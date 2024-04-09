55 Recipes that Fit Perfectly in Your 3-Quart Slow Cooker (2024)

Home Gear Appliances Slow Cooker
Katie BandurskiUpdated: Jan. 31, 2022
Whether you're hungry for stew or sandwiches, these 3-quart slow cooker recipes will feed your cravings.
1/55
Hearty Slow-Cooker Breakfast Hash
This sweet and savory hash certainly won't leave you hungry—the sausage, veggies and eggs will fill you up. The hint of maple syrup makes it all feel extra cozy. —Colleen Delawder, Herndon, Virginia
2/55
Southern Loaded Sweet Potatoes
For a taste of a southern classic, we make sweet potatoes stuffed with pulled pork and coleslaw and manage to sidestep the calorie overload. —Amy Burton, Cary, North Carolina
3/55
My husband and I love Mexican food and these tacos have become one of our favorite meals. Try setting out the toppings in different bowls on the table so dinner guests and kids can make their own tacos. —Laura Rodriguez, Willoughby, Ohio
4/55
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
One of my favorite slow-cooker recipes is this impressive buffalo chicken egg rolls appetizer. You can wrap the filling in egg roll wrappers and bake, or, for a bite-size version, use smaller wonton wraps. —Tara Odegaard, Omaha, Nebraska
5/55
Warm Spiced Cider Punch
This is a nice warm-up punch. I like to serve it when there is a nip in the air. The aroma of the apple cider, orange juice and spices as the punch simmers in the slow cooker is wonderful. —Susan Smith, Forest, Virginia
6/55
Slow-Cooker Pizza Dip
I created this dip for my daughter's pizza-themed birthday party. It was an instant hit and I've continued to take it along to other gatherings. Everyone loves it! —Stephanie Gates, Waterloo, Iowa
7/55
Brown Sugar-Glazed Baby Carrots
These delicious glazed carrots come to the rescue when I’m preparing a special meal. They cook while I prepare the other dishes, and the slow-cooker simmering saves me precious oven space. —Anndrea Bailey, Huntington Beach, California
8/55
Beef Brisket in Beer
One bite of this super tender brisket and your family will be hooked! The rich gravy is perfect for spooning over a side of creamy mashed potatoes. —Eunice Stoen, Decorah, Iowa
9/55
Southwestern Pulled Pork Crostini
As a different take on crostini, these apps are fantastic for tailgating and casual parties alike. —Randy Cartwright, Linden, Wisconsin
10/55
Apple-Nut Bread Pudding
Traditional bread pudding gives way to autumn's influences in this comforting dessert. I add apples and pecans to this slow-cooked version, then top warm servings with ice cream. —Lori Fox, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
11/55
Casablanca Chutney Chicken
If you enjoy Indian food, you'll love this dish. An array of spices and dried fruit slow cook with boneless chicken thighs for an aromatic and satisfying meal. To make it complete, serve over Jasmine or Basmati rice. —Roxanne Chan, Albany, California
12/55
Zippy Bean Stew
This bean stew is a staple for my co-workers and me once the weather turns cool. Although this is a low-fat dish, it definitely doesn't taste like it! —Debbie Matthews, Bluefield, West Virginia
13/55
Southwestern Beef Tortillas
Beef chuck roast makes a savory filling in satisfying tortillas. Cooked to tender perfection in the slow cooker, the beef is treated to an easy and delicious jalapeno-flavored sauce. —Marie Rizzio, Interlochen, Michigan
Slow-Cooker Cheddar Bacon Beer Dip
My tangy, smoky dip won the top prize in our office party recipe contest. Other beers can work for this, but be sure to steer clear of dark varieties. —Ashley Lecker, Green Bay, Wisconsin
15/55
Hawaiian Kielbasa Sandwiches
If you are looking for a different way to use kielbasa, the sweet and mildly spicy flavor of these sandwiches is a nice change.—Judy Dames, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania
16/55
Italian Shrimp 'n' Pasta
This dish will remind you a bit of classic shrimp Creole, but it has a surprise Italian twist. Slow cooking gives it hands-off ease—perfect for company. —Karen Edwards, Sanford, Maine
17/55
18/55
Ham and Bean Stew
You only need five ingredients to fix this thick and flavorful stew. It's so easy to make and always a favorite with my family. I top bowls of it with a sprinkling of shredded cheese. —Teresa D'Amato, East Granby, Connecticut
19/55
Tangy Pulled Pork Sandwiches
The slow cooker not only makes this an easy meal, it keeps the pork tender, saucy and loaded with flavor. —Beki Kosydar-Krantz, Mayfield, Pennsylvania
20/55
Creamy Italian Chicken
Italian salad dressing mix is like a secret weapon for adding flavor to this creamy chicken dish. Served over rice or pasta, this Italian dressing chicken is rich, delicious and special enough for company. —Maura McGee, Tallahassee, Florida
21/55
Stuffing from the Slow Cooker
