503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (2024)

Table of Contents
503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss Green Thickie's Overnight Oats: Filling Green Smoothie In A Bowl Sneaky Green Sweet Berry Pancake Sauce Recipe 5 Simple Breakfast Smoothie Recipes 11 WARM Smoothies For Winter: Cold-Weather Breakfasts Raw Vegan Cream Of Spinach Soup Recipe (Meal Replacement) Raw Carrot And Sweet Potato Soup With Spinach (Meal Replacement) 10 Best Plant Based Salad Recipes Mouthwatering Salad In A Jar Recipes: 20 Mason Jar Recipes To Boost Your Energy 10 Raw Vegan Spinach Salad Recipes Dinner for One: Sweet Potato Pudding 10 Best Raw Dehydrator Recipes 10 Best Raw Food Lunches 10 Best Raw Vegan Pesto Recipes 10 Delicious Raw Vegan Cheese Recipes (Never Crave Dairy Again) 17 Delicious Raw Vegan Party Food Recipes Chocolate Caramel Kale Chips Recipe Cheesy Kale Chips Recipe (Oven or Dehydrator) 10 Most Healthy Kale Chips Recipes Raw Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe (And 7 Ways To Use It) Healthy Apple Pie Smoothie: Dessert Thickie Easy Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie: Dessert Thickie Fig Pie Dessert Smoothie: Dessert Thickie Gingerbread Smoothie: Dessert Thickie Raw Vegan Creamy “Pistachio Ice Cream” Thickie Shake Homemade Cookie Dough: Dessert Thickie Easy Black Forest Cake Smoothie: Dessert Thickie Healthy Carrot Cake Smoothie: Dessert Thickie Persimmon Smoothie Dessert Homemade Chocolate Orange Pudding (Vegan, Paleo, Gluten Free) Peach Ice Cream Green Smoothie Creamy Dairy Free Berry Smoothie 10 Best No Bake Desserts 7 Most Popular Dessert Smoothie Recipes... Ever! Chocolate Chia Dairy Free Ice Cream Two-for-One Chocolate Avocado Smoothie/Pudding Beautiful Banana And Blueberry Chia Pudding Recipe Good Morning co*cktail Juice Recipe 2 Ingredient "Get Well" Speedy Blender Juice For Health Recovery The Complete Meal Green Juice 10 Best Juices For Weight Loss 10 Best Green Juice Recipes Turbo Nutrient Booster: Vegetable Smoothie Vitamin Powerhouse Recipe Green Kefir Smoothie Recipe Citrus and Capsicum Green Smoothie Green Thickies Signature Salad Drink Recipe Creamy Dreamy Orange Green Thickie Hawaiian Smoothie Healthy Muesli Green Thickie Smoothie Recipe Sun Dream Orange and Banana Smoothie Thick Green Tropical Smoothie Recipe Pineapple Strawberry Smoothie Blueberry Broccoli Smoothie: Cancer Preventing How To Make A Watermelon Smoothie Dad’s Big Super Sweet and Sour Drink 4th Of July Drink: Red, White And Blue, And Still Green? Strawberry, Orange and Dandelion Smoothie Peach and Orange Juice Smoothie Vanilla and Blackcurrant Smoothie Loch Ness Monster Smoothie Creamy Citrus Fat Burner Smoothie Warming Spicy Apple Halloween Smoothie Lemon Meringue Pie Smoothie Creamy Mango Shake Blackberry Smoothie With Basil Raw Spiced Butternut Squash Smoothie Fresh Fig Smoothie with Ginger Anti-inflammatory Cranberry Smoothie Orange Juice and Pumpkin Smoothie Pineapple and Frozen Orange Juice Smoothie (4 Way Smoothie) Rippled Raspberry Smoothie Sweet Potato and Banana Pie Smoothie Pear, Cardamon and Apple Smoothie Cold and Flu Busting Coconut and Orange Smoothie Mince Pie Smoothie Chocolate Covered Marzipan Smoothie Zucchini Bread Smoothie Raw Buckwheat and Banana Smoothie Basic Green Thickie Recipe: How To Make A Green Thickie Creamy Filling Dairy Free Chocolate Chia Smoothie Healthy Ginger Cake (Frugal Full Meal Green Smoothie) Sweet Almond Surprise (Frugal Full Meal Green Smoothie) Mint Refresher (Frugal Full Meal Green Smoothie) Fragrant Lavender and Blueberry Smoothie for Relaxation Mango and Passion Smoothie for Good Eyesight Fruity Beetroot Hidden Greens Smoothie for Anemia Stress Relieving Mango and Lime Green Smoothie Natural Protein Shake without Protein Powder Pina Colada Meal Replacement Green Smoothie For Weight Loss Recipe Lazy Sunday Berry Smoothie Bowl Love Yourself Smoothie Bowl Recipe 20 Of The Most Beautiful Smoothie Bowls In The World Creamy Green Smoothie Bowl Recipe How To Make A Smoothie Bowl: 100 Of The Most Beautiful Smoothie Bowl Toppings Naturally Sweet Acai Bowl Recipe Strawberry Chia High Protein Smoothie Bowl (Vegan, Gluten Free) Berry Banana Green Smoothie Green Monster Smoothie Green Pineapple Paradise Smoothie Avocado Super Smoothie Recipe Peachy Pail Green Smoothie Sunny Side Up Pineapple Smoothie Green Smoothie Recipes Crazy Coconut Pineapple and Spinach Smoothie (Green Smoothie) Top 10 Green Smoothie Recipes for International Green Smoothie Day Apricot-Goji Smoothie with Maca Almond Blueberry Smoothie Mint Chocolate Chip Green Smoothie Homemade Orange Refresher Coconut Mango Spinach Smoothie 100 Best Green Smoothie Recipes for unbelievable energy and weight loss Lean Green Smoothie Recipe 10 Low Calorie Green Smoothies Under 100 Calories The 4 Green Smoothie Recipes Celebrities Drink To Stay Slim Almond Milk Smoothie: For Smoother Skin Strawberry Balsamic Salad Smoothie Fresh Summer Strawberry and Spinach Salad Smoothie Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie Apricot Mango Spinach Smoothie Chocolate Cherry Smoothie Peach Yogurt Smoothie Wet Summer Watermelon Smoothie Pom’s Kiwi and Pomegranate Smoothie Cool Breeze Mint and Pineapple Smoothie Prize Pineapple and Parsley Smoothie Peaches and Cream Smoothie Sweet Punch Romaine Lettuce Smoothie Merry Cherry Smoothie Healthy Key Lime Pie Smoothie Honeydew And Peach Quinoa Smoothie Spicy Plum Smoothie Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Smoothie 28 Smoothies Without Bananas Tempting Turkish Delight Smoothie Homemade Healthy Weight Gain Smoothie Hot Chocolate Green Thickie Smoothie Green Smoothie Detox Recipe For A Healthy Lean Body Healthy Start Complete Meal Green Smoothie Recipe Peppermint Chocolate Green Thickie Secret Slimming Mango And Coconut Green Thickie Recipe High Protein Shake Recipe Without Protein Powder 10 Best High Protein Natural Vegan Smoothies (Without Protein Powder) Indulgent Chocolate Green Smoothie For Dinner Recipe On The Go Green Smoothie For Lunch Recipe Best Green Smoothie For Weight Loss That Actually Works Green Smoothie For Constipation: Highest 100% Fiber Recipe Oats Smoothie For Weight Loss (Filling, Creamy, Vegan) Creamy Low Carb Chocolate and Peanut Butter Smoothie Cucumber Lassi Complete Meal Green Thickie Delicious No Fruit Smoothie Recipe Creamy Ginger and Peanut Zinger No Fruit Smoothie Recipe Raw Vegan Recipes For Parties eBook Related Resources You Will Love Are you struggling to lose weight and keep it off? FAQs

