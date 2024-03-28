54 Old-School Recipes That Deserve a Comeback (2024)

54 Old-School Recipes That Deserve a Comeback (1)Caroline StankoUpdated: Feb. 14, 2024

    It's fun to try new recipes, but sometimes you can't beat a time-tested classic. These old-fashioned food recipes might seem like a blast from the past, but they still hold up today.

    Grandma’s Chicken ‘n’ Dumpling Soup

    I’ve enjoyed making this rich homemade dumpling recipe for over 40 years. Every time I serve it, I remember my southern grandma, who was very special to me and was known as an outstanding cook. —Paulette Balda, Prophetstown, Illinois

    If you’re looking for something sweet, check out how to make these lemon-frosted fruit bars from the 1940s.

    Old-Fashioned Macaroni and Cheese

    Bring back the taste of days gone by with this ooey-gooey classic. A little ground mustard and hot pepper sauce give this old-fashioned baked macaroni and cheese just the right spice. —James Backman, Centralia, Washington

    Taste of Home

    Pinwheel Steak Potpie

    On cool nights, nothing hits the spot like a steaming homemade potpie—especially one you can get on the table fast. The pinwheel crust on top has become my signature. —Kristin Shaw, Castleton, New York

    TMB Studio

    Triple Chocolate Fudge

    This recipe makes more than enough to share with family and friends. It’s the ultimate yummy gift! —Linette Shepherd, Williamston, Michigan

    Taste of Home

    Mom's Chicken Tetrazzini

    Rotisserie chicken turns this baked spaghetti into a warm, cozy meal our family craves. If we have leftover turkey, we use that, too. —Jennifer Petrino, Newnan, Georgia

    54 Old-School Recipes That Deserve a Comeback (6)

    TMB Studio

    Old-Fashioned

    Who says you have to venture out to a bar to get an old-fashioned? This simple cocktail recipe will make you a 5-star home bartender in no time. If whiskey isn’t your favorite, try a tequila old-fashioned or brandy old-fashioned, instead.

    By the way, here’s what Angostura bitters actually are.

    TMB Studio

    Old-Fashioned Stuffed Bell Peppers

    My husband, Steve, loves this stuffed pepper recipe. They’re so filling and easy to prepare. I serve them with mashed potatoes and coleslaw for a no-fuss supper. —Karen Gentry, Somerset, Kentucky

    TMB Studio

    Apricot Fluff

    When we were young mothers, I asked my best friend if she had a recipe for an easy ambrosia salad that I could take to a cookout later that evening. She shared this recipe with me and it's become a must-have at every barbecue I attend. It's sublime with peaches and peach gelatin, too. —Melissa Meinke, Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania

    10/52

    Grandma's Rosemary Dinner Rolls

    My grandma (I called her Baba) made these in her coal oven. How she regulated the temperature is beyond me! She always made extra rolls for the neighbors to bake in their own ovens. My mom and aunts would deliver the formed rolls at lunchtime. —Charlotte Hendershot, Hudson, Pennsylvania

    TMB Studio

    Green Bean Casserole

    This easy green bean casserole recipe has always been one of my favorite dishes. You can make it before any guests arrive and refrigerate it until it’s ready to bake. —Anna Baker, Blaine, Washington

    54 Old-School Recipes That Deserve a Comeback (11)

    TMB studio

    Old-Fashioned Goulash

    This old-fashioned goulash recipe is a savory, satisfying dinner that cooks up in a single pot.

    Taste of Home

    Steamed Carrot Pudding

    This recipe, passed down from my Canadian grandmother, has been in my family for at least three generations. It's been a favorite wintertime dessert for us and is always served for Easter and other holiday meals. —Ann Searcey, Kettering, Ohio

    This old-fashioned pound cake is another classic dessert you should try.

    Taste of Home

    Chicken Cordon Bleu

    The addition of bacon in this version of cordon bleu makes it one of my favorite comforting recipes. I've made it for both friends and family, and everyone's a fan. —Jim Wick, Orlando, Florida

    Homemade Apple Cider Beef Stew

    It's especially nice to use this recipe in fall, when the weather gets crisp and the local apple orchards start selling fresh apple cider. This entree's subtle sweetness is a welcome change from other savory stews. We enjoy it with biscuits and slices of apple and cheddar cheese. —Joyce Glaesemann, Lincoln, Nebraska

    Grandma's Rice Dish

    My grandmother often made this casserole when I was young. I forgot about it until one day I found myself adding the same ingredients to leftover rice. The memories came flooding back. —Lorna Moore, Glendora, California

    Sugar Cream Pie

    I absolutely love Indiana sugar cream pie; especially the one that my grandma made for me. Here, we serve it warm or chilled and call it "Hoosier" sugar cream pie. —Laura Kipper, Westfield, Indiana