If you're hosting a big Thanksgiving dinner this year, add this simple slow-cooked stuffing to your menu to ease entertaining. The recipe comes in handy when you run out of oven space at large family gatherings. I use this Crock Pot dressing recipe often. —Donald Seiler, Macon, Mississippi
22/55
Stephanie’s Slow-Cooker Stew
Start this warming one-pot meal before you head out for the day. By the time you get home, the well-seasoned meat will be tender and mouthwatering. —Stephanie Rabbitt-Schapp, Cincinnati, Ohio
23/55
My sons always say I'm the best mom in the world when I make this creamy mac-and-cheese perfection. Does it get any better than that? —Heidi Fleek, Hamburg, Pennsylvania
24/55
BBQ Chicken Sliders
Brining the meat overnight helps make these BBQ chicken sliders taste exceptionally good. Plus, they're so tender, they melt in your mouth. —Rachel Kunkel, Schell City, Missouri
25/55
Pumpkin Pie Pudding
My husband loves anything pumpkin, and this creamy, comforting pumpkin pudding recipe is one of his favorites. We make our easy pudding all year long, but it's especially nice in the fall. —Andrea Schaak, Bloomington, Minnesota
26/55
Creamy Celery Beef Stroganoff
Cream of celery soup adds richness to a recipe that has become a family favorite. It’s so simple to prepare and, oh, that flavor! —Kim Wallace, Dennison, Ohio
27/55
Shredded French Dip
A chuck roast slow-simmered in a beefy broth is delicious when shredded and spooned onto rolls. I serve the cooking juices in individual cups for dipping. —Carla Kimball, Callaway, Nebraska
28/55
Slow-Cooker Mashed Potatoes
Sour cream and cream cheese give richness to these smooth make-ahead potatoes. They are wonderful for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner since there's no last-minute mashing required. —Trudy Vincent, Valles Mines, Missouri
29/55
Slow-Cooked Southwest Chicken
This dish needs just 15 minutes of prep, so you'll be out of the kitchen in no time. The delicious low-fat chicken gets even better with a garnish of reduced-fat sour cream and fresh cilantro. —Brandi Castillo, Santa Maria, California
30/55
Chili Coney Dogs
From the youngest kids to the oldest adults, everyone in our family loves these hot dogs. Inspired by the classic Coney dog, they’re so easy to throw together in the morning or even the night before. —Michele Harris, Vicksburg, Michigan
31/55
Slow-Cooked Turkey Sloppy Joes
This tangy sandwich filling is easy to prepare in the slow cooker, and it goes over so well at gatherings large and small. I frequently take it to potlucks, and I'm always asked for my secret ingredient! —Marylou LaRue, Freeland, Michigan
32/55
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
If you like spice, you'll love this slow-cooker Buffalo chicken dip. It's super cheesy and full of rich flavor, and really has that Buffalo wing taste! —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
33/55
Easy Chow Mein
Some years ago, our daughter welcomed me home from a hospital stay with this Asian dish and a copy of the recipe. Now I freeze leftovers for fast future meals. —Kay Bade, Mitchell, South Dakota
34/55
Super Easy Country-Style Ribs
I'm a die-hard rib fan. When we were growing up, our mom made these for us all the time, and we still can’t get enough of them. —Stephanie Loaiza, Layton, Utah
35/55
Flavorful Lemon Chicken
This easy and delectable meal is bound to become a staple with your family. It's made with everyday ingredients, there's nothing complicated or fancy about this delicious recipe. —Elizabeth Hokanson, Arborg, Manitoba
36/55
Contest-Winning Bavarian Meatball Hoagies
When my husband is not manning the grill, I count on my slow cooker. These meatballs are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser when I serve them as a party appetizer or spooned over crusty rolls and topped with cheese for irresistible sandwiches. —Peggy Rios, Mechanicsville, Virginia
37/55
Hot Crab Dip
I have a large family, work full time, and coach soccer and football, so I appreciate recipes that are easy to assemble. This rich, creamy dip is a fun appetizer to whip up for any gathering. —Teri Rasey, Cadillac, Michigan
38/55
Slow-Cooked Smokies
I like to include these little smokies smothered in barbecue sauce on all my appetizer buffets since they're popular with both children and adults. —Sundra Hauck, Bogalusa, Louisiana
39/55
Creamy Red Potatoes
This rich and creamy potato side dish is my go-to for potlucks. It’s super easy to double, so I usually do. Folks almost always take seconds, and I almost always get compliments. —Shelia Schmitt, Topeka, Kansas
40/55
Gingerbread Pudding Cake
Super-moist cake gets all spiced up in this scrumptious slow-cooked dessert. If you want it a little sweeter, drizzle it with maple syrup. —Barbara Cook, Yuma, Arizona
41/55
Texas Black Bean Soup
This hearty meatless stew made with convenient canned items is perfect for spicing up a family gathering on a cool day. It tastes as if it's made with love and yet it requires so little time and attention. —Pamela Scott, Garland, Texas.