These raw vegan recipes are simple and quick to make, delicious and will speed your healing and help you shed excess weight fast.

I lost over 50 pounds on a raw food diet in just 4 months and healed myself of chronic fatigue syndrome, asthma, eczema, IBS, depression, and so many more health problems.

Raw food is the most healing diet you can eat for so many reasons.

Raw food is low in fat so it gives the liver a rest which allows it to release stored toxins and help your body to finally heal.

** Please note that this post may contain affiliate links which means that I can receive a small payment if you make a purchase through my links.

The abundance of nutrients also helps to heal the body and helps it to release stored fat and excess water weight.

I had never felt better in my life after I’d been on a raw food diet for a few months. I wholeheartedly recommend it to everyone who is struggling with health issues and unexplained weight gain.

When you’re feeling tired and weak, the last thing you want to do is spend hours making complicated food in the kitchen.

For that reason I’m sharing the easiest, quickest, most filling raw food recipes with very little prep time. They also happen to be delicious.

Here are all my favorite easy raw food recipes.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (2)

Green Thickie's Overnight Oats: Filling Green Smoothie In A Bowl

Do you want to get even more nutrition in your overnight oats? Try making it out of green smoothie (smoothie with fruit and greens) Just pour and leave!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (3)

Sneaky Green Sweet Berry Pancake Sauce Recipe

Today I am sharing my sneaky green sweet berry pancake sauce recipe with you as it’s so quick and easy, and it will literally transform your pancakes into something gourmet and extra delicious without any harmful ingredients.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (4)

5 Simple Breakfast Smoothie Recipes

5 simple breakfast smoothie recipes to jump start your day!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (5)

11 WARM Smoothies For Winter: Cold-Weather Breakfasts

These 11 warm smoothies are perfect for cold winter breakfasts. The secret to creating a smoothie that tastes delicious when warm is...

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (6)

Raw Vegan Cream Of Spinach Soup Recipe (Meal Replacement)

You can make this raw vegan Cream of Spinach Soup recipe straight from your blender. All the nutrients are preserved and it is also extremely filling.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (7)

Raw Carrot And Sweet Potato Soup With Spinach (Meal Replacement)

This creamy carrot and sweet potato soup with spinach keep all it’s nutrients intact and can be made very quickly in a blender.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (8)

10 Best Plant Based Salad Recipes

If you’re looking for some salad inspiration that will make you finally love salads and include them in your daily repertoire, I’ve created a collection with the 10 best salad recipes out there.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (9)

Mouthwatering Salad In A Jar Recipes: 20 Mason Jar Recipes To Boost Your Energy

20 Salad in a jar recipes to make your mouth water! Check out these 20 Mason jar recipes to boost your energy and batch process your salad making for the whole week!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (10)

10 Raw Vegan Spinach Salad Recipes

All of these spinach salad recipes are raw, vegan and gluten-free, perfect for reducing inflammation and sending nutrients skyrocketing.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (11)

Dinner for One: Sweet Potato Pudding

This recipe for a Green smoothie dinner is made using Sweet Potatoes so it is grain free, gluten free, completely raw and very healthy.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (12)

10 Best Raw Dehydrator Recipes

I’ve put together a delicious collection of my 10 best raw dehydrator recipes for you so you can get stuck into dehydrating. I adore dehydrating. It saves me time, money, makes recipes easier, makes my food digest easier, makes portable meals, makes food last longer and I can make yummy treats such as kale chips!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (13)

10 Best Raw Food Lunches

Raw food is of such a high vibration that you will definitely notice the difference when eating a raw food meal. I hope you enjoy my 10 best raw food lunches as much as I do!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (14)

10 Best Raw Vegan Pesto Recipes

Here are 10 of my favourite raw vegan pesto recipes. Just add one of these recipes to your diet every day for a week and really notice the difference. Adding more leafy greens to your diet is essential if you want to lose weight, sleep better and stress less. What are you waiting for?

