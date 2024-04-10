55 Easy Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes (2024)

Whether you're celebrating with your family or having a cozy dinner for two, you want some time to sit back and relax on Turkey Day -- even enjoy some fun holiday games and activities while you wait for the turkey to brown. Make the day easier by whipping up any of these make-ahead Thanksgiving appetizer recipes and give yourself an actual Thanksgiving break.

Bread Cornucopia and Cheese Nothing says Thanksgiving like a cornucopia, so a bread cornucopia is the perfect appetizer centerpiece for your pre-feast party. (via Brit + Co)

Mac + Cheese Donuts Not every appetizer has to be high rent. Whether you're prepping for Friendsgiving or an Turkey Day with your closest family, these delicious edibles will be a crowd pleaser. (via Brit + Co)

Rosemary Pecan Goat Cheese Truffles These babies are actually pretty darn classy, and they showcase all the flavors of the spectrum. There's rosemary for herb lovers, pecan to add some nuttiness, and even Sriracha for a bit of heat. Pro tip: Serve with a basic crispy wafer so as not to detract from the spread. (via The Cafe Sucre Farine)

Crostini With Bleu Cheese and Roasted Grapes This recipe takes almost no time to make. Slice up some bleu cheese and add grapes to your favorite baguette. (via Nerds With Knives)

Gruyere, Mushroom, and Caramelized Onion Bites Add Gruyere, mushrooms, and caramelized onions to puffed pastry for a simple and delicious appetizer. And the best part is, you can make this up to 48 hours ahead of time, giving you plenty of wiggle room for your Turkey Day prep. (via Little Spice Jar)

Cran-Sage Rolls Not only is there nothing wrong with using frozen dough once in a while, but it's actually kind of a perfect Thanksgiving treat. These rolls are flavored with cranberries and sage for an elegant holiday version of trust crescent rolls. (via Better Homes and Gardens)

Kabocha and Havarti Pockets For those who don't already know, kabocha is a type of squash… which makes these appetizers perfect for your vegetarian guests. Prepare these pockets a few days before Thanksgiving, stick them in the fridge, and bake on the day of. (via I Will Not Eat Oysters)

Mushroom, Herb, and Gruyere Cheese Mini Turnovers Mushrooms, herbs, and Gruyere cheese. What *doesn't* sound good about these turnovers? Cremini mushrooms and white wine give these otherwise totally casual finger foods an elegant, rich layer of flavor. (via Kendall-Jackson)

Onion, Cranberry, and Pecan Cheese Ball Cheese balls are a classic appetizer. Add onion, cranberries, and pecans to make yours next-level. (via Real Housemoms)

Cranberry Baked Brie Puff Pastry Bites Brie can get super messy. Make bites instead and pop some cranberry in them to Thanksgiving-ify. Serve with fresh cranberries or — our personal favorite — sweet cranberry sauce. (via Well Plated)

Pomegranate Jeweled White Cheddar, Toasted Almond, and Crispy Sage Cheeseball While the term “cheeseball" might not sound particularly refined, this big bundle of flavor actually kinda is. It's coated in pomegranate seeds, for one thing, which makes it super festive and sweet. We recommend making this bad boy with mascarpone cheese for extra oomph. (via How Sweet It Is)

Tomato Jam and Cheddar Palmiers TBH the thought of tomato jam is a little scary. But, once you try this recipe, you and your fam will be totally hooked. Add a little cheddar to make these extra flavorful. (via The Suburban Soapbox)

Cranberry Bacon Jam Crostini These tiny crostinis take the idea of bruschetta and turn it on its head. Instead of light, summery toppings, you'll be treated to festive cranberries, savory bacon, and gooey cheese. (via Recipe Rebel)

Pumpkin Bacon Dip Nothing says Thanksgiving more than pumpkin-flavored everything, and that doesn't stop at chips and dip. Top this dip with bacon and green onions for extra flavor. (via Chew Out Loud)

5-Ingredient Caprese Phyllo Cups Caprese is one of those crowd-pleasing dishes that you really can't go wrong with. Drizzle these with pesto or balsamic vinaigrette for extra flavor, but wait to do that part until you're ready to serve — otherwise they may get soggy. (via Gimme Some Oven)

Pumpkin Dip When it comes to dips, what could be more Thanksgiving-y than a concoction made with pumpkin? Serve with crackers, apples, or lightly sweetened cookies to tide your guests over until the big meal. (via Deliciously Sprinkled)

