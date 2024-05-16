55 Recipes to Jump Start the DASH Diet (2024)

3/53 Taste of Home Strawberry-Blue Cheese Steak Salad At lunch one day, a friend told me about a steak salad she'd had at a party. It sounded so fantastic I had to try it for myself. My family would eat it nonstop if we could. Can't seem to get enough of that tangy dressing! —Alma Winberry, Great Falls, Montana Go to Recipe

4/53 Taste of Home Skinny Quinoa Veggie Dip Don't let the name fool you. This good-for-you recipe may appeal to an athlete in training, but it has plenty of flavor to satisfy everyone. We use crunchy cucumber slices for dippers. —Jennifer Gizzi, Green Bay, Wisconsin