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (15)

10 Delicious Raw Vegan Cheese Recipes (Never Crave Dairy Again)

Today I’m giving you all the best raw vegan cheese alternatives, so you never have to crave dairy again. These recipes are best for your health, the animals and the planet, and happen to be extremely tasty!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (16)

17 Delicious Raw Vegan Party Food Recipes

All the best tasty raw vegan party food recipes for a lunch or dinner providing incredible health benefits. Your guests will be blown away and full of energy.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (17)

Chocolate Caramel Kale Chips Recipe

These chocolate caramel kale chips might sound like a strange combination but they are going to blow you away with their deliciousness. Once you eat one of these, you will be making them all the time, I promise!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (18)

Cheesy Kale Chips Recipe (Oven or Dehydrator)

These cheesy kale chips are so good you won't be able to stop eating them. And that's OK because you're getting a crazy amount of nutrient from these tasty snacks.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (19)

10 Most Healthy Kale Chips Recipes

Not all kale chip recipes are created equal. A lot of kale chip recipes have processed ingredients or dairy, but today I bring you the 10 most healthy kale chip recipes on the web. These recipes will make eating kale an absolute joy.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (20)

Raw Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe (And 7 Ways To Use It)

Today I share one of my secret go to recipes with you - the raw vegan cheese sauce recipe! When I say this is delectable, you really have no idea… And it can be used in 7 different ways, so it’s one of the most versatile recipes to have in your recipe collection.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (21)

Healthy Apple Pie Smoothie: Dessert Thickie

We all love our desserts but we don’t love what they do to our waistlines and health. Unless you make a healthy thick dessert smoothie – A Thickie!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (22)

Easy Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie: Dessert Thickie

We all love our desserts but we don’t love what they do to our waistlines and health. Unless you make a healthy thick dessert smoothie – A Thickie!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (23)

Fig Pie Dessert Smoothie: Dessert Thickie

We all love our desserts but we don’t love what they do to our waistlines and health. Unless you make a healthy thick dessert smoothie – A Thickie!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (24)

Gingerbread Smoothie: Dessert Thickie

If you love gingerbread, you will adore this healthy gingerbread smoothie dessert version of this classic. Let your taste buds sparkle!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (25)

Raw Vegan Creamy “Pistachio Ice Cream” Thickie Shake

When I saw the buzz surrounding this Pistachio Ice Cream smoothie, I had to convert it into a dessert thickie which made it even more creamy and luxurious.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (26)

Homemade Cookie Dough: Dessert Thickie

This homemade cookie dough green smoothie recipe is so filling will fulfill your dessert cravings and is still extremely healthy as it contains greens.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (27)

Easy Black Forest Cake Smoothie: Dessert Thickie

This Easy Black forest Cake Smoothie is my all time favorite and I'm sure it will be yours too once you try it.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (28)

Healthy Carrot Cake Smoothie: Dessert Thickie

This indulgent yet extremely healthy carrot cake smoothie contains a whopping 4.5 cups of fruit and veg per serving. It tastes just like the real thing.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (29)

Persimmon Smoothie Dessert

A blended persimmon is very gelatinous which is perfect for making thick smoothies. This persimmon smoothie is so thick it's best eaten with a spoon!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (30)

Homemade Chocolate Orange Pudding (Vegan, Paleo, Gluten Free)

5 minute healthy and delicious chocolate and orange pudding with whipped coconut cream - a dessert in the Virtual Vegan Potluck. Check it out now.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (31)

Peach Ice Cream Green Smoothie

This delicious, healthy dessert smoothie tastes so good for the whole family to enjoy.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (32)

Creamy Dairy Free Berry Smoothie

Do you want to avoid dairy but still crave delicious, creamy desserts? Then this is the recipe for you, it is so thick and creamy you'll love this milk-free smoothie.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (33)

10 Best No Bake Desserts

Here are my 10 Best No Bake Desserts for you today. You really can improve your health by eating dessert… if you use nutritious ingredients AND keep the desserts raw so that it retains the nutrients. The biggest benefit of no bake desserts is that they are quicker to make as you don’t need to wait for them to bake. Plus no bake desserts just happen to taste so much better than regular desserts.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (34)

7 Most Popular Dessert Smoothie Recipes... Ever!

Here are my 7 Most Popular Dessert Smoothie Recipes... Ever! Does your sweet tooth get you into trouble? All my life I have had a dessert compartment in my stomach.
Are you telling me I'm not alone? Good, because you are going to love this as much as I do.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (35)

Chocolate Chia Dairy Free Ice Cream

This Chocolate Chia Dairy-Free Ice Cream has a consistency of soft serve or cool chocolate pudding. It is refined sugar-free with easy to find ingredients.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (36)

Two-for-One Chocolate Avocado Smoothie/Pudding

Two-for-One Chocolate Avocado Smoothie/Pudding. 2 Amazingly healthy recipes from easy to find ingredients.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (37)

Beautiful Banana And Blueberry Chia Pudding Recipe

I finally found an amazing homemade pudding recipe that’s so healthy, you can even eat it for breakfast.
Find out how I make my beautiful banana and blueberry chia pudding recipe...

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (38)

Good Morning co*cktail Juice Recipe

A few juicing tips, plus a good morning co*cktail juice recipe

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (39)

While this smoothie was closer to a thick green juice than a creamy shake, it was still delicious!

See Also
Best Vegan Chili RecipeHow to Eat Clean for an Entire Week: Your 21-Recipe Meal Plan19 Drool-Worthy Vegan Pizza RecipesVegan Cashew Ricotta Cheese Recipe

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (40)

2 Ingredient "Get Well" Speedy Blender Juice For Health Recovery

This Speedy Blender Juice is perfect for people who are sick as it's quick and easy to make and only has 2 ingredients. Adding this blender juice to your diet will help speed up your recovery so you can get back to enjoying life again.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (41)

The Complete Meal Green Juice

This complete meal green juice is a balanced healthy green drink you can whip up in minutes and will give you a substantial amount of protein.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (42)

10 Best Juices For Weight Loss

There’s no doubt about it, juices are good for us as they usually contain even more nutrients than smoothies. Here are 10 great juices for weight loss to help you boost your nutrition and keep your calories low while you give your digestion a rest.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (43)

10 Best Green Juice Recipes

Fresh green juices can offer the perfect nutrient pick-me-up when you’re feeling under the weather or after an intensive workout. Here are my 10 best green juice recipes to fill you up with delicious green goodness...