Prosciutto-Fontina Pinwheels Thinly sliced prosciutto, Fontina cheese, and puff pastry are just about all you need to make these pinwheels. The best part is that they totally make you into the best ever Turkey Day hostess. (via Food + Wine)

Sweet Potato Tartlets Sweet potatoes are Thanksgiving's #1 fans. Add a candied pecan to the top of these tartlets to kick them up a notch. (via My Recipes)

Sweet and Spicy Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms Go for a not-so-traditional Thanksgiving food and cook up a batch of stuffed mushrooms. The sweet and spicy flavors of this app will make it go fast. (via The Suburban Soapbox)

Antipasto Skewers Assemble these skewers a day ahead of schedule. Put them on a tray and cover tightly with plastic wrap, then refrigerate until ready to serve. (via Pip and Ebby)

Garlic Butter Tuscan Shrimp Dip Dip toast points, pita chips, and breadsticks into this indulgent dip, which you can make a day before Thanksgiving and pop in the oven to warm up when you're ready to eat. We won't judge if you decide to toss the leftovers with some warm pasta and call it a meal. (via Amy in the Kitchen)

Quick Chicken Liver Pâté Go old school this Thanksgiving, serving chicken liver pâté and toast points as an appetizer. The pâté will keep for a few days in the fridge; just let it sit for 20 minutes at room temperature before you dig in. (via My Gorgeous Recipes)

Bavarian Cheese and Beer Spread A robust cheese spread, made with beer, is an appropriately hearty start to your Thanksgiving feast. (via Tara's Multicultural Table)

Bacon-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts We all have that family member who claims they don't like Brussels sprouts. Change their mind with these bacon-wrapped versions, which you can make ahead and heat in the oven just before serving (though they're delish at room temperature too). (via Savory Tooth)

Mushroom Goat Cheese Bruschetta Earthy mushrooms and tangy goat cheese create a balanced bite with this bruschetta recipe. Make sure your bread is extra toasty, so you can prep it without worrying about it getting soggy. (via The Home Cook's Kitchen)

Roasted Sweet Potato Harissa Hummus Ditch the candied sweet potatoes and serve up this creamy hummus instead. It'll keep for at least a couple of days in the fridge, freeing up time for you to work on the rest of your seasonal cooking. (via No Spoon Necessary)

Lasagna Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms Make these stuffed mushrooms, freeze them, then pop into the oven on Thanksgiving. Just try to resist eating so many you lose your appetite before the big meal. (via Sweet Peas and Saffron)

Italian Sausage and Bean Bruschetta Loaded with Italian sausage and white beans, this take on bruschetta is hearty enough for colder weather. Warm it up slightly before serving with toasted baguette slices. (via Lisa's Dinnertime Dish)

Sweet Potato Salad With Bacon A little sweet, a little salty, this paleo salad is a satisfying but healthy starter. Top it with toasted pecans to add some crunch to each bite. (via From Our Hideaway)

Prosciutto and Date Palmiers Flaky, cheesy, and sweet, palmiers will definitely stimulate your tastebuds. (via Garlic and Zest)

Caesar Twice Baked Potatoes Mini potatoes, seasoned with Caesar dressing, are twice-baked in this recipe. You can assemble them ahead of time, then bake them for the second time right before they're served. (via Food Meanderings)

Baked French Onion Meatballs Talk about NOM. Beef up your classic French onion soup recipe with a few meatballs to add a hearty touch, and top them off with a bit of gruyere. Trust us; your guests are going to thank you. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Goat Cheese Risotto With Cherry Tomato Confit This easy-peasy recipe is actually pretty darn classy and showcases all the flavors of the spectrum. There's basil for herb lovers, plump cherry tomatoes for a burst of flavor, and a mix-in of goat cheese for an elevated flavor. (via Barley and Sage)

CAPRESE BRUSCHETTA WITH BASIL PESTO This recipe takes almost no time to make. Slice up some mozzarella slices, tomatoes, and drizzle some vinaigrette and pesto to your favorite baguette. (via Whole and Heavenly Kitchen)

Puff Pastry Nibbles Add sliced tomatoes, pesto (store-bought or homemade), and sprinkle on hard cheese to puff pastry for a simple and delicious appetizer. And the best part is, you can make this up to 48 hours ahead of time, giving you plenty of wiggle room for your Turkey Day prep. (via Where is My Spoon)

