thick dessert smoothie – A Thickie! Fig Pie Dessert Smoothie: Dessert Thickie We all love our desserts but we don’t love what they do to our waistlines and health. Unless you make a healthy thick dessert smoothie – A Thickie! Gingerbread Smoothie: Dessert Thickie If you love gingerbread, you will adore this healthy gingerbread smoothie dessert version of this classic. Let your taste buds sparkle! Raw Vegan Creamy “Pistachio Ice Cream” Thickie Shake When I saw the buzz surrounding this Pistachio Ice Cream smoothie, I had to convert it into a dessert thickie which made it even more creamy and luxurious. Homemade Cookie Dough: Dessert Thickie This homemade cookie dough green smoothie recipe is so filling will fulfill your dessert cravings and is still extremely healthy as it contains greens. Easy Black Forest Cake Smoothie: Dessert Thickie This Easy Black forest Cake Smoothie is my all time favorite and I'm sure it will be yours too once you try it. Healthy Carrot Cake Smoothie: Dessert Thickie This indulgent yet extremely healthy carrot cake smoothie contains a whopping 4.5 cups of fruit and veg per serving. It tastes just like the real thing. Persimmon Smoothie Dessert A blended persimmon is very gelatinous which is perfect for making thick smoothies. This persimmon smoothie is so thick it's best eaten with a spoon! Homemade Chocolate Orange Pudding (Vegan, Paleo, Gluten Free) 5 minute healthy and delicious chocolate and orange pudding with whipped coconut cream - a dessert in the Virtual Vegan Potluck. Check it out now. Peach Ice Cream Green Smoothie This delicious, healthy dessert smoothie tastes so good for the whole family to enjoy. Creamy Dairy Free Berry Smoothie Do you want to avoid dairy but still crave delicious, creamy desserts? Then this is the recipe for you, it is so thick and creamy you'll love this milk-free smoothie. 10 Best No Bake Desserts Here are my 10 Best No Bake Desserts for you today. You really can improve your health by eating dessert… if you use nutritious ingredients AND keep the desserts raw so that it retains the nutrients. The biggest benefit of no bake desserts is that they are quicker to make as you don’t need to wait for them to bake. Plus no bake desserts just happen to taste so much better than regular desserts. 7 Most Popular Dessert Smoothie Recipes... Ever! Here are my 7 Most Popular Dessert Smoothie Recipes... Ever! Does your sweet tooth get you into trouble? All my life I have had a dessert compartment in my stomach.

Are you telling me I'm not alone? Good, because you are going to love this as much as I do. Chocolate Chia Dairy Free Ice Cream This Chocolate Chia Dairy-Free Ice Cream has a consistency of soft serve or cool chocolate pudding. It is refined sugar-free with easy to find ingredients. Two-for-One Chocolate Avocado Smoothie/Pudding Two-for-One Chocolate Avocado Smoothie/Pudding. 2 Amazingly healthy recipes from easy to find ingredients. Beautiful Banana And Blueberry Chia Pudding Recipe I finally found an amazing homemade pudding recipe that’s so healthy, you can even eat it for breakfast.