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (44)

Turbo Nutrient Booster: Vegetable Smoothie Vitamin Powerhouse Recipe

This refreshing vegetable smoothie contains a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals from a variety of different vegetables and not a single fruit in sight.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (45)

Green Kefir Smoothie Recipe

Not only will this green kefir smoothie give you amazing energy, feel clean and revitalized. But if you add kefir to the green smoothie it increases the absorbability of the nutrients and helps to heal and strengthen the digestive system and immune system.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (46)

Citrus and Capsicum Green Smoothie

This Citrus and Capsicum Green Smoothie is raw, vegan and gluten-free. You can have all the healthy benefits of juicing without the expense and cleaning.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (47)

Green Thickies Signature Salad Drink Recipe

Do you want the benefits of raw salad without having to chew it? Are you avoiding fruit or sugar? Try my signature sugar-free salad green smoothie.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (48)

Creamy Dreamy Orange Green Thickie

This Creamy Dreamy Orange Green Thickie will help get you in the summery mood and you'd never know it contains so many healthy vegetables.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (49)

Hawaiian Smoothie

Sometimes it’s just nice to keep it simple and go back to basics with good sweet, fresh ripe fruit and no sweeteners for this Hawaiian Smoothie.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (50)

Healthy Muesli Green Thickie Smoothie Recipe

This is a great healthy muesli recipe. It is a bowl of cereal in a glass with all your added extra ingredients for a healthy balanced meal.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (51)

Sun Dream Orange and Banana Smoothie

Take this orange and banana smoothie and lie back in the sun and taste the fruity, refreshing and zingy flavours of this summery sensation.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (52)

Thick Green Tropical Smoothie Recipe

This creamy tropical smoothie recipe will give you everything you need for a balanced meal and it also happens to taste amazing.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (53)

Pineapple Strawberry Smoothie

This strawberry smoothie recipe has a classic sweet smoothie taste so it appeals to adults and children alike. Needless to say, it’s one of my favourites and hard to believe there is so much goodness contained in one glass.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (54)

Blueberry Broccoli Smoothie: Cancer Preventing

"This blueberry and broccoli smoothie is packed full of cancer-preventing superfoods.

Perfect way to get your raw broccoli bursting full of nutrients."

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (55)

How To Make A Watermelon Smoothie

I will show you how to make a watermelon smoothie out of my favourite salad recipe so you can make a salad and a smoothie at the same time.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (56)

Dad’s Big Super Sweet and Sour Drink

I loved the fact that this sweet and sour drink contained broccoli and cauliflower which is another option if you run out of leafy greens.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (57)

4th Of July Drink: Red, White And Blue, And Still Green?

This 4th of July Drink is a very posh green thickie for special occasions. This colourful layered smoothie has the wow factor but still has the same amount of healthy greens, oats, nuts and fruit.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (58)

Strawberry, Orange and Dandelion Smoothie

You will have to be brave with this dandelion smoothie but the health benefits will be worth it, and it actually tastes really sweet.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (59)

Peach and Orange Juice Smoothie

Adding an orange juice base to this orange juice smoothie takes it to another level of gorgeousness.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (60)

Vanilla and Blackcurrant Smoothie

This Vanilla and Blackcurrant Smoothie tastes just like Ribena! It is delicious, sweet and there's no taste quite like it. Options for green & meal replacement smoothies.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (61)

Loch Ness Monster Smoothie

Get all the goodness from the ocean in this Loch Ness Monster Smoothie and find out about the amazing health benefits of Spirulina.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (62)

Creamy Citrus Fat Burner Smoothie

This Creamy Citrus Fat Burner Smoothie will rev up your metabolism and melt away pounds. This weight loss smoothie is not only healthy but tastes amazing!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (63)

Warming Spicy Apple Halloween Smoothie

This spicy Apple Halloween Smoothie is guaranteed to warm you up during the cold months of winter. Your kids will eat less candy after this filling drink.

If you've never tried adding warming spice to your smoothies, you are in for a treat today. You are going to love this smoothie.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (64)

Lemon Meringue Pie Smoothie

Gorgeous lemon meringue pie smoothie recipe and a free 1 day sample of the Green Thickies 7 Day Diet Plan for weight loss and improved health. Get yours now.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (65)

Creamy Mango Shake

If you’re looking for a sweet, simple meal with only 4 ingredients, no bananas, or sweeteners then this creamy mango shake will suit you perfectly.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (66)

Blackberry Smoothie With Basil

This fresh, sweet and aromatic blackberry smoothie has a twist. Basil is a match made in heaven with the blackberries in this Green Smoothie.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (67)

Raw Spiced Butternut Squash Smoothie

This spiced butternut squash smoothie is actually raw, very healthy and extremely filling. This is a perfect meal replacement smoothie full of antioxidants.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (68)

Fresh Fig Smoothie with Ginger

This fresh fig smoothie isn’t overly sweet but it depends on how ripe your figs are. The added ginger gives it a lovely edge.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (69)

Anti-inflammatory Cranberry Smoothie

This Cranberry Smoothie is great for reducing inflammation and has all it's antioxidants present, unlike commercial cranberry juice drinks.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (70)

Orange Juice and Pumpkin Smoothie

This orange juice and pumpkin smoothie is a refreshing break from all the stodgy autumnal recipes. You can use either cooked or raw pumpkin in this drink.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (71)

Pineapple and Frozen Orange Juice Smoothie (4 Way Smoothie)