Stuffed Mushrooms We get it. Either you love mushrooms or you hate them with a passion, but this recipe is bound to convert. These mushrooms are jam-packed with parmesan cheese and panko breadcrumbs for a delectable finger food (via Peas & Their Pod)

2-Ingredient Italian Sausage Rolls 2-Ingredient Italian Sausage Rolls are sure to please kids and adults alike. Easily heat them back up once Thanksgiving rolls around. (via Culinary Hill)

Bacon Kalamata Cheese Puffs For those who don't already know, kalamata is a type of olive… which makes these appetizers perfect for your vegetarian guests. Prepare these pockets a few days before Thanksgiving, stick them in the fridge, and bake on the day of. (via A Spicy Perspective)

Spicy Cajun Deviled Eggs What *doesn't* sound good about these deviled eggs? Cajun seasoning and hot sauce give these otherwise totally traditional finger foods a savory, rich layer of flavor. (via The Fast Recipe)

Cheese Straws With Feta and Poppy Seeds To make these straws, twist together feta and a homemade dough, then bake. Yes, we said * feta cheese.* These taste AMAZING all on their own, but you can get creative with the toppings if you're feeling frisky. (via The Bossy Kitchen)

KOREAN CREAM CHEESE GARLIC BREAD Cheese bread is a classic appetizer. The cream cheese and honey butter takes this to the next-level. (via Takes Two Eggs

Mini Pastry Wrapped Cranberry Baked Brie Bites Brie can get super messy. Make bites instead and pop some cranberry in them to Thanksgiving-ify. Serve with fresh cranberries or — our personal favorite — sweet cranberry sauce. (via Half-baked Harvest)

Dill Pickle Cheese Ball While the term “cheeseball" might not sound particularly refined, this big bundle of flavor actually kinda is. It's coated in cheddar cheese, for one thing, which makes it a crowd-pleaser. We recommend adding pickle slices to this bad boy for extra oomph. (via Averie Cooks)

Crispy Boursin Arancini Crispy Boursin Arancinis the perfect prep-ahead dish that you can reheat in the oven. Once you try this recipe, you and your fam will be totally hooked. The Boursin center make these extra flavorful. (via The Endless Meal)

Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Pinwheels The spinach and ricotta pinwheels take pre-dinner bread to another level. Enjoy a swirl of buttery puff pastry, salty parmesan, and gooey ricotta for the ultimate savory treat.(via Cozy Cravings)

Cranberry Cream Cheese Dip Nothing says Thanksgiving more than cranberry-infused everything, and that doesn't stop at chips and dip. Top this dip with slivered almonds and green onions for extra flavor. (via The Bossy Kitchen)

Baked Brie With Cranberries And Pecans There's an unexpected sweetness to this baked brie, and it comes from the cranberries. Prep ahead then bake to experience the ooey gooey center. (via Hello Little Home)

Roasted Carrot & Harissa Chickpea Dip When it comes to prepping ahead, Dips of any kind are a crowd-pleasing dish that you really can't go wrong with. Top this spread with pinenuts and pomegranate pearls for extra flavor, but wait to do that part until you're ready to serve — otherwise, it may all get mixed in. (via The First Mess)

Leek Quiche Recipe With Goat Cheese One of the best things about quiche is that you can eat it at any time. Full of leeks and cheesy goodness, this quiche is a great way to sneak in some vegetables. (via Live Eat Learn)

Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip Indulge in the traditional decadence that is spinach and artichoke dip. The best part about a tried and true favorite is that they totally make you into the best-ever Turkey Day hostess. (via The Endless Meal)

Spinach Artichoke Dip Cups (gluten-free) Speaking of spinach artichoke dip, opt for these cups to avoid the mess. You definitely won't have to worry about forgetting the chips. (via rachlmansfield)

Cherry Arugula Farro Salad Go for a not-so-traditional Thanksgiving food and whip up a light yet filling salad. The sweet and crunchy texture of this app will make it go fast. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)

Easy Antipasto Skewers Assemble these skewers a day ahead of schedule. Put them on a tray and cover tightly with plastic wrap, then refrigerate until ready to serve. (via Salt & Lavendar)

Header image via The First Mess

Additional reporting by Maggie McCracken and Justina Huddleston.

This article has been updated.