    Taste of Home

    Chicken Noodle Casserole

    Everyone who tries this comforting cheesy chicken casserole asks for the recipe. It's so simple to make that sometimes I feel as if I'm cheating! —Kay Pederson, Yellville, Arkansas

    Taste of Home

    Grandma's Tomato Soup

    This recipe is my grandmother’s. Originally, she even made the tomato juice in it from scratch! Gram had this recipe cooking on the stove every time I visited her. She enjoyed making this tomato soup and other favorite dishes for family and friends, and she made everything with love. —Gerri Sysun, Narragansett, Rhode Island

    Corn Pudding

    Cornbread mix and canned corn make this southern corn pudding casserole a snap to prepare. Now, this is real comfort food! —P. Lauren Fay-Neri, Syracuse, New York

    Crisp Waldorf Salad

    This crunchy salad is a perfect side to accompany a heavy meal. With it's light and crisp flavors, it'll be the hit of the party.—Susan R Falk, Eastpointe, Michigan

    Creamy Potato Soup

    This creamy potato soup is one of my favorite recipes that uses wholesome milk—an important product we produce on our dairy farm. It’s rich and delicious…even the kids gobble it up!—Janis Plagerman, Ephrata, Washington

    Basic Homemade Bread

    If you'd like to learn how to bake bread, here's a wonderful place to start. This easy white bread bakes up deliciously golden brown. There's nothing like the homemade aroma wafting through my kitchen as it bakes. —Sandra Anderson, New York, New York

    Taste of Home

    Winter Vegetable Shepherd's Pie

    Everyone eats for comfort during the holidays, but comfort foods aren't necessarily healthy. To make a classic comfort food dish healthier, I came up with this lovely take: butternut squash shepherd's pie with ground turkey. It's perfect for putting out on your holiday buffet table. —Ann Sheehy, Lawrence, Massachusetts

    TMB studio

    Southern Banana Pudding

    This old southern banana pudding recipe features a comforting custard layered with sliced bananas and vanilla wafers, then topped with meringue. I serve it year-round. —Jan Campbell, Hattiesburg, Mississippi

    Classic Beef Stew

    This easy beef stew recipe is my favorite. The rich beef gravy helps the hearty flavor of the potatoes and carrots to come through. It's the perfect homemade dish for a blustery winter day. —Alberta McKay, Bartlesville, Oklahoma

    TMB Studio

    Contest-Winning Chicken Wild Rice Casserole

    While this special chicken and wild rice casserole is perfect for a company dinner, it's so good that I often make it for everyday family meals. We think it is very nice served with some crusty rolls or French bread. —Elizabeth Tokariuk, Lethbridge, Alberta

    Three-Cheese Fondue

    I got this easy recipe from my daughter, who lives in France. It’s become my go-to fondue, and I make it often for our family.—Betty A. Mangas, Toledo, Ohio

    Tenderloin Steak Diane

    Sometimes, I add more mushrooms to this recipe when my son's eating dinner—he loves them, and they are just fantastic with the steak. — Carolyn Turner, Reno, Nevada

    Oysters Rockefeller

    My husband and I are oyster farmers, and this classic Oysters Rockefeller dish always delights our guests. It's deliciously simple! —Beth Walton, Eastham, Massachusetts

    Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

    Here’s a meal-in-one that’s perfect for a weeknight family dinner. This old-fashioned chicken and dumplings comes together on the stovetop, so you can enjoy a great meal and still get out of the kitchen in a hurry. —Claire Bruno, Tucson, Arizona

    Old-World Puff Pancake

    My mom told me her mother-in-law showed her how to make this dish, which became popular during the Depression, on their “get acquainted” visit in 1927. At that time, cooks measured ingredients in pinches, dashes and dibs. But through the years, accurate amounts were noted. My wife and I continue to enjoy this dish today, particularly for brunch. —Auton Miller, Piney Flats, Tennessee. Next, learn how to make old-fashioned donuts from scratch.

    Taste of Home

    Crown Roast of Pork with Mushroom Dressing

    It looks so elegant that everyone thinks I spent a lot of time on this roast. But it's actually so easy! The biggest challenge is to remember to order the crown roast from the meat department ahead of time. —Betty Claycomb, Alverton, Pennsylvania

    Old-Fashioned Beef Stew

    This rich, hearty old-fashioned beef stew recipe has a garden full of flavor with vegetables like cabbage, rutabaga and carrots. Mom knew this main dish is one that would suit us 11 kids. When we were all home, she’d throw in extra vegetables to stretch it. —Anne Heinonen, Howell, Michigan

    Taste of Home

    When I was a culinary student, this creamy dish wowed me, and I don't even like spinach. This side is a keeper! —Chelsea Puchel, Pickens, South Carolina

    Taste of Home

    Ultimate Pot Roast

    Dutch oven pot roast recipes are the ultimate comfort food. When juicy pot roast simmers in garlic, onions and veggies, everyone comes running to ask "When can we eat?" The answer? Just wait—it will be worth it. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Taste of Home