This Pineapple and Frozen Orange Juice Smoothie has 4 options (4 Way Smoothie). You can make a fruit smoothie, green smoothie, thickie or green thickie.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (72)

Rippled Raspberry Smoothie

This pretty rippled raspberry smoothie doesn’t require any chopping if you use frozen fruit.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (73)

Sweet Potato and Banana Pie Smoothie

If the thought of a sweet potato smoothie sounds a bit strange, have no fear, this smoothie tastes just like a sweet pie.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (74)

Pear, Cardamon and Apple Smoothie

This autumnal pear and apple smoothie is delicately seasoned with cardamon to give it a beautifully rounded taste.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (75)

Cold and Flu Busting Coconut and Orange Smoothie

This cold and flu busting coconut and orange smoothie will melt away your cold in no time. It will also give you sustained natural energy to keep you going all day.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (76)

Mince Pie Smoothie

This Mince Pie Smoothie is a Christmas drink you won't be able to get enough of. Impress your guests and your kids with this simple recipe.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (77)

Chocolate Covered Marzipan Smoothie

There is one secret ingredient to this healthy Chocolate Covered Marzipan Smoothie, and once you include it you can literally imagine you're eating marzipan!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (78)

Zucchini Bread Smoothie

Zucchini is low in fat and great for people trying to lose weight. Despite its low calories, this zucchini bread smoothie is creamy and filling.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (79)

Raw Buckwheat and Banana Smoothie

This lovely Raw Buckwheat and Banana Smoothie is great for those on a raw food diet or gluten intolerant. Despite the name buckwheat is actually a grain!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (80)

Give your taste buds a treat with this Lime, Chili & Chocolate Smoothie. Experience the tang of lime, kick of chili and the melt in your mouth chocolate.

See Also
Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe | No Blow Torch Needed

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (81)

Basic Green Thickie Recipe: How To Make A Green Thickie

Use this basic Green Thickie Recipe as your starting point to create your own fabulous smoothies. These are the green smoothies you can make a meal of!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (82)

Creamy Filling Dairy Free Chocolate Chia Smoothie

This healthy Chocolate Chia Smoothie will fill you up until your next meal.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (83)

Healthy Ginger Cake (Frugal Full Meal Green Smoothie)

These Cheap Smoothies are not only frugal and healthy but they are a complete meal drink. This Healthy Ginger Cake green smoothie will save you a fortune.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (84)

Sweet Almond Surprise (Frugal Full Meal Green Smoothie)

This smoothie will save you a fortune, is extremely healthy, will give you energy until lunch time and tastes gorgeous. Wow!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (85)

Mint Refresher (Frugal Full Meal Green Smoothie)

It's hard to find a recipe for cheap smoothies but this is the third in the series of frugal smoothies that will save you a fortune and fill you up.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (86)

Fragrant Lavender and Blueberry Smoothie for Relaxation

This fragrant lavender and blueberry smoothie packs a potent antioxidant punch! The lavender is optional. Options to convert to a green smoothie/thickie.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (87)

Mango and Passion Smoothie for Good Eyesight

I drank this gorgeous Mango and Passion fruit Smoothie (Green Thickie) every day for a month after giving birth. Options for green smoothies and thickies.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (88)

Fruity Beetroot Hidden Greens Smoothie for Anemia

Want to hide the greens in your green smoothie? Why not try some beetroot. You can't taste the beetroot or the greens so it looks and tastes very fruity.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (89)

Stress Relieving Mango and Lime Green Smoothie

This stress relieving mango and lime green smoothie contains a secret ingredient - Lime Essential Oil! Not only does this smoothie taste good but it heals your body too.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (90)

Natural Protein Shake without Protein Powder

Finally - a natural protein shake that is high in protein and HAS NO PROTEIN POWDER! This vegan smoothie gets the protein from one ingredient which is...

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (91)

These raw vegan smoothies are perfect for rapid weight loss and to cleanse the body. Weight loss is fast with raw food because it digests so quickly.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (92)

Pina Colada Meal Replacement Green Smoothie For Weight Loss Recipe

This complete meal is such a delicious, creamy breakfast, that you’ll be wanting to have it for lunch too. That’s no problem as this recipe serves 2.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (93)

Lazy Sunday Berry Smoothie Bowl

This delicious and simple recipe is so healthy and perfect for those lazy summer Sunday mornings.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (94)

Love Yourself Smoothie Bowl Recipe

Today is the day to start loving yourself. What does someone who loves themselves eat? A ‘Love Yourself Smoothie Bowl’. I created this with love for you. I love it and I’m pretty sure you will too. Not only is it tasty, but it looks SO pretty.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (95)

20 Of The Most Beautiful Smoothie Bowls In The World

Check out 20 Of The Most Beautiful Smoothie Bowls In The World. If you like a bit of crunch to your smoothies, to sit down and eat your smoothies from a bowl with a spoon, and eat something so beautiful it could be a work of art - you are going to adore these recipes!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (96)

Creamy Green Smoothie Bowl Recipe

Get my creamy green smoothie bowl recipe and 6 reasons why smoothie bowls are one of the things that I can’t live without. Read the post to find out why and get the recipe...