42/55
Carolina-Style Vinegar BBQ Chicken
I live in Georgia, but I appreciate the tangy, sweet and slightly spicy taste of Carolina vinegar chicken. I make my version in the slow cooker. After the tempting aroma fills the house, your family is sure to be at the dinner table on time! —Ramona Parris, Canton, Georgia
43/55
Slow-Cooker Chicken Taco Salad
We use this super-duper chicken across several meals, including it in tacos, sandwiches, omelets and enchiladas. My little guys love helping to measure the seasonings. —Karie Houghton, Lynnwood, Washington
44/55
Cheesy Cauliflower Soup
When a chill is in the air, I like to make soups for the family. Cheese adds flavor and heartiness to this one, which is my own recipe. —Ruth Worden, Mossena, New York
45/55
Slow-Cooker Spiced Mixed Nuts
What slow cookers do for soups and stews, they’ll do for mixed nuts, too. The scent of spices is delightful, and the nuts are delicious. —Stephanie Loaiza, Layton, Utah
46/55
Healthy Cincinnati-Style Chili
My husband had this type of chili when visiting a friend in Ohio and was thrilled when I made it at home. Serving it with spaghetti, cheese, onions and beans makes it what Cincinnatians call five-way. —Tari Ambler, Shorewood, Illinois
47/55
Creamy Artichoke Dip
My sister Teresa got this recipe from a friend and she passed it along. It's loaded with cheese, artichokes and just the right amount of jalapenos for a crowd-pleasing flavor. —Mary Spencer, Greendale, Wisconsin
48/55
Meatball Tortellini
I combined some favorite staples from our freezer and pantry to come up with this easy dish. It has few ingredients and little preparation. —Tracie Bergeron, Chauvin, Louisiana
49/55
Au Gratin Garlic Potatoes
Cream cheese and a can of cheese soup turn ordinary sliced potatoes into a rich side dish that's perfect accompaniment to almost any meal. —Tonya Vowels, Vine Grove, Kentucky
50/55
Sweet Potato Stuffing
Mom likes to make sure there will be enough stuffing to satisfy our large family. For our holiday gatherings, she slow-cooks this tasty sweet potato dressing in addition to the traditional stuffing cooked inside the turkey. —Kelly Pollock, London, Ontario
51/55
Creamy Chicken Fettuccine
Convenient canned soup and process American cheese hurry along the assembly of this creamy sauce loaded with delicious chunks of chicken. —Melissa Cowser, Greenville, Texas
52/55
Barbecue Chicken Cobb Salad
I turned barbecue chicken into a major salad with romaine, carrots, sweet peppers and avocados. That’s how I got my family to eat more veggies. —Camille Beckstrand, Layton, Utah
53/55
Mushroom Wild Rice
This is one of my favorite recipes from my mother. With only seven ingredients, it's quick to assemble in the morning before I leave for work. By the time I get home, mouthwatering aromas have filled the house. —Bob Malchow, Monon, Indiana
54/55
Southwest Turkey Stew
I prefer main dishes that let me stay on my diet but still eat what the rest of the family eats. My husband and our young children think this diet-friendly stew is a hit. —Stephanie Wilson of Helix, Oregon
55/55
Meatballs in Honey Buffalo Sauce
My family loves the sweet and spicy combination and declared this recipe an instant favorite just for that reason. The meatballs start sweet but finish with a little heat! —Anne Ormond, Dover, New Hampshire
Originally Published: July 31, 2018
Katie Bandurski
As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.