Find out how I make my beautiful banana and blueberry chia pudding recipe... Good Morning co*cktail Juice Recipe A few juicing tips, plus a good morning co*cktail juice recipe While this smoothie was closer to a thick green juice than a creamy shake, it was still delicious! See Also Best Vegan Chili RecipeHow to Eat Clean for an Entire Week: Your 21-Recipe Meal Plan19 Drool-Worthy Vegan Pizza RecipesVegan Cashew Ricotta Cheese Recipe 2 Ingredient "Get Well" Speedy Blender Juice For Health Recovery This Speedy Blender Juice is perfect for people who are sick as it's quick and easy to make and only has 2 ingredients. Adding this blender juice to your diet will help speed up your recovery so you can get back to enjoying life again. The Complete Meal Green Juice This complete meal green juice is a balanced healthy green drink you can whip up in minutes and will give you a substantial amount of protein. 10 Best Juices For Weight Loss There’s no doubt about it, juices are good for us as they usually contain even more nutrients than smoothies. Here are 10 great juices for weight loss to help you boost your nutrition and keep your calories low while you give your digestion a rest. 10 Best Green Juice Recipes Fresh green juices can offer the perfect nutrient pick-me-up when you’re feeling under the weather or after an intensive workout. Here are my 10 best green juice recipes to fill you up with delicious green goodness... Turbo Nutrient Booster: Vegetable Smoothie Vitamin Powerhouse Recipe This refreshing vegetable smoothie contains a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals from a variety of different vegetables and not a single fruit in sight. Green Kefir Smoothie Recipe Not only will this green kefir smoothie give you amazing energy, feel clean and revitalized. But if you add kefir to the green smoothie it increases the absorbability of the nutrients and helps to heal and strengthen the digestive system and immune system. Citrus and Capsicum Green Smoothie This Citrus and Capsicum Green Smoothie is raw, vegan and gluten-free. You can have all the healthy benefits of juicing without the expense and cleaning. Green Thickies Signature Salad Drink Recipe Do you want the benefits of raw salad without having to chew it? Are you avoiding fruit or sugar? Try my signature sugar-free salad green smoothie. Creamy Dreamy Orange Green Thickie This Creamy Dreamy Orange Green Thickie will help get you in the summery mood and you'd never know it contains so many healthy vegetables. Hawaiian Smoothie Sometimes it’s just nice to keep it simple and go back to basics with good sweet, fresh ripe fruit and no sweeteners for this Hawaiian Smoothie. Healthy Muesli Green Thickie Smoothie Recipe This is a great healthy muesli recipe. It is a bowl of cereal in a glass with all your added extra ingredients for a healthy balanced meal. Sun Dream Orange and Banana Smoothie Take this orange and banana smoothie and lie back in the sun and taste the fruity, refreshing and zingy flavours of this summery sensation. Thick Green Tropical Smoothie Recipe This creamy tropical smoothie recipe will give you everything you need for a balanced meal and it also happens to taste amazing. Pineapple Strawberry Smoothie This strawberry smoothie recipe has a classic sweet smoothie taste so it appeals to adults and children alike. Needless to say, it’s one of my favourites and hard to believe there is so much goodness contained in one glass. Blueberry Broccoli Smoothie: Cancer Preventing "This blueberry and broccoli smoothie is packed full of cancer-preventing superfoods. Perfect way to get your raw broccoli bursting full of nutrients." How To Make A Watermelon Smoothie I will show you how to make a watermelon smoothie out of my favourite salad recipe so you can make a salad and a smoothie at the same time. Dad’s Big Super Sweet and Sour Drink I loved the fact that this sweet and sour drink contained broccoli and cauliflower which is another option if you run out of leafy greens. 4th Of July Drink: Red, White And Blue, And Still Green? This 4th of July Drink is a very posh green thickie for special occasions. This colourful layered smoothie has the wow factor but still has the same amount of healthy greens, oats, nuts and fruit. Strawberry, Orange and Dandelion Smoothie You will have to be brave with this dandelion smoothie but the health benefits will be worth it, and it actually tastes really sweet. Peach and Orange Juice Smoothie Adding an orange juice base to this orange juice smoothie takes it to another level of gorgeousness. Vanilla and Blackcurrant Smoothie This Vanilla and Blackcurrant Smoothie tastes just like Ribena! It is delicious, sweet and there's no taste quite like it. Options for green & meal replacement smoothies. Loch Ness Monster Smoothie Get all the goodness from the ocean in this Loch Ness Monster Smoothie