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (97)

How To Make A Smoothie Bowl: 100 Of The Most Beautiful Smoothie Bowl Toppings

We know how gorgeous smoothie bowls look, that can’t be denied. But how to make a smoothie bowl look and taste delicious? I’m going to give you everything you need in this post to make your own smoothie bowls. I am going to give you my favorite smoothie recipes to use as a base, and then I’ll give you 100 of the best smoothie toppings so you can turn your smoothie bowl into a work of art!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (98)

Naturally Sweet Acai Bowl Recipe

What’s with all of the acai bowl images we are seeing? Acai berries are loaded with antioxidants, enzymes, nutrients, amino acids, minerals, essential fatty acids and fiber. Get my naturally sweet acai bowl and see what all the fuss is about.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (99)

Strawberry Chia High Protein Smoothie Bowl (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Replace your breakfast or lunch with this delicious high protein smoothie bowl recipe and feel completely full until your next meal. Kids also love this.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (100)

Berry Banana Green Smoothie

A blueberry and banana green smoothie that you won’t believe actually has greens in it. Perfect for picky kids as well, as the blueberries make it nice and purple.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (101)

Green Monster Smoothie

A Green Monster Smoothie recipe that’s the perfect Monday breakfast after a weekend of overindulging on family lunches and late night get togethers. A great recipe to cleanse your system and kick-start your diet back on the right track.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (102)

Green Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

Drinking tropical drinks like this Green Pineapple Paradise smoothie is my little trick for surviving the long and dark winter.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (103)

Avocado Super Smoothie Recipe

This amazing smoothie is so fantastic for your health, it is full of healthy vitamins and minerals, reduces inflammation, provides immune support and much more!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (104)

Peachy Pail Green Smoothie

This Peachy Pail peach smoothie recipe is a great snack. Add spinach to it for an injection of nutrients straight into your body.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (105)

Sunny Side Up Pineapple Smoothie

If a smoothie can be happy, this is the smoothie that is! A delicious, sunny recipe for you to enjoy any time.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (106)

Green Smoothie Recipes

A gorgeous collection of Green Smoothie Recipes that are fast and easy to make. A great place for a beginner to start with green smoothies.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (107)

Crazy Coconut Pineapple and Spinach Smoothie (Green Smoothie)

This Crazy Coconut, Pineapple and Spinach smoothie is a nutritious delicious snack that will really quench your thirst.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (108)

Top 10 Green Smoothie Recipes for International Green Smoothie Day

Today is Officially International Green Smoothie Day, so what could be better than sharing my top 10 best green smoothie recipes with you.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (109)

Apricot-Goji Smoothie with Maca

Ever wondered how to travel with your green smoothie and turn it into a filling meal? Plus this delicious raw goji green smoothie recipe.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (110)

Almond Blueberry Smoothie

A creamy dreamy Almond Blueberry Smoothie recipe to fill you up with energy and nutrients in the early hours.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (111)

Mint Chocolate Chip Green Smoothie

There is something about Mint and Chocolate that just goes perfectly together. This Mint Choc Chip Green Smoothie shows off this classic combination.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (112)

Homemade Orange Refresher

This homemade orange refresher recipe gives you that sweet vanilla orange taste but saves calories, gives you health benefits and cuts out refined sugar.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (113)

Coconut Mango Spinach Smoothie

This Coconut Mango Spinach Smoothie is a grain free smoothie made more filling with the use of hemp seeds.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (114)

100 Best Green Smoothie Recipes for unbelievable energy and weight loss

Here is a list of 100 of my favourite green smoothie recipes to help you increase your energy and lose weight today. You are never going to run out of green smoothie recipes again!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (115)

Lean Green Smoothie Recipe

At last! An delicious and filling weight-loss smoothie that actually works!!!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (116)

10 Low Calorie Green Smoothies Under 100 Calories

Here are 10 low calorie green smoothies under 100 calories to help you increase your energy, improve your digestion, help you lose weight and give you glowing skin. What’s not to love?

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (117)

The 4 Green Smoothie Recipes Celebrities Drink To Stay Slim

I’m so excited to share the secret green smoothie recipes celebrities are drinking to stay slim. These recipes will help you get the same kind of results.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (118)

Almond Milk Smoothie: For Smoother Skin

We all love our desserts but we don’t love what they do to our waistlines and health. Unless you make a healthy thick dessert smoothie – A Thickie!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (119)

Strawberry Balsamic Salad Smoothie

This Strawberry Balsamic Salad Smoothie sounds like it wouldn't work but it really does. This fresh green smoothie is a taste you'll never want to forget.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (120)

Fresh Summer Strawberry and Spinach Salad Smoothie

The great thing about this strawberry and spinach salad smoothie is it’s so simple, just blend a punnet of strawberries, water, oats, cashews and spinach.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (121)

Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie

Once you taste this Green Thickie recipe, you’ll never want another breakfast again. I get told time and time again that when people make this recipe, they stop trying out new recipes. This is the ONE! I have already published this recipe previously, but I have now created the video to go with this recipe so you can see just how quick and easy it is to make your new breakfast.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (122)

Apricot Mango Spinach Smoothie

This mango spinach smoothie is very quick, it tastes very fresh and won’t take you any time at all.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (123)

Chocolate Cherry Smoothie

The combination of indulgent chocolate and the tart sweet fruitiness of the cherry is perfectly balanced in this chocolate cherry smoothie.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (124)

Peach Yogurt Smoothie

Improve your digestion by including yoghurt in your breakfast every morning with this Yogurt Smoothie recipe.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (125)

Wet Summer Watermelon Smoothie

This watermelon smoothie will cheer you up in the rain or cool you down in the sun. It’s extremely sweet and surprisingly thick.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (126)

Pom’s Kiwi and Pomegranate Smoothie

This kiwi and pomegranate smoothie will take less time than you think and has a sweet taste with an interesting tang.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (127)

Cool Breeze Mint and Pineapple Smoothie

This Cool Breeze Mint and Pineapple Smoothie Recipe is refreshing on a hot day. It’s light, simple and quick.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (128)

Prize Pineapple and Parsley Smoothie

Parsley works surprisingly well in this Pineapple and Parsley Smoothie. And find out how to save money on groceries (cut your bill in half).

