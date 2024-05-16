55 Recipes to Jump Start the DASH Diet (2024)

Home Healthy Eating
Peggy Woodward, RDNUpdated: Feb. 15, 2024
The DASH diet was ranked the #1 best overall diet for 2018 by a panel of health experts. Get started on a path to better health and weight loss with these recipes that follow the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension eating plan.
1/53
Overnight Oatmeal
Start this breakfast the night before so you can get some extra sleep in the morning. My husband adds coconut to his, and I stir in dried fruit. —June Thomas, Chesterton, Indiana
Go to Recipe
2/53
Turkey Medallions with Tomato Salad
This is a quick-to-cook meal using turkey medallions with a crisp coating. The turkey is enhanced by the bright flavor of a simple tomato salad. —Gilda Lester, Millsboro, Delaware
Go to Recipe
3/53
Strawberry-Blue Cheese Steak Salad
At lunch one day, a friend told me about a steak salad she'd had at a party. It sounded so fantastic I had to try it for myself. My family would eat it nonstop if we could. Can't seem to get enough of that tangy dressing! —Alma Winberry, Great Falls, Montana
Go to Recipe
4/53
Skinny Quinoa Veggie Dip
Don’t let the name fool you. This good-for-you recipe may appeal to an athlete in training, but it has plenty of flavor to satisfy everyone. We use crunchy cucumber slices for dippers. —Jennifer Gizzi, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
5/53
I have three hungry boys in my house, so dinners need to be quick and filling, and it helps to get in some veggies, too. This one is a favorite because it's hearty and fun to tweak with different ingredients. —Kim Van Dunk, Caldwell, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
6/53
The Ultimate Fish Tacos
This recipe is my favorite meal to prepare. Adding my own personal touch to the marinade makes my fish tacos pop with flavor. I warm corn tortillas on the grill and add salsa, cilantro, purple cabbage and fresh squeezed lime. —Yvonne Molina, Moreno Valley, California
Go to Recipe
7/53
For a cool salad on a hot summer day, I combine shrimp, corn, tomatoes and nectarines with a drizzle of tarragon dressing. We love it chilled, but it's delectable served right away, too. —Mary Ann Lee, Clifton Park, New York
Go to Recipe
8/53
Pork Chops with Tomato Curry
This hearty flavorful dish is great on cold winter nights. I love the sweetness of the apples, the heat of the curry and the bit of almond crunch.—Mary Leverette, Columbia, South Carolina
Go to Recipe
9/53
Thai Chicken Pasta Skillet
This gorgeous Bangkok-style pasta has been a faithful standby for many years and always gets loads of praise. For a potluck, we increase it and do it ahead. —Susan Ten Pas, Myrtle Creek, Oregon
Go to Recipe
10/53
Italian Sausage-Stuffed Zucchini
I've always had to be creative when getting my family to eat vegetables, so I decided to make stuffed zucchini using the pizza flavors that everyone loves. It worked! We like to include sausage for a main dish but it could be a meatless side too. —Donna Marie Ryan, Topsfield, Massachusetts
Go to Recipe
11/53
Spicy Almonds
We like to venture out into the mountain range that surrounds our family cabin. These nuts never taste better than when we enjoy them together at the peak of an amazing hike. Almonds are extremely nutritious, and when dressed up with a wonderful blend of spices, they go from ordinary to awesome! —Gina Myers, Spokane, Washington
Go to Recipe
12/53
Mimi's Lentil Medley
I made this one summer evening by putting together what I had on hand. My husband gave it his top rating. —Mary Ann Hazen, Rochester Hills, Michigan
Go to Recipe
13/53
Spiced Salmon
This delicious, moist fish is very quick and easy to prepare. It gets a little sweetness from brown sugar, but overall the seasonings are mild and give this dish broad appeal. It's a wonderful way to enjoy healthy salmon.—Donna Reynolds, Innisfail, Alberta
Go to Recipe
14/53
Tomato Green Bean Soup
This colorful soup is delicious any time of year. When I can't get homegrown tomatoes and green beans, I've found that frozen beans and canned tomatoes (or even stewed tomatoes) work just fine. Served with warm breadsticks, this soup is a complete meal. —Bernice Nolan, Granite City, Illinois
Go to Recipe
15/53
Cannellini Bean Hummus
My version of hummus features a delightful nuttiness from tahini, a peanut butter-like paste made from ground sesame seeds. The beans pack a lot of protein so it's a healthy snack for kids. —Marina Castle Kelley, Canyon Country, California
Go to Recipe
16/53
Peppered Sole
