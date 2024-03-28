54 Old-School Recipes That Deserve a Comeback (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
It's fun to try new recipes, but sometimes you can't beat a time-tested classic. These old-fashioned food recipes might seem like a blast from the past, but they still hold up today.
Grandma’s Chicken ‘n’ Dumpling Soup
I’ve enjoyed making this rich homemade dumpling recipe for over 40 years. Every time I serve it, I remember my southern grandma, who was very special to me and was known as an outstanding cook. —Paulette Balda, Prophetstown, Illinois
If you’re looking for something sweet, check out how to make these lemon-frosted fruit bars from the 1940s.
Old-Fashioned Macaroni and Cheese
Bring back the taste of days gone by with this ooey-gooey classic. A little ground mustard and hot pepper sauce give this old-fashioned baked macaroni and cheese just the right spice. —James Backman, Centralia, Washington
Pinwheel Steak Potpie
On cool nights, nothing hits the spot like a steaming homemade potpie—especially one you can get on the table fast. The pinwheel crust on top has become my signature. —Kristin Shaw, Castleton, New York
Triple Chocolate Fudge
This recipe makes more than enough to share with family and friends. It’s the ultimate yummy gift! —Linette Shepherd, Williamston, Michigan
Mom's Chicken Tetrazzini
Rotisserie chicken turns this baked spaghetti into a warm, cozy meal our family craves. If we have leftover turkey, we use that, too. —Jennifer Petrino, Newnan, Georgia
Old-Fashioned
Who says you have to venture out to a bar to get an old-fashioned? This simple cocktail recipe will make you a 5-star home bartender in no time. If whiskey isn’t your favorite, try a tequila old-fashioned or brandy old-fashioned, instead.
By the way, here’s what Angostura bitters actually are.
Old-Fashioned Stuffed Bell Peppers
My husband, Steve, loves this stuffed pepper recipe. They’re so filling and easy to prepare. I serve them with mashed potatoes and coleslaw for a no-fuss supper. —Karen Gentry, Somerset, Kentucky
Apricot Fluff
When we were young mothers, I asked my best friend if she had a recipe for an easy ambrosia salad that I could take to a cookout later that evening. She shared this recipe with me and it's become a must-have at every barbecue I attend. It's sublime with peaches and peach gelatin, too. —Melissa Meinke, Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania
Grandma's Rosemary Dinner Rolls
My grandma (I called her Baba) made these in her coal oven. How she regulated the temperature is beyond me! She always made extra rolls for the neighbors to bake in their own ovens. My mom and aunts would deliver the formed rolls at lunchtime. —Charlotte Hendershot, Hudson, Pennsylvania
Green Bean Casserole
This easy green bean casserole recipe has always been one of my favorite dishes. You can make it before any guests arrive and refrigerate it until it’s ready to bake. —Anna Baker, Blaine, Washington
Old-Fashioned Goulash
This old-fashioned goulash recipe is a savory, satisfying dinner that cooks up in a single pot.
Steamed Carrot Pudding
This recipe, passed down from my Canadian grandmother, has been in my family for at least three generations. It's been a favorite wintertime dessert for us and is always served for Easter and other holiday meals. —Ann Searcey, Kettering, Ohio
This old-fashioned pound cake is another classic dessert you should try.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
The addition of bacon in this version of cordon bleu makes it one of my favorite comforting recipes. I've made it for both friends and family, and everyone's a fan. —Jim Wick, Orlando, Florida
Homemade Apple Cider Beef Stew
It's especially nice to use this recipe in fall, when the weather gets crisp and the local apple orchards start selling fresh apple cider. This entree's subtle sweetness is a welcome change from other savory stews. We enjoy it with biscuits and slices of apple and cheddar cheese. —Joyce Glaesemann, Lincoln, Nebraska
Grandma's Rice Dish
My grandmother often made this casserole when I was young. I forgot about it until one day I found myself adding the same ingredients to leftover rice. The memories came flooding back. —Lorna Moore, Glendora, California
