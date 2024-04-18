52 healthy chicken recipes (2024)

We've also got plenty more healthy recipes to inspire you, including these healthy mince recipes, healthy prawn recipes, healthy fish recipes and healthy salmon recipes.

Healthy chicken recipes

Chicken paillard

A flattened chicken breast served with a tasty accompaniment of red peppers and anchovies, ready in 30 minutes.

Chicken Caesar salad

A traditional Caesar salad recipe – including the famous Caesar dressing – but with added chicken.

Chicken souvlaki

This classic Greek fast food dish is lower in calories and fat than the original version, as it's made with chicken breast rather than thighs.

Honey sesame chicken

Rice vinegar and honey make for a well-balanced, sweet and sharp sauce, while fresh, crunchy broccoli completes the dish.

Tunisian chicken tajin

From The Tunisia Cookbook, this recipe is based on the traditional tortilla-style dish that can be served hot or cold.

Chicken burrito bowl

This is perfect for making the day before, either for dinner or a packed lunch, as it keeps well overnight in the fridge.

Greek chicken skewers

Simple but delicious, try adding more salads to create a healthy Mediterranean buffet.

Roast chicken panzanella

An unusual take on this famous salad, that makes for a nourishing and filling meal.

Chinese drunken chicken

A bittersweet, succulent dish of chicken thighs marinated in rice wine. Serve with rice to mop up the juices and plenty of veg.

Homestyle chicken curry

A great Friday-night treat to beat a takeaway on health points. Also known as tariwalla murgh, this dish is comforting and tasty, with a bit of a kick.

Mexican chicken adobo

You can keep the chipotle-based marinade for up to a month in the fridge. It gives a spicy, smoky kick and is perfect for BBQs.

Ginger chicken noodle salad

With fresh herbs, sesame, ginger and a tasty dressing, this crunchy salad is packed with flavour

Healthy slow cooker chicken curry

With chickpeas, tomatoes and spices, this is an easy and nutritious dinner.

Chicken stroganoff

High in protein, but low in calories, fat and salt, try this easy meal for feeding the family.

Grilled chicken wraps

Even with making the zhoggiu (Sicilian pesto), this tasty dish is on the table in 20 minutes. Enjoy it for a delicious lunch.

Chicken noodle soup

This Thai-inspired soup is refreshing and spicy, just the thing to ward off the winter blues

Chicken and cashew stir-fry

Add a touch of luxury to a mid-week stir-fry with cashew nuts and a rich sauce of dark soy and honey.

Chicken tinga

This Mexican dish of shredded chicken in a tomato and spice sauce can be used in tacos or enchilladas, or serve with rice.

Nepalese chicken choyela

With plenty of spices, this is a tasty and low-calorie version of the popular Nepalese street-food dish.

Chicken yassa

This Senegalese favourite is made with mustard, chilli and lemon juice for buckets of flavour!

Healthy one-pan chicken and rice

A chicken dish with a difference – this Chinese-inspired recipe sees chicken marinated in soy, hoisin, honey and garlic before being cooked with brown rice.

Chicken satay with rice

Spoon our nutty peanut sauce over caramelised chicken and serve with pickled veg and wholegrain rice for a quick high-protein meal.

Mediterranean chicken traybake

So good we put it on our cover in August 2020, this simple chicken traybake, sprinkled with olives, feta, oregano, is packed with protein and made all the more nutritious with fresh veg.

Easy butter chicken

Make this comforting butter chicken using whatever curry paste you have. It’s the combo of butter, almonds and yogurt that magically creates such a rich, creamy sauce

Chicken satay noodle salad

Make our easy chicken satay noodle salad recipe with red cabbage, shredded carrots and roasted peanuts. This vibrant crunchy salad is antioxidant rich and ready in an hour.

Healthy chicken korma

Fragrant, creamy and gently spiced, korma is super-comforting with its rich, buttery sauce. This version is lighter than the traditional recipe, yet it’s every bit as warming.

Miso and chilli chicken noodle soup

Fry shredded chicken in miso and gochujang and add to this nutritious broth for a gut-friendly, protein-packed meal.

Chicken, jalapeño and black bean stew

Lift your chicken stew with pickled chilli peppers and top with soured cream and grated cheese for a hearty midweek meal that's as nutritious as it is delicious.

Spanish chicken traybake

Flavour chicken thighs with sweet smoked paprika and honey, then roast until sweet and sticky alongside new potatoes, red peppers and green olives.