My daughter loves this recipe—it's the only way she'll eat fish. To top it off, it's good for her! —Jeannette Baye, Agassiz, British Columbia
Go to Recipe
17/53
Portobello Mushrooms Florentine
A fun and surprisingly hearty breakfast dish packed with flavor and richness.—Sara Morris, Laguna Beach, California
Go to Recipe
18/53
Shrimp Orzo with Feta
Tender, hearty and flavorful, this recipe is one of my favorites! Garlic and a splash of lemon add to the fresh taste and heart-healthy benefits of shrimp. —Sarah Hummel, Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
19/53
20/53
Citrus-Herb Pork Roast
The genius combination of seasonings and citrus in this tender roast reminds us why we cherish tasty recipes. It's nice to serve with hot noodles to soak up any extra citrus gravy. —Laura Brodine, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Go to Recipe
21/53
Asparagus with Horseradish Dip
This is a great hot weather party dip. Serve asparagus on a decorative platter with lemon wedges on the side for garnish. A great flavor variation is to use chopped garlic in place of the horseradish. —Mildred Lynn Caruso, Brighton, Tennessee
Go to Recipe
22/53
Grilled Tilapia with Pineapple Salsa
Years ago I found a grilled tilapia recipe in a seafood cookbook. The pineapple salsa with cilantro has a touch of spice and goes so well with the flaky, tender fish. —Beth Fleming, Downers Grove, Illinois
Go to Recipe
23/53
California Quinoa
I’m always changing this salad up. Here I used tomato, zucchini and olives for a Greek-inspired salad. Try adding a few more favorite fresh veggies you know your family will love. —Elizabeth Lubin, Huntington Beach, California
Go to Recipe
24/53
Peppered Tuna Kabobs
When we barbecue, we like to wow our guests, so dogs and burgers are out! We make tuna skewers topped with salsa—the perfect easy recipe. My five kids like to help me put them together. —Jennifer Ingersoll, Herndon, Virginia
Go to Recipe
25/53
Cherry-Chicken Lettuce Wraps
I came up with this amazing recipe when I had a load of cherries on hand. My family polished them off fast, and asked for more. Luckily I had enough fruit to make them again the next day! —Melissa Barlow, Fruit Heights, Utah
Go to Recipe
26/53
Mango Rice Pudding
Mangoes are my son's favorite fruit, so I was ecstatic to incorporate them into a healthy dessert. You can also use ripe bananas instead of mango, almond extract instead of vanilla or regular milk in place of soy. —Melissa McCabe, Victor, New York
Go to Recipe
27/53
Asparagus Omelet Tortilla Wrap
Since this omelet is packed with whole grains, veggies and protein, all I have to do is add a side of fresh fruit for a healthy breakfast before work. Instead of asparagus, sometimes I make this with fresh spinach. —Bonita Suter, Lawrence, Michigan
Go to Recipe
28/53
This is one of my favorite comfort foods for breakfast or even a quick dinner. I like to make it with lime salsa. But if you're looking for something with more kick, use hot salsa or add some chipotle pepper. —Aysha Schurman, Ammon, Idaho
Go to Recipe
29/53
Thai-Style Cobb Salad
This veggie salad is like a mix of Cobb salad and my favorite summer rolls. If you have leftover chicken, toss it in. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grove, Utah
Go to Recipe
30/53
Turkey and Vegetable Barley Soup
Using ingredients on hand, I stirred up this turkey and veggie-packed soup. If you have them, corn, beans and celery are great here, too. —Lisa Wiger, St. Michael, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
31/53
Grilled Southwestern Steak Salad
Pasta salad loaded with steak, peppers and onions makes both my boyfriend and me happy. Plus, it’s versatile! We serve it hot, room temperature or cold. —Yvonne Starlin, Westmoreland, Tennessee
Go to Recipe
32/53
Cabbage Roll Skillet
Have a happy helping of this quicker take on something our grandmothers would make. We serve it over brown rice. It also freezes well. —Susan Chickness, Pictou County, Nova Scotia
Go to Recipe
33/53
During my undergrad years, my roommate taught me how to cook vegetarian dishes like brown rice with pintos. It's so versatile; you can turn it into a wrap or casserole. —Natalie Van Apeldoorn, Vancouver, British Columbia
Go to Recipe
34/53
Raspberry Peach Puff Pancake
Here's a simple, satisfying treat that's perfect when you have company for brunch. It's elegant enough that you can even serve it for dessert at other meals.—Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Go to Recipe
35/53
With big handfuls of dried apricots and cherries, almonds and pistachios, we make dozens of no-bake treats you can take anywhere. —Donna Pochoday-Stelmach, Morristown, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