Sugar Cream Pie
I absolutely love Indiana sugar cream pie; especially the one that my grandma made for me. Here, we serve it warm or chilled and call it "Hoosier" sugar cream pie. —Laura Kipper, Westfield, Indiana
Chicken Noodle Casserole
Everyone who tries this comforting cheesy chicken casserole asks for the recipe. It's so simple to make that sometimes I feel as if I'm cheating! —Kay Pederson, Yellville, Arkansas
Grandma's Tomato Soup
This recipe is my grandmother’s. Originally, she even made the tomato juice in it from scratch! Gram had this recipe cooking on the stove every time I visited her. She enjoyed making this tomato soup and other favorite dishes for family and friends, and she made everything with love. —Gerri Sysun, Narragansett, Rhode Island
Corn Pudding
Cornbread mix and canned corn make this southern corn pudding casserole a snap to prepare. Now, this is real comfort food! —P. Lauren Fay-Neri, Syracuse, New York
Crisp Waldorf Salad
This crunchy salad is a perfect side to accompany a heavy meal. With it's light and crisp flavors, it'll be the hit of the party.—Susan R Falk, Eastpointe, Michigan
Creamy Potato Soup
This creamy potato soup is one of my favorite recipes that uses wholesome milk—an important product we produce on our dairy farm. It’s rich and delicious…even the kids gobble it up!—Janis Plagerman, Ephrata, Washington
Basic Homemade Bread
If you'd like to learn how to bake bread, here's a wonderful place to start. This easy white bread bakes up deliciously golden brown. There's nothing like the homemade aroma wafting through my kitchen as it bakes. —Sandra Anderson, New York, New York
Winter Vegetable Shepherd's Pie
Everyone eats for comfort during the holidays, but comfort foods aren't necessarily healthy. To make a classic comfort food dish healthier, I came up with this lovely take: butternut squash shepherd's pie with ground turkey. It's perfect for putting out on your holiday buffet table. —Ann Sheehy, Lawrence, Massachusetts
Southern Banana Pudding
This old southern banana pudding recipe features a comforting custard layered with sliced bananas and vanilla wafers, then topped with meringue. I serve it year-round. —Jan Campbell, Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Classic Beef Stew
This easy beef stew recipe is my favorite. The rich beef gravy helps the hearty flavor of the potatoes and carrots to come through. It's the perfect homemade dish for a blustery winter day. —Alberta McKay, Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Contest-Winning Chicken Wild Rice Casserole
While this special chicken and wild rice casserole is perfect for a company dinner, it's so good that I often make it for everyday family meals. We think it is very nice served with some crusty rolls or French bread. —Elizabeth Tokariuk, Lethbridge, Alberta
Three-Cheese Fondue
I got this easy recipe from my daughter, who lives in France. It’s become my go-to fondue, and I make it often for our family.—Betty A. Mangas, Toledo, Ohio
Tenderloin Steak Diane
Sometimes, I add more mushrooms to this recipe when my son's eating dinner—he loves them, and they are just fantastic with the steak. — Carolyn Turner, Reno, Nevada
Oysters Rockefeller
My husband and I are oyster farmers, and this classic Oysters Rockefeller dish always delights our guests. It's deliciously simple! —Beth Walton, Eastham, Massachusetts
Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings
Here’s a meal-in-one that’s perfect for a weeknight family dinner. This old-fashioned chicken and dumplings comes together on the stovetop, so you can enjoy a great meal and still get out of the kitchen in a hurry. —Claire Bruno, Tucson, Arizona
Old-World Puff Pancake
My mom told me her mother-in-law showed her how to make this dish, which became popular during the Depression, on their “get acquainted” visit in 1927. At that time, cooks measured ingredients in pinches, dashes and dibs. But through the years, accurate amounts were noted. My wife and I continue to enjoy this dish today, particularly for brunch. —Auton Miller, Piney Flats, Tennessee. Next, learn how to make old-fashioned donuts from scratch.