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (129)

Peaches and Cream Smoothie

Start drinking this Peaches and Cream smoothie instead of your morning coffee and you'll soon see an end to your caffeine cravings.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (130)

Sweet Punch Romaine Lettuce Smoothie

If you’ve never had romaine lettuce in a smoothie before, this Sweet Punch Romaine Lettuce Smoothie is a great one to start with.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (131)

Merry Cherry Smoothie

This cherry smoothie is worth pitting cherries for. It’s a very simple recipe but one you’ll be making again and again.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (132)

Healthy Key Lime Pie Smoothie

I’ve only recently discovered this healthy key lime pie smoothie and I've already lost track of the number of times I've made it. An all time favourite.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (133)

Honeydew And Peach Quinoa Smoothie

If you’re looking for a filling healthy green smoothie, but can’t tolerate gluten, this quinoa smoothie is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. I also share how to prepare your quinoa to add to this delicious quinoa smoothie recipe.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (134)

Spicy Plum Smoothie

This sweet and spicy plum smoothie will warm you up on a cold day as it has a lovely kick to it. It also has hidden greens for even more nutrition.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (135)

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Smoothie

It’s actually perfectly safe to eat raw rhubarb. Get all the health benefits of raw rhubarb in this gorgeous strawberry rhubarb pie smoothie.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (136)

28 Smoothies Without Bananas

Despite popular belief, you don't need bananas to make a smoothie rich and creamy. Here are 28 great filling smoothies without bananas recipes.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (137)

Tempting Turkish Delight Smoothie

If you like Turkish Delight you'll love this smoothie! Once tried, forever hooked! Treat yourself - your body will love you for it!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (138)

Homemade Healthy Weight Gain Smoothie

Do you struggle to gain weight? You don't need to eat junk food to put on weight. This homemade healthy weight gain smoothie will help you gain weight in a natural way.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (139)

Hot Chocolate Green Thickie Smoothie

Too cold for smoothies? Think again! This delicious, healthy and warming hot chocolate green thickie smoothie recipe will keep you healthy all winter long.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (140)

Green Smoothie Detox Recipe For A Healthy Lean Body

The easiest, tastiest and most effective way to detox is with green smoothies. Try this green smoothie detox recipe and use the tips for success with your green smoothie detox.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (141)

Healthy Start Complete Meal Green Smoothie Recipe

This super fast, super healthy green smoothie is a full meal in a glass. Try it today and start feeling even more healthy!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (142)

Peppermint Chocolate Green Thickie

This Peppermint Chocolate Green Thickie (Low Carb Keto Low Sugar Complete Meal Smoothie) is not very sweet, but it sure is tasty, energising, healing and a fat burning machine. Watch my video and get my recipe here.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (143)

Secret Slimming Mango And Coconut Green Thickie Recipe

This is my staple. I lived on this smoothie for most breakfasts for about 6 months after my baby was born. Variety is very important but I was just too engrossed in all things baby to think of many other concoctions. Plus my husband loved it and I knew it was a winning formula. It has a lovely sweet taste with no surprises so this is an all round winner. If you want to convert anyone to Green Thickies, this smoothie will do it every time.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (144)

High Protein Shake Recipe Without Protein Powder

Today I’m sharing my High Protein Shake Recipe Without Protein Powder. This shake will help you put on muscle, while still losing weight and meeting all of your nutritional needs, giving you a crazy amount of energy that will propel you through your workouts. Today I’m going deep into the science behind my choice of ingredients so you can understand why each item in this smoothie is so powerful for your health.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (145)

10 Best High Protein Natural Vegan Smoothies (Without Protein Powder)

I have compiled the 10 best high protein natural vegan smoothies on the web and am sharing them with you here. The truth is, we really don’t need protein powder because we can get all of the protein we need from whole foods.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (146)

This delicious nutritionally complete meal replacement shake is the ultimate healthy fast food on the go. Perfect for weight loss, the secret ingredient is...

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (147)

Indulgent Chocolate Green Smoothie For Dinner Recipe

This indulgent chocolate green smoothie for dinner recipe is the perfect smoothie to replace your dinner with because it is luxurious and great for weight loss.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (148)

On The Go Green Smoothie For Lunch Recipe

This is the perfect green smoothie recipe for lunch if you’re always on the go. It is tasty, burns fat fast and will fill you up until dinner time.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (149)

Best Green Smoothie For Weight Loss That Actually Works

This is the best green smoothie for weight loss because it actually works. I lost 56 pounds in a few months by drinking this recipe. It also tastes delightful.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (150)

Green Smoothie For Constipation: Highest 100% Fiber Recipe

This green smoothie for constipation works like magic. You won’t find more fiber from whole foods in any smoothie than this one. It tastes good too.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (151)

Oats Smoothie For Weight Loss (Filling, Creamy, Vegan)

This creamy oats smoothie for weight loss is so filling, you won’t feel hungry or get cravings before your next meal. Perfect for breakfast or lunch.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (152)

Creamy Low Carb Chocolate and Peanut Butter Smoothie

You won't believe this Creamy Low Carb Chocolate and Peanut Butter smoothie doesn't have any fruit and contains no sugar as it's so sweet! Yum!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (153)

My Climate Cooler Coconut and Pineapple recipe is a little less ‘thick’ and more on the ‘thin’ side today. It’s still very tasty and very filling. It also has very low sugar so it’s good for you if you are trying to eat less sugar, follow a low carb or a keto diet or generally want to be healthier. It is still sweet and ultra tasty. I hope you like it as much as I do!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (154)

Cucumber Lassi Complete Meal Green Thickie

I might actually make this Cucumber Lassi Green Thickie a regular thing as part of my standard diet as it’s so tasty! I get SO many requests for a no fruit, veggie based, complete meal Green Thickie. So here it is!

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (155)

Delicious No Fruit Smoothie Recipe

If you are avoiding fruit but want a quick breakfast that will keep you going, try this Creamy Filling No Fruit Smoothie. It actually tastes fairly sweet.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (156)

Creamy Ginger and Peanut Zinger No Fruit Smoothie Recipe

Here are some effective tricks I’ve learned to make smoothies taste sweet and delicious without fruit.

Raw Vegan Recipes For Parties eBook

Look younger and watch the fat fall off with these delicious raw comfort meals. This is my BRAND NEW 107 page eBook – just released for sale this month.

This is a recipe ebook full of the kind of recipes I make in the evening, at weekends, for my family, when I have guests over or for parties. I made all of these recipes on two different parties.