and find out about the amazing health benefits of Spirulina. Creamy Citrus Fat Burner Smoothie This Creamy Citrus Fat Burner Smoothie will rev up your metabolism and melt away pounds. This weight loss smoothie is not only healthy but tastes amazing! Warming Spicy Apple Halloween Smoothie This spicy Apple Halloween Smoothie is guaranteed to warm you up during the cold months of winter. Your kids will eat less candy after this filling drink. If you've never tried adding warming spice to your smoothies, you are in for a treat today. You are going to love this smoothie. Lemon Meringue Pie Smoothie Gorgeous lemon meringue pie smoothie recipe and a free 1 day sample of the Green Thickies 7 Day Diet Plan for weight loss and improved health. Get yours now. Creamy Mango Shake If you’re looking for a sweet, simple meal with only 4 ingredients, no bananas, or sweeteners then this creamy mango shake will suit you perfectly. Blackberry Smoothie With Basil This fresh, sweet and aromatic blackberry smoothie has a twist. Basil is a match made in heaven with the blackberries in this Green Smoothie. Raw Spiced Butternut Squash Smoothie This spiced butternut squash smoothie is actually raw, very healthy and extremely filling. This is a perfect meal replacement smoothie full of antioxidants. Fresh Fig Smoothie with Ginger This fresh fig smoothie isn’t overly sweet but it depends on how ripe your figs are. The added ginger gives it a lovely edge. Anti-inflammatory Cranberry Smoothie This Cranberry Smoothie is great for reducing inflammation and has all it's antioxidants present, unlike commercial cranberry juice drinks. Orange Juice and Pumpkin Smoothie This orange juice and pumpkin smoothie is a refreshing break from all the stodgy autumnal recipes. You can use either cooked or raw pumpkin in this drink. Pineapple and Frozen Orange Juice Smoothie (4 Way Smoothie) This Pineapple and Frozen Orange Juice Smoothie has 4 options (4 Way Smoothie). You can make a fruit smoothie, green smoothie, thickie or green thickie. Rippled Raspberry Smoothie This pretty rippled raspberry smoothie doesn’t require any chopping if you use frozen fruit. Sweet Potato and Banana Pie Smoothie If the thought of a sweet potato smoothie sounds a bit strange, have no fear, this smoothie tastes just like a sweet pie. Pear, Cardamon and Apple Smoothie This autumnal pear and apple smoothie is delicately seasoned with cardamon to give it a beautifully rounded taste. Cold and Flu Busting Coconut and Orange Smoothie This cold and flu busting coconut and orange smoothie will melt away your cold in no time. It will also give you sustained natural energy to keep you going all day. Mince Pie Smoothie This Mince Pie Smoothie is a Christmas drink you won't be able to get enough of. Impress your guests and your kids with this simple recipe. Chocolate Covered Marzipan Smoothie There is one secret ingredient to this healthy Chocolate Covered Marzipan Smoothie, and once you include it you can literally imagine you're eating marzipan! Zucchini Bread Smoothie Zucchini is low in fat and great for people trying to lose weight. Despite its low calories, this zucchini bread smoothie is creamy and filling. Raw Buckwheat and Banana Smoothie This lovely Raw Buckwheat and Banana Smoothie is great for those on a raw food diet or gluten intolerant. Despite the name buckwheat is actually a grain! Give your taste buds a treat with this Lime, Chili & Chocolate Smoothie. Experience the tang of lime, kick of chili and the melt in your mouth chocolate. See Also Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe | No Blow Torch Needed Basic Green Thickie Recipe: How To Make A Green Thickie Use this basic Green Thickie Recipe as your starting point to create your own fabulous smoothies. These are the green smoothies you can make a meal of! Creamy Filling Dairy Free Chocolate Chia Smoothie This healthy Chocolate Chia Smoothie will fill you up until your next meal. Healthy Ginger Cake (Frugal Full Meal Green Smoothie) These Cheap Smoothies are not only frugal and healthy but they are a complete meal drink. This Healthy Ginger Cake green smoothie will save you a fortune. Sweet Almond Surprise (Frugal Full Meal Green Smoothie) This smoothie will save you a fortune, is extremely healthy, will give you energy until lunch time and tastes gorgeous. Wow! Mint Refresher (Frugal Full Meal Green Smoothie) It's hard to find a recipe for cheap smoothies but this is the third in the series of frugal smoothies that will save you a fortune and fill you up. Fragrant Lavender and Blueberry Smoothie for Relaxation This fragrant lavender and blueberry smoothie packs a potent antioxidant punch! The lavender is optional. Options to convert to a green smoothie/thickie. Mango and Passion Smoothie for Good Eyesight I drank this gorgeous Mango and Passion fruit Smoothie (Green Thickie) every day for