36/53
Here's a hearty take on Mediterranean food, this time with sweet potatoes tucked inside. These unique pockets are delicious for lunch or dinner. —Beth Jacobson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
37/53
Brunch Banana Splits
My whole family loves bananas, fruit and granola for breakfast. I topped all that with yogurt, nuts and honey and called it a split. This is perfect to serve on a busy morning or a special one! —Nancy Heishman, Las Vegas, Nevada
Go to Recipe
38/53
Pretty Peach Tart
When ripe peaches finally arrive at local fruit stands, this is the first recipe I reach for. The tart is perfection—a delightful way to celebrate spring's arrival! You can make the tart with other varieties of fruit, too. —Lorraine Caland, Shuniah, Ontario
Go to Recipe
39/53
Simple Asparagus Soup
My family and friends love this soup. It's elegant and unusual, but the hardest part of making it is occasional stirring. —Kathryn Labat, Raceland, Louisiana
Go to Recipe
40/53
Whole Grain Banana Pancakes
My kids love homemade banana bread, so why not make it in pancake form? These freeze well for a special breakfast any day. —Ally Billhorn, Wilton, Iowa
Go to Recipe
41/53
Almond-Chai Granola
Whether you snack on it by the handful or eat it with milk or yogurt, you’ll be happy that you found this granola recipe. —Rachel Preus, Marshall, Michigan
Go to Recipe
42/53
Sesame Chicken Veggie Wraps
I'm always on the lookout for fast, nutritious recipes that will appeal to my three little kids. They happen to love edamame, so this is a smart choice for those on-the-go days. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grove, Utah
Go to Recipe
43/53
I love to make healthy meals with produce from my latest farmers market trip. This pasta takes just 30 minutes from pantry to dinner table. You can easily make it a meat entree by adding cooked, shredded chicken. —Jerilyn Korver, Bellflower, California
Go to Recipe
44/53
Pesto Corn Salad with Shrimp
This recipe showcases the beautiful bounty of summer with its fresh corn, tomatoes and delicious basil. Prevent browning by spritzing the salad with lemon juice. —Deena Bowen, Chico, California
Go to Recipe
45/53
Breakfast Sweet Potatoes
Baked sweet potatoes aren't just for dinner anymore. Top them with breakfast favorites to power up your morning. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
46/53
Salmon with Horseradish Pistachio Crust
Impress everyone at your table with this elegant but easy salmon that's delicious and nutritious. You can substitute scallions for shallots if you like. —Linda Press Wolfe, Cross River, New York
Go to Recipe
47/53
Southwest Shredded Pork Salad
This knockout shredded pork makes a healthy, delicious and hearty salad with black beans, corn, cotija cheese and plenty of fresh greens. —Mary Shivers, Ada, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
48/53
White Wine Garlic Chicken
This garlic chicken is fantastic over cooked brown rice or your favorite pasta. Don't forget a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese too. —Heather Esposito, Rome, New York
Go to Recipe
49/53
Edamame Salad with Sesame Ginger Dressing
This bright baby kale salad is packed with a little bit of everything: hearty greens, a nutty crunch, a zip of citrusy goodness and a big protein punch. It’s pure bliss in a bowl. —Darla Andrews, Schertz, Texas
Go to Recipe
50/53
Cilantro Lime Shrimp
A quick garlicky lime marinade works magic on these juicy shrimp. They come off the grill with huge flavors perfect for your next cookout. —Melissa Rodriguez, Van Nuys, California
Go to Recipe
51/53
Creamy Lentils with Kale Artichoke Saute
I've been trying to eat more meatless meals, so I experimented with this hearty saute and served it over brown rice. It was so good that even those who aren't big fans of kale gobbled it up. —Teri Rasey, Cadillac, Michigan
Go to Recipe
52/53
Quinoa Unstuffed Peppers
This deconstructed stuffed pepper dish packs a wallop of flavor. I truly make it all the time, and I make sure my freezer is stocked with single-serve portions to take to work. —Rebecca Ende, Phoenix, New York
Go to Recipe
53/53
Originally Published: January 26, 2018
Peggy Woodward, RDN
Peggy is a Senior Food Editor for Taste of Home. In addition to curating recipes, she writes articles, develops recipes and is our in-house nutrition expert. She studied dietetics at the University of Illinois and completed post-graduate studies at the Medical University of South Carolina to become a registered dietitian nutritionist. Peggy has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. She’s a mom, a foodie and enjoys being active in her rural Wisconsin community.