503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (157)

Grab yourself a copy of this ebook at our introductory price before the price is raised to the standard amount.

Click here to get your copy of the Raw Vegan Party Recipe Book.

Related Resources You Will Love

Here are all the most popular resources that will help you take things to the next level:

  • Over 100 Raw Vegan Recipes: The Complete Guide To Raw Food
  • What 10 Months On A Raw Food Diet Did To Me (and Why I Stopped)
  • 10 Best Raw Vegan Chocolate Recipes
  • 10 Best Raw Food Lunches
  • How To Warm Up Your Raw Food Without Destroying It
  • 10 Delicious Raw Vegan Cheese Recipes (never Crave Dairy Again)
  • FREE Weight Loss Green Smoothie Recipe Card

Are you struggling to lose weight and keep it off?

Are you feeling run down and are struggling with ever increasing health problems?

Green Thickies new 7 Day Detox will help you drop a dress size, improve your skin, your energy will soar and you are going to be so in control and proud of yourself.

You won't go hungry on this diet ... And better yet - it actually requires minimal time in the kitchen.

Get results like this...

Hi Katherine,

I just wanted to tell you I completed the 7 day detox and I feel so great.

I have lost 6lbs, do not feel like I need more my morning coffee, the flushing of my facial skin from rosacea has dramatically reduced and I am so excited to wake up each morning and make a green thickie for breakfast!!

I am a stay at-home, homeschooling momma of 3 littles and at times so busy I would forget to feed myself!

I would go most of the day without eating and then snack on random things.

I gained 60 pounds the last 6 years during pregnancy.

I have lost 30lbs but recently plateaued and have felt so frustrated.

I’ve tried everything from paleo and keto to the point where I didn’t know what to eat or how much and felt like even eating fruit was bad for me which thankfully it’s not!

What a game changer for me. Thank you for sharing a simple but effective program.

I’m so excited to continue another week with this plan!ThankfulStephanie

Use this special voucher to get $10 off: WEBSITE (Add discount code WEBSITE at the checkout)

Click here to get started
  • Author
  • Recent Posts

Katherine Kyle @ Green Thickies

Founder at Green Thickies

Katherine lost 56 pounds and recovered from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome with Green Thickies.
Read Katherine's inspiring comeback story, From Fat and Fatigued To Lean and Loving Life In 4 Months.
Send Katherine a message on Instagram, Facebook, or email here.

Latest posts by Katherine Kyle @ Green Thickies (see all)

  • How To Use Bananas For Sleep (Bedtime Banana Elixir Recipe) - January 14, 2022
  • Why You Can’t Eat Your 5 A Day (And The EASY SOLUTION) - November 29, 2021
  • 10 Second Banana Ice Cream Recipe (Using Only Bananas) - November 1, 2020
503 Easy Raw Vegan Recipes For Healing & Fast Weight Loss (2024)

FAQs

Does raw vegan make you lose weight? ›

A study published in the journal Nutrition & Diabetes found that participants who followed a raw vegan diet for six months lost an average of 22 pounds, while also reducing their body fat and waist circumference.

View More
How fast do you lose weight on a raw food diet? ›

One study found that after switching to a raw food diet, men lost an average of 21.8 pounds and women lost an average of 26.4 pounds over 3.7 years. This same study found that 15 percent of the men and 25 percent of the women routinely consuming a raw diet were underweight.

Get More Info Here
How to lose belly fat vegan? ›

Fiber-rich, gut-friendly foods like legumes, avocados, potatoes and berries could all help reduce visceral fat and opting for at least one vegan meal each day will assist you in ramping up your fiber intake with ease—along with complex carbs, healthy fats and other essential nutrients.

Discover More Details
Why am I gaining weight on a raw food diet? ›

In fact, you can actually gain weight while eating vegan and raw. When your diet skews toward high-fat and high-sugar foods, you might pack on the pounds. Eating too many avocados, nuts, seeds, and similar foods can result in too much fat intake. The same goes for sugary fruits, such as bananas and pineapples.

View Details
What are 10 raw foods? ›

Foods to eat
  • all fresh fruits.
  • all raw vegetables.
  • raw nuts and seeds.
  • raw grains and legumes, sprouted or soaked.
  • dried fruits and meats.
  • raw nut milk.
  • raw nut butter.
  • cold-pressed olive and coconut oils.

Discover More Details
Is raw good for losing weight? ›

Cooking is important to make certain foods and nutrients more digestible. An entirely or even mostly raw diet is likely to cause weight loss but also makes it difficult to meet your nutritional needs. Eating a combination of cooked and raw foods is ideal for your health.

Learn More
What are the side effects of a raw vegan diet? ›

A study on people who followed strict raw food diets found that 38% of participants were deficient in vitamin B12. This is concerning, especially given vitamin B12 deficiency is associated with a range of problems, including jaundice, mouth ulcers, vision problems, depression and other mood changes.

Keep Reading
How long does it take to see results on a raw vegan diet? ›

It can take up to 2-4 weeks to see results once switching to raw food. However, many see changes before that. Some report seeing a change within three days of better mental clarity and more energy.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
British Pork Pie Recipe
Danish Christmas Recipes
OddsBeater | Specials en Boosts
How To Beat The Bookies - 7 Tricks To Maximise Your Profit
Latest Posts
Recipe This | How To Poach An Egg In The Microwave
Authentic German Rouladen Recipe
Article information

Author: Ms. Lucile Johns

Last Updated:

Views: 5809

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ms. Lucile Johns

Birthday: 1999-11-16

Address: Suite 237 56046 Walsh Coves, West Enid, VT 46557

Phone: +59115435987187

Job: Education Supervisor

Hobby: Genealogy, Stone skipping, Skydiving, Nordic skating, Couponing, Coloring, Gardening

Introduction: My name is Ms. Lucile Johns, I am a successful, friendly, friendly, homely, adventurous, handsome, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.