a month after giving birth. Options for green smoothies and thickies. Fruity Beetroot Hidden Greens Smoothie for Anemia Want to hide the greens in your green smoothie? Why not try some beetroot. You can't taste the beetroot or the greens so it looks and tastes very fruity. Stress Relieving Mango and Lime Green Smoothie This stress relieving mango and lime green smoothie contains a secret ingredient - Lime Essential Oil! Not only does this smoothie taste good but it heals your body too. Natural Protein Shake without Protein Powder Finally - a natural protein shake that is high in protein and HAS NO PROTEIN POWDER! This vegan smoothie gets the protein from one ingredient which is... These raw vegan smoothies are perfect for rapid weight loss and to cleanse the body. Weight loss is fast with raw food because it digests so quickly. Pina Colada Meal Replacement Green Smoothie For Weight Loss Recipe This complete meal is such a delicious, creamy breakfast, that you’ll be wanting to have it for lunch too. That’s no problem as this recipe serves 2. Lazy Sunday Berry Smoothie Bowl This delicious and simple recipe is so healthy and perfect for those lazy summer Sunday mornings. Love Yourself Smoothie Bowl Recipe Today is the day to start loving yourself. What does someone who loves themselves eat? A ‘Love Yourself Smoothie Bowl’. I created this with love for you. I love it and I’m pretty sure you will too. Not only is it tasty, but it looks SO pretty. 20 Of The Most Beautiful Smoothie Bowls In The World Check out 20 Of The Most Beautiful Smoothie Bowls In The World. If you like a bit of crunch to your smoothies, to sit down and eat your smoothies from a bowl with a spoon, and eat something so beautiful it could be a work of art - you are going to adore these recipes! Creamy Green Smoothie Bowl Recipe Get my creamy green smoothie bowl recipe and 6 reasons why smoothie bowls are one of the things that I can’t live without. Read the post to find out why and get the recipe... How To Make A Smoothie Bowl: 100 Of The Most Beautiful Smoothie Bowl Toppings We know how gorgeous smoothie bowls look, that can’t be denied. But how to make a smoothie bowl look and taste delicious? I’m going to give you everything you need in this post to make your own smoothie bowls. I am going to give you my favorite smoothie recipes to use as a base, and then I’ll give you 100 of the best smoothie toppings so you can turn your smoothie bowl into a work of art! Naturally Sweet Acai Bowl Recipe What’s with all of the acai bowl images we are seeing? Acai berries are loaded with antioxidants, enzymes, nutrients, amino acids, minerals, essential fatty acids and fiber. Get my naturally sweet acai bowl and see what all the fuss is about. Strawberry Chia High Protein Smoothie Bowl (Vegan, Gluten Free) Replace your breakfast or lunch with this delicious high protein smoothie bowl recipe and feel completely full until your next meal. Kids also love this. Berry Banana Green Smoothie A blueberry and banana green smoothie that you won’t believe actually has greens in it. Perfect for picky kids as well, as the blueberries make it nice and purple. Green Monster Smoothie A Green Monster Smoothie recipe that’s the perfect Monday breakfast after a weekend of overindulging on family lunches and late night get togethers. A great recipe to cleanse your system and kick-start your diet back on the right track. Green Pineapple Paradise Smoothie Drinking tropical drinks like this Green Pineapple Paradise smoothie is my little trick for surviving the long and dark winter. Avocado Super Smoothie Recipe This amazing smoothie is so fantastic for your health, it is full of healthy vitamins and minerals, reduces inflammation, provides immune support and much more! Peachy Pail Green Smoothie This Peachy Pail peach smoothie recipe is a great snack. Add spinach to it for an injection of nutrients straight into your body. Sunny Side Up Pineapple Smoothie If a smoothie can be happy, this is the smoothie that is! A delicious, sunny recipe for you to enjoy any time. Green Smoothie Recipes A gorgeous collection of Green Smoothie Recipes that are fast and easy to make. A great place for a beginner to start with green smoothies. Crazy Coconut Pineapple and Spinach Smoothie (Green Smoothie) This Crazy Coconut, Pineapple and Spinach smoothie is a nutritious delicious snack that will really quench your thirst. Top 10 Green Smoothie Recipes for International Green Smoothie Day Today is Officially International Green Smoothie Day, so what could be better than sharing my top 10 best green smoothie recipes with you. Apricot-Goji Smoothie with Maca Ever wondered how to travel with your green smoothie and turn it into a filling meal? Plus this delicious raw goji green smoothie recipe. Almond Blueberry Smoothie A creamy dreamy Almond Blueberry Smoothie recipe to fill you up with energy and nutrients in the early hours. Mint Chocolate Chip Green Smoothie There is something about Mint and Chocolate that just goes perfectly together. This Mint Choc Chip Green Smoothie shows off this classic combination. Homemade Orange Refresher This homemade orange refresher recipe gives you that sweet vanilla orange taste but saves calories, gives you health benefits and cuts out refined sugar. Coconut Mango Spinach Smoothie This Coconut Mango Spinach Smoothie is a grain free smoothie made more filling with the use of hemp seeds. 