Cheat’s tandoori chicken

Tender whole chicken thighs flavoured with turmeric, curry paste, lemon and mild chilli powder are served alongside a simple minty yogurt dip and zingy side salad, for a light, high protein supper.

Turmeric chicken

Make chicken breasts that little bit more exciting by chucking turmeric, smoked paprika, crispy chickpeas and baby spinach into the mix. Serve with lemony yogurt and toasted pittas.

Harissa chicken and white bean bake

This vibrant recipe sees chicken thighs slathered with harissa and cooked in a rich tomato sauce with beans and olives – a healthy, high-protein family meal with a punchy kick of heat.

Chicken pasta salad

Throw together this quick and easy pasta salad using leftover chicken, tomatoes and greens for a satisfying, protein-rich lunch or midweek dinner.

Cumin-crusted chicken with kale salad and hummus dressing

This speedy dish is a clever way to make chicken that little bit more exciting. Serve with a drizzle of hummus and white wine vinegar dressing.

Healthy chicken saag

A healthy chicken curry recipe that proves you can still have your favourite Friday night foods while eating well. This dish is packed with herbs and spices for a delicious dish that's ready in just 45 minutes.

Coconut and lemongrass poached chicken with lime rice

Fluffy steamed rice, crisp green vegetables and aromatic Thai spices go into this warm and comforting bowl of coconut and lemongrass chicken – it's the perfect easy chicken dinner recipe. Make some extra for a healthy packed lunch the next day, too.

Discover even more of our favourite Thai recipes.

Chicken madras

Healthy eating doesn't mean missing out on your favourite dishes. Our chicken madras is a fragrant curry that's a quick and easy way to feed the family while offering lots of protein and antioxidants.

Shredded veg and chicken salad with Japanese sesame dressing

This healthy chicken salad recipe is packed with flavour. The rice vinegar gives a slightly sweet, tangy edge and there's plenty of crunch from the fresh veg and sesame seeds. Ready in just over 30 minutes, it makes a perfect weeknight dinner.

Healthy chicken stir-fry

High in protein and low in calories, this shredded chicken and chestnut mushroom stir-fry is bursting with fresh, gingery flavour and red chilli heat.

Healthy one-pot chicken

A twist on a classic pot roast, this healthy chicken dish is infused with aromatic flavours, from the umami of miso to the grassy freshness of pak choi. Serve it up on Sunday for an alternative roast to feed the family.

Cajun chicken supreme

Pep-up chicken supremes with a spicy cajun seasoning, then serve with a dressed kale salad and honey-mustard dressing for a speedy, low-calorie dinner.

Chicken, red pepper and olive cacciatore

An indulgent chicken dish with crunchy red peppers and juicy olives. This Italian chicken one-pot is easy to make and freezes brilliantly, plus it's gluten free.

Discover even more delicious gluten-free recipes.

‘Roast’ chicken dinner

Try Donal Skehan's recipe with all the flavours of a full Sunday roast but with far less washing-up. A nourishing and speedy take on the classic, with plenty of delicious roast potatoes.

Mojito chicken wild rice salad

High on flavour and gluten free, our mojito chicken with wild rice salad is really easy to make. Packed with vibrant fruit and vegetables, it makes a perfect midweek meal for one.

Healthy chicken curry

Check out our easy chicken curry recipe with creamy coconut milk, punchy madras paste and crunchy sugar snap peas. This flavoursome curry is gluten-free, high in protein and absolutely delicious

Try even more healthy curry recipes.

Kung po chicken salad

Quick, delicious and nutritious, Donal Skehan's kung po chicken salad has got midweek winner written all over it.

Easy chicken mole

This quick and easy chicken mole recipe uses a clever cheat product so you can have it on the table in just 30 minutes. It's rich and flavourful but still nutritious – perfect for a midweek Mexican-inspired healthy meal.

Paprika chicken thighs with cherry tomatoes, courgette ribbons and mint

Check out these seriously crispy, smoky chicken thighs with easy courgette ribbons and juicy cherry tomatoes. This super easy meal is high in protein and ready in less than an hour.

Griddled chicken with mustardy lentil salad

Make our vibrant chicken salad with crunchy green beans, seasonal mangetout and lentils. This quick and easy salad is ready in just 30 minutes – the perfect way to start the week.

Butterflied ras el hanout chicken breast with chopped salad

This North African-inspired recipe with butterflied chicken and ras el hanout is gluten free and packed full of flavour. A light and easy midweek meal.