Crown Roast of Pork with Mushroom Dressing
It looks so elegant that everyone thinks I spent a lot of time on this roast. But it's actually so easy! The biggest challenge is to remember to order the crown roast from the meat department ahead of time. —Betty Claycomb, Alverton, Pennsylvania
Old-Fashioned Beef Stew
This rich, hearty old-fashioned beef stew recipe has a garden full of flavor with vegetables like cabbage, rutabaga and carrots. Mom knew this main dish is one that would suit us 11 kids. When we were all home, she’d throw in extra vegetables to stretch it. —Anne Heinonen, Howell, Michigan
When I was a culinary student, this creamy dish wowed me, and I don't even like spinach. This side is a keeper! —Chelsea Puchel, Pickens, South Carolina
Ultimate Pot Roast
Dutch oven pot roast recipes are the ultimate comfort food. When juicy pot roast simmers in garlic, onions and veggies, everyone comes running to ask "When can we eat?" The answer? Just wait—it will be worth it. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Slow-Cooked Chicken a la King
When I know I'll be having a busy day with little time for cooking, I prepare this tasty main dish. Brimming with tender chicken and colorful vegetables, it smells so good while cooking. —Eleanor Mielke, Snohomish, Washington
Ambrosia Fruit Salad
My mom's ambrosia salad, with its tasty combination of fresh fruits and creamy yogurt, is a family favorite, and a great addition to a backyard barbecue. —Colleen Belbey, Warwick, Rhode Island
Classic Beef Wellingtons
Perfect for holidays, this beef Wellington recipe is also impressively easy. Find ready-made puff pastry sheets in the frozen food section. —Kerry Dingwall, Ponte Vedra, Florida
Pork Chops 'n' Pierogi
The Polish dumplings are traditionally served as a meal, with applesauce or sour cream. This meal in one is a different way to use pierogi. —Greta Igl, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
Creamy Celery Beef Stroganoff
Cream of celery soup adds richness to a recipe that has become a family favorite. It’s so simple to prepare and, oh, that flavor! —Kim Wallace, Dennison, Ohio
German Red Cabbage
Sunday afternoons were a time for family gatherings when I was a kid. While the uncles played cards, the aunts made treats such as this traditional German red cabbage recipe. —Jeannette Heim, Dunlap, Tennessee
Old-Fashioned Ham and Bean Soup
This old-fashioned version of ham and bean soup starts with dried navy beans, but you could start with great northern beans instead. The first soak of the beans softens them, but they won’t get tender until after they are simmered in the second step. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Potato Clam Chowder
I ran across this recipe in one of my antique cookbooks. It's a timeless classic I like to prepare for friends and family throughout the year, but especially during the holidays. —Betty Ann Morgan, Upper Marlboro, Maryland
De-Lightful Tuna Casserole
This mild, homemade tuna casserole will truly satisfy your family's craving for comfort food without all the fat! —Colleen Willey, Hamburg, New York
Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing
A wedge salad gets the creamy treatment when topped with blue cheese dressing. Keep the dressing as a topper, or make it a dip for Buffalo wings. —Jenn Smith, East Providence, Rhode Island
Favorite Sloppy Joes
I've prepared these sandwiches for years. I've tried many sloppy joe recipes, but this one is the best by far. It also travels well for picnics or potlucks. —Eleanor Mielke, Snohomish, Washington
Porcupine Meatballs
These well-seasoned porcupine meatballs in a rich tomato sauce are one of my mom's best main dishes. I used to love this meal when I was growing up. I made it at home for our children, and now my daughters make it for their families. —Darlis Wilfer, West Bend, Wisconsin
Cheesy Cheddar Broccoli Casserole
Even people who don’t like broccoli beg me to make this comforting broccoli cheese casserole recipe. It's similar to a classic green bean casserole, but the melted cheese just puts it over the top. —Elaine Hubbard, Pocono Lake, Pennsylvania
Cabbage and Beef Soup
When I was a little girl, I helped my parents work the fields of their small farm. Lunchtime was always a treat when Mother picked fresh vegetables from the garden and simmered them in her big soup pot. We loved making this delicious recipe. —Ethel Ledbetter, Canton, North Carolina
Swedish Meatballs
Mom fixed this Swedish meatball recipe for all sorts of family dinners, potluck suppers and PTA meetings. The scent of browning meat is intoxicating. Add to that the sweet smell of onions caramelizing, and everyone’s mouth starts watering. —Marybeth Mank, Mesquite, Texas
Salisbury Steak Deluxe
This recipe is so good that I truly enjoy sharing it with others. I've always liked Salisbury steak, but I had to search a long time to find a recipe this tasty. It's handy, too because it can be prepared ahead, kept in the refrigerator and warmed up later. —Denise Barteet, Shreveport, Louisiana