100 Best Green Smoothie Recipes for unbelievable energy and weight loss Here is a list of 100 of my favourite green smoothie recipes to help you increase your energy and lose weight today. You are never going to run out of green smoothie recipes again! Lean Green Smoothie Recipe At last! An delicious and filling weight-loss smoothie that actually works!!! 10 Low Calorie Green Smoothies Under 100 Calories Here are 10 low calorie green smoothies under 100 calories to help you increase your energy, improve your digestion, help you lose weight and give you glowing skin. What’s not to love? The 4 Green Smoothie Recipes Celebrities Drink To Stay Slim I’m so excited to share the secret green smoothie recipes celebrities are drinking to stay slim. These recipes will help you get the same kind of results. Almond Milk Smoothie: For Smoother Skin We all love our desserts but we don’t love what they do to our waistlines and health. Unless you make a healthy thick dessert smoothie – A Thickie! Strawberry Balsamic Salad Smoothie This Strawberry Balsamic Salad Smoothie sounds like it wouldn't work but it really does. This fresh green smoothie is a taste you'll never want to forget. Fresh Summer Strawberry and Spinach Salad Smoothie The great thing about this strawberry and spinach salad smoothie is it’s so simple, just blend a punnet of strawberries, water, oats, cashews and spinach. Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie Once you taste this Green Thickie recipe, you’ll never want another breakfast again. I get told time and time again that when people make this recipe, they stop trying out new recipes. This is the ONE! I have already published this recipe previously, but I have now created the video to go with this recipe so you can see just how quick and easy it is to make your new breakfast. Apricot Mango Spinach Smoothie This mango spinach smoothie is very quick, it tastes very fresh and won’t take you any time at all. Chocolate Cherry Smoothie The combination of indulgent chocolate and the tart sweet fruitiness of the cherry is perfectly balanced in this chocolate cherry smoothie. Peach Yogurt Smoothie Improve your digestion by including yoghurt in your breakfast every morning with this Yogurt Smoothie recipe. Wet Summer Watermelon Smoothie This watermelon smoothie will cheer you up in the rain or cool you down in the sun. It’s extremely sweet and surprisingly thick. Pom’s Kiwi and Pomegranate Smoothie This kiwi and pomegranate smoothie will take less time than you think and has a sweet taste with an interesting tang. Cool Breeze Mint and Pineapple Smoothie This Cool Breeze Mint and Pineapple Smoothie Recipe is refreshing on a hot day. It’s light, simple and quick. Prize Pineapple and Parsley Smoothie Parsley works surprisingly well in this Pineapple and Parsley Smoothie. And find out how to save money on groceries (cut your bill in half). Peaches and Cream Smoothie Start drinking this Peaches and Cream smoothie instead of your morning coffee and you'll soon see an end to your caffeine cravings. Sweet Punch Romaine Lettuce Smoothie If you’ve never had romaine lettuce in a smoothie before, this Sweet Punch Romaine Lettuce Smoothie is a great one to start with. Merry Cherry Smoothie This cherry smoothie is worth pitting cherries for. It’s a very simple recipe but one you’ll be making again and again. Healthy Key Lime Pie Smoothie I’ve only recently discovered this healthy key lime pie smoothie and I've already lost track of the number of times I've made it. An all time favourite. Honeydew And Peach Quinoa Smoothie If you’re looking for a filling healthy green smoothie, but can’t tolerate gluten, this quinoa smoothie is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. I also share how to prepare your quinoa to add to this delicious quinoa smoothie recipe. Spicy Plum Smoothie This sweet and spicy plum smoothie will warm you up on a cold day as it has a lovely kick to it. It also has hidden greens for even more nutrition. Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Smoothie It’s actually perfectly safe to eat raw rhubarb. Get all the health benefits of raw rhubarb in this gorgeous strawberry rhubarb pie smoothie. 