    Slow-Cooked Chicken a la King

    When I know I'll be having a busy day with little time for cooking, I prepare this tasty main dish. Brimming with tender chicken and colorful vegetables, it smells so good while cooking. —Eleanor Mielke, Snohomish, Washington

    Ambrosia Fruit Salad

    My mom's ambrosia salad, with its tasty combination of fresh fruits and creamy yogurt, is a family favorite, and a great addition to a backyard barbecue. —Colleen Belbey, Warwick, Rhode Island

    Classic Beef Wellingtons

    Perfect for holidays, this beef Wellington recipe is also impressively easy. Find ready-made puff pastry sheets in the frozen food section. —Kerry Dingwall, Ponte Vedra, Florida

    Pork Chops 'n' Pierogi

    The Polish dumplings are traditionally served as a meal, with applesauce or sour cream. This meal in one is a different way to use pierogi. —Greta Igl, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

    Taste of Home

    Creamy Celery Beef Stroganoff

    Cream of celery soup adds richness to a recipe that has become a family favorite. It’s so simple to prepare and, oh, that flavor! —Kim Wallace, Dennison, Ohio

    Taste of Home

    German Red Cabbage

    Sunday afternoons were a time for family gatherings when I was a kid. While the uncles played cards, the aunts made treats such as this traditional German red cabbage recipe. —Jeannette Heim, Dunlap, Tennessee

    Old-Fashioned Ham and Bean Soup

    This old-fashioned version of ham and bean soup starts with dried navy beans, but you could start with great northern beans instead. The first soak of the beans softens them, but they won’t get tender until after they are simmered in the second step. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Taste of Home

    Potato Clam Chowder

    I ran across this recipe in one of my antique cookbooks. It's a timeless classic I like to prepare for friends and family throughout the year, but especially during the holidays. —Betty Ann Morgan, Upper Marlboro, Maryland

    De-Lightful Tuna Casserole

    This mild, homemade tuna casserole will truly satisfy your family's craving for comfort food without all the fat! —Colleen Willey, Hamburg, New York

    Taste of Home

    Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

    A wedge salad gets the creamy treatment when topped with blue cheese dressing. Keep the dressing as a topper, or make it a dip for Buffalo wings. —Jenn Smith, East Providence, Rhode Island

    Taste of Home

    Favorite Sloppy Joes

    I've prepared these sandwiches for years. I've tried many sloppy joe recipes, but this one is the best by far. It also travels well for picnics or potlucks. —Eleanor Mielke, Snohomish, Washington

    Porcupine Meatballs

    These well-seasoned porcupine meatballs in a rich tomato sauce are one of my mom's best main dishes. I used to love this meal when I was growing up. I made it at home for our children, and now my daughters make it for their families. —Darlis Wilfer, West Bend, Wisconsin

    Cheesy Cheddar Broccoli Casserole

    Even people who don’t like broccoli beg me to make this comforting broccoli cheese casserole recipe. It's similar to a classic green bean casserole, but the melted cheese just puts it over the top. —Elaine Hubbard, Pocono Lake, Pennsylvania

    Cabbage and Beef Soup

    When I was a little girl, I helped my parents work the fields of their small farm. Lunchtime was always a treat when Mother picked fresh vegetables from the garden and simmered them in her big soup pot. We loved making this delicious recipe. —Ethel Ledbetter, Canton, North Carolina

    Swedish Meatballs

    Mom fixed this Swedish meatball recipe for all sorts of family dinners, potluck suppers and PTA meetings. The scent of browning meat is intoxicating. Add to that the sweet smell of onions caramelizing, and everyone’s mouth starts watering. —Marybeth Mank, Mesquite, Texas

    Salisbury Steak Deluxe

    This recipe is so good that I truly enjoy sharing it with others. I've always liked Salisbury steak, but I had to search a long time to find a recipe this tasty. It's handy, too because it can be prepared ahead, kept in the refrigerator and warmed up later. —Denise Barteet, Shreveport, Louisiana

    Originally Published: September 09, 2019

    Caroline Stanko

    Caroline has been with Taste of Home for the past seven years, working in both print and digital. After starting as an intern for the magazine and special interest publication teams, Caroline was hired as the third-ever digital editor for Taste of Home. Since then, she has researched, written and edited content on just about every topic the site covers, including cooking techniques, buzzy food news, gift guides and many, many recipe collections. Caroline also acts as the editorial lead for video, working with the Test Kitchen, videographers and social media team to produce videos from start to finish.When she’s not tip-tapping on a keyboard, Caroline is probably mixing up a killer cocktail, reading a dog-eared library book or cooking up a multi-course feast (sometimes all at once). Though she technically lives in Milwaukee, there is a 50/50 chance Caroline is in Chicago or southwest Michigan visiting her close-knit family.