28 Smoothies Without Bananas Despite popular belief, you don't need bananas to make a smoothie rich and creamy. Here are 28 great filling smoothies without bananas recipes. Tempting Turkish Delight Smoothie If you like Turkish Delight you'll love this smoothie! Once tried, forever hooked! Treat yourself - your body will love you for it! Homemade Healthy Weight Gain Smoothie Do you struggle to gain weight? You don't need to eat junk food to put on weight. This homemade healthy weight gain smoothie will help you gain weight in a natural way. Hot Chocolate Green Thickie Smoothie Too cold for smoothies? Think again! This delicious, healthy and warming hot chocolate green thickie smoothie recipe will keep you healthy all winter long. Green Smoothie Detox Recipe For A Healthy Lean Body The easiest, tastiest and most effective way to detox is with green smoothies. Try this green smoothie detox recipe and use the tips for success with your green smoothie detox. Healthy Start Complete Meal Green Smoothie Recipe This super fast, super healthy green smoothie is a full meal in a glass. Try it today and start feeling even more healthy! Peppermint Chocolate Green Thickie This Peppermint Chocolate Green Thickie (Low Carb Keto Low Sugar Complete Meal Smoothie) is not very sweet, but it sure is tasty, energising, healing and a fat burning machine. Watch my video and get my recipe here. Secret Slimming Mango And Coconut Green Thickie Recipe This is my staple. I lived on this smoothie for most breakfasts for about 6 months after my baby was born. Variety is very important but I was just too engrossed in all things baby to think of many other concoctions. Plus my husband loved it and I knew it was a winning formula. It has a lovely sweet taste with no surprises so this is an all round winner. If you want to convert anyone to Green Thickies, this smoothie will do it every time. High Protein Shake Recipe Without Protein Powder Today I’m sharing my High Protein Shake Recipe Without Protein Powder. This shake will help you put on muscle, while still losing weight and meeting all of your nutritional needs, giving you a crazy amount of energy that will propel you through your workouts. Today I’m going deep into the science behind my choice of ingredients so you can understand why each item in this smoothie is so powerful for your health. 10 Best High Protein Natural Vegan Smoothies (Without Protein Powder) I have compiled the 10 best high protein natural vegan smoothies on the web and am sharing them with you here. The truth is, we really don’t need protein powder because we can get all of the protein we need from whole foods. This delicious nutritionally complete meal replacement shake is the ultimate healthy fast food on the go. Perfect for weight loss, the secret ingredient is... Indulgent Chocolate Green Smoothie For Dinner Recipe This indulgent chocolate green smoothie for dinner recipe is the perfect smoothie to replace your dinner with because it is luxurious and great for weight loss. On The Go Green Smoothie For Lunch Recipe This is the perfect green smoothie recipe for lunch if you’re always on the go. It is tasty, burns fat fast and will fill you up until dinner time. Best Green Smoothie For Weight Loss That Actually Works This is the best green smoothie for weight loss because it actually works. I lost 56 pounds in a few months by drinking this recipe. It also tastes delightful. Green Smoothie For Constipation: Highest 100% Fiber Recipe This green smoothie for constipation works like magic. You won’t find more fiber from whole foods in any smoothie than this one. It tastes good too. Oats Smoothie For Weight Loss (Filling, Creamy, Vegan) This creamy oats smoothie for weight loss is so filling, you won’t feel hungry or get cravings before your next meal. Perfect for breakfast or lunch. Creamy Low Carb Chocolate and Peanut Butter Smoothie You won't believe this Creamy Low Carb Chocolate and Peanut Butter smoothie doesn't have any fruit and contains no sugar as it's so sweet! Yum! My Climate Cooler Coconut and Pineapple recipe is a little less ‘thick’ and more on the ‘thin’ side today. It’s still very tasty and very filling. It also has very low sugar so it’s good for you if you are trying to eat less sugar, follow a low carb or a keto diet or generally want to be healthier. It is still sweet and ultra tasty. I hope you like it as much as I do! Cucumber Lassi Complete Meal Green Thickie I might actually make this Cucumber Lassi Green Thickie a regular thing as part of my standard diet as it’s so tasty! I get SO many requests for a no fruit, veggie based, complete meal Green Thickie. So here it is! Delicious No Fruit Smoothie Recipe If you are avoiding fruit but want a quick breakfast that will keep you going, try this Creamy Filling No Fruit Smoothie. It actually tastes fairly sweet. Creamy Ginger and Peanut Zinger No Fruit Smoothie Recipe Here are some effective tricks I’ve learned to make smoothies taste sweet and delicious without fruit.

